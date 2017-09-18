Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / 10 Carry Over In My Final Year. What Should I Do? (9035 Views)

My friend is in a dilemma now. She has more Carry over in her final year. What do you think she should do. She was given economics to study as against the banking and finance she wanted. Now the day of pain is near. She cant tell her people of an extra year. They would kill her. She has so many other siblings waiting for aunty to graduate and rescue the family. What can she do. She no be slay queen oh. 1 Like

I don't know what her current CGPA is... But with 10 carryovers,I doubt if it's up to 2.0...

I would suggest the following options for her :



1)If she is like the average Nigerian girl,let her manage and write the carryovers,if she can at least pass them,graduate with a 'University attempted degree' and get married because that is the highest achievement of the average Nigerian girl.



2)If she has career dreams and passions,and her sponsors are still willing to help her,she should quietly write JAMB UTME,apply for her dream course Banking and finance and start all over again..



3)If she and her sponsors cannot stand to bear an extra year,she should quietly drop out of the University and get married or venture into business,while telling the whole world that she is a graduate (so many successful businessmen and politicians in Nigeria,are living like this)



3)If she is too frustrated,she can quietly jump into the Lagos lagoon because I wonder what she was doing to accumulate 10 carryovers....



lalasticlala,Mynd44 114 Likes 12 Shares

quit school and go and hustle

No guarantee that after writing the courses she will get job



At a time No time 5 Likes

The only thing that can save her(you) from an extra year in her(your)father's care is getting married to an unfortunate man! 37 Likes 4 Shares

Gokoyer1401, RapportNaija(m), JegaTin, hundeyin2015, Annie2059, Sarah20A(f), yakbauer, IamaNigerianGuy(m), whizzler, fuckupnation, eddy55, toogbasky (m), vicadex07(m), Ishilove, Macaulay10(m), PEPPERified, okotorigba(m), Folaoni(m), bolethings, Sveen, DozieInc(m), priscaoge(f), Rafrik27, maseratti, eeshazakari(f), jovincyy10(m), chichomchin(m), olafunny(m), BlessAdeik(f), aroj05, akinbode1(m), ebony13, tucee31, ima1616(f), abike12(f), ariyeb 1 Like

My Sister the one you read done do

come join me for Alaba international

Na account balance sure pass oo 12 Likes 2 Shares

Who needs a certificate when you can venture into whistle blowing 2 Likes

Queenlovely:

Seun

mynd44

Lalasticlala Are you sure you are not the one Are you sure you are not the one 53 Likes 4 Shares

let her drop out abeg

10 carryover bawoo

Your friend is not a serious student, school givng her economics is not an excuse cos a lady that applied for an art course was given economics and she graduated with 2_1. She should just write her spillover, economics is difficult, I agree but its in the same difficult level with banking and fin, they do so many combined courses together, she still wont do well in bank fin, mind you, there are inteligent slay queens. 32 Likes 3 Shares

Aunty go and read hard for next year there is nothing anyone can do. Sorry if I may be sounding harsh but dats the truth 12 Likes

Start from year one again... 6 Likes

My brother,



The lord is ur strength 2 Likes

Cutting all the crap, YES SHE CAN. It depends upon Will power and Self belief. There are heaps of examples out there in professional world where 'Winners' and 'Achievers' had been once so down, yet they recollected and rose. 4 Likes

10 Carry over in her final year? O di egwu.



She should go and be a motivational speaker. At least, by the time she tells people how she behaved in school, people would know to avoid lifestyles like yours.



Since you decided they you're not going to be an example to emulate, you've become a mistake to avoid. 14 Likes





It's her cross, let her carry it! She knew she had so many people with vested interest in her education yet she went and spent her time playing in school...It's her cross, let her carry it! 4 Likes 2 Shares

repeat 2 Likes

Go learn blogging, tailoring, hair styling or some craft you like 2 Likes

You'll never know the pain of failure until you fail....



Tell her to take heart and just repeat the year.... Running after lecturers won't help and you know what they'll demand for...



While doing that, she can get a job to do to cater for her needs so as not to be burdensome on the guardian. 1 Like







Cc NwaAmaikpe Aunty school is not for everyone!Cc NwaAmaikpe 1 Like

OP are you sure youre not talking about yourself sha 4 Likes

Let her learn catering

Hmm

stefanweeks:

My brother,



The lord is ur strength

Yesso, she needs divine strength to carry the carry-overs. Yesso, she needs divine strength to carry the carry-overs.





See market o.



You don't need advice o. Just resit the courses. Abi you wan withdraw ni? Chisos!See market o.You don't need advice o. Just resit the courses. Abi you wan withdraw ni? 1 Like

Girl prayer can move mountains

Have faith

Faith without work is Dead 3 Likes

Even if she was given economics against her will, that is not an excuse to fail like this.



She could have rejected it right from the beginning if she knew she will not take it seriously but she decided to accept the admission.



She should have known that what is worth doing is worth doing well.



Well, I don't really know the advice to give now. 1 Like

Ah ah.

10 carryovers?!

Queenlovely:

I dont want to believe its actually your friend I dont want to believe its actually your friend 1 Like

Queenlovely:

She was given ? I know English is not our mother tongue but make una dey try abegee.Your English can do with some improvement. Maybe your friend has a similar problem,,,,,,,,, She was given ? I know English is not our mother tongue but make una dey try abegee.Your English can do with some improvement. Maybe your friend has a similar problem,,,,,,,,,

Queenlovely:

You came all the way to Nairaland to open a thread and seek advice for your friend? Why e be say all these girls claim to be seeking advice for their friends who are always off Nairaland?



You better go to OLX and start hawking your carry-overs. You came all the way to Nairaland to open a thread and seek advice for your friend? Why e be say all these girls claim to be seeking advice for their friends who are always off Nairaland?You better go to OLX and start hawking your carry-overs. 13 Likes