|Victor Anichebe Getting Back On His Feet A Month After Injury [PICS] by NaijaCelebrity: 7:21am
Sunderland and super eagles striker, Victor Anichebe is already getting set to return to the pitch to change the fate of his relegation threatened team.. Victor has removed the protective plaster on his knee and has already started workout on the leg with hopes that he will be fit enough for the next round of matches.
See photos from new training session below...
|Re: Victor Anichebe Getting Back On His Feet A Month After Injury [PICS] by LAFO(f): 7:26am
Get well soon...
Get well soon...
|Re: Victor Anichebe Getting Back On His Feet A Month After Injury [PICS] by opeyemiieblog(m): 8:46am
eeeyah
|Re: Victor Anichebe Getting Back On His Feet A Month After Injury [PICS] by EncephalonPikin(m): 12:53pm
O boy see those legs!!!!!
DJ cuppy must hear am
Her waist must break
*runs out*
*runs back in again*
Abeg what do u say is his profession again?
Wrestler or footballer?
12 Likes
|Re: Victor Anichebe Getting Back On His Feet A Month After Injury [PICS] by PrinceAbinibi: 12:54pm
|Re: Victor Anichebe Getting Back On His Feet A Month After Injury [PICS] by MxtaMichealz(m): 12:54pm
|Re: Victor Anichebe Getting Back On His Feet A Month After Injury [PICS] by Barmmyshoes: 12:54pm
Thank God.
|Re: Victor Anichebe Getting Back On His Feet A Month After Injury [PICS] by unclezuma: 12:54pm
|Re: Victor Anichebe Getting Back On His Feet A Month After Injury [PICS] by Handsomebeing(m): 12:54pm
All d best mate.
|Re: Victor Anichebe Getting Back On His Feet A Month After Injury [PICS] by last35: 12:55pm
What do you expect after feeding vigorously on cuppy's nutritious milk..
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Victor Anichebe Getting Back On His Feet A Month After Injury [PICS] by Haphard(m): 12:56pm
Otedola pikin don give him sexual healing.
3 Likes
|Re: Victor Anichebe Getting Back On His Feet A Month After Injury [PICS] by enedoboy(m): 12:56pm
|Re: Victor Anichebe Getting Back On His Feet A Month After Injury [PICS] by horciglowri(f): 12:56pm
Congrats 2 him
But am I d onli 1 cin a cone shape?
#iyamjosobservinoo
2 Likes
|Re: Victor Anichebe Getting Back On His Feet A Month After Injury [PICS] by BUTCHCASSIDY: 12:56pm
I hear DJ cuppy nursed him good
1 Like
|Re: Victor Anichebe Getting Back On His Feet A Month After Injury [PICS] by jaxxy(m): 12:57pm
Nice1
1 Like
|Re: Victor Anichebe Getting Back On His Feet A Month After Injury [PICS] by MAXIMAL123(m): 12:57pm
|Re: Victor Anichebe Getting Back On His Feet A Month After Injury [PICS] by Abdhul(m): 12:57pm
Am i the only one that noticed the laps? no homo
|Re: Victor Anichebe Getting Back On His Feet A Month After Injury [PICS] by shamecurls(m): 12:59pm
See as the laps be like Benue state yam!
7 Likes
|Re: Victor Anichebe Getting Back On His Feet A Month After Injury [PICS] by femijay8271(m): 12:59pm
Omo see yam lapppp
|Re: Victor Anichebe Getting Back On His Feet A Month After Injury [PICS] by enedoboy(m): 1:00pm
|Re: Victor Anichebe Getting Back On His Feet A Month After Injury [PICS] by kechywillz(m): 1:00pm
The guy is a power striker,moulds of muscles
|Re: Victor Anichebe Getting Back On His Feet A Month After Injury [PICS] by 3mmyz(m): 1:01pm
Are those thighs? FUNKE FUNKE
|Re: Victor Anichebe Getting Back On His Feet A Month After Injury [PICS] by Haute: 1:02pm
CaroLyner , I know what you're thinking. Stop it.
|Re: Victor Anichebe Getting Back On His Feet A Month After Injury [PICS] by sshalom(m): 1:03pm
With this muscle, Nigeria should have no worry qualifying for the World Cup.
Get well and kicking soon Bro!
2 Likes
|Re: Victor Anichebe Getting Back On His Feet A Month After Injury [PICS] by barclayb(m): 1:03pm
Wow
|Re: Victor Anichebe Getting Back On His Feet A Month After Injury [PICS] by Bitojoe(m): 1:06pm
Ok
|Re: Victor Anichebe Getting Back On His Feet A Month After Injury [PICS] by CaroLyner(f): 1:07pm
Haute:
|Re: Victor Anichebe Getting Back On His Feet A Month After Injury [PICS] by abbaapple(m): 1:07pm
my muscles pass dis 1.
|Re: Victor Anichebe Getting Back On His Feet A Month After Injury [PICS] by rattlesnake(m): 1:08pm
how many goals can he score
|Re: Victor Anichebe Getting Back On His Feet A Month After Injury [PICS] by Haute: 1:09pm
CaroLyner:
Are you cross with me?
|Re: Victor Anichebe Getting Back On His Feet A Month After Injury [PICS] by scarffield(m): 1:09pm
