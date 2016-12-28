₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,715,671 members, 3,277,906 topics. Date: Wednesday, 28 December 2016 at 07:35 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / 5 Things That Could Go Wrong With Cars -2017 And Beyond (2317 Views)
Senate Uncovers Cargoes Loaded With Cars Abandoned For Decade / 8 Things That Happen When A Nigerian Buys His First Car / Why Are Girls Attracted To Men With Cars??? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|5 Things That Could Go Wrong With Cars -2017 And Beyond by AutoJoshNG: 6:06pm On Dec 27
Cars of the future are already here without a doubt.We already have completely autonomous cars,semi -autonomous cars and funny enough flying cars(mostly prototypes) .The question on everyones mind is : What could possibly go wrong ? ,what could cause confusions ?.
1.HACKING
There is really no debate about this , there is sure going to be a lot of hacking in cars in the coming year.Most car manufacturers are starting to build self-driving cars which are fully controlled by software.As a programmer I have a rule I keep in mind always "whatever can be built by man can be infiltrated by another man,no system is completely guarded".
2.PROBLEM WITH THE LAW
There is going to be a whole lot of problem with the law.For example when a driverless car violates a traffic rule .Who would be blamed or prosecuted ,the car maker or the car user , or the car ? . I hope provisions are being made to handle such cases.
3.LIMITED QUALIFIED MECHANICS
Cars with such awesome technology are still evolving and getting better,so there are quite a limited number of people with adequate technical know-how to fix such cars .Especially in Nigeria where most of the mechanics lack the full technical know-how and appropriate equipment to diagnose and fix.
4.CONFUSED CARS
Yup !, another problem.What happens in the event of an impending accident.What decision does the car take , does it decide to drive into a wall or a pole .What if there is no wall but a river ,does it decide to take the risk of killing the occupant and saving the life of a crowd of people its about to drive into,or does it decide to save the occupant and kill innocent people.Confusion everywhere
5. EVEN MORE CONFUSION
What happens when a traffic light goes off ?.Latest autonomous and semi-autonomous cars depends on traffic lights using sensors to know when to stop and move at junctions .So imagine a traffic light goes off due to a malfunction ......the disaster...... which could be easily averted when a human is driving .....
Have an idea of what could possibly go wrong with latest cars.Kindly comment.
https://autojosh.com/5-things-that-could-go-wrong-with-2017-cars/
Cc
Lalasticlala
Mynd44
Ishilove
Marpol
Semid4lyfe
Obinoscopy
1 Like
|Re: 5 Things That Could Go Wrong With Cars -2017 And Beyond by INTROVERT(f): 6:13pm On Dec 27
Ok
|Re: 5 Things That Could Go Wrong With Cars -2017 And Beyond by clydedaniels(m): 6:59am
I dey look sha...
|Re: 5 Things That Could Go Wrong With Cars -2017 And Beyond by capatainrambo: 6:59am
I will just wait
|Re: 5 Things That Could Go Wrong With Cars -2017 And Beyond by Baileyz101(m): 6:59am
Naija mechs go sabi operate those cars trust me
2 Likes
|Re: 5 Things That Could Go Wrong With Cars -2017 And Beyond by Innodon(m): 6:59am
The person below me has something to say and the guy above me is saying something already
|Re: 5 Things That Could Go Wrong With Cars -2017 And Beyond by Dongreat(m): 7:00am
INTROVERT:
Nah wah. Is it that the holiday is not over and your work resumes or you have been sacked to resume your FTC status on Nairaland?
