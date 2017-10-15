₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Confused Monkey Tries To Steal A Burger Through A Car Windscreen In South Africa by obafemee80(m): 2:36am
This is the hilarious moment a cheeky monkey tries to grab a delicious burger through a car windscreen.
But the primate, though persistent, cannot quite figure out a way to get past the glass.
The young critter instead attempts to push it aside so it can seize the glorious prize.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dSAsEcPuyB4
At one point the vervet monkey, clearly aware of the asset's value, scares away a rival who dares to challenge it for the precious patty.
Peter Koen, 37, had been snorkeling at Cape Vidal in the iSimangaliso Wetlands Park, South Africa, when a troop of vervet monkeys swarmed around his car.
Hungry, Peter grabbed a burger from a nearby stand and placed it on the dash board to answer his phone.
Suddenly, one of the baby monkeys caught a glimpse, and dashed straight for the food, only to find that it was behind a glass screen.
Bemused, the monkey started to tap the glass, and even became aggressive when a larger vervet came to see what all the commotion was.
Peter, who lives in St Lucia, South Africa, said: 'When I got back to the car my phone rang and so I put the burger down on the most convenient place which was on the dash of the car.
I watched the monkey debate with himself but he then dashed over to the bonnet of the car and tried to snatch it.
'His bemusement with only knocking his knuckles against the see-through window was classic.
'I then started filming his endeavor to get to the burger or even just have a taste.
'It was really funny to watch and I am happy I had my camera with me.'
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4979480/Hilarious-moment-monkey-fails-reach-half-eaten-food.html
|Re: Confused Monkey Tries To Steal A Burger Through A Car Windscreen In South Africa by Cladez(m): 4:23am
Buhari has seen his match...........this is the type of brain he has
|Re: Confused Monkey Tries To Steal A Burger Through A Car Windscreen In South Africa by falcon01: 6:34am
hope you gave it a littlr after it was all over
|Re: Confused Monkey Tries To Steal A Burger Through A Car Windscreen In South Africa by dan9ice(m): 7:13am
The burger take style resemble the monkey
|Re: Confused Monkey Tries To Steal A Burger Through A Car Windscreen In South Africa by excanny: 9:23am
People have been feeding it with junk. Now, the monkey has developed an unnatural appetite for junk food.
|Re: Confused Monkey Tries To Steal A Burger Through A Car Windscreen In South Africa by PhilAmadeus: 1:04pm
Werey monkey....Agbado inu igo dawo moju f'adiye....
|Re: Confused Monkey Tries To Steal A Burger Through A Car Windscreen In South Africa by EVILFOREST: 1:05pm
This na where Sense pass sense
|Re: Confused Monkey Tries To Steal A Burger Through A Car Windscreen In South Africa by MasterKim: 1:25pm
NLs and there monkey sense
|Re: Confused Monkey Tries To Steal A Burger Through A Car Windscreen In South Africa by OrestesDante(m): 3:16pm
Reminds me of Greek mythology:
The Punishment of Tantalus in Tartarus
|Re: Confused Monkey Tries To Steal A Burger Through A Car Windscreen In South Africa by Flexherba: 3:30pm
Greek mythology
|Re: Confused Monkey Tries To Steal A Burger Through A Car Windscreen In South Africa by NwaAmaikpe: 3:30pm
Survival instincts.
That's a practical example of the famous Zulu proverb that says,
"Plenty sit still. Hunger is a wanderer."
This shows that animals will always be animals.
All the monkey needed to do was to break that glass,
Eat the burger and leave with the camera.
By the way
|Re: Confused Monkey Tries To Steal A Burger Through A Car Windscreen In South Africa by kiasolate: 3:30pm
That's nnamdi Kanu trying to steal independence from Nigeria
|Re: Confused Monkey Tries To Steal A Burger Through A Car Windscreen In South Africa by countryfive: 3:30pm
this is what makes we humans different from animals.
|Re: Confused Monkey Tries To Steal A Burger Through A Car Windscreen In South Africa by jerryunit48: 3:31pm
You don’t need to comment on some threads
|Re: Confused Monkey Tries To Steal A Burger Through A Car Windscreen In South Africa by kennygee(f): 3:31pm
Monkeys are the biggest thieves in the animal kingdom.
A friend of mine said they had one in their house, its specialty was maggi cubes and jewelry. Till they found its stash.
|Re: Confused Monkey Tries To Steal A Burger Through A Car Windscreen In South Africa by SmartMugu: 3:31pm
Lol. The person in the car must be greedy. Why make the poor monkey struggle this hard instead of throwing it out of the window to the poor animal Lol.
|Re: Confused Monkey Tries To Steal A Burger Through A Car Windscreen In South Africa by agarawu23(m): 3:32pm
That's why we are different from them.
Na hungry dey catch am sha
|Re: Confused Monkey Tries To Steal A Burger Through A Car Windscreen In South Africa by Florblu(f): 3:32pm
I will rather let the burger go than let the Monkey give me Monkeypox
|Re: Confused Monkey Tries To Steal A Burger Through A Car Windscreen In South Africa by toyinjimoh(m): 3:33pm
There is hunger in d land....poor monkey
|Re: Confused Monkey Tries To Steal A Burger Through A Car Windscreen In South Africa by lathrowinger: 3:33pm
Developer brain
|Re: Confused Monkey Tries To Steal A Burger Through A Car Windscreen In South Africa by Decryptor(m): 3:34pm
Cladez:
|Re: Confused Monkey Tries To Steal A Burger Through A Car Windscreen In South Africa by lordmanuelle(m): 3:34pm
Lolssss
|Re: Confused Monkey Tries To Steal A Burger Through A Car Windscreen In South Africa by doctorkush(m): 3:34pm
|Re: Confused Monkey Tries To Steal A Burger Through A Car Windscreen In South Africa by Decryptor(m): 3:34pm
lathrowinger:
Skull miner brain
|Re: Confused Monkey Tries To Steal A Burger Through A Car Windscreen In South Africa by ifyan(m): 3:35pm
Hmm
This is how the LORD ALMIGHTY will confused our enemies in time of trouble and you will smile at the end as the burger owner.
Happy Sunday to U all
|Re: Confused Monkey Tries To Steal A Burger Through A Car Windscreen In South Africa by Nakairogold(f): 3:35pm
The monkey is cute.
|Re: Confused Monkey Tries To Steal A Burger Through A Car Windscreen In South Africa by nawtyme: 3:35pm
Cladez:Chai, my brother....... "BUT WHY"
Please I want to buy land where I can faint in peace. This is too much for me to handle.
|Re: Confused Monkey Tries To Steal A Burger Through A Car Windscreen In South Africa by kullozone(m): 3:35pm
Is that not sarrki
|Re: Confused Monkey Tries To Steal A Burger Through A Car Windscreen In South Africa by opyzy(m): 3:35pm
may God confuse our enemies this way
|Re: Confused Monkey Tries To Steal A Burger Through A Car Windscreen In South Africa by Olugbengagad: 3:35pm
'Take' will be the appropriate word to use instead of 'steal'.
