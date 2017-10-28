Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes (7558 Views)

I'm in pieces already 'Okrika' is a term Nigerians use to best brand fairly (or horribly) used, imported clothes. While some get lucky making the best of picks from the lot, some are stranded with clothes with crazy inscriptions on them.I'm in pieces already 5 Likes 1 Share

If only they what the inscriptions meant...



Mynd44

Lalasticlala 3 Likes

Kai mama Africa! 3 Likes



dont they read before buyin...Lol 2 Likes

i will love to have one of that douchebag tshirt i will love to have one of that douchebag tshirt

jdluv:

dont they read before buyin...Lol Not everyone can read Not everyone can read 15 Likes

;Dke!!! They all look happy ;Dke!!! They all look happy 1 Like

H 3 Likes

Space Booked 1 Like

I bet they Cant read 6 Likes

The one below plagues me.

Who`s complaining?



Illetracy na big disease..

I got one sleeveless like that with the inscription "GO FvCK YOURSELF" LolI got one sleeveless like that with the inscription "GO FvCK YOURSELF" 1 Like

This ones are still better...the one I saw, they wrote....This Buhari Sef

Mo make front page after 6yrs, iya yin. 1 Like

lol! If only they knew what was written on the t shirts they had on. But why are the phrases mostly about sex.

Haha

Kati Kati...... Rubbish 3 Likes

lemme go sleep nd wake 2morrow

Plain silly talk! the f*ck till he show up na tu talk na

Check this out 1 Like

I'm not wearing any underwear

The life is short Cracked me up big time 1 Like



Aswear ppl dey craze no b small Aswear ppl dey craze no b small 1 Like

Hmm, But why will one buy clothes without reading what's inscribed on it

Some of this clothes end up non-english speaking countries, Goodwill sends a lot of used clothes to Haiti and South america. 1 Like

Somebody shift make I faint 1 Like