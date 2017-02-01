Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Swiss Government Gives Charles Okafor N168 Million For New Movie (15875 Views)

The Switzerland Government has given veteran Nollywood actor, Charles Okafor $450,000 USD( N168 Million) to do a movie that centers on the dangers of living illegally in Europe.



The new movie which is exclusively sponsored by the State secretariat for Migration (SEM) will be aired on Nigerian television stations.



Speaking through spokesperson, Lukas Rieder, the authority revealed that one of the causes of illegal migration is the lack of information or false information.



“Human traffickers tell potential migrants that Switzerland is paradise, it’s El Dorado. But that’s not true. We want to provide objective information about the dangers of passage, and the dangers of living in Switzerland.”



The movie which is titled Missing Steps tells the story of a 20-something university-educated protagonist. He gets into debt and flees to the landlocked European state to solve his financial problems, with the help of traffickers.



But he is denied asylum by the Swiss authorities, and deported to his own country – poor, isolated and unhappy.



That's Wassup..i just hope half of the money no go loss for pocket 4 Likes

God don pick up e call oh



God please check your dm abeg... 30 Likes 1 Share

Wow!!good for him.The man is actually a professional and sure knows his onion!!.. 13 Likes 1 Share

Congrats to him. But hope the cash go reduce the rate of dollar to naira, if it can't do dat, then the news na wash.

That's part of Abacha's loot stacked in Switzerland. 4 Likes 1 Share

omo see coat and shoe of life 2 Likes 1 Share

And who says Nigerians are not talented? Besides, Obi is now a man

Who says Nigerians are only known for cyber crime and drug trafficking.... Thumbs up man. 1 Like 1 Share

Always acted Good movies 1 Like

Happy for him 2 Likes

This thing you guys keep writing is foolishness oh. Nor go do your ritual, dey there dey wait, you go old. This thing you guys keep writing is foolishness oh. Nor go do your ritual, dey there dey wait, you go old. 6 Likes

Part of Abacha's loot abi 4 Likes

Now that's splendid 1 Like

In short they've stylishly returned loot

The story line must have been impeccable...







Nice, have always liked Charles. 1 Like

So this man still dey sef 1 Like

What kind of film will that amount give you?? 1 Like

. Well. I wish him well . Well. I wish him well

Its not as if he will pocket the whole money. It cost Kunle Afolayan 200 Million Naira to make October 1st. So if he is to make anything close to that quality then he will not be going home with much 3 Likes