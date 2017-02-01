₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tonto Dikeh, The Scandal And The Wild Goose Chase. - Abuja Press by Afro3: 10:50pm On Feb 24
Recently, the popular Nollywood actress (in proxy) Miss Tonto Dikeh has been chasing winds in her plights to ridicule her husband whom she claims to have engaged marital infidelity. Yes, the details of her claim on the husband’s infidelity and her skepticisms to continue with the marital engagements might seem to be news to some, but to us it’s a baseless accusation that do not really weigh waters and indeed a wild goose chase considering the situation and benefits that clouds the marriage for her.
Sourced from Abuja Press.
http://www.abujapress.com/2017/02/-scandal-and-wild-goose-chase.html?m=0
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh, The Scandal And The Wild Goose Chase. - Abuja Press by DozieInc(m): 11:09pm On Feb 24
Unstable woman ( just mincing words)
She thinks marriage plays out like a nollywood script. Better go and make up your home and stop looking for sympathy on social media because none is given.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh, The Scandal And The Wild Goose Chase. - Abuja Press by PublicAssurance: 11:10pm On Feb 24
Tonto Dike Shurshill should go and sit down jor!!!
10 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh, The Scandal And The Wild Goose Chase. - Abuja Press by Arsenalholic(m): 11:10pm On Feb 24
Toto Dikeh is back again. _Seun's former crush. Now NL FP will no longer rest
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tonto Dikeh, The Scandal And The Wild Goose Chase. - Abuja Press by Naira4Dollarz: 11:10pm On Feb 24
So?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh, The Scandal And The Wild Goose Chase. - Abuja Press by seXytOhbAd(m): 11:11pm On Feb 24
What a fake report. Sourced from Abuja Press without any link or whatever. We all know that the so called Churchhill is a big time scammed turned businessman turned philanthropist. Whether he physically abused his wife or not is not our concern. Just stop forcing the both of them down our throats. One would think that a good man would distance himself from a source of trouble in his marriage (the other supposed actress) but oh well, when you getting your Congo stick shined, logical reasoning gets dulled.
And next time properly link your fake news.
22 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Tonto Dikeh, The Scandal And The Wild Goose Chase. - Abuja Press by Onyitina(f): 11:11pm On Feb 24
Hmmm.God help her
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh, The Scandal And The Wild Goose Chase. - Abuja Press by DjSwaga(m): 11:11pm On Feb 24
Imagine
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh, The Scandal And The Wild Goose Chase. - Abuja Press by Nikkyfuck(f): 11:12pm On Feb 24
Tonto
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh, The Scandal And The Wild Goose Chase. - Abuja Press by Davidson267(m): 11:12pm On Feb 24
baseless justifications and alot of contradictions all for F.p@ o.p
3 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh, The Scandal And The Wild Goose Chase. - Abuja Press by Smhart1(f): 11:13pm On Feb 24
|Re: Tonto Dikeh, The Scandal And The Wild Goose Chase. - Abuja Press by doublewisdom: 11:13pm On Feb 24
Seun's Tonto is back to the singles market.
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh, The Scandal And The Wild Goose Chase. - Abuja Press by ajuwarhodes(f): 11:13pm On Feb 24
I still won't believe this story
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh, The Scandal And The Wild Goose Chase. - Abuja Press by babyfaceafrica: 11:13pm On Feb 24
Tonto..just making noise up and down to gather pity..husband just dey keep quiet like wise man.why are women like this?..must make noise to get pity..drama queen
5 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh, The Scandal And The Wild Goose Chase. - Abuja Press by Ermacc: 11:13pm On Feb 24
nonsense
5 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh, The Scandal And The Wild Goose Chase. - Abuja Press by Joysmart(f): 11:14pm On Feb 24
Completely biased report
5 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh, The Scandal And The Wild Goose Chase. - Abuja Press by ThisCouldBeUs: 11:14pm On Feb 24
No one cares. You people should get a life. I don't know how this info concern we Nigerians.
3 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh, The Scandal And The Wild Goose Chase. - Abuja Press by FILEBE(m): 11:14pm On Feb 24
I dont gerrit! what should we do with piece of information now?
4 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh, The Scandal And The Wild Goose Chase. - Abuja Press by Henryfour(m): 11:15pm On Feb 24
Rubbish writeup _Ar u saying wat?
5 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh, The Scandal And The Wild Goose Chase. - Abuja Press by motivator4(f): 11:15pm On Feb 24
DozieInc:space booked
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh, The Scandal And The Wild Goose Chase. - Abuja Press by EKITI001: 11:15pm On Feb 24
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh, The Scandal And The Wild Goose Chase. - Abuja Press by mira4u(f): 11:15pm On Feb 24
Haba this tonto dike matter don too much na. Na only dem get issues?
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh, The Scandal And The Wild Goose Chase. - Abuja Press by motivator4(f): 11:16pm On Feb 24
Tontolet has to know that Churchill was a divorcee before she married him. and there is this adage that says " the cane hubby used to flog the first wife is still waiting to be used to flog the second wife" but that's by the way. tonto there is no marriage without issues. many marriages face their own trial in first few years of their marriage. some after some years of their marriage and some at the very old years of their marriages. to me, I prefer the trial s at first few years. if you stand strong and over come it, the other years will be full of jolly jolly.
for her to wash her dirty linen outside means she doesn't have any space for reconciliation. there is no perfect guy or lady any where in this WWW.
meanwhile two can't work together except they agree. you guys are adult and you know what's best for both of you.
3 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh, The Scandal And The Wild Goose Chase. - Abuja Press by nextstep(m): 11:16pm On Feb 24
This report was filled with all kinds of big word that made no sense. Abi it is because it's Friday night? Like for example, how do I make sense of
claims might have had the features of perhaps a misconstrued reaction.My mind was spinning after tryihg to parse this.
Let me go and find that club in Sabon Tasha, catch some fun abeg.
5 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh, The Scandal And The Wild Goose Chase. - Abuja Press by Firstcitizen: 11:17pm On Feb 24
We are bored with this Tonto Dike brouhaha. How much is Dollar now sef?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh, The Scandal And The Wild Goose Chase. - Abuja Press by officialJP: 11:17pm On Feb 24
wetin concern me with tonto saga even naija problems is still much to handle
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh, The Scandal And The Wild Goose Chase. - Abuja Press by adepeter26(m): 11:18pm On Feb 24
Arsenalholic:Hahahaha
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh, The Scandal And The Wild Goose Chase. - Abuja Press by slurryeye: 11:19pm On Feb 24
What I feel like doing to the Nairaland mod that's pushing all Tonto Dikeh posts to the frontpage
4 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh, The Scandal And The Wild Goose Chase. - Abuja Press by kingseric22(m): 11:20pm On Feb 24
this woman might be right.why did her hubby choose a lady to become his SA
6 Likes 1 Share
