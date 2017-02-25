₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Spent My Share Of Our Ransom On My Wedding –kidnap Suspect (photo) by dre11(m): 9:06am
Tunde Ajaja
http://punchng.com/i-spent-my-share-of-our-ransom-on-my-wedding-kidnap-suspect/
|Re: I Spent My Share Of Our Ransom On My Wedding –kidnap Suspect (photo) by newyorks(m): 9:18am
and that's the end of solomon glandy.
|Re: I Spent My Share Of Our Ransom On My Wedding –kidnap Suspect (photo) by Berbierklaus(f): 9:29am
He said , “ We also kidnapped a member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly and he gave us N 10m . We then kidnapped Dr. Abdulmalik ’ s wife , not knowing she was the wife of our first victim . When we realised that, we apologised to him and told him to give us whatever he had.These ones are unrepentant kidnappers,haha,one family?
|Re: I Spent My Share Of Our Ransom On My Wedding –kidnap Suspect (photo) by qualityovenbake(m): 9:40am
crime doesn't pay
|Re: I Spent My Share Of Our Ransom On My Wedding –kidnap Suspect (photo) by mclorenzo(m): 10:31am
Happy married life in prison bro
|Re: I Spent My Share Of Our Ransom On My Wedding –kidnap Suspect (photo) by Titchi33: 2:06pm
|Re: I Spent My Share Of Our Ransom On My Wedding –kidnap Suspect (photo) by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 2:07pm
Name chekas...ıts not an afonja neıther an ıpob yoot...thank God.we fıt hear word
|Re: I Spent My Share Of Our Ransom On My Wedding –kidnap Suspect (photo) by Mimienudles(f): 2:07pm
,
|Re: I Spent My Share Of Our Ransom On My Wedding –kidnap Suspect (photo) by Godprotectigbos(f): 2:07pm
ofonjas
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: I Spent My Share Of Our Ransom On My Wedding –kidnap Suspect (photo) by sarrki(m): 2:07pm
That wedding know go last
|Re: I Spent My Share Of Our Ransom On My Wedding –kidnap Suspect (photo) by sarrki(m): 2:08pm
Godprotectigbos:
Wetin e do for you sis
|Re: I Spent My Share Of Our Ransom On My Wedding –kidnap Suspect (photo) by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 2:08pm
qualityovenbake:ıt pays...ıf dey dont catch u.
