Have You Ever Wondered Whysome People Have These Little Holes Above Their Ears?

Have You Ever Wondered Whysome People Have These Little Holes Above Their Ears? by jerrykho(m): 7:59pm On Feb 24
Very few people in the world have tiny holes above their ears. Maybe you’re one of those people yourself and always wondered what it is about. Well, there is a simple explanation to that.

Re: Have You Ever Wondered Whysome People Have These Little Holes Above Their Ears? by jerrykho(m): 7:59pm On Feb 24
NOTE

Re: Have You Ever Wondered Whysome People Have These Little Holes Above Their Ears? by hilaomo(m): 8:02pm On Feb 24
I don't have that poo so park well.
Re: Have You Ever Wondered Whysome People Have These Little Holes Above Their Ears? by TANKDESTROYER(m): 8:15pm On Feb 24
fish gills...? evolution and foolishness.....

Re: Have You Ever Wondered Whysome People Have These Little Holes Above Their Ears? by dennisworld1(m): 8:44pm On Feb 24
Nice thread
Re: Have You Ever Wondered Whysome People Have These Little Holes Above Their Ears? by martinz1: 8:44pm On Feb 24
I have it on my right ear
Re: Have You Ever Wondered Whysome People Have These Little Holes Above Their Ears? by Gaborone(f): 8:57pm On Feb 24
Yea yea. One of my brothers has it.

Thanks for the exposé op.
Re: Have You Ever Wondered Whysome People Have These Little Holes Above Their Ears? by ejikeme(m): 9:40pm On Feb 24
i have it. both ears. i and my siblings and my parents.

Re: Have You Ever Wondered Whysome People Have These Little Holes Above Their Ears? by InsanePsycho(m): 10:55pm On Feb 24
TANKDESTROYER:
fish gills...? evolution and foolishness.....

Ignorance is darkness

Re: Have You Ever Wondered Whysome People Have These Little Holes Above Their Ears? by constance500(m): 11:24pm On Feb 24
My brother's son has it in both ears.

Re: Have You Ever Wondered Whysome People Have These Little Holes Above Their Ears? by ShawttySoFyne(f): 11:44pm On Feb 24
Superstition has it those that have it tend to be wicked.

Re: Have You Ever Wondered Whysome People Have These Little Holes Above Their Ears? by mykelmeezy(m): 12:37am
informative

Re: Have You Ever Wondered Whysome People Have These Little Holes Above Their Ears? by mamale8(m): 1:49am
Have on both my ears
Re: Have You Ever Wondered Whysome People Have These Little Holes Above Their Ears? by ednut1(m): 4:56am
grin have it on one ear. i dont buy dis fish watever jor. dem ssy na wicked pple get am lol

Re: Have You Ever Wondered Whysome People Have These Little Holes Above Their Ears? by Onyenna(m): 5:09am
I don't have it but I've seen it.......a lot.....
Re: Have You Ever Wondered Whysome People Have These Little Holes Above Their Ears? by KissChrixx: 5:54am
Usefulness, importance??
Re: Have You Ever Wondered Whysome People Have These Little Holes Above Their Ears? by Handsomecole(m): 6:51am
Yes I have it on my left ear, in addition I can also flap my ears I don't even know if it's normal.
Although I've heard different things, some say people like us are wicked or/and stubborn.

Some others say if u have it as a boy it means u were Ist in this world as a girl, meaning this is your second coming in this world.

Re: Have You Ever Wondered Whysome People Have These Little Holes Above Their Ears? by Saheed9: 7:17am
there's a myth that they are usually aggressive
Re: Have You Ever Wondered Whysome People Have These Little Holes Above Their Ears? by dedoz: 7:43am
I have it on my left ear.My second son also has it on his left ear.
Re: Have You Ever Wondered Whysome People Have These Little Holes Above Their Ears? by Fabulocity(f): 9:06am
It's because they're wicket.
Re: Have You Ever Wondered Whysome People Have These Little Holes Above Their Ears? by chudyprince: 9:51am
ejikeme:
i have it. both ears. i and my siblings and my parents.
does it mean u can breath beneath waters, like fish? grin

Re: Have You Ever Wondered Whysome People Have These Little Holes Above Their Ears? by DonHummer(m): 10:35am
many years I had this misconception that any child who had one is very stubborn xpecialy boys.
it could still be true afteral oyinbo must not always be right grin grin
Re: Have You Ever Wondered Whysome People Have These Little Holes Above Their Ears? by MarkGeraldo(m): 11:16am
This one na small thing sef...pls op, tell me why some women grow beards
so weird! a man marrying a bearded woman...uggghhh!!undecided
Re: Have You Ever Wondered Whysome People Have These Little Holes Above Their Ears? by 0955eb027(m): 11:42am
ShawttySoFyne:
Superstition has it those that have it tend to be wicked.
Nah, not wicked. They tend to be stubborn..

Re: Have You Ever Wondered Whysome People Have These Little Holes Above Their Ears? by kentochi(m): 12:08pm
my son have it
Re: Have You Ever Wondered Whysome People Have These Little Holes Above Their Ears? by MayhorE(m): 12:16pm
jerrykho:
Very few people in the world have tiny holes above their ears. Maybe you’re one of those people yourself and always wondered what it is about. Well, there is a simple explanation to that.

Those having that are always extra-stubborn, quote me any where.
Re: Have You Ever Wondered Whysome People Have These Little Holes Above Their Ears? by EmmySparky(m): 1:02pm
Meaning they are all from atlantis the lost water world...indirectly calling em mammy waters....nonsense...
Re: Have You Ever Wondered Whysome People Have These Little Holes Above Their Ears? by ejikeme(m): 2:49pm
chudyprince:
does it mean u can breath beneath waters, like fish? grin


Grow up first....
Re: Have You Ever Wondered Whysome People Have These Little Holes Above Their Ears? by chudyprince: 3:20pm
ejikeme:



Grow up first....
yea, I can feel d anger in u...one of the characteristic of ur kind
Re: Have You Ever Wondered Whysome People Have These Little Holes Above Their Ears? by EKITI001: 3:32pm
OOK
Re: Have You Ever Wondered Whysome People Have These Little Holes Above Their Ears? by Olalekanbanky1(m): 3:32pm
Why not kuku cut the hear