Infact I am suspecting you and other monickers here of been alternate to the mods.
|Re: 5 Things That Could Go Wrong With Cars -2017 And Beyond by Gbemmyxal(m): 7:00am
We shall see
|Re: 5 Things That Could Go Wrong With Cars -2017 And Beyond by rottennaija(m): 7:00am
A brave new world out there. That is if trump and putin does not push the world into a nuclear Holocaust
|Re: 5 Things That Could Go Wrong With Cars -2017 And Beyond by johnshagb(m): 7:00am
I believe this post ain't targeted at Nigerians
1 Like
|Re: 5 Things That Could Go Wrong With Cars -2017 And Beyond by tuasefemi(m): 7:00am
What kind of title is this?
|Re: 5 Things That Could Go Wrong With Cars -2017 And Beyond by naughtysneh: 7:01am
JEZZ, FTC THat was a close one
|Re: 5 Things That Could Go Wrong With Cars -2017 And Beyond by justFEARLESS(m): 7:01am
OK
|Re: 5 Things That Could Go Wrong With Cars -2017 And Beyond by EnigmaticEnigma(m): 7:01am
rebuttal
|Re: 5 Things That Could Go Wrong With Cars -2017 And Beyond by lekan008(m): 7:01am
Let's wait till then
|Re: 5 Things That Could Go Wrong With Cars -2017 And Beyond by unclezuma: 7:01am
|Re: 5 Things That Could Go Wrong With Cars -2017 And Beyond by Masquerade7: 7:01am
Never liked the idea of this driverless car.
|Re: 5 Things That Could Go Wrong With Cars -2017 And Beyond by realGURU(f): 7:03am
nice
|Re: 5 Things That Could Go Wrong With Cars -2017 And Beyond by AnusOdourInhaler: 7:03am
I'm planning on getting 2008 Corolla. So no problem
|Re: 5 Things That Could Go Wrong With Cars -2017 And Beyond by Muzikluva(m): 7:04am
developed countries with utmost organisation cannot have such problems, its developing countries that can encounter such difficulties. It will take lots of time,efforts,planning and stern measures before such cars can be effectively used in developing countries.
|Re: 5 Things That Could Go Wrong With Cars -2017 And Beyond by ojinuocheibi(m): 7:04am
INTROVERT
|Re: 5 Things That Could Go Wrong With Cars -2017 And Beyond by alexaletor: 7:05am
marijuana is very good for the body.!
|Re: 5 Things That Could Go Wrong With Cars -2017 And Beyond by Vin4favour(m): 7:05am
Op we are not in 2017 yet>>> how you take know all these things self
|Re: 5 Things That Could Go Wrong With Cars -2017 And Beyond by RELEASEUS: 7:06am
In developed climes I think provisions will be made to meet the raised issues especially the traffic lights and confusion thing. That means in Africa where our selfish, clueless and myopic leaders have failed to used the vast wealth in Africa especially Nigeria to develop us and the nation but instead steal and lead us into recession, such luxury cars will not thrive here.
|Re: 5 Things That Could Go Wrong With Cars -2017 And Beyond by gerrardomendes(m): 7:07am
hnm
|Re: 5 Things That Could Go Wrong With Cars -2017 And Beyond by EnigmaticEnigma(m): 7:09am
AutoJoshNG:
|Re: 5 Things That Could Go Wrong With Cars -2017 And Beyond by HAH: 7:22am
Misleading topic, beside is not all 2017 and beyond cars that are driverless
|Re: 5 Things That Could Go Wrong With Cars -2017 And Beyond by ItzHoludex(m): 7:25am
we av heard
(0) (Reply)
Pseudonyms For Cars In Naija / Does Ikobo Cars In Kaduna Give Out Cars For Free For Promo? / Lagos State Goverment Stop Registering Of Commercial Bus ( Danfo & Okada)
Viewing this topic: Brimmie(m), finofaya, dunuch(m), phemmiebabs(m), chumaZ, GloChrystal(f), valentee(m), CaptainRahl(m), danjay22, Oooops, ogunvic41(m), patchsk(f), f4flakes(f), wickyyolo, boneruns(m), KunmiHuston(m), lekan29ice(m), boluwaay(m), blacbard(m), Kedro(m), Promxy94(m), Cutiemay(f), topuje(m), HBola(m), Theflint1(m), zoneboy and 34 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22