Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by Sanchez01: 5:11pm
'Okrika' is a term Nigerians use to best brand fairly (or horribly) used, imported clothes. While some get lucky making the best of picks from the lot, some are stranded with clothes with crazy inscriptions on them.

I'm in pieces already grin grin

Re: Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by Sanchez01: 5:13pm
If only they what the inscriptions meant...

Mynd44
Lalasticlala

Re: Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by Franzinni: 5:14pm
Kai mama Africa!

Re: Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by Donald3d(m): 5:18pm
he he he grin grin grin
Re: Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by jdluv(f): 5:19pm
dont they read before buyin...Lol

Re: Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by falcon01: 5:21pm
grin grin i will love to have one of that douchebag tshirt
Re: Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by KardinalZik(m): 5:35pm
jdluv:
dont they read before buyin...Lol
Not everyone can read

Re: Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by SWORD419(m): 7:30pm
grin grin grin grin;Dke!!! They all look happy

Re: Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by edlion57(m): 7:31pm
Re: Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by sleamzy06(m): 7:31pm
Re: Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by Ibrahim9090: 7:31pm
Re: Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by Treasure1919(f): 7:31pm
I bet they Cant read

Re: Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by Nawteemaxie(m): 7:31pm
The one below plagues me.
Who`s complaining?

Re: Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by kaycyor: 7:31pm
Illetracy na big disease..
Re: Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by permsec: 7:31pm
Re: Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by Mznaett(f): 7:31pm
Lol

I got one sleeveless like that with the inscription "GO FvCK YOURSELF" grin

Re: Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by GreenMavro: 7:32pm
This ones are still better...the one I saw, they wrote....This Buhari Sef
Re: Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by diremi12(m): 7:32pm
Mo make front page after 6yrs, iya yin.

Re: Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by kay29000(m): 7:32pm
lol! If only they knew what was written on the t shirts they had on. But why are the phrases mostly about sex.
Re: Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by bmxshop: 7:32pm
Haha
Re: Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by Hadeyeancah(m): 7:32pm
Kati Kati...... Rubbish

Re: Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by temitope277(m): 7:32pm
lemme go sleep nd wake 2morrow
Re: Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by yaqq: 7:32pm
Plain silly talk! the f*ck till he show up na tu talk na
Re: Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by Luxuryconsult: 7:32pm
Re: Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by PaschalWooden(m): 7:32pm
Check this out

Re: Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by Titto93(m): 7:33pm
I'm not wearing any underwear grin
Re: Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by tollytexy(m): 7:33pm
The life is short Cracked me up big time grin grin

Re: Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by Bossontop(m): 7:33pm
grin grin grin
Aswear ppl dey craze no b small

Re: Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by omobs(m): 7:33pm
Hmm, But why will one buy clothes without reading what's inscribed on it
Re: Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by Pointnoire(m): 7:33pm
Some of this clothes end up non-english speaking countries, Goodwill sends a lot of used clothes to Haiti and South america.

Re: Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by wildcatter23(m): 7:33pm
Somebody shift make I faint

Re: Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by Nasirusk: 7:34pm
Lol

(0) (1) (Reply)

