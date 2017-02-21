Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / 7 Most Expensive Universities In Nigeria 2017 (20926 Views)

Recently, students of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) went on a protest over the increase of school fees. The protest degenerated and led to the shut down of the institution.



With the ongoing economic hardship in Nigeria, many are worried about the rising cost of education. What are the most expensive universities in Nigeria, in 2017?



7. Ajayi Crowther University (N200,000 - N695,000)



Ajayi Crowther university is a private university located in Oyo state Nigeria. The religious studies facuty of the school pays as much as N200, 000, while the faculty of law pays between N670,000 and N695,000.



6. Covenant University (N790,000 - N814,000)



Covenant University is located in Ota, Ogun state, Nigeria. It is a private Christian university, affiliated with Living Faith Church Worldwide.





The architecture and engineering programmes are among the most expensive with their fees running into N814,000 or even more.



5. Afe Babalola University (N700,000 - N1,500,000)



Afe Babalola University is a non-profit private university located in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State. It was founded by the lawyer and philanthropist, Afe Babalola, in 2009.



The students of the management and business faculty of the institution pay as much as N1, 577,000.





4. American University of Nigeria (N400,000 - N1,590,000)





American University of Nigeria is a private university in northeastern Nigeria that offers American style higher education programs at the undergraduate, graduate and professional levels.



The tuition fees of the institution ranges from N400,000 - N1, 590,000.



3. Bowen University (N470,000 - N1,850,000)



Bowen University is a private Nigerian university owned and operated by the Nigerian Baptist Convention.



The faculty of Agriculture students pay as much as N530,000, while the students of medicine pay around N1,850,000.





2. Babcock University (N300,000 - 3,000,000)





Babcock University is a private Christian co-educational Nigerian university owned and operated by the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Nigeria.



Most of the faculties pay between N300,000 and N480,000, but the medical faculty students pay as much as N3,160,000.



1. Igbinedion University (N600,000 - 3,000,000)



Igbinedion University Okada, established in 1999, is regarded by some as the premier private university in Nigeria. Located at Okada in Okada, a town near Benin City, Edo state.



Computer science and Nursing students, pay about N600,000 and N700,000 while medicine students pay N3,000,000 which includes tuition, accommodation and other charges.

I hope the certificates are made of golden plate with a sure oil and gas job after graduation, if I not I would save my money, enroll my ward in a reputable federal uni and open a multi millionaire business for my child after graduation 30 Likes

MY WORRIES REMAIN THAT THEY WERE OWN AND MANAGED BY CHURCHES, THEY SUPPOSED TO BE ALMOST FREE BUT NOT, YOU SEE WHY NIGERIAN GOVT WANT THEM TO PAY TAXES AND SOME IDIOTS ARE SHOUTING THEIR HEADS OUT, WHAT A PITY FOR THOSE THAT PAYS TITHS IN THOSE TYPE OF CHURCHES ............... WHAT A PITY, 6 Likes

Hope these huge fees contribute to their spiritual life Sha



#Godiswatchingus I comment my reserve... But, Op;Hope these huge fees contribute to their spiritual life Sha#Godiswatchingus

most of them are no match to our public universities.

name them



unilag

uni ilorin

UI

OAU

ABU



the list is endless!! 7 Likes

Nice school. It's only those with poverty mentality that will criticize. When others were making money by any means, where ya Papa dey?

Going to schools like this is optional. There are other schools that you can go and still become great in ur field. So, there is no need criticizing. IF YOU CAN'T BEAT THEM, YOU LEAVE THEM. 14 Likes

Over hyped sch... good for em sha

Imagine the fees! 12 Likes

U upload the picture of university of Ibadan and it's not among the expensive school u mentioned 2 Likes 1 Share

christm386:

LET NOBODY BLAME ME IF I BECOME AN ATHEIST. even wen built with member's hard earned money. Mtchwwwwww

You become an atheist so what?



When you stand before God then say your excuse was because Church Universities school fees were expensive.



The problem with most of you is dat you tend to go astray because you look at man instead of Christ.



Not that I support your ignorant comment anyway. Cause I wonder how ppl like you think institutions survive. You become an atheist so what?When you stand before God then say your excuse was because Church Universities school fees were expensive.The problem with most of you is dat you tend to go astray because you look at man instead of Christ.Not that I support your ignorant comment anyway. Cause I wonder how ppl like you think institutions survive. 14 Likes

APC government

Eh

Rating them will better

Not the amount 1 Like

As if they will teach you anything ooo smh#

My own be say after paying all these big big amount. We go still travel go china go buy toothpaste . Even salt-water solution some of dem no fit mix!!! 1 Like

Loool, Afe Babalola University is a non-profit private university, and the school charges over a million naira... Most of these universities are build with the members tithes and offering, and most of d members cannot even afford to send their children there becos of d exorbitant school fees ... Nigeria Pastors, feeding on the gullible nigerians since 18 AD... Mtcheewwww 4 Likes 1 Share

How will they not graduate with First Class

I even tink say UI, FUTO n Unilag follow.

