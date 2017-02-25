₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Why I Flogged Radio Bayelsa Staffers - John Idumange by tyokunbo(m): 4:55pm
Nairaland shared a post about John Idumange, the Bayelsa Radio General Manager who flogged staffers.
However, Idumange has come out to confirm that he flogged four union leaders of the station in self-defence.
Idumange said on Friday in Yenagoa that the incident happened on Monday after the union leaders shut down the FM station operated by the state government.
The Radio Bayelsa Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and Radio Television and Theatre Arts Workers Union (RATTAWU) had alleged that Idumange was running the station outside public service rules, but Idumange alleged that the unions in the station were working against his reforms aimed at repositioning the broadcast outfit.
“At about 7.20 p.m on Monday, the day RATTAWU and NUJ embarked on strike, I heard voices near my window.
“So I went out to see what was happening. I saw four persons, one of them a lady.
“I could recognise Tonye Yemoleigha, one of the union leaders, who was in white shirt. I asked why they were there after chasing away all the workers,” he said.
According to him, “Tonye stood up and asked if the compound belonged to me. At that point I discovered he was ready for a fight but I did not bulge.
“He brought his hands near my eyes so I blocked it. I had learnt Karate years back. One of them threw a chair at me and they all rushed to fight me. I had to fight back in self-defence.
“They could have beaten me up but my Karate skills rescued me,” he said.
Towncrieronline.Net learned Idumange was appointed on Dec. 6, 2016.
He claimed that he recently uncovered a N5.7 million fraud and redeployed some staff.
“The transferred workers have been meeting with them at NUJ Centre, they benefitted from the corruption and are fighting back,” Idumange said.
Reacting, Mr Tonye Yemoleigha, the NUJ Chairman in Radio Bayelsa, said that the unions had reported the incident at Ekeki Police Division.
“Four of us, myself and three staff were flogged by Idumange himself. The report that it was thugs is inaccurate. It was the general manager himself that attacked and beat us up.
“We have reported the matter to the Ekeki Police Division and sought medical attention at the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa.
“Workers have been constantly intimidated and threatened for no just cause.
“Mr John Angese, Bayelsa Council Chairman of NUJ who is a staff of Radio Bayelsa, said,
“We are all being victimised for insisting that the General Manager complies with Public Service Rules.
“We have been under siege since he was appointed on Dec. 6, 2016. We are not opposed to repositioning the station which is in our interest, but we want the procedure to follow due process,” Yemoleigha said.
Towncrieronline learned that after the station went off air, the management mobilised armed security men and few employees who rebuffed the strike and reopened the station.
Yemoleigha said that workers of the station were not opposed to staff redeployment.
“But we are insisting that the unions should also be part of the process to ensure that the best hands are not sacrificed on the altar of nepotism, sentiment or witch-hunt.
“We are also aware of the alleged N5 million payroll fraud which Idumange claimed to have uncovered which has been referred to the Police for investigation.
“Ordinarily, in line with established procedures, an investigative panel should have been instituted to look into the matter and come up with a report with which management would act.
“All these are expressly spelt out in the Public Service Rules; however, we are also requesting for a copy of the police report after their investigation,” Yemoleigha said.
Re: Why I Flogged Radio Bayelsa Staffers - John Idumange by tyokunbo(m): 4:56pm
Re: Why I Flogged Radio Bayelsa Staffers - John Idumange by EKITI001: 4:57pm
Re: Why I Flogged Radio Bayelsa Staffers - John Idumange by Stooi76(m): 5:53pm
This big baba na confirm Street fighter oooo.
Re: Why I Flogged Radio Bayelsa Staffers - John Idumange by Okuda(m): 8:29pm
Re: Why I Flogged Radio Bayelsa Staffers - John Idumange by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 8:29pm
Stooi76:street ti take over
Re: Why I Flogged Radio Bayelsa Staffers - John Idumange by DollarAngel(m): 8:29pm
Victimization
Re: Why I Flogged Radio Bayelsa Staffers - John Idumange by ALAYORMII: 8:30pm
You should be a teacher in a primary or secondary school instead of working in a radio station
Re: Why I Flogged Radio Bayelsa Staffers - John Idumange by Emeskhalifa(m): 8:30pm
Wat a pity.
