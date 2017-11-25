₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,917,625 members, 3,934,237 topics. Date: Sunday, 26 November 2017 at 07:37 AM
Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Signs That You Are Completely Addicted To Your Phone (2144 Views)
Which Application On Your Phone Are You Addicted To? / 20 Signs That You're Addicted To Your Smartphone / 5 Types Of Photos You Should Completely Keep Off Social Media (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Signs That You Are Completely Addicted To Your Phone by IbnIbrahim: 11:36pm On Nov 25
There is no doubt that life without phones would be difficult.
We need them for daily purposes including socializing, making and receiving important calls, staying in touch, and the like.
However, some people know and understand that excessive usage of phones is not good for health.
In fact, it could lead to numerous health and social disorders including brain cancer.
Nonetheless, it is easy for people to get addicted to their phones, especially because smartphones these days have so much to offer.
Here are 25 signs that show that you might be addicted to your phone:
1. You have your phone in your hand 24/7
Chances are that if you are completely addicted to your phone, you will always keep your phone in your hand or somewhere close to you.
People who are addicted will always, or in most of the instances, be seen with their phones, either chatting away, being on call or using some random app or the other.
It is difficult for such people to part with their phones for a long time for they can have a panic attack even if they feel for a second that they have lost their phone.
2. Not a day goes by that you are without your phone
People who are addicted to their phones will not be able to live without it even for a day.
If by mistake, they ever leave their phones at home and realize midway that they did, then they will make it a point to go back home and fetch it.
These people need to have their phones with them constantly, without which they feel incomplete.
3. Your phone battery does not even last a day
You will know that you are addicted if you always find yourself charging your phone multiple times in a day.
While smartphones are heavily equipped with a lot of apps and other entertainment sources, they consume a lot of battery, especially if used continuously. Data transfers used by most entertainment and social apps tend to drain the battery extremely fast.
4. When you are running out of battery, you run for your charger
Do you find yourself running after your charger instantly as soon as you get that low battery notification every time?
If so, then you might be addicted to your phone.
Some people are so obsessed with their phones that they will use it constantly until their battery is running out and then immediately run for the charger to charge it before their phone dies on them.
In some of the cases, they will sit right next to where their phone is charging so that they can use it as it charges.
5. You worry about losing your cell phone
Cell phone addicts are constantly worried about losing their phones, and they will most likely have a panic attack if they lose their phones even for as little as one second.
Being constantly worried about losing your phone is certainly not a healthy behaviour, and hence indicates clear signs of addiction.
6. You take your phone to the bathroom
If you are addicted to your phone, then chances are that you would take it everywhere with you, even to the bathroom.
If a person starts taking his/her phone to the bathroom, then he/she will normally take longer than usual to come out, since he/she will become all too consumed with the phone inside.
7. You are on your phone in social settings
Social settings and occasions are meant to be enjoyed, and the purpose of these settings is to talk to the people all around you instead of being on your phone.
However, most of the times, the people at social gatherings are glued to their phones.
If you are on your phone more often at these social gatherings, then chances are that you are addicted to your phone.
8. You check your phone constantly, in most cases without any reason
People who are addicted to their phones will check them constantly without any reason.
They just feel the need to be on their phones, even though they are not expecting an important message or phone call.
In some cases, people even feel phantom vibrations of their phones.
9. The first thing you do after getting up in the morning, and the last thing you do before going to sleep at night, check your phone
Do you find yourself checking your phone as soon as you wake up in the morning and as soon as you are about to fall asleep at night?
If so, then you might just be heavily addicted to your phone.
Keeping your phone close to or right next to you while you sleep can cause serious disruptions to your sleeping patterns.
Therefore, this behavior is not healthy.
10. Even while getting ready to sleep you feel the need to check your phone
Addicted people want to check their phones all the time, even while they are preparing to go to sleep.
They will then be in their beds and using their phones until they fall asleep, either going through random apps or talking to someone.
11. Vacation time is more like an extended phone time for you
Most people would spoil their whole vacation by being on their phones instead of spending quality time there and enjoying the different place that they are at.
There is no point of a vacation if you remain on your phone constantly there as well.
You might as well then just stay at your home and use your phone there, at least that would save you from wasting any money.
12. You obsessively check for emails, texts, and missed calls
People who are addicted to their phones will become obsessive about missed calls, texts, and emails.
They will check their phones even while engrossed in other work or during important meetings.
13. You start feeling your phone vibrate just to find out later that it was a false alarm
Such false alarms are known as phantom vibrations where a person might assume their phone to have vibrated just to find out later that it was a false alarm.
People start experiencing phantom vibrations particularly when they have become obsessively addicted to their phones.
14. You carry it in your hand instead of your bag or pocket
If you are addicted to your phone, then chances are that you will be carrying it in your hand instead of your pocket or bag in most of the cases.
