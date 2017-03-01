₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNaija: Bassey & YAW Flaunt Their Packs At Wazobia FM (Photos) by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 5:00pm
Ex Big Brother Naija Housemate, Bassey, who got evicted on Sunday continued his media tour today.
He was seen at Wazobia FM with comedian Yaw, as they went head-to-head on the battle of packs.
See more photos below...
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/03/bbnaija-bassey-comedian-yaw-flaunt.html?m=1
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Bassey & YAW Flaunt Their Packs At Wazobia FM (Photos) by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 5:01pm
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Bassey & YAW Flaunt Their Packs At Wazobia FM (Photos) by olasarah: 5:04pm
Okay
|Re: BBNaija: Bassey & YAW Flaunt Their Packs At Wazobia FM (Photos) by IamPatriotic(m): 5:06pm
Who are these ones?
6 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Bassey & YAW Flaunt Their Packs At Wazobia FM (Photos) by BornnAgainChild(f): 5:12pm
Why dem no send am come my house na dem dem everytime
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Bassey & YAW Flaunt Their Packs At Wazobia FM (Photos) by mexxmoney: 5:13pm
Yaw own na "one pack"
|Re: BBNaija: Bassey & YAW Flaunt Their Packs At Wazobia FM (Photos) by jesusson22: 6:17pm
2nd pic: ladies and packs sha
|Re: BBNaija: Bassey & YAW Flaunt Their Packs At Wazobia FM (Photos) by veekid(m): 6:56pm
Black Bassey
|Re: BBNaija: Bassey & YAW Flaunt Their Packs At Wazobia FM (Photos) by Akshow: 6:56pm
OK at this point this is how I feel about big brother house
5 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Bassey & YAW Flaunt Their Packs At Wazobia FM (Photos) by lovelyjay: 6:57pm
Lol see difference
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Bassey & YAW Flaunt Their Packs At Wazobia FM (Photos) by Amathylee(m): 6:57pm
Can sm1 pls telme d meaninq of six packs cos i am nt seeinq any packs
|Re: BBNaija: Bassey & YAW Flaunt Their Packs At Wazobia FM (Photos) by SNOWCREAM(m): 6:58pm
I don't envy 6 pacs niggas, bill gate, mark zuck, dangote, otedola and our comedian Dino melaye don't have it.
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Bassey & YAW Flaunt Their Packs At Wazobia FM (Photos) by pyod: 6:58pm
See packs
|Re: BBNaija: Bassey & YAW Flaunt Their Packs At Wazobia FM (Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 6:58pm
When you are handsome and look rough, it will make you rugged, but hen you are ugly and look rough, you'd look like a thief.
I am sure if anything loss for there, dem no go accuse the guy,but dem go conclude say na him thief am.
4 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Bassey & YAW Flaunt Their Packs At Wazobia FM (Photos) by jeromzy(m): 6:59pm
Nyben 101
|Re: BBNaija: Bassey & YAW Flaunt Their Packs At Wazobia FM (Photos) by Notion(m): 6:59pm
I see so wat next
|Re: BBNaija: Bassey & YAW Flaunt Their Packs At Wazobia FM (Photos) by RealHaute: 6:59pm
Dey flaunt packs up and down like a shallow person. We wey get 24 packs sef no flaunt. Mstcheew!
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Bassey & YAW Flaunt Their Packs At Wazobia FM (Photos) by idbami2(m): 6:59pm
Ahjekun Iya ni o je.. Ghen Ghen.. Ahjekun Iya ni o je.. You get six packs, yyou no get work fr hand.. Ahjekun Iya l'oje..
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Bassey & YAW Flaunt Their Packs At Wazobia FM (Photos) by Amathylee(m): 7:00pm
IamPatriotic:they are jamb officials
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Bassey & YAW Flaunt Their Packs At Wazobia FM (Photos) by adioolayi(m): 7:00pm
BornnAgainChild:
Bornnagainchild are you really a Bornnagainchild
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Bassey & YAW Flaunt Their Packs At Wazobia FM (Photos) by Bumbae1(f): 7:01pm
Lol see hating chai
|Re: BBNaija: Bassey & YAW Flaunt Their Packs At Wazobia FM (Photos) by Goldenheart(m): 7:02pm
Nice
|Re: BBNaija: Bassey & YAW Flaunt Their Packs At Wazobia FM (Photos) by www3409: 7:03pm
|Re: BBNaija: Bassey & YAW Flaunt Their Packs At Wazobia FM (Photos) by Mr2kay3: 7:04pm
Annoying guy playing with Debbie feelings mtchew.You all make sure bally comes home next oooo
|Re: BBNaija: Bassey & YAW Flaunt Their Packs At Wazobia FM (Photos) by Daniel058(m): 7:07pm
THE PROBLEM B SAY ONE OF THOSE GUYS GO DON DROP PAP FOR IM BOSAS! men get problem oo
|Re: BBNaija: Bassey & YAW Flaunt Their Packs At Wazobia FM (Photos) by youngGodson: 7:07pm
mexxmoney:Na O pack
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Bassey & YAW Flaunt Their Packs At Wazobia FM (Photos) by shortgun(m): 7:07pm
Wetin concern us with 6 packs.
#teampotbelly
|Re: BBNaija: Bassey & YAW Flaunt Their Packs At Wazobia FM (Photos) by MrTypist: 7:07pm
How bassey wan take market himself nah?
Oh ok, he fit partner with kemen setup gym center.
Miyonse don dey do delivery boy job already, smart boy!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Bassey & YAW Flaunt Their Packs At Wazobia FM (Photos) by Beetwaise(m): 7:07pm
This bassey guy really has a good physique. Not looking too buffed up but with well toned muscles as a fit guy. Good. #teamfitnessforever.
|Re: BBNaija: Bassey & YAW Flaunt Their Packs At Wazobia FM (Photos) by princeisah26(m): 7:08pm
Without any doubt, this is the kinda crowd that will welcome Efe at the Airport after he wins
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: BBNaija: Bassey & YAW Flaunt Their Packs At Wazobia FM (Photos) by padiga047(m): 7:08pm
SNOWCREAM:e pain am.
1 Like
