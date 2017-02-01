₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Who Knows This Confused Woman Roaming About In Maryland,Lagos?(Pics) by ebosie11(f): 11:08am
According to Victor who shared the story,the lady pictured was spotted roaming about in Wasimi-Maryland,Lagos.He wrote...
'She said her name is Evelyn Isichei of Idumu Osume village in Ubulu-Uku Delta state. She has been in distress and psychologically distorted, been roaming about wasimi-maryland by cane village Lagos for about 3 days now.
please share lets help her locate her people'.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/who-knows-this-woman-roaming-about-in.html?m=1
|Re: Who Knows This Confused Woman Roaming About In Maryland,Lagos?(Pics) by SalamRushdie: 11:12am
Another victim of the state of hopelessness in Nigeria
|Re: Who Knows This Confused Woman Roaming About In Maryland,Lagos?(Pics) by Jabioro: 11:13am
If she can remember where she came from, she should be able to go back if she doesn't know where she is going ..We are tired of destitute roaming the streets of Lagos. Someone should give her a helping hand to relocate to her community.. Shekkinah.
|Re: Who Knows This Confused Woman Roaming About In Maryland,Lagos?(Pics) by Boleyndynasty2(f): 11:21am
Jabioro:And why can't you be that someone or hand to help? Abi you're allergic to helping people?!?
|Re: Who Knows This Confused Woman Roaming About In Maryland,Lagos?(Pics) by Jabioro: 11:27am
Boleyndynasty2:I am far away from her location, I could have done so.. Abi what is the essence remembering,her name, community, state and even local government area and she doesn't know where she is going.. What about her phone no contacts...
|Re: Who Knows This Confused Woman Roaming About In Maryland,Lagos?(Pics) by juman(m): 11:28am
Oh my God.
A destroyed country.
Most people having mental stress, a country where nothing works well.
|Re: Who Knows This Confused Woman Roaming About In Maryland,Lagos?(Pics) by bantudra: 12:30pm
you would be surprised that such things happens too even in europe and america today...
|Re: Who Knows This Confused Woman Roaming About In Maryland,Lagos?(Pics) by Iamwrath: 12:45pm
Sorry for her plight , but what if it's the village people?
|Re: Who Knows This Confused Woman Roaming About In Maryland,Lagos?(Pics) by adadike281(f): 12:49pm
How did she get there in d first place?
|Re: Who Knows This Confused Woman Roaming About In Maryland,Lagos?(Pics) by ZombieKilla: 12:49pm
Pictures like this makes Buhari happy
If not he should have resigned ....
So expect news such as these... It's a sweet melody to Buhari and his gang of supporters
Sarrki am I " Lai "
|Re: Who Knows This Confused Woman Roaming About In Maryland,Lagos?(Pics) by ZombieKilla: 12:51pm
Iamwrath:Nothing like village people here
Look at that picture
It screams poverty and recession
It's all aso rock people
|Re: Who Knows This Confused Woman Roaming About In Maryland,Lagos?(Pics) by Funlordmaniac(m): 1:37pm
ZombieKilla:
Someone is still pained and frustrated over the outcome of the 2015 elections! Get well soon nigga!
|Re: Who Knows This Confused Woman Roaming About In Maryland,Lagos?(Pics) by oyinkinola: 2:08pm
...hooo my God, where go 13% oil allocation?
|Re: Who Knows This Confused Woman Roaming About In Maryland,Lagos?(Pics) by etinanguy(m): 4:14pm
This person was roaming around Abuja house London, since 19th of January 2017.
If u no dis man click like, if ur confused like Nigeria economy click share
That etinanguy
|Re: Who Knows This Confused Woman Roaming About In Maryland,Lagos?(Pics) by CACAWA(m): 4:15pm
Since she is stateless, let's give her the UN passport na
|Re: Who Knows This Confused Woman Roaming About In Maryland,Lagos?(Pics) by ennysuccess(m): 4:15pm
|Re: Who Knows This Confused Woman Roaming About In Maryland,Lagos?(Pics) by Oyind17: 4:15pm
At least she sabi her place. Give her money to go back
|Re: Who Knows This Confused Woman Roaming About In Maryland,Lagos?(Pics) by obicaddy(m): 4:17pm
Buhari
|Re: Who Knows This Confused Woman Roaming About In Maryland,Lagos?(Pics) by Rayhandrinni(m): 4:17pm
this one is really confused
|Re: Who Knows This Confused Woman Roaming About In Maryland,Lagos?(Pics) by lekbel09: 4:18pm
Buhari caused all this.
|Re: Who Knows This Confused Woman Roaming About In Maryland,Lagos?(Pics) by Ahmadgani(m): 4:19pm
Take her to nearby police station or security agency. They'll take it up from there
|Re: Who Knows This Confused Woman Roaming About In Maryland,Lagos?(Pics) by Vickiweezy(m): 4:19pm
|Re: Who Knows This Confused Woman Roaming About In Maryland,Lagos?(Pics) by Incrizz(f): 4:20pm
ebosie11 please were you able to give her something to eat? She hasn't eaten for days..
|Re: Who Knows This Confused Woman Roaming About In Maryland,Lagos?(Pics) by Fuyoma: 4:24pm
No be Ngeneukwenu of APC b dat Cuz she hasn't been seen online for 3days now
|Re: Who Knows This Confused Woman Roaming About In Maryland,Lagos?(Pics) by ajalawole(m): 4:24pm
NCAN reporting live from ilorin, kwara state.
Name checked No drug was found on her but her case is different she have been missing around for 3days
|Re: Who Knows This Confused Woman Roaming About In Maryland,Lagos?(Pics) by whizcartel(m): 4:27pm
Jabioro:*singing in Travis Scott's voice* You can Uber to Maryland it is not late. Yeah yeah yeah ; D
|Re: Who Knows This Confused Woman Roaming About In Maryland,Lagos?(Pics) by shamecurls(m): 4:28pm
ZombieKilla:
Pained wailer!
|Re: Who Knows This Confused Woman Roaming About In Maryland,Lagos?(Pics) by Niyinficient(m): 4:30pm
Recession yi lagbara
|Re: Who Knows This Confused Woman Roaming About In Maryland,Lagos?(Pics) by osemoses1234(m): 4:35pm
Won ti lo dem don use her
|Re: Who Knows This Confused Woman Roaming About In Maryland,Lagos?(Pics) by Jabioro: 4:39pm
whizcartel:She should be there... constitute nuisances around that place it could be more far better..
|Re: Who Knows This Confused Woman Roaming About In Maryland,Lagos?(Pics) by SIRmanjar: 4:45pm
Abeg make una give am food chop..She fit be wan nairalander wey don shot Sai baba taya.
