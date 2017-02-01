₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Swiss Government Gives Charles Okafor N168 Million For New Movie by TunezMediaBlog: 7:33pm
The Switzerland Government has given veteran Nollywood actor, Charles Okafor $450,000 USD( N168 Million) to do a movie that centers on the dangers of living illegally in Europe.
Re: Swiss Government Gives Charles Okafor N168 Million For New Movie by dacovajnr: 7:35pm
That's Wassup..i just hope half of the money no go loss for pocket
Re: Swiss Government Gives Charles Okafor N168 Million For New Movie by BLACKCHARGER(m): 7:45pm
God don pick up e call oh
God please check your dm abeg...
Re: Swiss Government Gives Charles Okafor N168 Million For New Movie by goldbim(f): 8:32pm
Wow!!good for him.The man is actually a professional and sure knows his onion!!..
Re: Swiss Government Gives Charles Okafor N168 Million For New Movie by tommykiwi(m): 9:08pm
Congrats to him. But hope the cash go reduce the rate of dollar to naira, if it can't do dat, then the news na wash.
Re: Swiss Government Gives Charles Okafor N168 Million For New Movie by Daslim180(m): 9:08pm
Ok
Re: Swiss Government Gives Charles Okafor N168 Million For New Movie by nNEOo(m): 9:08pm
We the come back
Re: Swiss Government Gives Charles Okafor N168 Million For New Movie by Ra88: 9:08pm
That's part of Abacha's loot stacked in Switzerland.
Re: Swiss Government Gives Charles Okafor N168 Million For New Movie by WaterDrunkard: 9:09pm
Re: Swiss Government Gives Charles Okafor N168 Million For New Movie by yinkslinks(m): 9:09pm
omo see coat and shoe of life
Re: Swiss Government Gives Charles Okafor N168 Million For New Movie by samvanpat(m): 9:09pm
We go reach there *
Re: Swiss Government Gives Charles Okafor N168 Million For New Movie by Tpave(m): 9:09pm
And who says Nigerians are not talented? Besides, Obi is now a man
Re: Swiss Government Gives Charles Okafor N168 Million For New Movie by chemistry157: 9:09pm
Who says Nigerians are only known for cyber crime and drug trafficking.... Thumbs up man.
Re: Swiss Government Gives Charles Okafor N168 Million For New Movie by bjhaid: 9:09pm
Always acted Good movies
Re: Swiss Government Gives Charles Okafor N168 Million For New Movie by cold(m): 9:10pm
Happy for him
Re: Swiss Government Gives Charles Okafor N168 Million For New Movie by michael142(m): 9:10pm
BLACKCHARGER:
This thing you guys keep writing is foolishness oh. Nor go do your ritual, dey there dey wait, you go old.
Re: Swiss Government Gives Charles Okafor N168 Million For New Movie by ednut1(m): 9:10pm
Part of Abacha's loot abi
Re: Swiss Government Gives Charles Okafor N168 Million For New Movie by Emekus92(m): 9:10pm
M rich.
Re: Swiss Government Gives Charles Okafor N168 Million For New Movie by Officialpmarcel(m): 9:11pm
Who get em number?
Re: Swiss Government Gives Charles Okafor N168 Million For New Movie by AngelicBeing: 9:11pm
Re: Swiss Government Gives Charles Okafor N168 Million For New Movie by Abbeyme: 9:11pm
Waoh.
Now that's splendid
Re: Swiss Government Gives Charles Okafor N168 Million For New Movie by Kyri(f): 9:12pm
In short they've stylishly returned loot
Re: Swiss Government Gives Charles Okafor N168 Million For New Movie by Jglad(f): 9:12pm
The story line must have been impeccable...
#wedeywait
Re: Swiss Government Gives Charles Okafor N168 Million For New Movie by officialJP: 9:12pm
dollar or naira
Re: Swiss Government Gives Charles Okafor N168 Million For New Movie by Michaelpresh(m): 9:12pm
Now this is real money
Re: Swiss Government Gives Charles Okafor N168 Million For New Movie by rattlesnake(m): 9:13pm
lie lie
Re: Swiss Government Gives Charles Okafor N168 Million For New Movie by Odukes(m): 9:13pm
Nice, have always liked Charles.
Re: Swiss Government Gives Charles Okafor N168 Million For New Movie by Jacksparr0w127: 9:13pm
So this man still dey sef
Re: Swiss Government Gives Charles Okafor N168 Million For New Movie by Allwility: 9:13pm
What kind of film will that amount give you??
1 Like
Re: Swiss Government Gives Charles Okafor N168 Million For New Movie by anotherydz(m): 9:14pm
. Well. I wish him well
Re: Swiss Government Gives Charles Okafor N168 Million For New Movie by FreshShavedBalls(m): 9:14pm
Its not as if he will pocket the whole money. It cost Kunle Afolayan 200 Million Naira to make October 1st. So if he is to make anything close to that quality then he will not be going home with much
Re: Swiss Government Gives Charles Okafor N168 Million For New Movie by shorlla(m): 9:14pm
nice one
