Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) (16786 Views)

Photo Of Victoria Bukola On Set Got People Talking / A Girl Wore This To Wizkid’s Show In New York And Got People Talking (Photo) / This Photo Of Actress Mercy Aigbe Has Got People Talking (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)









They say that's a 1991 Honda Civic. Na by force to give car? Lol. See another photo below..



http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/check-out-car-presented-to-winner-of.html Check out the car presented to a winner of a beauty pageant in Kogi stateThey say that's a 1991 Honda Civic. Na by force to give car? Lol. See another photo below.. 3 Likes

Lol 8 Likes

They tried na....car na car 53 Likes 2 Shares

Op ur brain must be damaged beyond repair



Your topic says beauty peagant in Benue , your writeup says beauty peagant in plateau ,

and last time I checked Igala people are from Kogi state.



Copy and paste with sense please even if you are struggling to be d first to post it 128 Likes 3 Shares

Where is igala?? Togo??

What if these ladies got this gift for coming up with a research, won't that be nice? Promoting bleak future. 4 Likes

Lalasticlacla... Cum fast fast na, u are taking so much time to push this to FP

Is it by force to do pageant? 16 Likes

If I begin beat the person wey organize this pageant like say him thief for mushin, una go say I wicked, abi? Issokay. 1 Like

The car is dope 7 Likes 1 Share

I'm darn sure it's Kogi 2 Likes 1 Share

Iranu

ammyluv2002:

They tried na....car na car

What a comic relief





Nah by force to do beauty pageant What a comic reliefNah by force to do beauty pageant 4 Likes 1 Share

half bread is better than buns 1 Like

It's actually miss igala kogi.



The girl will use 6 months to learn driving 4 Likes

Notn is working in kogi 2 Likes

igala and jazz please who have that Jacob Zuma pix 2 Likes

Car na car... Besides na buhari cause this.

Towncrier247:

Check out the car presented to a winner of a beauty pageant in Kogi state





They say that's a 1991 Honda Civic. Na by force to give car? Lol. See another photo below..



Not sure she's complaining.



And it still beats a bicycle... Not sure she's complaining.And it still beats a bicycle... 5 Likes

Na real Ighala car

AuroraB:

I'm darn sure it's Kogi Mak she manage abeg kogi no dey smile, we com kuma dey recession

Truman155:

igala and jazz please who have that Jacob Zuma pix Here...... Here...... 3 Likes

Truman155:

igala and jazz please who have that Jacob Zuma pix Here...... Here...... 2 Likes

stinggy:



Mak she manage abeg kogi no dey smile, we com kuma dey recession 1 Like

If she tell you how many cucumbers she collect before winning this jalopy ehn you wee... 5 Likes

WTH!

hmmm

Abooki style

Lol, taxi driver







Kwontinue.



Very soon, she will release a cucumber video. 1 Like