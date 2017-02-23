₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pope Francis - It's Better To Be Atheist Than To Be A Hypocritical Catholic by bumi10: 7:38am
Its rather controversial but Pope Francis has delivered another criticism of some members of his own church, suggesting it was better to be an atheist than one of many Catholics who he said live a hypocritical life.
In improvised comments in the sermon of his private morning mass in his residence, he said: “It is a scandal to say one thing and do another. That is a double life. “There are those who say, ‘I am very Catholic, I always go to mass, I belong to this and that association’,” the head of the 1.2 billion-member Roman Catholic church said, according to a Vatican Radio transcript.
In Pope's Words:
Some of these people should also say “‘my life is not Christian, I don’t pay my employees proper salaries, I exploit people, I do dirty business, I launder money, [I lead] a double life’.” “There are many Catholics who are like this and they cause scandal,” he said. “How many times have we all heard people say ‘if that person is a Catholic, it is better to be an atheist’.”
Since his election in 2013, Francis has often told Catholics, both priests and lay people, to practise what their religion preaches.
In his often impromptu sermons, he has condemned S3@.x:’ual abuse of children by priests as being tantamount to a “satanic mass”, said Catholics in the mafia excommunicate themselves, and told his own cardinals to not act “as if they were princes”.
Less than two months after his election, he said Christians should see atheists as good people if they do good.
http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/02/pope-francis-its-better-to-be-atheist.html
|Re: Pope Francis - It's Better To Be Atheist Than To Be A Hypocritical Catholic by Speedyconnect5: 8:11am
Are u sure he said that. I have seen a lot of misrepresentations with that man
|Re: Pope Francis - It's Better To Be Atheist Than To Be A Hypocritical Catholic by plaetton: 8:51am
Thank you Papi for the endorsement.
You understand us very well.
|Re: Pope Francis - It's Better To Be Atheist Than To Be A Hypocritical Catholic by mustymatic(m): 12:26pm
Speedyconnect5:
http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/23/world/pope-atheists-again/index.html?sr=twcnni022417pope-atheists-again1038AMVODtopLink&linkId=34837934
|Re: Pope Francis - It's Better To Be Atheist Than To Be A Hypocritical Catholic by JustinSlayer69: 1:35pm
Hope fornicators and adulterers have heard him well
Religion is so full of contradiction.
You are expected to believe in a Life after Death, yet nobody has died & come back ( with hard evidence, not claims)
And ... Judgement Day is always near. No one can say confidently when it is. That's rather convenient
I practice as well... but the whole thing just seems a scam at times
|Re: Pope Francis - It's Better To Be Atheist Than To Be A Hypocritical Catholic by wunmi590(m): 1:35pm
I have never regretted being a true Roman Catholic, and I do my responsibilities as a devoted Catholic.
BTW: I know Seun would be the one to push this thread to front page,because anything atheist is his food.
#IamProudToBeARomanCatholic
|Re: Pope Francis - It's Better To Be Atheist Than To Be A Hypocritical Catholic by Rich4god(m): 1:35pm
Me see nothing wrong in his statement....
|Re: Pope Francis - It's Better To Be Atheist Than To Be A Hypocritical Catholic by lastmaster(f): 1:36pm
ok
|Re: Pope Francis - It's Better To Be Atheist Than To Be A Hypocritical Catholic by Opakan2: 1:36pm
Ipob flat-screens shey una don hear?
you can't be hate filled hypocrites and still claim to be catholics
|Re: Pope Francis - It's Better To Be Atheist Than To Be A Hypocritical Catholic by LecciGucci: 1:36pm
|Re: Pope Francis - It's Better To Be Atheist Than To Be A Hypocritical Catholic by fulfillment2020(m): 1:37pm
Pope Francis, my best pope after John Paul II. May your reigning days be long. Amen.
|Re: Pope Francis - It's Better To Be Atheist Than To Be A Hypocritical Catholic by DollarAngel(m): 1:37pm
The Holy Father can't take you to heaven but can only guide you, in accordance to the holy book, so for those that are always on guard to hear from the Liberal Pope continue. The Bible which is the word of God, is your manual to make it to heaven and not all what your pastors or priest says, bulid a relationship with God more than you build with your pastor or priest
|Re: Pope Francis - It's Better To Be Atheist Than To Be A Hypocritical Catholic by bi0nics: 1:37pm
|Re: Pope Francis - It's Better To Be Atheist Than To Be A Hypocritical Catholic by soberdrunk(m): 1:37pm
Areaboy2 the Pope has spoken!!!
|Re: Pope Francis - It's Better To Be Atheist Than To Be A Hypocritical Catholic by unipol(m): 1:38pm
Speedyconnect5:it is in Bbc and cnn. or are you angry with the truth?
