₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,752,234 members, 3,385,421 topics. Date: Saturday, 25 February 2017 at 11:10 AM

1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) - Fashion - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) (16786 Views)

Photo Of Victoria Bukola On Set Got People Talking / A Girl Wore This To Wizkid’s Show In New York And Got People Talking (Photo) / This Photo Of Actress Mercy Aigbe Has Got People Talking (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by Towncrier247: 8:45pm On Feb 24
Check out the car presented to a winner of a beauty pageant in Kogi state



They say that's a 1991 Honda Civic. Na by force to give car? Lol. See another photo below..

http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/check-out-car-presented-to-winner-of.html

3 Likes

Re: 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by Towncrier247: 8:45pm On Feb 24
Lol

8 Likes

Re: 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by ammyluv2002(f): 8:49pm On Feb 24
They tried na....car na car grin tongue

53 Likes 2 Shares

Re: 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by haywire07(m): 8:49pm On Feb 24
Op ur brain must be damaged beyond repair

Your topic says beauty peagant in Benue , your writeup says beauty peagant in plateau ,
and last time I checked Igala people are from Kogi state.

Copy and paste with sense please even if you are struggling to be d first to post it

128 Likes 3 Shares

Re: 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by tellwisdom: 8:52pm On Feb 24
Where is igala?? Togo?? sad
Re: 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by littlewonders: 8:53pm On Feb 24
What if these ladies got this gift for coming up with a research, won't that be nice? Promoting bleak future.

4 Likes

Re: 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by grayht(m): 8:58pm On Feb 24
Lalasticlacla... Cum fast fast na, u are taking so much time to push this to FP
Re: 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by Michellla(f): 9:01pm On Feb 24
Is it by force to do pageant?

16 Likes

Re: 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by demolinka(m): 9:03pm On Feb 24
If I begin beat the person wey organize this pageant like say him thief for mushin, una go say I wicked, abi? Issokay.

1 Like

Re: 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by bukit05(f): 9:04pm On Feb 24
The car is dope

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by AuroraB(f): 9:05pm On Feb 24
I'm darn sure it's Kogi grin cheesy

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by osnova(m): 9:08pm On Feb 24
Iranu
Re: 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by decatalyst(m): 9:20pm On Feb 24
ammyluv2002:
They tried na....car na car grin tongue

What a comic relief grin grin


Nah by force to do beauty pageant

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by nikkypearl(f): 9:35pm On Feb 24
half bread is better than buns tongue

1 Like

Re: 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by globexpo: 10:52pm On Feb 24
It's actually miss igala kogi.

The girl will use 6 months to learn driving

4 Likes

Re: 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by dapsoneh: 10:59pm On Feb 24
Notn is working in kogi

2 Likes

Re: 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by Truman155(m): 11:04pm On Feb 24
igala and jazz please who have that Jacob Zuma pix

2 Likes

Re: 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by Mykelpato(m): 11:43pm On Feb 24
Car na car... Besides na buhari cause this.
Re: 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by alignacademy(m): 12:53am
Towncrier247:
Check out the car presented to a winner of a beauty pageant in Kogi state


They say that's a 1991 Honda Civic. Na by force to give car? Lol. See another photo below..

Not sure she's complaining.

And it still beats a bicycle...

5 Likes

Re: 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by laribari(m): 3:29am
Na real Ighala car
Re: 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by stinggy(m): 7:09am
AuroraB:
I'm darn sure it's Kogi grin cheesy
Mak she manage abeg kogi no dey smile, we com kuma dey recession grin grin
Re: 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by Realhommie(m): 7:23am
Truman155:
igala and jazz please who have that Jacob Zuma pix
Here......

3 Likes

Re: 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by Realhommie(m): 7:23am
Truman155:
igala and jazz please who have that Jacob Zuma pix
Here......

2 Likes

Re: 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by AuroraB(f): 7:39am
stinggy:

Mak she manage abeg kogi no dey smile, we com kuma dey recession grin grin
cheesy

1 Like

Re: 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by kokoA(m): 8:13am
If she tell you how many cucumbers she collect before winning this jalopy ehn you wee...

5 Likes

Re: 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by Haute: 9:41am
WTH!
Re: 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by okonja(m): 9:42am
hmmm
Re: 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by ceejay80s(m): 9:42am
Abooki style
Re: 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by lilyheaven: 9:42am
Lol, taxi driver
Re: 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by unclezuma: 9:42am
grin grin grin grin

Re: 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by Noblesoul123: 9:43am
Kwontinue.

Very soon, she will release a cucumber video.

1 Like

Re: 1991 Honda Civic For Pageant Winner In Plateau (Photo) by Genea(f): 9:44am
Atleast its a car and the girls are happy

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Very Lovely Collection Of Ladies Wears (pictures) / Great Hairdressers On The Island? / Does Anyone Have Great Skincare Tips For Very Oily Skin?

Viewing this topic: franklein, daybam01, Maychang(f), adewhale(m), chiberr93(m), tesimola4real(m), Dindondin(m), iammee(f), architectHUrSH(m), adaphik(f), Godswillboy(m), okhiai1(m), g8alumetal, Pejah, alasene, Uniqueness01(f), Temas(m), ojbanja, KingWale99, Cyberknight, Peterosky(m), TonyeBarcanista(m), oscarpet, ozigi444, jodeer, DaniDani(m), propanet(m), peterock100, Ojskillz(m), mcdreeezy, joncom(m), hannyjay(f), Thisis2raw(m), Profnedu(m), Victoriousvic(m), francescainnoce(f), Notoriousking(m), Fallasy, SweetBanana, BLoomfrancs(m), balosunky(m), datigbogirl, Bossforeva, babasolo(m), Fadelex(m), buffalowings, Eledan, Neyo230(m), Develpeast, dadebayo1(m), mrking3(m), CrownV12(m), Marrtynze(m), Festusd, Osu175(m), ubergold(m), EddyNumerouno(m), PPAMata, Eaa247(m), eyostic(m), lozairio(m), onlyTheTruth(m), chibyke0, wacoj(m), waley007(m), iamOdino(m), feekman(m) and 119 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.