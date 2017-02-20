₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|20 Signs That You're Addicted To Your Smartphone by NaijaTechGuy: 7:11am On Feb 25
In the course of this post you will get to know those telltale signs of smart phones addiction, such as using the smartphone last thing before bed and first thing when you wake up, etc.
Although somewhat funny, the signs below are realistic signs that will either make you realize you are a smartphone addict, or on your way to
becoming one.
1. You always panic whenever you accidentally leave your smartphone at home.
2. You take your smartphone wherever you go to, even to fetch water from the well.
3. You find it difficult to sleep whenever you are without your phone.
4. You keep getting Phantom Phone Alerts
You hear a tone and think you have a notification, but when you check your phone it’s blank. That's called phantom alert.
5. Whenever your smartphone dies something inside of you dies with it.
6. When number 5 happens, instead of waiting on Nepa to bring the light you walk around looking for where to charge your phone.
7. You only drop your phone when the battery is dead.
8. You spend more than #500 every week charging your phone in a charging centre, money that could be used for something more productive.
9. The first thing you do every time NEPA brings the light is to plug your Smartphone.
10. Your battery never lasts because you are always on your phone. And that's the major reason why you have a power bank.
11. You are most happy whenever you are on your phone.
12. The charger you are using now you bought only because it is long and would make it easier for you be on your phone while its charging notwithstanding whether you are in bed or chair.
13. You never allow your phone a moment rest, you press it even while it is plugged.
14. You always like to sit right next to a socket wherever you can find one, which includes but not limited to church, restaurant, class.
15. Chargers are more important to you than anything else, you can forget your bible at home on a sunday but you can NEVER forget your
charger.
16. Your food keeps getting cold everytime because you just won't leave your phone and concentrate on your food.
17. The first thing you do every morning when you wake up is pick up your phone.
18. Whever you are with family or friends you usually cant wait to get out. Not because thet are borung or anything but because you cant just
wait to go back to pressing your phone.
19. Whenever you are travelling to an undeveloped community that has no light the only thing you think about is 'how will I charge my phone'.
20. You are guilty of doing more than 10 things on this list.
|Re: 20 Signs That You're Addicted To Your Smartphone by NaijaTechGuy: 7:13am On Feb 25
Source - http://www.naijatechguy.com/2017/02/20-signs-that-you-addicted-to-your.html
Compiled by Uzonna Anele
|Re: 20 Signs That You're Addicted To Your Smartphone by Rtopzy(f): 7:15am On Feb 25
I concur
|Re: 20 Signs That You're Addicted To Your Smartphone by NaijaTechGuy: 7:39am On Feb 25
|Re: 20 Signs That You're Addicted To Your Smartphone by GoodyOG: 8:21am On Feb 25
|Re: 20 Signs That You're Addicted To Your Smartphone by masterP042(m): 8:43am On Feb 25
Even before reading the write up, I knew I'm a phone addict. I'm guilty of all the points mentioned
|Re: 20 Signs That You're Addicted To Your Smartphone by NaijaTechGuy: 8:45am On Feb 25
masterP042:.. ... Lol
|Re: 20 Signs That You're Addicted To Your Smartphone by austinereds(m): 9:11am On Feb 25
just guilty of 4. am not a phone freak. well nice write up OP. well done sir.
|Re: 20 Signs That You're Addicted To Your Smartphone by henryobinna(m): 7:49pm On Feb 25
to some degree we're all addicted to our smartphones
why won't you be addicted to your android when it has mpre Features than iPhone http://www.droidpost.com/2017/02/android-os-versus-ios-why-android-better.html
|Re: 20 Signs That You're Addicted To Your Smartphone by NaijaTechGuy: 1:51pm On Feb 27
austinereds:Thanks bro
|Re: 20 Signs That You're Addicted To Your Smartphone by Cyb3rhack3r: 6:54am
Nice post.. I'm guilty of all Cc Lalasticlala
|Re: 20 Signs That You're Addicted To Your Smartphone by dfrost: 7:13am
|Re: 20 Signs That You're Addicted To Your Smartphone by LAFO(f): 7:17am
Addicted.
|Re: 20 Signs That You're Addicted To Your Smartphone by balancediet(m): 7:17am
Care
|Re: 20 Signs That You're Addicted To Your Smartphone by toyinjimoh(m): 7:17am
May God help us, am guilty of some of these things, I will change
|Re: 20 Signs That You're Addicted To Your Smartphone by donvicky07(m): 7:17am
Thanks!
next?
|Re: 20 Signs That You're Addicted To Your Smartphone by dfrost: 7:18am
Cyb3rhack3r:
Judging from your username, I am not surprised.
