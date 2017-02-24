Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Flying Cars 2017: Which Of These Flying Cars Would You Wish To Have? (11987 Views)

Assuming you could buy any of these cars, which would it be? Judging based on the design and looks alone.



Below you’ll find pictures of 2017 flying cars and their manufacturer names.



We await your response in the comment section.



Terrafugia Transition



AeroMobil 3.0

PAL-V Liberty

Terrafugia TF-X

That Aeromobil 3.0 De Best

Aero-mobile

Non of the above, reason been that you must learn how to fly before you can pilot one. I need a real flying car





I'm from Edo state



These cars are still learners compared to what my wings do at night

all 1 Like

Edo style still the best.... Edo style still the best....

To drive/fly these ones na wahala o....





Imagine loosing control mid-air , developing fault, na to say good bye.....





Aircrafts self dey get connection with control tower... this one na drive and fly at your own risk.



Let us assume Seun is coming from his office and lalasticlala is approaching too in the air,



Both of them facing each other

See as dem serious dey read





Abeg make I go check my beans for fire

lol 2 Likes

We never fit buy Lamboghini and Porsche....... Na flying cars we go come fit afford?



Op sef!

Na Hollywood do you dis one

flying cars and I never even buy trekking car tire?

Baba God ooo, pick this call pleeeease... 1 Like

For me I will always cruise on Angels wings

Akoba! Adaba!! Olorun maje ke ri!! Abeg am from Ibadan, we nor dey like "rough play" and anything way strong pass kpomo we nor dey chop, i fit manage 2018 Lexus, which one be flying car for Nigeria? Make you go take off go near "high tension" wire.......

5 of them... 1 for me and 4 for my 4 wives 1 Like

The TERRAFUGIA TF-X



Looks more like a ride

Let the journey begin ....don't drink and fly

Wait fuel finish for air nko

Gimme the Aero_Mobile Autojosh..Name your price..Money no be problem

Do they really exist?



You want to use a flying car in Nigeria?



Then you enter lagos



And get trapped in pole wires that are roughly arranged like net?



My hand no dey oo

# I hope it has an anticrash protection cos I'm imagining a woman flying one

Private helicopters!

With all the Nepa wires and ancient nitel wired forming cobwebs all above? In a nation where 'tokunbo' importation policies can even lead to civil war... Most people don't even want a flying car, they want to fly out-even when they go to where they are xenophibically attacked daily.

Ehen! Flying cars keh?

Terrafugia TF-X will be my pick

yinkson:

The TERRAFUGIA TF-X



Looks more like a ride

you get eye joor

I don't like it

God forbid buhari is the cause of all this witchcraft