Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / 20 Signs That You're Addicted To Your Smartphone (2768 Views)

5 Signs That Show Your Android Smartphone/tablet Has Been Infected By Malware / 10 Signs You’re Probably Addicted To Your Smartphone (no 5 Will Amaze You) / Some Interesting Things You Don't Know Your Smartphone Can Do (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)









Although somewhat funny, the signs below are realistic signs that will either make you realize you are a smartphone addict, or on your way to

becoming one.



1. You always panic whenever you accidentally leave your smartphone at home.



2. You take your smartphone wherever you go to, even to fetch water from the well.



3. You find it difficult to sleep whenever you are without your phone.



4. You keep getting Phantom Phone Alerts

You hear a tone and think you have a notification, but when you check your phone it’s blank. That's called phantom alert.



5. Whenever your smartphone dies something inside of you dies with it.



6. When number 5 happens, instead of waiting on Nepa to bring the light you walk around looking for where to charge your phone.



7. You only drop your phone when the battery is dead.



8. You spend more than #500 every week charging your phone in a charging centre, money that could be used for something more productive.



9. The first thing you do every time NEPA brings the light is to plug your Smartphone.



10. Your battery never lasts because you are always on your phone. And that's the major reason why you have a power bank.



11. You are most happy whenever you are on your phone.



12. The charger you are using now you bought only because it is long and would make it easier for you be on your phone while its charging notwithstanding whether you are in bed or chair.



13. You never allow your phone a moment rest, you press it even while it is plugged.



14. You always like to sit right next to a socket wherever you can find one, which includes but not limited to church, restaurant, class.



15. Chargers are more important to you than anything else, you can forget your bible at home on a sunday but you can NEVER forget your

charger.



16. Your food keeps getting cold everytime because you just won't leave your phone and concentrate on your food.



17. The first thing you do every morning when you wake up is pick up your phone.



18. Whever you are with family or friends you usually cant wait to get out. Not because thet are borung or anything but because you cant just

wait to go back to pressing your phone.



19. Whenever you are travelling to an undeveloped community that has no light the only thing you think about is 'how will I charge my phone'.



20. You are guilty of doing more than 10 things on this list. In the course of this post you will get to know those telltale signs of smart phones addiction, such as using the smartphone last thing before bed and first thing when you wake up, etc.Although somewhat funny, the signs below are realistic signs that will either make you realize you are a smartphone addict, or on your way tobecoming one.1. You always panic whenever you accidentally leave your smartphone at home.2. You take your smartphone wherever you go to, even to fetch water from the well.3. You find it difficult to sleep whenever you are without your phone.4. You keep getting Phantom Phone AlertsYou hear a tone and think you have a notification, but when you check your phone it’s blank. That's called phantom alert.5. Whenever your smartphone dies something inside of you dies with it.6. When number 5 happens, instead of waiting on Nepa to bring the light you walk around looking for where to charge your phone.7. You only drop your phone when the battery is dead.8. You spend more than #500 every week charging your phone in a charging centre, money that could be used for something more productive.9. The first thing you do every time NEPA brings the light is to plug your Smartphone.10. Your battery never lasts because you are always on your phone. And that's the major reason why you have a power bank.11. You are most happy whenever you are on your phone.12. The charger you are using now you bought only because it is long and would make it easier for you be on your phone while its charging notwithstanding whether you are in bed or chair.13. You never allow your phone a moment rest, you press it even while it is plugged.14. You always like to sit right next to a socket wherever you can find one, which includes but not limited to church, restaurant, class.15. Chargers are more important to you than anything else, you can forget your bible at home on a sunday but you can NEVER forget yourcharger.16. Your food keeps getting cold everytime because you just won't leave your phone and concentrate on your food.17. The first thing you do every morning when you wake up is pick up your phone.18. Whever you are with family or friends you usually cant wait to get out. Not because thet are borung or anything but because you cant justwait to go back to pressing your phone.19. Whenever you are travelling to an undeveloped community that has no light the only thing you think about is 'how will I charge my phone'.20. You are guilty of doing more than 10 things on this list. 13 Likes 2 Shares





Compiled by Uzonna Anele Source - http://www.naijatechguy.com/2017/02/20-signs-that-you-addicted-to-your.html

I concur

**

om

Even before reading the write up, I knew I'm a phone addict. I'm guilty of all the points mentioned 1 Like

masterP042:

Even before reading the write up, I knew I'm a phone addict. I'm guilty of all the points mentioned .. ... Lol ..... Lol

just guilty of 4. am not a phone freak. well nice write up OP. well done sir.





why won't you be addicted to your android when it has mpre Features than iPhone to some degree we're all addicted to our smartphoneswhy won't you be addicted to your android when it has mpre Features than iPhone http://www.droidpost.com/2017/02/android-os-versus-ios-why-android-better.html

austinereds:

just guilty of 4. am not a phone freak. well nice write up OP. well done sir. Thanks bro Thanks bro

Nice post.. I'm guilty of all Cc Lalasticlala

Addicted.

Care

May God help us, am guilty of some of these things, I will change

Thanks!



next?

Cyb3rhack3r:

Nice post.. I'm guilty of all Cc Lalasticlala

Judging from your username, I am not surprised.



White, Gray or Black? Judging from your username, I am not surprised.White, Gray or Black?

