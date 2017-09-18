₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|10 Carry Over In My Final Year. What Should I Do? by Queenlovely(f): 3:25pm
My friend is in a dilemma now. She has more Carry over in her final year. What do you think she should do. She was given economics to study as against the banking and finance she wanted. Now the day of pain is near. She cant tell her people of an extra year. They would kill her. She has so many other siblings waiting for aunty to graduate and rescue the family. What can she do. She no be slay queen oh.
|Re: 10 Carry Over In My Final Year. What Should I Do? by eezeribe(m): 3:25pm
I don't know what her current CGPA is... But with 10 carryovers,I doubt if it's up to 2.0...
I would suggest the following options for her :
1)If she is like the average Nigerian girl,let her manage and write the carryovers,if she can at least pass them,graduate with a 'University attempted degree' and get married because that is the highest achievement of the average Nigerian girl.
2)If she has career dreams and passions,and her sponsors are still willing to help her,she should quietly write JAMB UTME,apply for her dream course Banking and finance and start all over again..
3)If she and her sponsors cannot stand to bear an extra year,she should quietly drop out of the University and get married or venture into business,while telling the whole world that she is a graduate (so many successful businessmen and politicians in Nigeria,are living like this)
3)If she is too frustrated,she can quietly jump into the Lagos lagoon because I wonder what she was doing to accumulate 10 carryovers....
|Re: 10 Carry Over In My Final Year. What Should I Do? by Homeboiy(m): 3:30pm
quit school and go and hustle
No guarantee that after writing the courses she will get job
At a time No time
|Re: 10 Carry Over In My Final Year. What Should I Do? by Nwodosis(m): 3:34pm
The only thing that can save her(you) from an extra year in her(your)father's care is getting married to an unfortunate man!
|Re: 10 Carry Over In My Final Year. What Should I Do? by Queenlovely(f): 3:34pm
Gokoyer1401, RapportNaija(m), JegaTin, hundeyin2015, Annie2059, Sarah20A(f), yakbauer, IamaNigerianGuy(m), whizzler, fuckupnation, eddy55, toogbasky (m), vicadex07(m), Ishilove, Macaulay10(m), PEPPERified, okotorigba(m), Folaoni(m), bolethings, Sveen, DozieInc(m), priscaoge(f), Rafrik27, maseratti, eeshazakari(f), jovincyy10(m), chichomchin(m), olafunny(m), BlessAdeik(f), aroj05, akinbode1(m), ebony13, tucee31, ima1616(f), abike12(f), ariyeb
|Re: 10 Carry Over In My Final Year. What Should I Do? by Ninethmare: 3:37pm
My Sister the one you read done do
come join me for Alaba international
Na account balance sure pass oo
|Re: 10 Carry Over In My Final Year. What Should I Do? by Laitesmart(m): 3:41pm
Who needs a certificate when you can venture into whistle blowing
|Re: 10 Carry Over In My Final Year. What Should I Do? by eezeribe(m): 3:42pm
Queenlovely:Are you sure you are not the one
|Re: 10 Carry Over In My Final Year. What Should I Do? by hazan041: 3:48pm
let her drop out abeg
10 carryover bawoo
|Re: 10 Carry Over In My Final Year. What Should I Do? by Sabrina18(f): 3:53pm
Your friend is not a serious student, school givng her economics is not an excuse cos a lady that applied for an art course was given economics and she graduated with 2_1. She should just write her spillover, economics is difficult, I agree but its in the same difficult level with banking and fin, they do so many combined courses together, she still wont do well in bank fin, mind you, there are inteligent slay queens.
|Re: 10 Carry Over In My Final Year. What Should I Do? by Manson1(m): 3:56pm
Aunty go and read hard for next year there is nothing anyone can do. Sorry if I may be sounding harsh but dats the truth
|Re: 10 Carry Over In My Final Year. What Should I Do? by Xblink(m): 4:21pm
Start from year one again...
|Re: 10 Carry Over In My Final Year. What Should I Do? by stefanweeks: 4:21pm
My brother,
The lord is ur strength
|Re: 10 Carry Over In My Final Year. What Should I Do? by Dc4life(m): 4:21pm
Cutting all the crap, YES SHE CAN. It depends upon Will power and Self belief. There are heaps of examples out there in professional world where 'Winners' and 'Achievers' had been once so down, yet they recollected and rose.
|Re: 10 Carry Over In My Final Year. What Should I Do? by EponOjuku: 4:21pm
10 Carry over in her final year? O di egwu.
She should go and be a motivational speaker. At least, by the time she tells people how she behaved in school, people would know to avoid lifestyles like yours.
