In improvised comments in the sermon of his private morning mass in his residence, he said: “It is a scandal to say one thing and do another. That is a double life. “There are those who say, ‘I am very Catholic, I always go to mass, I belong to this and that association’,” the head of the 1.2 billion-member Roman Catholic church said, according to a Vatican Radio transcript.



In Pope's Words:



Some of these people should also say “‘my life is not Christian, I don’t pay my employees proper salaries, I exploit people, I do dirty business, I launder money, [I lead] a double life’.” “There are many Catholics who are like this and they cause scandal,” he said. “How many times have we all heard people say ‘if that person is a Catholic, it is better to be an atheist’.”



Since his election in 2013, Francis has often told Catholics, both priests and lay people, to practise what their religion preaches.



In his often impromptu sermons, he has condemned S3@.x:’ual abuse of children by priests as being tantamount to a “satanic mass”, said Catholics in the mafia excommunicate themselves, and told his own cardinals to not act “as if they were princes”.



Less than two months after his election, he said Christians should see atheists as good people if they do good.



Are u sure he said that. I have seen a lot of misrepresentations with that man

Thank you Papi for the endorsement.

You understand us very well. 6 Likes 1 Share

Speedyconnect5:

Are u sure he said that. I have seen a lot of misrepresentations with that man

http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/23/world/pope-atheists-again/index.html?sr=twcnni022417pope-atheists-again1038AMVODtopLink&linkId=34837934

Hope fornicators and adulterers have heard him well



Religion is so full of contradiction.



You are expected to believe in a Life after Death, yet nobody has died & come back ( with hard evidence, not claims)



And ... Judgement Day is always near. No one can say confidently when it is. That's rather convenient



I practice as well... but the whole thing just seems a scam at times 1 Like 1 Share

I have never regretted being a true Roman Catholic, and I do my responsibilities as a devoted Catholic.



BTW: I know Seun would be the one to push this thread to front page,because anything atheist is his food.



#IamProudToBeARomanCatholic 1 Like

Me see nothing wrong in his statement.... 3 Likes

Ipob flat-screens shey una don hear?



you can't be hate filled hypocrites and still claim to be catholics 3 Likes

Pope Francis, my best pope after John Paul II. May your reigning days be long. Amen. 2 Likes

The Holy Father can't take you to heaven but can only guide you, in accordance to the holy book, so for those that are always on guard to hear from the Liberal Pope continue. The Bible which is the word of God, is your manual to make it to heaven and not all what your pastors or priest says, bulid a relationship with God more than you build with your pastor or priest

Areaboy2 the Pope has spoken!!!

Speedyconnect5:

Are u sure he said that. I have seen a lot of misrepresentations with that man it is in Bbc and cnn. or are you angry with the truth?



God bless my pope. it is in Bbc and cnn. or are you angry with the truth?God bless my pope. 2 Likes

Opakan2:

Ipob flat-screens shey una don hear?



you can't be hate filled hypocrites and still claim to be catholics its sunday. Pick a day not to be a mugu. its sunday. Pick a day not to be a mugu. 2 Likes

Opakan2:

Ipob flat-screens shey una don hear?



you can't be hate filled hypocrites and still claim to be catholics stop eating this,too much oil blocks the brain stop eating this,too much oil blocks the brain 4 Likes

I love this...



But i also believe you can't be Spiritually empty. Something must take charge of you.

If you ain't doing God, no matter how you try to remain alone, you'll surely be invited by the antonym (Devil) 1 Like

Muzanga:

its sunday. Pick a day not to be a mugu.

madam mugu spotter madam mugu spotter

Oga Pope you are just a man like me and not the Holy Spirit so na your opinion be that

Since this pope took over I don't even understand Catholic Church again, this pope is just not like others before him, he seems to be a pope of the world first before the Catholic Church

He's absolutely right. Why bear Christian when you're not Christ-like? Christians and double standard sink to high heaven. Especially Nigerian Christians.

Opakan2:

Ipob flat-screens shey una don hear?



you can't be hate filled hypocrites and still claim to be catholics

Afonja what has thou to do with Christ is oduduwa the fallen angel secretary to the devil on ewedu matters no longer your father? Afonja what has thou to do with Christ is oduduwa the fallen angel secretary to the devil on ewedu matters no longer your father? 1 Like

In fact, it's better no to go to church than to be a religious hypocrite

true, go to church beg for forgiveness, go home and keep resume d sins (fornication, lies, scam, hate, jealousy, stealing, cheating etc). makes no sense. u cant deceive God na 1 Like

Opakan2:

Ipob flat-screens shey una don hear?



you can't be hate filled hypocrites and still claim to be catholics u don start . b na u start am oo u don start . b na u start am oo

mustymatic:





http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/23/world/pope-atheists-again/index.html?sr=twcnni022417pope-atheists-again1038AMVODtopLink&linkId=34837934



In journalism, there is what is called descriptive journalism. It simply means for instance: If some says to his wife, "if infidelity, adultery and fetishness do not make you restless, you will rest in peace some day".



A journalist can interpret and re-write the whole thing or pick some out of it and he/she wont be wrong if he says this: Mr. A said his wife is an infidel, an adulterer and a fetish person.



that is descriptive journalism In journalism, there is what is called descriptive journalism. It simply means for instance: If some says to his wife, "if infidelity, adultery and fetishness do not make you restless, you will rest in peace some day".A journalist can interpret and re-write the whole thing or pick some out of it and he/she wont be wrong if he says this: Mr. A said his wife is an infidel, an adulterer and a fetish person.that is descriptive journalism