|1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by Towncrier247: 8:45pm On Feb 24
Check out the car presented to a winner of a beauty pageant in Kogi state
They say that's a 1991 Honda Civic. Na by force to give car? Lol. See another photo below..
|Re: 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by Towncrier247: 8:45pm On Feb 24
Lol
|Re: 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by ammyluv2002(f): 8:49pm On Feb 24
They tried na....car na car
|Re: 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by haywire07(m): 8:49pm On Feb 24
Op ur brain must be damaged beyond repair
Your topic says beauty peagant in Benue , your writeup says beauty peagant in plateau ,
and last time I checked Igala people are from Kogi state.
Copy and paste with sense please even if you are struggling to be d first to post it
|Re: 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by tellwisdom: 8:52pm On Feb 24
Where is igala?? Togo??
|Re: 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by littlewonders: 8:53pm On Feb 24
What if these ladies got this gift for coming up with a research, won't that be nice? Promoting bleak future.
|Re: 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by grayht(m): 8:58pm On Feb 24
Lalasticlacla... Cum fast fast na, u are taking so much time to push this to FP
|Re: 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by Michellla(f): 9:01pm On Feb 24
Is it by force to do pageant?
|Re: 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by demolinka(m): 9:03pm On Feb 24
If I begin beat the person wey organize this pageant like say him thief for mushin, una go say I wicked, abi? Issokay.
|Re: 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by bukit05(f): 9:04pm On Feb 24
The car is dope
|Re: 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by AuroraB(f): 9:05pm On Feb 24
I'm darn sure it's Kogi
|Re: 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by osnova(m): 9:08pm On Feb 24
Iranu
|Re: 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by decatalyst(m): 9:20pm On Feb 24
ammyluv2002:
What a comic relief
Nah by force to do beauty pageant
|Re: 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by nikkypearl(f): 9:35pm On Feb 24
half bread is better than buns
|Re: 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by globexpo: 10:52pm On Feb 24
It's actually miss igala kogi.
The girl will use 6 months to learn driving
|Re: 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by dapsoneh: 10:59pm On Feb 24
Notn is working in kogi
|Re: 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by Truman155(m): 11:04pm On Feb 24
igala and jazz please who have that Jacob Zuma pix
|Re: 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by Mykelpato(m): 11:43pm On Feb 24
Car na car... Besides na buhari cause this.
|Re: 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by alignacademy(m): 12:53am
Towncrier247:
Not sure she's complaining.
And it still beats a bicycle...
|Re: 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by laribari(m): 3:29am
Na real Ighala car
|Re: 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by stinggy(m): 7:09am
AuroraB:Mak she manage abeg kogi no dey smile, we com kuma dey recession
|Re: 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by Realhommie(m): 7:23am
Truman155:Here......
|Re: 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by Realhommie(m): 7:23am
Truman155:Here......
|Re: 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by AuroraB(f): 7:39am
stinggy:
|Re: 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by kokoA(m): 8:13am
If she tell you how many cucumbers she collect before winning this jalopy ehn you wee...
|Re: 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by Haute: 9:41am
WTH!
|Re: 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by okonja(m): 9:42am
hmmm
|Re: 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by ceejay80s(m): 9:42am
Abooki style
|Re: 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by lilyheaven: 9:42am
Lol, taxi driver
|Re: 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by unclezuma: 9:42am
|Re: 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by Noblesoul123: 9:43am
Kwontinue.
Very soon, she will release a cucumber video.
|Re: 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by Genea(f): 9:44am
Atleast its a car and the girls are happy
