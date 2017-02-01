Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / 28-Year-Old Pastor Missing In Onitsha (Photo) (4728 Views)

'Missing Person Notice!!



The picture below is that of PASTOR KINGSLEY UGWUEKE

Native of NENWE in ANINRI LGA of ENUGU STATE.



Pst Ugwueke, aged about 28-years was last seen in Onitsha Anambra State "around 30th January 2017"



According to his father, Mr Lazarus Ugwueke, he last had phone-call communication with Kingsley on 13th December, 2016 and has not been able to reach him ever since then as his mobile no 0806-127-1477 has been "switched off!"



Anybody with useful information on how to locate Mr. Kingsley Ugwueke should kindly call his father on 0703-881-0555 / 0805-328-0390 OR report to the nearest Police Station.



This notice is signed by Mr Lazarus Ugwueke of Kaduna Road Gwazunu Niger State'.





Maybe he has gone the way of Enoch and Elijah...



Pastor in deed.



Anyway,I dedicate this FTC to All Fake pastors and their gullible followers. 2 Likes





you should not have commented if you have no help or better thing to say. THE PERSON IN THE PICTURE DOES NOT KNOW YOU and YOU DO NOT KNOW THE PERSON... but you just comment... well God forgive u.



eezeribe:

Maybe he has gone the way of Enoch and Elijah...



Pastor in deed.



bros it is sad that at the news of kidnap you offer nothing better than bring up fake pastor thrash talk.... YES FAKE PASTORS ARE EVERYWHERE but fake is the proof that some are real too.... DEVIL WOULD NOT EXIST WITHOUT GOD...you should not have commented if you have no help or better thing to say. THE PERSON IN THE PICTURE DOES NOT KNOW YOU and YOU DO NOT KNOW THE PERSON... but you just comment... well God forgive u.

He will be found 1 Like

God is surely with him wherever he is...

eezeribe:

Maybe he has gone the way of Enoch and Elijah...



Pastor in deed.



Anyway,I dedicate this FTC to All Fake pastors and their gullible followers.



You are a mental case.

You are a mental case.

Better pray that God give u a conscience.

Pastor dey mountain... He will be back, baba don panic. 1 Like

Fear Onitsha, the den of thieves , hive of ndi oshi

May his God help him

He will come back, he went to collect power.

I hope he is safe and sound wherever he is

eezeribe:

Maybe he has gone the way of Enoch and Elijah...



Pastor in deed.



Anyway,I dedicate this FTC to All Fake pastors and their gullible followers.



too much of weed can lead to this,pls take it gently

Chaai

Hope he gets found oo.

Nawa.

























On another note, ....

You shall be found IJN

He's not missing...either gone to the mountain to pray (somewhere secret led by the Spirit of God) or taken up by the LORD as it was with Enoch and Elijah.

May he be found, alive !

God is in control

He is fast in nd praying fr Nigeria nd biafarans!!!

sey somebody cannor go and pray on mountain again..



hope he is found

May Allah bring him back in one peace.

he will succeed come back stronger

Wetin concern Allah with pastor