|Flying Cars 2017: Which Of These Flying Cars Would You Wish To Have? by autojosh: 5:11pm
The idea of flying cars has been around for decades but could they ever go mainstream? These companies are trying to do the impossible. Already we know that Dubai plans to launch their world’s first Taxi Drone come July this year, and also the Dutch company PAL-V has already started making sales since they launched the PAL-V Liberty.
Assuming you could buy any of these cars, which would it be? Judging based on the design and looks alone.
Below you’ll find pictures of 2017 flying cars and their manufacturer names.
We await your response in the comment section.
Terrafugia Transition
|Re: Flying Cars 2017: Which Of These Flying Cars Would You Wish To Have? by autojosh: 5:12pm
AeroMobil 3.0
|Re: Flying Cars 2017: Which Of These Flying Cars Would You Wish To Have? by autojosh: 5:13pm
PAL-V Liberty
|Re: Flying Cars 2017: Which Of These Flying Cars Would You Wish To Have? by autojosh: 5:14pm
Terrafugia TF-X
|Re: Flying Cars 2017: Which Of These Flying Cars Would You Wish To Have? by Benikuuse(m): 5:35pm
That Aeromobil 3.0 De Best
|Re: Flying Cars 2017: Which Of These Flying Cars Would You Wish To Have? by emerich: 5:47pm
Aero-mobile
|Re: Flying Cars 2017: Which Of These Flying Cars Would You Wish To Have? by Everblazinggg(f): 6:12pm
Non of the above, reason been that you must learn how to fly before you can pilot one. I need a real flying car
|Re: Flying Cars 2017: Which Of These Flying Cars Would You Wish To Have? by SweetBoyFriend(m): 6:24pm
I'm from Edo state
These cars are still learners compared to what my wings do at night
|Re: Flying Cars 2017: Which Of These Flying Cars Would You Wish To Have? by talk2saintify(m): 6:24pm
all
|Re: Flying Cars 2017: Which Of These Flying Cars Would You Wish To Have? by EMEKA1MILLION(m): 6:25pm
Edo style still the best....
|Re: Flying Cars 2017: Which Of These Flying Cars Would You Wish To Have? by LAFO(f): 6:25pm
AeroMobil 3.0
To drive/fly these ones na wahala o....
Imagine loosing control mid-air , developing fault, na to say good bye.....
Aircrafts self dey get connection with control tower... this one na drive and fly at your own risk.
Let us assume Seun is coming from his office and lalasticlala is approaching too in the air,
Both of them facing each other
....
See as dem serious dey read
Abeg make I go check my beans for fire
|Re: Flying Cars 2017: Which Of These Flying Cars Would You Wish To Have? by aboladejohnny(m): 6:25pm
lol
|Re: Flying Cars 2017: Which Of These Flying Cars Would You Wish To Have? by emeijeh(m): 6:25pm
We never fit buy Lamboghini and Porsche....... Na flying cars we go come fit afford?
Op sef!
Na Hollywood do you dis one
|Re: Flying Cars 2017: Which Of These Flying Cars Would You Wish To Have? by Echelle(m): 6:25pm
flying cars and I never even buy trekking car tire?
Baba God ooo, pick this call pleeeease...
|Re: Flying Cars 2017: Which Of These Flying Cars Would You Wish To Have? by shortgun(m): 6:25pm
For me I will always cruise on Angels wings
|Re: Flying Cars 2017: Which Of These Flying Cars Would You Wish To Have? by soberdrunk(m): 6:25pm
Akoba! Adaba!! Olorun maje ke ri!! Abeg am from Ibadan, we nor dey like "rough play" and anything way strong pass kpomo we nor dey chop, i fit manage 2018 Lexus, which one be flying car for Nigeria? Make you go take off go near "high tension" wire.......
|Re: Flying Cars 2017: Which Of These Flying Cars Would You Wish To Have? by Ourown(m): 6:26pm
5 of them... 1 for me and 4 for my 4 wives
|Re: Flying Cars 2017: Which Of These Flying Cars Would You Wish To Have? by yinkson(m): 6:26pm
The TERRAFUGIA TF-X
Looks more like a ride
|Re: Flying Cars 2017: Which Of These Flying Cars Would You Wish To Have? by lexyman(m): 6:27pm
Let the journey begin ....don't drink and fly
|Re: Flying Cars 2017: Which Of These Flying Cars Would You Wish To Have? by Millz404(m): 6:27pm
Wait fuel finish for air nko
|Re: Flying Cars 2017: Which Of These Flying Cars Would You Wish To Have? by dacovajnr: 6:28pm
Gimme the Aero_Mobile Autojosh..Name your price..Money no be problem
|Re: Flying Cars 2017: Which Of These Flying Cars Would You Wish To Have? by san316(m): 6:28pm
Do they really exist?
You want to use a flying car in Nigeria?
Then you enter lagos
And get trapped in pole wires that are roughly arranged like net?
My hand no dey oo
|Re: Flying Cars 2017: Which Of These Flying Cars Would You Wish To Have? by Vanessa88(f): 6:28pm
Seen
|Re: Flying Cars 2017: Which Of These Flying Cars Would You Wish To Have? by haywire1: 6:28pm
I hope it has an anticrash protection cos I'm imagining a woman flying one
#
|Re: Flying Cars 2017: Which Of These Flying Cars Would You Wish To Have? by datola: 6:29pm
Private helicopters!
|Re: Flying Cars 2017: Which Of These Flying Cars Would You Wish To Have? by oyetunder: 6:29pm
With all the Nepa wires and ancient nitel wired forming cobwebs all above? In a nation where 'tokunbo' importation policies can even lead to civil war... Most people don't even want a flying car, they want to fly out-even when they go to where they are xenophibically attacked daily.
|Re: Flying Cars 2017: Which Of These Flying Cars Would You Wish To Have? by mekybabe1: 6:29pm
Ehen! Flying cars keh?
|Re: Flying Cars 2017: Which Of These Flying Cars Would You Wish To Have? by Eyor1(m): 6:29pm
Terrafugia TF-X will be my pick
|Re: Flying Cars 2017: Which Of These Flying Cars Would You Wish To Have? by dmostcheerful(f): 6:30pm
yinkson:
you get eye joor
|Re: Flying Cars 2017: Which Of These Flying Cars Would You Wish To Have? by darlenese(f): 6:30pm
I don't like it
|Re: Flying Cars 2017: Which Of These Flying Cars Would You Wish To Have? by nothingmega122(m): 6:31pm
God forbid buhari is the cause of all this witchcraft
|Re: Flying Cars 2017: Which Of These Flying Cars Would You Wish To Have? by mercichoco(f): 6:31pm
Ordinary golf i don't have, you're showing me flying car.
