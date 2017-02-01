Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Who Knows This Confused Woman Roaming About In Maryland,Lagos?(Pics) (14502 Views)

'She said her name is Evelyn Isichei of Idumu Osume village in Ubulu-Uku Delta state. She has been in distress and psychologically distorted, been roaming about wasimi-maryland by cane village Lagos for about 3 days now.

please share lets help her locate her people'.





Another victim of the state of hopelessness in Nigeria 3 Likes

If she can remember where she came from, she should be able to go back if she doesn't know where she is going ..We are tired of destitute roaming the streets of Lagos. Someone should give her a helping hand to relocate to her community.. Shekkinah. 3 Likes 1 Share

Jabioro:

And why can't you be that someone or hand to help? Abi you're allergic to helping people?!?

Boleyndynasty2:

I am far away from her location, I could have done so.. Abi what is the essence remembering,her name, community, state and even local government area and she doesn't know where she is going.. What about her phone no contacts...

Oh my God.



A destroyed country.



Most people having mental stress, a country where nothing works well. 2 Likes

you would be surprised that such things happens too even in europe and america today... 5 Likes

Sorry for her plight , but what if it's the village people?

How did she get there in d first place? 1 Like

Pictures like this makes Buhari happy

If not he should have resigned ....



So expect news such as these... It's a sweet melody to Buhari and his gang of supporters



Sarrki am I " Lai "

Iamwrath:

Sorry for her plight , but what if it's the village people? Nothing like village people here

Look at that picture

It screams poverty and recession

ZombieKilla:

Someone is still pained and frustrated over the outcome of the 2015 elections! Get well soon nigga!





...hooo my God, where go 13% oil allocation?

This person was roaming around Abuja house London, since 19th of January 2017.



If u no dis man click like, if ur confused like Nigeria economy click share





That etinanguy 2 Likes

Since she is stateless, let's give her the UN passport na

At least she sabi her place. Give her money to go back

Buhari

this one is really confused

Buhari caused all this.

Take her to nearby police station or security agency. They'll take it up from there

ebosie11 please were you able to give her something to eat? She hasn't eaten for days..

Name checked No drug was found on her but her case is different she have been missing around for 3days NCAN reporting live from ilorin, kwara state.Name checkedNo drug was found on herbut her case is differentshe have been missing around for 3days

Jabioro:

*singing in Travis Scott's voice* You can Uber to Maryland it is not late. Yeah yeah yeah ; D

ZombieKilla:

Recession yi lagbara

Won ti lo dem don use her

whizcartel:

She should be there... constitute nuisances around that place it could be more far better..