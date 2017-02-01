Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Lassa Fever Kills 4 In Bauchi (777 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)







The Commissioner for Health, Dr Halima Muqaddas, made the confirmation on Friday while addressing journalists in Bauchi.



“We have confirmed five cases of Lassa fever from Jan. 24 to date. Three cases from Bauchi Local Government and the three are dead.



“In Alkaleri, we had one case and the patient died while in Ganjuwa, it was only one case and the person is alive and is being treated.



“The cases were found in different local governments that we have never had a single case in previous years.



“This disease is due to the non-adherence to maintaining personal and environmental hygiene,” she said.



Muqaddas said that all suspected cases would be quarantined at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital, Bauchi.



The commissioner directed all health facilities in the state to treat all cases with utmost caution to fast-track diagnosis of the disease.





http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/lassa-fever-kills-4-in-bauchi.html



cc lalasticlala The Bauchi State Ministry of Health has confirmed the death of four patients out of the five cases of Lassa fever in Bauchi, Alkaleri and Ganjuwa Local Government Areas of the state.The Commissioner for Health, Dr Halima Muqaddas, made the confirmation on Friday while addressing journalists in Bauchi.“We have confirmed five cases of Lassa fever from Jan. 24 to date. Three cases from Bauchi Local Government and the three are dead.“In Alkaleri, we had one case and the patient died while in Ganjuwa, it was only one case and the person is alive and is being treated.“The cases were found in different local governments that we have never had a single case in previous years.“This disease is due to the non-adherence to maintaining personal and environmental hygiene,” she said.Muqaddas said that all suspected cases would be quarantined at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital, Bauchi.The commissioner directed all health facilities in the state to treat all cases with utmost caution to fast-track diagnosis of the disease.cc lalasticlala 1 Like

Minister of health should come and blame gej 2 Likes

247frolicboss:

The Bauchi State Ministry of Health has confirmed the death of four patients out of the five cases of Lassa fever in Bauchi, Alkaleri and Ganjuwa Local Government Areas of the state.





The Commissioner for Health, Dr Halima Muqaddas, made the confirmation on Friday while addressing journalists in Bauchi.



“We have confirmed five cases of Lassa fever from Jan. 24 to date. Three cases from Bauchi Local Government and the three are dead.



“In Alkaleri, we had one case and the patient died while in Ganjuwa, it was only one case and the person is alive and is being treated.



“The cases were found in different local governments that we have never had a single case in previous years.



“This disease is due to the non-adherence to maintaining personal and environmental hygiene,” she said.



Muqaddas said that all suspected cases would be quarantined at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital, Bauchi.



The commissioner directed all health facilities in the state to treat all cases with utmost caution to fast-track diagnosis of the disease.





http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/lassa-fever-kills-4-in-bauchi.html



cc lalasticlala Dem go blame GEJ for this again. 1 Like

Prompt action is needed

not again

It was during Jonathan's tenure this malady came. PDP/IPOB brought poverty and illness and this current hardship to Nigeria. God punish PDP their going out and coming in

.

.

.

They caused hardship till the extent people can no longer afford transport fares like bellow.

.

Curse be on PDP. Even bird flu and so many maladies came in PDP tenure.

.

.

IpobExposed

Will be back pls

Nigeria is lucky that ebola did not come this period of APC government. 2 Likes

something should be done about this on time to avoid spread of the fever. 1 Like

t

Personal and environmental hygiene, very important



Take care of yourself, take care of your surroundings, and lassa fever will be the least of your worries.

Bush meat & snake eaters take note 1 Like

Redoil:

Minister of health should come and blame gej savage savage

Is Buhari back? because is only wen he is around we get dis kind of bad news

This country is taking one step forward.. ten step backward.. lord help us.. nd lets help ourselves!

This disease no gree waka

Ministry of health pls do d needful......wetin I dey talk self ? If to say na bubu regime na hm Ebola enter naija, na d end b dat for naija people. God abeg save our country!

IpobExposed:

It was during Jonathan's tenure this malady came. PDP/IPOB brought poverty and illness and this current hardship to Nigeria. God punish PDP their going out and coming in

.

.

.

They caused hardship till the extent people can no longer afford transport fares like bellow.

.

Curse be on PDP. Even bird flu and so many maladies came in PDP tenure.

.

.

IpobExposed



Ok...we have heard....NEXT!!!! Ok...we have heard....NEXT!!!!

IpobExposed:

It was during Jonathan's tenure this malady came. PDP/IPOB brought poverty and illness and this current hardship to Nigeria. God punish PDP their going out and coming in

.

.

.

They caused hardship till the extent people can no longer afford transport fares like bellow.

.

Curse be on PDP. Even bird flu and so many maladies came in PDP tenure.

.

.

IpobExposed have you forgotten that most of them around Buhari now we're once PDP members. have you forgotten that most of them around Buhari now we're once PDP members.

Lifely filling station with 6pump 1diesel 1kero on a 5plots 4sale along mbiama/yenagoa rd



Details: 238120615256

gentlepraise:

Is Buhari back? because is only wen he is around we get dis kind of bad news



Buhari should return home let's try Dr iguedo Goko herbal medicine (ngaji abuo n'ututu, ngaji abuo n'anyasi.) Ok bye. Buhari should return home let's try Dr iguedo Goko herbal medicine (ngaji abuo n'ututu, ngaji abuo n'anyasi.) Ok bye.

So sad

With all looted money in northern states yet all diseases reside in them

anonymuz:

have you forgotten that most of them around Buhari now we're once PDP members.

Meaning that the present administration is cursed...hahahaha yeye people Meaning that the present administration is cursed...hahahaha yeye people