Sha with how work no dey like dis, am sure even if na hin poo e say make dem chop, dem go gladly chop am
Re: Why I Flogged Radio Bayelsa Staffers - John Idumange by ChappyChase(m): 8:32pm
Re: Why I Flogged Radio Bayelsa Staffers - John Idumange by tayo200(m): 8:32pm
endtime flogger and floggee
Re: Why I Flogged Radio Bayelsa Staffers - John Idumange by Ishilove: 8:32pm
This has got to be the silliest excuse ever. Why do some Nigerians behave like animals? Is the country so lawless that people now behave with impunity?
This country is a joke.
Re: Why I Flogged Radio Bayelsa Staffers - John Idumange by Michaelpresh(m): 8:32pm
in naira land we comment before reading
Re: Why I Flogged Radio Bayelsa Staffers - John Idumange by Kennyodinye: 8:32pm
Re: Why I Flogged Radio Bayelsa Staffers - John Idumange by mikkypel(m): 8:33pm
“He brought his hands near my eyes so I blocked it. I had learnt Karate years back. One of them threw a chair at me and they all rushed to fight me. I had to fight back in self-defence.
Oshey Mr Jackie Chan one of Nigeria.. The Karate kid sorry Karate adult
Re: Why I Flogged Radio Bayelsa Staffers - John Idumange by visijo(m): 8:34pm
Johnathan must hear this.. And timaya..
Flogging in self defence?
Re: Why I Flogged Radio Bayelsa Staffers - John Idumange by Talk2Bella(f): 8:34pm
Bruce Lee
Re: Why I Flogged Radio Bayelsa Staffers - John Idumange by abbaapple(m): 8:34pm
The manager and d coworkers re high on Otueke weed.
Re: Why I Flogged Radio Bayelsa Staffers - John Idumange by drdeola001: 8:35pm
So one man flogged four of you.shame
Baba GM you do well
Re: Why I Flogged Radio Bayelsa Staffers - John Idumange by Michaelpresh(m): 8:35pm
see jet lee
Re: Why I Flogged Radio Bayelsa Staffers - John Idumange by sademola: 8:37pm
how could a man single handedly flog three men and a lady? My take is, they must attempted to intimidate him and didn't budge but gave them some karate lessons. They beat retreat and cried being flogged.
Next time, when going for such "outing" they should include a contact sport person
Re: Why I Flogged Radio Bayelsa Staffers - John Idumange by ndcide(m): 8:37pm
I think the police should order a rematch.
A no disqualification, TLC fight. That's the only Way out.
Re: Why I Flogged Radio Bayelsa Staffers - John Idumange by kabawa: 8:37pm
Drink more ogogoro and flog them more
But I go need small tie from that otueke laud
Re: Why I Flogged Radio Bayelsa Staffers - John Idumange by Realhommie(m): 8:39pm
This baba story no join, it doesn't add up...
Bros abeg con teach me karate too
Re: Why I Flogged Radio Bayelsa Staffers - John Idumange by bigtiny10(m): 8:42pm
But Baba God wetin I do na. I no deserve this yeye country na.
Re: Why I Flogged Radio Bayelsa Staffers - John Idumange by OkoYibo: 8:43pm
With people like this in leadership, Bayelsa has no hope. They should just sell the entire state and use the money to play MMM.
Re: Why I Flogged Radio Bayelsa Staffers - John Idumange by goldedprince: 8:43pm
“He brought his hands near my eyes so I blocked it. I had learnt Karate years back. One of them threw a chair at me and they all rushed to fight me. I had to fight back in self-defence.
“They could have beaten me up but my Karate skills rescued me,” he said.
lmfao, my brothers no dey carry las