Keeping your phone in your hand constantly can also lead to addiction since then you have better access to it and you will be turning the screen on and off without any reason.
15. You turn to your phone whenever things get awkward
Do you find yourself relying on your phone a little too often whenever things get awkward?
If your answer is yes, then you are probably addicted to your phone.
Sure, the phone can be your saviour every once in a while, but if you find yourself relying on it a little too often, then you might just have a problem.
16. You HAVE to reply to messages even while you are getting a massage and trying to de-stress
Most people would be using their phone even when they are at a spa and trying to de-stress and melt away their worries for the day.
People get a massage for relaxation purposes, and phones are one of the primary stress causing machines.
Therefore, in order to unwind properly, it is essential that the phones are kept as far away as possible during the process.
17. You are currently reading this article on your phone
If you are a phone addict, then chances are that you are reading this article on your phone.
Most people who are phone addicts would browse the web and do all their online related tasks on their phones instead of using their laptops or desktops.
18. Dressing up for an important occasion can wait, but your phone can’t
Phone addicts would normally be on their phones until the last minute, even if they have to dress up for an important occasion.
Their phones are extremely important to them and they would be on it all the time.
Once they are completely satisfied with the amount of time they have spent on their phones, only then will they get off their couch or bed to get ready for their special occasion.
19. You’re on your phone even while watching TV or eating food
Phone addicts will most likely be on their phones while they are watching TV or eating food.
This also means that they will be more focused on their phones as opposed to being focused on the aspect at hand, i.e. food or TV.
For them, consuming food or watching TV is a secondary activity to using their phones.
20. You procrastinate on important work with your phone
If you are a phone addict, then you would probably procrastinate on all your important work with your phone.
Smartphones can be very addictive, and people would normally be on them no matter how important their other tasks would be.
Even while performing other tasks, phone addicts would need to use their phones in the middle of their work.
21. You have a panic attack if you leave your phone at home
Being a phone addict means that you have to have your phone with you at all times.
When addicts leave their phones at home by mistake, they might have a panic attack the moment they realize it.
In most of the cases, addicts will make sure that they have their phone with them before they leave their home.
22. For you, your phone is one of the most important experiences that you treasure
If you are a phone addict, then you would most likely crave being on the phone a little too much.
Your phone will thus be one of the most important experiences for you, and you will most likely treasure those experiences.
It is also likely that you will treasure these experiences more than the actual events that are happening around you.
23. You get lost on your phone without realizing how much time you have wasted
Phone addicts would most likely get lost in their phones all the time without even realizing that they have wasting so much time on it.
Once they are on it, it is hard for them to get off it, and in some cases, they might even have to force themselves to get off it.
24. You will be caught using your phone during exams or an important meeting
If you are a phone addict, then chances are that you will be caught using your phone while you are sitting through an exam or attending an important meeting.
Exams and meetings are not places where phones should be used as you could get into a lot of trouble for it.
However, addicts just cannot seem to help themselves and they will use it whenever they get their hands on it.
Phone addicts usually show most, if not all, of these signs that are stated above.
Source: http://www.hotproforum.com/topic742.html
1 Like
|Re: Signs That You Are Completely Addicted To Your Phone by Yeligray(m): 11:57pm On Nov 25
True... Make i kukuma drop my phone
3 Likes
|Re: Signs That You Are Completely Addicted To Your Phone by debsy001(f): 12:08am
|Re: Signs That You Are Completely Addicted To Your Phone by IbnIbrahim: 1:24am
Yeligray:Lol
Self-consciousness is key. Always ask yourself, what do I want to do with my phone?
|Re: Signs That You Are Completely Addicted To Your Phone by Newsprex(m): 4:46am
Am guilty of all these..
3 Likes
|Re: Signs That You Are Completely Addicted To Your Phone by IbnIbrahim: 6:45am
Newsprex:we are all guilty one way or the other. We just need to fight off this addiction.
|Re: Signs That You Are Completely Addicted To Your Phone by se0un(m): 7:12am
|Re: Signs That You Are Completely Addicted To Your Phone by overhypedsteve(m): 7:12am
This guy. You nor know say some people need dey connected 24/7 checking statistics, feeds and processing orders online. To some of us our phone na our office
3 Likes
|Re: Signs That You Are Completely Addicted To Your Phone by money121(m): 7:13am
Alrty Op
|Re: Signs That You Are Completely Addicted To Your Phone by CyberGypsy(m): 7:14am
oh , this Is for me??
@op the no.14 .. haba! it called handset, I really dig the idea of putting it in a bag , but as a human you don't put a device(esp. a phone) in your pocket.
