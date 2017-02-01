₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
The Bauchi State Ministry of Health has confirmed the death of four patients out of the five cases of Lassa fever in Bauchi, Alkaleri and Ganjuwa Local Government Areas of the state.
The Commissioner for Health, Dr Halima Muqaddas, made the confirmation on Friday while addressing journalists in Bauchi.
“We have confirmed five cases of Lassa fever from Jan. 24 to date. Three cases from Bauchi Local Government and the three are dead.
“In Alkaleri, we had one case and the patient died while in Ganjuwa, it was only one case and the person is alive and is being treated.
“The cases were found in different local governments that we have never had a single case in previous years.
“This disease is due to the non-adherence to maintaining personal and environmental hygiene,” she said.
Muqaddas said that all suspected cases would be quarantined at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital, Bauchi.
The commissioner directed all health facilities in the state to treat all cases with utmost caution to fast-track diagnosis of the disease.
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/lassa-fever-kills-4-in-bauchi.html
|Re: Lassa Fever Kills 4 In Bauchi by SamuelAnyawu(m): 6:53am
|Re: Lassa Fever Kills 4 In Bauchi by Redoil: 7:03am
Minister of health should come and blame gej
|Re: Lassa Fever Kills 4 In Bauchi by enigmaticlion: 7:16am
Dem go blame GEJ for this again.
247frolicboss:
|Re: Lassa Fever Kills 4 In Bauchi by miblolo(f): 7:18am
Prompt action is needed
|Re: Lassa Fever Kills 4 In Bauchi by oluwafemi113(m): 7:18am
not again
|Re: Lassa Fever Kills 4 In Bauchi by IpobExposed: 7:18am
|Re: Lassa Fever Kills 4 In Bauchi by ogbestone: 7:18am
Will be back pls
|Re: Lassa Fever Kills 4 In Bauchi by berrystunn(m): 7:19am
Nigeria is lucky that ebola did not come this period of APC government.
|Re: Lassa Fever Kills 4 In Bauchi by anonymuz(m): 7:19am
something should be done about this on time to avoid spread of the fever.
|Re: Lassa Fever Kills 4 In Bauchi by ollaxworld(m): 7:19am
|Re: Lassa Fever Kills 4 In Bauchi by slurryeye: 7:20am
Personal and environmental hygiene, very important
Take care of yourself, take care of your surroundings, and lassa fever will be the least of your worries.
|Re: Lassa Fever Kills 4 In Bauchi by emmabest2000(m): 7:23am
Bush meat & snake eaters take note
|Re: Lassa Fever Kills 4 In Bauchi by skywalker495: 7:24am
Redoil:savage
|Re: Lassa Fever Kills 4 In Bauchi by gentlepraise: 7:24am
Is Buhari back? because is only wen he is around we get dis kind of bad news
|Re: Lassa Fever Kills 4 In Bauchi by aro1(m): 7:25am
This country is taking one step forward.. ten step backward.. lord help us.. nd lets help ourselves!
|Re: Lassa Fever Kills 4 In Bauchi by cr7lomo: 7:25am
This disease no gree waka
|Re: Lassa Fever Kills 4 In Bauchi by sojayy(m): 7:25am
Ministry of health pls do d needful......wetin I dey talk self ? If to say na bubu regime na hm Ebola enter naija, na d end b dat for naija people. God abeg save our country!
|Re: Lassa Fever Kills 4 In Bauchi by cr7lomo: 7:26am
IpobExposed:
Ok...we have heard....NEXT!!!!
|Re: Lassa Fever Kills 4 In Bauchi by anonymuz(m): 7:27am
IpobExposed:have you forgotten that most of them around Buhari now we're once PDP members.
|Re: Lassa Fever Kills 4 In Bauchi by d3prince: 7:28am
|Re: Lassa Fever Kills 4 In Bauchi by autotrader014: 7:29am
gentlepraise:
Buhari should return home let's try Dr iguedo Goko herbal medicine (ngaji abuo n'ututu, ngaji abuo n'anyasi.) Ok bye.
|Re: Lassa Fever Kills 4 In Bauchi by unclezuma: 7:35am
So sad
|Re: Lassa Fever Kills 4 In Bauchi by emi14: 7:37am
With all looted money in northern states yet all diseases reside in them
|Re: Lassa Fever Kills 4 In Bauchi by emi14: 7:39am
anonymuz:
Meaning that the present administration is cursed...hahahaha yeye people
|Re: Lassa Fever Kills 4 In Bauchi by lonelydora(m): 7:42am
Is Lassa fever still in Nigeria? I thought Nigeria celebrated sometime ago that it's eradicated.
