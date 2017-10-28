₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by Sanchez01: 5:11pm
'Okrika' is a term Nigerians use to best brand fairly (or horribly) used, imported clothes. While some get lucky making the best of picks from the lot, some are stranded with clothes with crazy inscriptions on them.
I'm in pieces already
|Re: Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by Sanchez01: 5:13pm
If only they what the inscriptions meant...
Mynd44
Lalasticlala
|Re: Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by Franzinni: 5:14pm
Kai mama Africa!
|Re: Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by Donald3d(m): 5:18pm
he he he
|Re: Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by jdluv(f): 5:19pm
dont they read before buyin...Lol
|Re: Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by falcon01: 5:21pm
i will love to have one of that douchebag tshirt
|Re: Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by KardinalZik(m): 5:35pm
jdluv:Not everyone can read
|Re: Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by SWORD419(m): 7:30pm
;Dke!!! They all look happy
|Re: Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by edlion57(m): 7:31pm
H
|Re: Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by sleamzy06(m): 7:31pm
.
|Re: Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by Ibrahim9090: 7:31pm
Space Booked
|Re: Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by Treasure1919(f): 7:31pm
I bet they Cant read
|Re: Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by Nawteemaxie(m): 7:31pm
The one below plagues me.
Who`s complaining?
|Re: Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by kaycyor: 7:31pm
Illetracy na big disease..
|Re: Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by permsec: 7:31pm
N
|Re: Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by Mznaett(f): 7:31pm
Lol
I got one sleeveless like that with the inscription "GO FvCK YOURSELF"
|Re: Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by GreenMavro: 7:32pm
This ones are still better...the one I saw, they wrote....This Buhari Sef
|Re: Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by diremi12(m): 7:32pm
Mo make front page after 6yrs, iya yin.
|Re: Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by kay29000(m): 7:32pm
lol! If only they knew what was written on the t shirts they had on. But why are the phrases mostly about sex.
|Re: Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by bmxshop: 7:32pm
Haha
|Re: Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by Hadeyeancah(m): 7:32pm
Kati Kati...... Rubbish
|Re: Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by temitope277(m): 7:32pm
lemme go sleep nd wake 2morrow
|Re: Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by yaqq: 7:32pm
Plain silly talk! the f*ck till he show up na tu talk na
|Re: Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by Luxuryconsult: 7:32pm
.
|Re: Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by PaschalWooden(m): 7:32pm
Check this out
|Re: Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by Titto93(m): 7:33pm
I'm not wearing any underwear
|Re: Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by tollytexy(m): 7:33pm
The life is short Cracked me up big time
|Re: Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by Bossontop(m): 7:33pm
Aswear ppl dey craze no b small
|Re: Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by omobs(m): 7:33pm
Hmm, But why will one buy clothes without reading what's inscribed on it
|Re: Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by Pointnoire(m): 7:33pm
Some of this clothes end up non-english speaking countries, Goodwill sends a lot of used clothes to Haiti and South america.
|Re: Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by wildcatter23(m): 7:33pm
Somebody shift make I faint
|Re: Crazy Inscriptions On Okrika (Second-Hand) Clothes by Nasirusk: 7:34pm
Lol
