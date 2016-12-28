



1.HACKING



There is really no debate about this , there is sure going to be a lot of hacking in cars in the coming year.Most car manufacturers are starting to build self-driving cars which are fully controlled by software.As a programmer I have a rule I keep in mind always "whatever can be built by man can be infiltrated by another man,no system is completely guarded".



2.PROBLEM WITH THE LAW



There is going to be a whole lot of problem with the law.For example when a driverless car violates a traffic rule .Who would be blamed or prosecuted ,the car maker or the car user , or the car ? . I hope provisions are being made to handle such cases.



3.LIMITED QUALIFIED MECHANICS



Cars with such awesome technology are still evolving and getting better,so there are quite a limited number of people with adequate technical know-how to fix such cars .Especially in Nigeria where most of the mechanics lack the full technical know-how and appropriate equipment to diagnose and fix.



4.CONFUSED CARS



Yup !, another problem.What happens in the event of an impending accident.What decision does the car take , does it decide to drive into a wall or a pole .What if there is no wall but a river ,does it decide to take the risk of killing the occupant and saving the life of a crowd of people its about to drive into,or does it decide to save the occupant and kill innocent people.Confusion everywhere



5. EVEN MORE CONFUSION



What happens when a traffic light goes off ?.Latest autonomous and semi-autonomous cars depends on traffic lights using sensors to know when to stop and move at junctions .So imagine a traffic light goes off due to a malfunction ......the disaster...... which could be easily averted when a human is driving .....



Have an idea of what could possibly go wrong with latest cars.Kindly comment.



https://autojosh.com/5-things-that-could-go-wrong-with-2017-cars/



