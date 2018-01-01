₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Victor Anichebe And Maggie Malcheva, His Girlfriend Meet His Family In Anambra by TunezMediaTV: 4:25pm
Nigerian footballer, Victor Anichebe is moving things fast with his new girlfriend, Maggie who is currently in Anambra with the striker. According to photos shared by Maggie and Victor, the new couple have been to his hometown, stayed with his siblings and also to his Grandfather's home.
This is Maggie's official introduction to the footballer's family, despite the fact that they just started dating weeks after Cuppy and Victor ended their relationship. The popular Dj has also moved on but has so far remained single, although she recently noted that she will love to get married soon.
See photos below..
http://www.tunezmedia.com.ng/2018/01/victor-anichebe-brings-new-white.html
|Re: Victor Anichebe And Maggie Malcheva, His Girlfriend Meet His Family In Anambra by TunezMediaTV: 4:27pm
More
|Re: Victor Anichebe And Maggie Malcheva, His Girlfriend Meet His Family In Anambra by chriskosherbal(m): 4:28pm
Are you thinking what am thinking ?
|Re: Victor Anichebe And Maggie Malcheva, His Girlfriend Meet His Family In Anambra by coolebux(m): 4:32pm
Someone should go and marry her dad's corruption money
My brother your career is bigger than her a$$
|Re: Victor Anichebe And Maggie Malcheva, His Girlfriend Meet His Family In Anambra by duroc(m): 4:44pm
Cool
|Re: Victor Anichebe And Maggie Malcheva, His Girlfriend Meet His Family In Anambra by busterr(m): 4:59pm
why won't he follow mikel footstep??
shebi this one papa na billionaire?
|Re: Victor Anichebe And Maggie Malcheva, His Girlfriend Meet His Family In Anambra by northvietnam(m): 5:51pm
Cuppys left over
|Re: Victor Anichebe And Maggie Malcheva, His Girlfriend Meet His Family In Anambra by R2bees(m): 5:51pm
Love how he is doing it local....
|Re: Victor Anichebe And Maggie Malcheva, His Girlfriend Meet His Family In Anambra by 2chainzz(m): 5:51pm
Pls how did we end up with buhari ?
|Re: Victor Anichebe And Maggie Malcheva, His Girlfriend Meet His Family In Anambra by jashar(f): 5:52pm
|Re: Victor Anichebe And Maggie Malcheva, His Girlfriend Meet His Family In Anambra by Abfinest007(m): 5:52pm
when other footballers are playing eir football on d field .u are playin urs on women pus*y
|Re: Victor Anichebe And Maggie Malcheva, His Girlfriend Meet His Family In Anambra by Fukafuka: 5:52pm
..... You are Welcome Home !!! You all shall be treated well
|Re: Victor Anichebe And Maggie Malcheva, His Girlfriend Meet His Family In Anambra by charliboy654(m): 5:52pm
She don't look white sha.
|Re: Victor Anichebe And Maggie Malcheva, His Girlfriend Meet His Family In Anambra by BORNTOSUCKPUSSY: 5:52pm
Anichebe remember Emmanuel eboue
|Re: Victor Anichebe And Maggie Malcheva, His Girlfriend Meet His Family In Anambra by babyfaceafrica: 5:52pm
And so?
|Re: Victor Anichebe And Maggie Malcheva, His Girlfriend Meet His Family In Anambra by maj59(m): 5:53pm
I fear for dis guy oo make he no end up like bro. Eboue
|Re: Victor Anichebe And Maggie Malcheva, His Girlfriend Meet His Family In Anambra by omonlaa: 5:53pm
Brother moves fast.
|Re: Victor Anichebe And Maggie Malcheva, His Girlfriend Meet His Family In Anambra by BarakOkenny(m): 5:53pm
DJ CUPPY right now.. please someone help me with a crying meme.. Bia, dem dey sell cement for Anichebe's house? or whats with the stack of cements i'm seeing in the compound of the sixth picture?
|Re: Victor Anichebe And Maggie Malcheva, His Girlfriend Meet His Family In Anambra by deco22(m): 5:53pm
There is a difference between a white person and a mixed race person.
|Re: Victor Anichebe And Maggie Malcheva, His Girlfriend Meet His Family In Anambra by zico530(m): 5:53pm
|Re: Victor Anichebe And Maggie Malcheva, His Girlfriend Meet His Family In Anambra by BeijinDossier: 5:53pm
Aku luo uno. Anambra amaka.
Anichebe you did great. Your wifey to be is very beautiful.
|Re: Victor Anichebe And Maggie Malcheva, His Girlfriend Meet His Family In Anambra by Vince77(m): 5:53pm
northvietnam:
Cuppy is Anichebe's left over
|Re: Victor Anichebe And Maggie Malcheva, His Girlfriend Meet His Family In Anambra by R2bees(m): 5:53pm
Abfinest007:F is for fuckkk
|Re: Victor Anichebe And Maggie Malcheva, His Girlfriend Meet His Family In Anambra by Kunleskey(m): 5:53pm
really?
any way I was here.
|Re: Victor Anichebe And Maggie Malcheva, His Girlfriend Meet His Family In Anambra by ZorGBUooeh: 5:54pm
Dj cuppyz pussy slayer
|Re: Victor Anichebe And Maggie Malcheva, His Girlfriend Meet His Family In Anambra by pado1(m): 5:54pm
When will I be FTC laidis����
|Re: Victor Anichebe And Maggie Malcheva, His Girlfriend Meet His Family In Anambra by Lanre4uonly(m): 5:54pm
That's good.
|Re: Victor Anichebe And Maggie Malcheva, His Girlfriend Meet His Family In Anambra by dust144(m): 5:55pm
The once that give a fuckkk are protesting in Benue.
|Re: Victor Anichebe And Maggie Malcheva, His Girlfriend Meet His Family In Anambra by BruncleZuma: 5:55pm
This boy no sabi the koko just wait till Kanye Golddigger play finish...
18 years 18 year got one of your kids got you for 18years.
|Re: Victor Anichebe And Maggie Malcheva, His Girlfriend Meet His Family In Anambra by fareed69(m): 5:55pm
Learn from Eboue Case O.
Marry Ihiala Babe wey you go fit control.
