







This is the hilarious moment a cheeky monkey tries to grab a delicious burger through a car windscreen.



But the primate, though persistent, cannot quite figure out a way to get past the glass.



The young critter instead attempts to push it aside so it can seize the glorious prize.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dSAsEcPuyB4



At one point the vervet monkey, clearly aware of the asset's value, scares away a rival who dares to challenge it for the precious patty.



Peter Koen, 37, had been snorkeling at Cape Vidal in the iSimangaliso Wetlands Park, South Africa, when a troop of vervet monkeys swarmed around his car.



Hungry, Peter grabbed a burger from a nearby stand and placed it on the dash board to answer his phone.



Suddenly, one of the baby monkeys caught a glimpse, and dashed straight for the food, only to find that it was behind a glass screen.



Bemused, the monkey started to tap the glass, and even became aggressive when a larger vervet came to see what all the commotion was.



Peter, who lives in St Lucia, South Africa, said: 'When I got back to the car my phone rang and so I put the burger down on the most convenient place which was on the dash of the car.



I watched the monkey debate with himself but he then dashed over to the bonnet of the car and tried to snatch it.



'His bemusement with only knocking his knuckles against the see-through window was classic.



'I then started filming his endeavor to get to the burger or even just have a taste.



'It was really funny to watch and I am happy I had my camera with me.'



