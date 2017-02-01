Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tonto Dikeh, The Scandal And The Wild Goose Chase. - Abuja Press (7548 Views)

Recently, the popular Nollywood actress (in proxy) Miss Tonto Dikeh has been chasing winds in her plights to ridicule her husband whom she claims to have engaged marital infidelity. Yes, the details of her claim on the husband’s infidelity and her skepticisms to continue with the marital engagements might seem to be news to some, but to us it’s a baseless accusation that do not really weigh waters and indeed a wild goose chase considering the situation and benefits that clouds the marriage for her.



It is clear that she is blessed with a marriage with one of Africa’s biggest ICT mogul, Olakunle Churchill who hosted one of the world’s celebrated ICT Summit in Switzerland based on researched facts. Tonto Dikeh has really experienced a dramatic turn-around; it’s been more like a realized fantasy and a miracle for her. To buttress this fact, Tonto Dikeh who was known for her creative and manipulative strength with scripts and acting despaired on her career as an actress to engage in humanitarian services because she was carried away by the extensive strength of her husbands’ charity organization.



It was recorded that she eventually founded Tonto Dikeh Foundation and used the strengths of her husband’s organization to pull the operation of hers, something that her fans and Instagram followers would not have achieved. But in the long run, she started fronting donations and charity that only God knows where she sourced the money from, all thanks to Dr. Churchill Olakunle, her supposed ex-husband.



Nonetheless, she has been felt and trended on several online and print mediums for her flamboyant spending, another thanks to her husband. But now we are sure that the road to her bankruptcy might be the next path she would take, however, a source few minutes ago confirmed to us that the popular Nollywood actress has been using their son as a bait to secure money to keep her foundation functionally relevant and a prerogative for their child’s up-keep; perhaps, these are the few ways she intends to maintain the executive lifestyle which she carelessly threw away to attract public sympathy.

Though, Churchill who she labelled with marital infidelity, has been spotted at humanitarian events with his alleged infidelity partner which explains that Tonto’s claims might have had the features of perhaps a misconstrued reaction.



Sourced from Abuja Press.





Sourced from Abuja Press.

Unstable woman ( just mincing words)

She thinks marriage plays out like a nollywood script. Better go and make up your home and stop looking for sympathy on social media because none is given. 13 Likes 1 Share

Tonto Dike Shurshill should go and sit down jor!!! 10 Likes

Toto Dikeh is back again. _Seun's former crush. Now NL FP will no longer rest 23 Likes 2 Shares

So?

What a fake report. Sourced from Abuja Press without any link or whatever. We all know that the so called Churchhill is a big time scammed turned businessman turned philanthropist. Whether he physically abused his wife or not is not our concern. Just stop forcing the both of them down our throats. One would think that a good man would distance himself from a source of trouble in his marriage (the other supposed actress) but oh well, when you getting your Congo stick shined, logical reasoning gets dulled.



And next time properly link your fake news. 22 Likes 3 Shares

Hmmm.God help her 1 Like

Imagine 1 Like

Tonto 1 Like

baseless justifications and alot of contradictions all for F.p@ o.p 3 Likes

Seun's Tonto is back to the singles market. 2 Likes

I still won't believe this story 2 Likes

Tonto..just making noise up and down to gather pity..husband just dey keep quiet like wise man.why are women like this?..must make noise to get pity..drama queen 5 Likes

nonsense 5 Likes

Completely biased report 5 Likes

No one cares. You people should get a life. I don't know how this info concern we Nigerians. 3 Likes

I dont gerrit! what should we do with piece of information now? 4 Likes

Rubbish writeup _Ar u saying wat? 5 Likes

DozieInc:

. space booked space booked 1 Like 1 Share

WATCH: Tonto Dikeh Moves On, Faces Her Son, Career & Foundation



1 Like

this tonto dike matter don too much na. Na only dem get issues? Habathis tonto dike matter don too much na. Na only dem get issues? 2 Likes

Tontolet has to know that Churchill was a divorcee before she married him. and there is this adage that says " the cane hubby used to flog the first wife is still waiting to be used to flog the second wife" but that's by the way. tonto there is no marriage without issues. many marriages face their own trial in first few years of their marriage. some after some years of their marriage and some at the very old years of their marriages. to me, I prefer the trial s at first few years. if you stand strong and over come it, the other years will be full of jolly jolly.

for her to wash her dirty linen outside means she doesn't have any space for reconciliation. there is no perfect guy or lady any where in this WWW.



meanwhile two can't work together except they agree. you guys are adult and you know what's best for both of you. 3 Likes

claims might have had the features of perhaps a misconstrued reaction. My mind was spinning after tryihg to parse this.



Let me go and find that club in Sabon Tasha, catch some fun abeg. This report was filled with all kinds of big word that made no sense. Abi it is because it's Friday night? Like for example, how do I make sense ofMy mind was spinning after tryihg to parse this.Let me go and find that club in Sabon Tasha, catch some fun abeg. 5 Likes

We are bored with this Tonto Dike brouhaha. How much is Dollar now sef?

wetin concern me with tonto saga even naija problems is still much to handle 1 Like

Arsenalholic:

Toto Dikeh is back again. _Seun's former crush. Now NL FP will no longer rest Hahahaha Hahahaha 1 Like





What I feel like doing to the Nairaland mod that's pushing all Tonto Dikeh posts to the frontpage 4 Likes