. I surrender..... No comment

henryobinna:

to some degree we're all addicted to our smartphones



why won't you be addicted to your android when it has mpre Features than iPhone http://www.droidpost.com/2017/02/android-os-versus-ios-why-android-better.html See this hungry blogger who wants traffic "at all costs".We are talking about addiction not iphone or whatever type of phone. See this hungry blogger who wants traffic "at all costs".We are talking about addiction not iphone or whatever type of phone.

smart phones are becoming men's companion these days.

hmmm true

Okay

Am not guilty. I don't allow anything to control me. Am always in charge.

I am very guilty just as all the people that commented above me. Just imagine a productive person commenting on Nairaland as early as 7:25am on Tuesday morning.



May God save us from this addiction that causes procrastination. 1 Like

Reflection of phone light s on the eyes for a long time at night can have a negative effect on the eyes

it's my birthday day guys....... show me some love 6 Likes





.[/quote] You always panic whenever you accidentally leave your smartphone at home.



2. You take your smartphone wherever you go to, even to fetch water from the well.



3. You find it difficult to sleep whenever you are without your phone.



4. You keep getting Phantom Phone Alerts

You hear a tone and think you have a notification, but when you check your phone it’s blank. That's called phantom alert.



5. Whenever your smartphone dies something inside of you dies with it.



6. When number 5 happens, instead of waiting on Nepa to bring the light you walk around looking for where to charge your phone.



7. You only drop your phone when the battery is dead.



The first thing you do every time NEPA brings the light is to plug your Smartphone.



10. Your battery never lasts because you are always on your phone. And that's the major reason why you have a power bank.



11. You are most happy whenever you are on your phone.

. You never allow your phone a moment rest, you press it even while it is plugged.

Your food keeps getting cold everytime because you just won't leave your phone and concentrate on your food.



17. The first thing you do every morning when you wake up is pick up your phone.



18. Whever you are with family or friends you usually cant wait to get out. Not because thet are borung or anything but because you cant just

wait to go back to pressing your phone.



19. Whenever you are travelling to an undeveloped community that has no light the only thing you think about is 'how will I charge my phone'.



[/quote]



I am guilty as charged



[/quote]

8. You spend more than #500 every week charging your phone in a charging centre, money that could be used for something more productive.





[/quote]



Naaaah, I don't do that, i have an ORAIMO power bank





[/quote]12. The charger you are using now you bought only because it is long and would make it easier for you be on your phone while its charging notwithstanding whether you are in bed or chair.





[/quote]



Yeah that's the type of cord I use until it was stolen on Saturday





[/quote]14. You always like to sit right next to a socket wherever you can find one, which includes but not limited to church, restaurant, class.



15. Chargers are more important to you than anything else, you can forget your bible at home on a sunday but you can NEVER forget your

charger.



[/quote]

No, I'm allergic to both





[/quote]

20. You are guilty of doing more than 10 things on this list.[/quote]

See this guy talking of 10 when I'm thinking of 16



I know it's bad though but it's hard to change Guy, you just described me.[/quote] You always panic whenever you accidentally leave your smartphone at home.2. You take your smartphone wherever you go to, even to fetch water from the well.3. You find it difficult to sleep whenever you are without your phone.4. You keep getting Phantom Phone AlertsYou hear a tone and think you have a notification, but when you check your phone it’s blank. That's called phantom alert.5. Whenever your smartphone dies something inside of you dies with it.6. When number 5 happens, instead of waiting on Nepa to bring the light you walk around looking for where to charge your phone.7. You only drop your phone when the battery is dead.The first thing you do every time NEPA brings the light is to plug your Smartphone.10. Your battery never lasts because you are always on your phone. And that's the major reason why you have a power bank.11. You are most happy whenever you are on your phone.. You never allow your phone a moment rest, you press it even while it is plugged.Your food keeps getting cold everytime because you just won't leave your phone and concentrate on your food.17. The first thing you do every morning when you wake up is pick up your phone.18. Whever you are with family or friends you usually cant wait to get out. Not because thet are borung or anything but because you cant justwait to go back to pressing your phone.19. Whenever you are travelling to an undeveloped community that has no light the only thing you think about is 'how will I charge my phone'.[/quote]I am guilty as charged[/quote]8. You spend more than #500 every week charging your phone in a charging centre, money that could be used for something more productive.[/quote]Naaaah, I don't do that, i have an ORAIMO power bank[/quote]12. The charger you are using now you bought only because it is long and would make it easier for you be on your phone while its charging notwithstanding whether you are in bed or chair.[/quote]Yeah that's the type of cord I use until it was stolen on Saturday[/quote]14. You always like to sit right next to a socket wherever you can find one, which includes but not limited to church, restaurant, class.15. Chargers are more important to you than anything else, you can forget your bible at home on a sunday but you can NEVER forget yourcharger.[/quote]No, I'm allergic to both[/quote]20. You are guilty of doing more than 10 things on this list.[/quote]See this guy talking of 10 when I'm thinking of 16I know it's bad though but it's hard to change

Even without reading I know am addicted

lol number5 is so me

Lanretoye:

smart phones are becoming men's companion these days. You are right

Sometimes I dnt need to have people around me to be happy, just give a fully charged smartphone with data.

I can stay inside all day without talking to anybody You are rightSometimes I dnt need to have people around me to be happy, just give a fully charged smartphone with data.I can stay inside all day without talking to anybody 1 Like