Freewoman:

MY WORRIES REMAIN THAT THEY WERE OWN AND MANAGED BY CHURCHES, THEY SUPPOSED TO BE ALMOST FREE BUT NOT, YOU SEE WHY NIGERIAN GOVT WANT THEM TO PAY TAXES AND SOME IDIOTS ARE SHOUTING THEIR HEADS OUT, WHAT A PITY FOR THOSE THAT PAYS TITHS IN THOSE TYPE OF CHURCHES ............... WHAT A PITY, my sister u are not well

I am d one telling you

U are not well my sister u are not wellI am d one telling youU are not well 1 Like

Derawiz:

I hope the certificates are made of golden plate with a sure oil and gas job after graduation, if I not I would save my money, enroll my ward in a reputable federal uni and open a multi millionaire business for my child after graduation Do it then. Nobody is holding you!

You pay more for quality...



Freewoman:

MY WORRIES REMAIN THAT THEY WERE OWN AND MANAGED BY CHURCHES, THEY SUPPOSED TO BE ALMOST FREE BUT NOT, YOU SEE WHY NIGERIAN GOVT WANT THEM TO PAY TAXES AND SOME IDIOTS ARE SHOUTING THEIR HEADS OUT, WHAT A PITY FOR THOSE THAT PAYS TITHS IN THOSE TYPE OF CHURCHES ............... WHAT A PITY, So because they are managed by churches, they should be free?

Are you the one who will pay the lecturers?

Will you pay the cleaners and all other non academic staff?

Will you pay their electricity bills?

Will you buy and maintain all the school equipment?



Did you even make use of your brain when you were typing this? Do it then. Nobody is holding you!You pay more for quality...So because they are managed by churches, they should be free?Are you the one who will pay the lecturers?Will you pay the cleaners and all other non academic staff?Will you pay their electricity bills?Will you buy and maintain all the school equipment?Did you even make use of your brain when you were typing this? 10 Likes 3 Shares

I trust myself.. me wey go find one federal uni go.. but dey collect school fee of private uni

Freewoman:

MY WORRIES REMAIN THAT THEY WERE OWN AND MANAGED BY CHURCHES, THEY SUPPOSED TO BE ALMOST FREE BUT NOT, YOU SEE WHY NIGERIAN GOVT WANT THEM TO PAY TAXES AND SOME IDIOTS ARE SHOUTING THEIR HEADS OUT, WHAT A PITY FOR THOSE THAT PAYS TITHS IN THOSE TYPE OF CHURCHES ............... WHAT A PITY, smh. Madam when u build ur university please make it free. It's funny when ppl spew this trash. Is it u that would be responsible for the recurrent expenditures of the university. They got a standard ma'am nd it has to be maintained. Do ur research, the best universities of the world are very expensive. smh. Madam when u build ur university please make it free. It's funny when ppl spew this trash. Is it u that would be responsible for the recurrent expenditures of the university. They got a standard ma'am nd it has to be maintained. Do ur research, the best universities of the world are very expensive. 3 Likes 1 Share





we need;

money------------- to get education.

education------------to get jobs.

jobs----------------------to get money.



WHO is the BA$TARD that designed this system. we need;money------------- to get education.education------------to get jobs.jobs----------------------to get money.WHO is the BA$TARD that designed this system. 4 Likes



Download free ebooks here:

HERE Nonsense

You knw my anger : after going through such schools, securing a job will still be difficult.



Where is Redeemer's, Madonna?

At d end of the day na dullards dem dey produce

American uni of Nigeria tho the name wants to make me puke.Where is Redeemer's, Madonna?At d end of the day na dullards dem dey produce

booked

Freewoman:

MY WORRIES REMAIN THAT THEY WERE OWN AND MANAGED BY CHURCHES, THEY SUPPOSED TO BE ALMOST FREE BUT NOT, YOU SEE WHY NIGERIAN GOVT WANT THEM TO PAY TAXES AND SOME IDIOTS ARE SHOUTING THEIR HEADS OUT, WHAT A PITY FOR THOSE THAT PAYS TITHS IN THOSE TYPE OF CHURCHES ............... WHAT A PITY, So you leave the most expensive which isn't run by a church and attack the ones run by churches? Do you have an idea how much it takes to run a university? So you leave the most expensive which isn't run by a church and attack the ones run by churches? Do you have an idea how much it takes to run a university?