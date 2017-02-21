₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|7 Most Expensive Universities In Nigeria 2017 by mykelmeezy(m): 3:59pm
Recently, students of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) went on a protest over the increase of school fees. The protest degenerated and led to the shut down of the institution.https://www.naij.com/1090289-7-expensive-universities-nigeria-2017.html
|Re: 7 Most Expensive Universities In Nigeria 2017 by Derawiz(m): 4:05pm
I hope the certificates are made of golden plate with a sure oil and gas job after graduation, if I not I would save my money, enroll my ward in a reputable federal uni and open a multi millionaire business for my child after graduation
|Re: 7 Most Expensive Universities In Nigeria 2017 by Freewoman(f): 4:11pm
MY WORRIES REMAIN THAT THEY WERE OWN AND MANAGED BY CHURCHES, THEY SUPPOSED TO BE ALMOST FREE BUT NOT, YOU SEE WHY NIGERIAN GOVT WANT THEM TO PAY TAXES AND SOME IDIOTS ARE SHOUTING THEIR HEADS OUT, WHAT A PITY FOR THOSE THAT PAYS TITHS IN THOSE TYPE OF CHURCHES ............... WHAT A PITY,
|Re: 7 Most Expensive Universities In Nigeria 2017 by christm386: 4:32pm
LET NOBODY BLAME ME IF I BECOME AN ATHEIST. even wen built with member's hard earned money. Mtchwwwwww
|Re: 7 Most Expensive Universities In Nigeria 2017 by Jglad(f): 4:49pm
I comment my reserve... But, Op;
Hope these huge fees contribute to their spiritual life Sha
#Godiswatchingus
|Re: 7 Most Expensive Universities In Nigeria 2017 by SweetBoyFriend(m): 7:42pm
|Re: 7 Most Expensive Universities In Nigeria 2017 by ayatt(m): 7:43pm
most of them are no match to our public universities.
name them
unilag
uni ilorin
UI
OAU
ABU
the list is endless!!
|Re: 7 Most Expensive Universities In Nigeria 2017 by PERFECT2(m): 7:43pm
Nice school. It's only those with poverty mentality that will criticize. When others were making money by any means, where ya Papa dey?
Going to schools like this is optional. There are other schools that you can go and still become great in ur field. So, there is no need criticizing. IF YOU CAN'T BEAT THEM, YOU LEAVE THEM.
|Re: 7 Most Expensive Universities In Nigeria 2017 by raphael4u2c: 7:43pm
Over hyped sch... good for em sha
|Re: 7 Most Expensive Universities In Nigeria 2017 by emeijeh(m): 7:43pm
Imagine the fees!
|Re: 7 Most Expensive Universities In Nigeria 2017 by obembet(m): 7:43pm
U upload the picture of university of Ibadan and it's not among the expensive school u mentioned
|Re: 7 Most Expensive Universities In Nigeria 2017 by Jeromejnr(m): 7:44pm
christm386:
You become an atheist so what?
When you stand before God then say your excuse was because Church Universities school fees were expensive.
The problem with most of you is dat you tend to go astray because you look at man instead of Christ.
Not that I support your ignorant comment anyway. Cause I wonder how ppl like you think institutions survive.
|Re: 7 Most Expensive Universities In Nigeria 2017 by Ekponoimo: 7:44pm
APC government
|Re: 7 Most Expensive Universities In Nigeria 2017 by Adaowerri111: 7:44pm
Eh
|Re: 7 Most Expensive Universities In Nigeria 2017 by Donald7610: 7:44pm
Rating them will better
Not the amount
|Re: 7 Most Expensive Universities In Nigeria 2017 by eDeity: 7:44pm
As if they will teach you anything ooo smh#
|Re: 7 Most Expensive Universities In Nigeria 2017 by badmrkt(m): 7:45pm
My own be say after paying all these big big amount. We go still travel go china go buy toothpaste . Even salt-water solution some of dem no fit mix!!!
|Re: 7 Most Expensive Universities In Nigeria 2017 by shotin(m): 7:45pm
Loool, Afe Babalola University is a non-profit private university, and the school charges over a million naira... Most of these universities are build with the members tithes and offering, and most of d members cannot even afford to send their children there becos of d exorbitant school fees ... Nigeria Pastors, feeding on the gullible nigerians since 18 AD... Mtcheewwww
|Re: 7 Most Expensive Universities In Nigeria 2017 by darfay: 7:45pm
E
|Re: 7 Most Expensive Universities In Nigeria 2017 by HottestFire: 7:46pm
How will they not graduate with First Class
|Re: 7 Most Expensive Universities In Nigeria 2017 by kings09(m): 7:46pm
I even tink say UI, FUTO n Unilag follow.
|Re: 7 Most Expensive Universities In Nigeria 2017 by ThugCheetah(m): 7:46pm
Freewoman:my sister u are not well
I am d one telling you
U are not well
|Re: 7 Most Expensive Universities In Nigeria 2017 by DrayZee: 7:46pm
Derawiz:Do it then. Nobody is holding you!
You pay more for quality...
Freewoman:So because they are managed by churches, they should be free?
Are you the one who will pay the lecturers?
Will you pay the cleaners and all other non academic staff?
Will you pay their electricity bills?
Will you buy and maintain all the school equipment?
Did you even make use of your brain when you were typing this?
|Re: 7 Most Expensive Universities In Nigeria 2017 by tayoxx(m): 7:46pm
I trust myself.. me wey go find one federal uni go.. but dey collect school fee of private uni
|Re: 7 Most Expensive Universities In Nigeria 2017 by bjcuntis(m): 7:46pm
Freewoman:smh. Madam when u build ur university please make it free. It's funny when ppl spew this trash. Is it u that would be responsible for the recurrent expenditures of the university. They got a standard ma'am nd it has to be maintained. Do ur research, the best universities of the world are very expensive.
|Re: 7 Most Expensive Universities In Nigeria 2017 by dessz(m): 7:47pm
k
we need;
money------------- to get education.
education------------to get jobs.
jobs----------------------to get money.
WHO is the BA$TARD that designed this system.
|Re: 7 Most Expensive Universities In Nigeria 2017 by Alwaysking: 7:47pm
Nonsense
|Re: 7 Most Expensive Universities In Nigeria 2017 by Stevengold(m): 7:47pm
You knw my anger : after going through such schools, securing a job will still be difficult.
|Re: 7 Most Expensive Universities In Nigeria 2017 by curvilicious: 7:47pm
American uni of Nigeria tho the name wants to make me puke.
Where is Redeemer's, Madonna?
At d end of the day na dullards dem dey produce
|Re: 7 Most Expensive Universities In Nigeria 2017 by SexyNairalander: 7:47pm
booked
|Re: 7 Most Expensive Universities In Nigeria 2017 by ilynem(m): 7:48pm
Freewoman:So you leave the most expensive which isn't run by a church and attack the ones run by churches? Do you have an idea how much it takes to run a university?
|Re: 7 Most Expensive Universities In Nigeria 2017 by eDeity: 7:48pm
Nigeria university be like...