1 Like
|Re: Signs That You Are Completely Addicted To Your Phone by smithsydny(m): 7:14am
Ayam badly addicted
|Re: Signs That You Are Completely Addicted To Your Phone by Monaco2(m): 7:14am
Op so u don't worry about losing ur phone... N u don't run to get ur charger when ur phone is low n also u don't use ur phone on social gatherings.... E gud
3 Likes
|Re: Signs That You Are Completely Addicted To Your Phone by Atiku2019: 7:14am
|Re: Signs That You Are Completely Addicted To Your Phone by VickyRotex(f): 7:14am
|Re: Signs That You Are Completely Addicted To Your Phone by kelvyn7(m): 7:15am
|Re: Signs That You Are Completely Addicted To Your Phone by ismokeweed(m): 7:15am
I'm completely addicted. Come and beat me.
2 Likes
|Re: Signs That You Are Completely Addicted To Your Phone by delikay4luv: 7:15am
This list is for me.
|Re: Signs That You Are Completely Addicted To Your Phone by gudnex22(m): 7:16am
Phone addiction is far better than hole addiction
2 Likes
|Re: Signs That You Are Completely Addicted To Your Phone by KingLennon(m): 7:17am
My phone is the only joy i've gad when i've got a bad day. It just keeps me qoing
|Re: Signs That You Are Completely Addicted To Your Phone by SuperKlean: 7:17am
True...
Meanwhile I have a MacBook Air for sale, call me on 081.635.398.33
|Re: Signs That You Are Completely Addicted To Your Phone by MhizzAJ(f): 7:17am
My phone's battery doesn't last a day but am not addicted to my phone
|Re: Signs That You Are Completely Addicted To Your Phone by Millz404(m): 7:18am
I'm guilty and i know it
|Re: Signs That You Are Completely Addicted To Your Phone by Infajay(m): 7:18am
. I don't know what to say. Seems like the OP studied me before writing this
|Re: Signs That You Are Completely Addicted To Your Phone by CyberGypsy(m): 7:19am
ismokeweed:where is your house ..
|Re: Signs That You Are Completely Addicted To Your Phone by SuperKlean: 7:19am
Its true tho, but wetin man go do.
Well, check out these phones for sale
Samsung galaxy S6 edge and HTC 10 evolution (water resistant), all London used. Call me on 081.6353.9833
|Re: Signs That You Are Completely Addicted To Your Phone by triple996(m): 7:20am
So wetin consen u
Abebo
|Re: Signs That You Are Completely Addicted To Your Phone by AyoSammyTunDe(m): 7:20am
A
|Re: Signs That You Are Completely Addicted To Your Phone by shinarlaura(f): 7:21am
I'm so guilty
|Re: Signs That You Are Completely Addicted To Your Phone by chocolatemom: 7:21am
|Re: Signs That You Are Completely Addicted To Your Phone by HARDDON: 7:22am
Most of the points are nothing but repeated rigmarole.
14 is just purely unveracious.
How go u expect to fit a 5.5-7" touch screen mobile device in your pocket?
|Re: Signs That You Are Completely Addicted To Your Phone by ariklawani(f): 7:22am
101% me I need deliverance
|Re: Signs That You Are Completely Addicted To Your Phone by stfadaanthony(m): 7:22am
We should then not do without phone now...ki lo de gan?
Trouble Calling My Friends And Family In Nigeria: Help! / Do U Wnt To Learn Hw To Make Money Online?direct To Ur Bnk Accts?then Click Here / New Apn For Glo Bis On PC
Viewing this topic: manpeacemaker, coolcatty, Okonzy1(m), phemoinc(m), thoollz, Kophschmerzen, Mashrock, randomShek, TheManofTomorrow(m), MuhMubRaj(m), ruffDiamond, austinceasar(m), emmykingsok(m), Holashikemi(f), gamechanger1, brightgreat, dokJ, Mosunbabe(f), webincomeplus(m), Incident1, diin(m), veeveejay(f), VivaDeAngelo, heckymaicon(m), Miller1, Shannelle5, magnetik(m), KvnqFayvor(m), BiggyB242(m), dohyn(m), sdkalu, ekestic1976, Adenex3051(m), stasius, Northmall(m), iambijo(m), Siki355, nijaomegacode(m), abadiru, ehissi(m), Donkaz(m), UstadhJ(m), Yonce, biodun95, xtophy(m), winterfell007(m), Zane2point4(m), Naaseer01(m), idris4eva(m), Goldenheart(m), bisiswag(f), omololu251, bboyZ, BOMA2912(m), HORLADSTAR(m), Punditfrank(m), agya1, TEAMvido(m), scholesbaba(m), standgifted(m), chimchim1(m), lorenzos1, olafunny(m), sayitall(m), joshfash(m), DecoLand(m), overhypedsteve(m), MztrChukwu(m), imsettled2, Estatesurveyor1, Bestlily(f), kabayomi(m), midolian(m), angelboy01(m), hitman2911, Yenime1(m), Sijo01(f), freezze(m), Yeligray(m), AlexReports(m), Bsmartt(m) and 92 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14