Since you decided they you're not going to be an example to emulate, you've become a mistake to avoid.
|Re: 10 Carry Over In My Final Year. What Should I Do? by Kobicove(m): 4:21pm
She knew she had so many people with vested interest in her education yet she went and spent her time playing in school...
It's her cross, let her carry it!
|Re: 10 Carry Over In My Final Year. What Should I Do? by boman2014: 4:21pm
repeat
|Re: 10 Carry Over In My Final Year. What Should I Do? by darey77: 4:22pm
Go learn blogging, tailoring, hair styling or some craft you like
|Re: 10 Carry Over In My Final Year. What Should I Do? by Oluwaseyi00(m): 4:22pm
You'll never know the pain of failure until you fail....
Tell her to take heart and just repeat the year.... Running after lecturers won't help and you know what they'll demand for...
While doing that, she can get a job to do to cater for her needs so as not to be burdensome on the guardian.
|Re: 10 Carry Over In My Final Year. What Should I Do? by jamarifox(m): 4:22pm
Aunty school is not for everyone!
Cc NwaAmaikpe
|Re: 10 Carry Over In My Final Year. What Should I Do? by twisteddaNy(m): 4:22pm
OP are you sure youre not talking about yourself sha
|Re: 10 Carry Over In My Final Year. What Should I Do? by MhizzAJ(f): 4:22pm
Let her learn catering
|Re: 10 Carry Over In My Final Year. What Should I Do? by awillabo: 4:22pm
Hmm
|Re: 10 Carry Over In My Final Year. What Should I Do? by EponOjuku: 4:22pm
stefanweeks:
Yesso, she needs divine strength to carry the carry-overs.
|Re: 10 Carry Over In My Final Year. What Should I Do? by ikp120(m): 4:22pm
Chisos!
See market o.
You don't need advice o. Just resit the courses. Abi you wan withdraw ni?
|Re: 10 Carry Over In My Final Year. What Should I Do? by Nackzy: 4:22pm
Girl prayer can move mountains
Have faith
Faith without work is Dead
|Re: 10 Carry Over In My Final Year. What Should I Do? by eleojo23: 4:23pm
Even if she was given economics against her will, that is not an excuse to fail like this.
She could have rejected it right from the beginning if she knew she will not take it seriously but she decided to accept the admission.
She should have known that what is worth doing is worth doing well.
Well, I don't really know the advice to give now.
|Re: 10 Carry Over In My Final Year. What Should I Do? by HaneefahRN(f): 4:24pm
Ah ah.
10 carryovers?!
|Re: 10 Carry Over In My Final Year. What Should I Do? by kinibigdeal(m): 4:24pm
Queenlovely:
I dont want to believe its actually your friend
|Re: 10 Carry Over In My Final Year. What Should I Do? by 0m0nnakoda: 4:24pm
Queenlovely:She was given ? I know English is not our mother tongue but make una dey try abegee.Your English can do with some improvement. Maybe your friend has a similar problem,,,,,,,,,
|Re: 10 Carry Over In My Final Year. What Should I Do? by EponOjuku: 4:24pm
Queenlovely:
You came all the way to Nairaland to open a thread and seek advice for your friend? Why e be say all these girls claim to be seeking advice for their friends who are always off Nairaland?
You better go to OLX and start hawking your carry-overs.
|Re: 10 Carry Over In My Final Year. What Should I Do? by NaijaElba(m): 4:24pm
Queenlovely:
Let's stop this trend of my friend my friend....why can't your friend bring her case to NL. ..why are you her mouth piece....why won't you or your friend have carry over when you won't stop slaying or whatever u call it? How many hours do you read in a day? Meanwhile u spend all your time on social medial looking for what is not lost. I have no comment than to advise u to register for your carry over courses again.