God bless my pope.
|Re: Pope Francis - It's Better To Be Atheist Than To Be A Hypocritical Catholic by CROWNWEALTH019: 1:38pm
he just described my use less bozz
|Re: Pope Francis - It's Better To Be Atheist Than To Be A Hypocritical Catholic by Muzanga(f): 1:38pm
Opakan2:its sunday. Pick a day not to be a mugu.
|Re: Pope Francis - It's Better To Be Atheist Than To Be A Hypocritical Catholic by agadez007(m): 1:39pm
Opakan2:stop eating this,too much oil blocks the brain
|Re: Pope Francis - It's Better To Be Atheist Than To Be A Hypocritical Catholic by jaymejate(m): 1:39pm
I love this...
But i also believe you can't be Spiritually empty. Something must take charge of you.
If you ain't doing God, no matter how you try to remain alone, you'll surely be invited by the antonym (Devil)
|Re: Pope Francis - It's Better To Be Atheist Than To Be A Hypocritical Catholic by Ermacc: 1:40pm
His opinion
|Re: Pope Francis - It's Better To Be Atheist Than To Be A Hypocritical Catholic by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 1:40pm
Tnx pope..but ıt hasnt reduced d prıce of garrı...
|Re: Pope Francis - It's Better To Be Atheist Than To Be A Hypocritical Catholic by Opakan2: 1:40pm
Muzanga:
K
madam mugu spotter
|Re: Pope Francis - It's Better To Be Atheist Than To Be A Hypocritical Catholic by darfay: 1:41pm
Oga Pope you are just a man like me and not the Holy Spirit so na your opinion be that
|Re: Pope Francis - It's Better To Be Atheist Than To Be A Hypocritical Catholic by somehowpenis(m): 1:41pm
Since this pope took over I don't even understand Catholic Church again, this pope is just not like others before him, he seems to be a pope of the world first before the Catholic Church
|Re: Pope Francis - It's Better To Be Atheist Than To Be A Hypocritical Catholic by Koolking(m): 1:41pm
He's absolutely right. Why bear Christian when you're not Christ-like? Christians and double standard sink to high heaven. Especially Nigerian Christians.
|Re: Pope Francis - It's Better To Be Atheist Than To Be A Hypocritical Catholic by darfay: 1:41pm
Opakan2:
Afonja what has thou to do with Christ is oduduwa the fallen angel secretary to the devil on ewedu matters no longer your father?
|Re: Pope Francis - It's Better To Be Atheist Than To Be A Hypocritical Catholic by 2dugged(f): 1:42pm
In fact, it's better no to go to church than to be a religious hypocrite
|Re: Pope Francis - It's Better To Be Atheist Than To Be A Hypocritical Catholic by ednut1(m): 1:43pm
true, go to church beg for forgiveness, go home and keep resume d sins (fornication, lies, scam, hate, jealousy, stealing, cheating etc). makes no sense. u cant deceive God na
|Re: Pope Francis - It's Better To Be Atheist Than To Be A Hypocritical Catholic by pussyAvenger: 1:43pm
Opakan2:u don start . b na u start am oo
|Re: Pope Francis - It's Better To Be Atheist Than To Be A Hypocritical Catholic by bumi10: 1:44pm
mustymatic:
In journalism, there is what is called descriptive journalism. It simply means for instance: If some says to his wife, "if infidelity, adultery and fetishness do not make you restless, you will rest in peace some day".
A journalist can interpret and re-write the whole thing or pick some out of it and he/she wont be wrong if he says this: Mr. A said his wife is an infidel, an adulterer and a fetish person.
that is descriptive journalism
|Re: Pope Francis - It's Better To Be Atheist Than To Be A Hypocritical Catholic by ezugegere(m): 1:45pm
I support him on that. Those who claim to be Christians but behave like the devil are far worse that atheists.
