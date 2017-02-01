₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|28-Year-Old Pastor Missing In Onitsha (Photo) by broseme: 7:36pm
As shared by Okechukwu....
'Missing Person Notice!!
The picture below is that of PASTOR KINGSLEY UGWUEKE
Native of NENWE in ANINRI LGA of ENUGU STATE.
Pst Ugwueke, aged about 28-years was last seen in Onitsha Anambra State "around 30th January 2017"
According to his father, Mr Lazarus Ugwueke, he last had phone-call communication with Kingsley on 13th December, 2016 and has not been able to reach him ever since then as his mobile no 0806-127-1477 has been "switched off!"
Anybody with useful information on how to locate Mr. Kingsley Ugwueke should kindly call his father on 0703-881-0555 / 0805-328-0390 OR report to the nearest Police Station.
This notice is signed by Mr Lazarus Ugwueke of Kaduna Road Gwazunu Niger State'.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/have-you-seen-this-missing-nigerian.html?m=1
|Re: 28-Year-Old Pastor Missing In Onitsha (Photo) by eezeribe(m): 7:41pm
Maybe he has gone the way of Enoch and Elijah...
Pastor in deed.
Anyway,I dedicate this FTC to All Fake pastors and their gullible followers.
|Re: 28-Year-Old Pastor Missing In Onitsha (Photo) by greatnaija01: 8:19pm
bros it is sad that at the news of kidnap you offer nothing better than bring up fake pastor thrash talk.... YES FAKE PASTORS ARE EVERYWHERE but fake is the proof that some are real too.... DEVIL WOULD NOT EXIST WITHOUT GOD...
you should not have commented if you have no help or better thing to say. THE PERSON IN THE PICTURE DOES NOT KNOW YOU and YOU DO NOT KNOW THE PERSON... but you just comment... well God forgive u.
eezeribe:
|Re: 28-Year-Old Pastor Missing In Onitsha (Photo) by babyfaceafrica: 8:21pm
He will be found
|Re: 28-Year-Old Pastor Missing In Onitsha (Photo) by ChyOmaa(f): 10:14pm
God is surely with him wherever he is...
|Re: 28-Year-Old Pastor Missing In Onitsha (Photo) by felixomor: 10:15pm
eezeribe:
You are a mental case.
Better pray that God give u a conscience.
|Re: 28-Year-Old Pastor Missing In Onitsha (Photo) by chinoify: 10:16pm
Pastor dey mountain... He will be back, baba don panic.
|Re: 28-Year-Old Pastor Missing In Onitsha (Photo) by avalontony(m): 10:17pm
Fear Onitsha, the den of thieves , hive of ndi oshi
|Re: 28-Year-Old Pastor Missing In Onitsha (Photo) by matbas1(f): 10:18pm
May his God help him
|Re: 28-Year-Old Pastor Missing In Onitsha (Photo) by oseiwe(m): 10:18pm
He will come back, he went to collect power.
|Re: 28-Year-Old Pastor Missing In Onitsha (Photo) by sandraanakebe(f): 10:19pm
I hope he is safe and sound wherever he is
|Re: 28-Year-Old Pastor Missing In Onitsha (Photo) by prinsam30(m): 10:19pm
eezeribe:
too much of weed can lead to this,pls take it gently
|Re: 28-Year-Old Pastor Missing In Onitsha (Photo) by NoBetterNigeria: 10:19pm
Chaai
|Re: 28-Year-Old Pastor Missing In Onitsha (Photo) by AlexCk: 10:19pm
Hope he gets found oo.
Nawa.
On another note, ....
|Re: 28-Year-Old Pastor Missing In Onitsha (Photo) by wunmi590(m): 10:20pm
You shall be found IJN
|Re: 28-Year-Old Pastor Missing In Onitsha (Photo) by Milonis(m): 10:20pm
He's not missing...either gone to the mountain to pray (somewhere secret led by the Spirit of God) or taken up by the LORD as it was with Enoch and Elijah.
|Re: 28-Year-Old Pastor Missing In Onitsha (Photo) by Flexherbal(m): 10:20pm
May he be found, alive !
|Re: 28-Year-Old Pastor Missing In Onitsha (Photo) by skubido(m): 10:22pm
God is in control
|Re: 28-Year-Old Pastor Missing In Onitsha (Photo) by jojo1415: 10:22pm
He is fast in nd praying fr Nigeria nd biafarans!!!
|Re: 28-Year-Old Pastor Missing In Onitsha (Photo) by ItzHoludex(m): 10:23pm
sey somebody cannor go and pray on mountain again..
hope he is found
|Re: 28-Year-Old Pastor Missing In Onitsha (Photo) by dyabman(m): 10:23pm
May Allah bring him back in one peace.
|Re: 28-Year-Old Pastor Missing In Onitsha (Photo) by bush112(m): 10:28pm
he will succeed come back stronger
|Re: 28-Year-Old Pastor Missing In Onitsha (Photo) by Elnino4ladies: 10:37pm
[quote author=dyabman post=53999869]May Allah bring him back in one peace. [/quo
Wetin concern Allah with pastor
|Re: 28-Year-Old Pastor Missing In Onitsha (Photo) by brightworld2(m): 10:49pm
eezeribe:Anti--Christ