White, Gray or Black?
|Re: 20 Signs That You're Addicted To Your Smartphone by YINKS89(m): 7:19am
I surrender..... No comment .
|Re: 20 Signs That You're Addicted To Your Smartphone by TechEnthusiast(m): 7:19am
henryobinna:See this hungry blogger who wants traffic "at all costs".We are talking about addiction not iphone or whatever type of phone.
|Re: 20 Signs That You're Addicted To Your Smartphone by Lanretoye(m): 7:19am
smart phones are becoming men's companion these days.
|Re: 20 Signs That You're Addicted To Your Smartphone by Helpfromabove1(m): 7:20am
hmmm true
|Re: 20 Signs That You're Addicted To Your Smartphone by paulsibility(m): 7:20am
Okay
|Re: 20 Signs That You're Addicted To Your Smartphone by kcee993: 7:21am
|Re: 20 Signs That You're Addicted To Your Smartphone by ekems2017(f): 7:21am
Am not guilty. I don't allow anything to control me. Am always in charge.
|Re: 20 Signs That You're Addicted To Your Smartphone by Horlawoomey(m): 7:22am
I am very guilty just as all the people that commented above me. Just imagine a productive person commenting on Nairaland as early as 7:25am on Tuesday morning.
May God save us from this addiction that causes procrastination.
|Re: 20 Signs That You're Addicted To Your Smartphone by balancediet(m): 7:24am
Reflection of phone light s on the eyes for a long time at night can have a negative effect on the eyes
|Re: 20 Signs That You're Addicted To Your Smartphone by Sammyjay4411(m): 7:24am
it's my birthday day guys....... show me some love
|Re: 20 Signs That You're Addicted To Your Smartphone by ilotriouzAY(m): 7:26am
Guy, you just described me
.[/quote] You always panic whenever you accidentally leave your smartphone at home.
2. You take your smartphone wherever you go to, even to fetch water from the well.
3. You find it difficult to sleep whenever you are without your phone.
4. You keep getting Phantom Phone Alerts
You hear a tone and think you have a notification, but when you check your phone it’s blank. That's called phantom alert.
5. Whenever your smartphone dies something inside of you dies with it.
6. When number 5 happens, instead of waiting on Nepa to bring the light you walk around looking for where to charge your phone.
7. You only drop your phone when the battery is dead.
The first thing you do every time NEPA brings the light is to plug your Smartphone.
10. Your battery never lasts because you are always on your phone. And that's the major reason why you have a power bank.
11. You are most happy whenever you are on your phone.
. You never allow your phone a moment rest, you press it even while it is plugged.
Your food keeps getting cold everytime because you just won't leave your phone and concentrate on your food.
17. The first thing you do every morning when you wake up is pick up your phone.
18. Whever you are with family or friends you usually cant wait to get out. Not because thet are borung or anything but because you cant just
wait to go back to pressing your phone.
19. Whenever you are travelling to an undeveloped community that has no light the only thing you think about is 'how will I charge my phone'.
[/quote]
I am guilty as charged
[/quote]
8. You spend more than #500 every week charging your phone in a charging centre, money that could be used for something more productive.
[/quote]
Naaaah, I don't do that, i have an ORAIMO power bank
[/quote]12. The charger you are using now you bought only because it is long and would make it easier for you be on your phone while its charging notwithstanding whether you are in bed or chair.
[/quote]
Yeah that's the type of cord I use until it was stolen on Saturday
[/quote]14. You always like to sit right next to a socket wherever you can find one, which includes but not limited to church, restaurant, class.
15. Chargers are more important to you than anything else, you can forget your bible at home on a sunday but you can NEVER forget your
charger.
[/quote]
No, I'm allergic to both
[/quote]
20. You are guilty of doing more than 10 things on this list.[/quote]
See this guy talking of 10 when I'm thinking of 16
I know it's bad though but it's hard to change
|Re: 20 Signs That You're Addicted To Your Smartphone by Piiko(m): 7:27am
Even without reading I know am addicted
|Re: 20 Signs That You're Addicted To Your Smartphone by sexfabregas(m): 7:29am
lol number5 is so me
|Re: 20 Signs That You're Addicted To Your Smartphone by Ruhamah23(m): 7:33am
Lanretoye:You are right
Sometimes I dnt need to have people around me to be happy, just give a fully charged smartphone with data.
I can stay inside all day without talking to anybody
|Re: 20 Signs That You're Addicted To Your Smartphone by Ezedon(m): 7:35am
I'm over addicted to my smartphone, i always pass my bus stop as a result of pressing phone
