He was seen at Wazobia FM with comedian Yaw, as they went head-to-head on the battle of packs.



See more photos below...



Okay

Who are these ones? 6 Likes

na dem dem everytime Why dem no send am come my housena dem dem everytime 2 Likes 1 Share

Yaw own na "one pack"

2nd pic: ladies and packs sha

Black Bassey

OK at this point this is how I feel about big brother house 5 Likes

Lol see difference 1 Like

Can sm1 pls telme d meaninq of six packs cos i am nt seeinq any packs







I don't envy 6 pacs niggas, bill gate, mark zuck, dangote, otedola and our comedian Dino melaye don't have it.





See packs

When you are handsome and look rough, it will make you rugged, but hen you are ugly and look rough, you'd look like a thief.



I am sure if anything loss for there, dem no go accuse the guy,but dem go conclude say na him thief am. 4 Likes

Nyben 101

I see so wat next

Dey flaunt packs up and down like a shallow person. We wey get 24 packs sef no flaunt. Mstcheew! 1 Like

Ahjekun Iya ni o je.. Ghen Ghen.. Ahjekun Iya ni o je.. You get six packs, yyou no get work fr hand.. Ahjekun Iya l'oje.. 1 Like

IamPatriotic:

Who are these ones? they are jamb officials they are jamb officials 2 Likes

BornnAgainChild:

Why dem no send am come my house na dem dem everytime





Bornnagainchild are you really a Bornnagainchild Bornnagainchild are you really a Bornnagainchild 1 Like

Lol see hating chai

Nice

Annoying guy playing with Debbie feelings mtchew.You all make sure bally comes home next oooo

THE PROBLEM B SAY ONE OF THOSE GUYS GO DON DROP PAP FOR IM BOSAS! men get problem oo men get problem oo

mexxmoney:

Yaw own na one pack Na O pack Na O pack 1 Like

Wetin concern us with 6 packs.

#teampotbelly

How bassey wan take market himself nah?



Oh ok, he fit partner with kemen setup gym center.



Miyonse don dey do delivery boy job already, smart boy! 2 Likes 1 Share

This bassey guy really has a good physique. Not looking too buffed up but with well toned muscles as a fit guy. Good. #teamfitnessforever.

Without any doubt, this is the kinda crowd that will welcome Efe at the Airport after he wins 5 Likes 2 Shares