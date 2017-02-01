₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ali Baba To Lepacious Bose: I Can Lift 350kg But Your Weight Is Different Matter by broseme: 12:59pm
Comedian Ali Baba hilarious took a shot on Lepacious Bose after lifting her up.According to him,Lepacious Bose was smiling when he lifted her up without her knowing he was dying.Below is what he wrote....
'I usually can lift 350kg. clean. But lepaciousbose is a different matter all together. Emphasis on all. Another proof that "person wey carry load na him know the weight.imagine her smiling when I am not..
|Re: Ali Baba To Lepacious Bose: I Can Lift 350kg But Your Weight Is Different Matter by broseme: 12:59pm
|Re: Ali Baba To Lepacious Bose: I Can Lift 350kg But Your Weight Is Different Matter by ikbnice(m): 1:04pm
So, lepacious Bose is 350kg
|Re: Ali Baba To Lepacious Bose: I Can Lift 350kg But Your Weight Is Different Matter by Kondomatic(m): 1:07pm
ikbnice:More than
|Re: Ali Baba To Lepacious Bose: I Can Lift 350kg But Your Weight Is Different Matter by cummando(m): 1:17pm
Heyyyyy!!!!
Even angel Michael no be 50 kg
1 Like
|Re: Ali Baba To Lepacious Bose: I Can Lift 350kg But Your Weight Is Different Matter by marshalcarter: 1:35pm
she don slim down sef....she was extra BBW
hmmm...BBW...I love'em
1 Like
|Re: Ali Baba To Lepacious Bose: I Can Lift 350kg But Your Weight Is Different Matter by Nixiepie(f): 1:50pm
She need to shade more
|Re: Ali Baba To Lepacious Bose: I Can Lift 350kg But Your Weight Is Different Matter by GreenMavro: 4:49pm
he was tapping current!
3 Likes
|Re: Ali Baba To Lepacious Bose: I Can Lift 350kg But Your Weight Is Different Matter by Lukenitheooo6: 4:49pm
she has reduced weight drastically never knew she was this young
|Re: Ali Baba To Lepacious Bose: I Can Lift 350kg But Your Weight Is Different Matter by beacon02(m): 4:49pm
Nkiru please consider me... All my mate don marry finish...
|Re: Ali Baba To Lepacious Bose: I Can Lift 350kg But Your Weight Is Different Matter by lampard01: 4:49pm
ikbnice:
Use your head nah...
350kg.... I bag of cement is 50kg × 7 =350kg
Then compare that to the lady in question.
If you don't get it now then your case no be for here
1 Like
|Re: Ali Baba To Lepacious Bose: I Can Lift 350kg But Your Weight Is Different Matter by ekems2017(f): 4:50pm
She is really working on her weight. Keep it up
|Re: Ali Baba To Lepacious Bose: I Can Lift 350kg But Your Weight Is Different Matter by damola311: 4:50pm
Kondomatic:Badoo.... Hope you know what 350kg is?
2 Likes
|Re: Ali Baba To Lepacious Bose: I Can Lift 350kg But Your Weight Is Different Matter by michaelfriday44: 4:51pm
the last time I checked for her weight on Google she was 400kg
|Re: Ali Baba To Lepacious Bose: I Can Lift 350kg But Your Weight Is Different Matter by Pussickpunk(m): 4:51pm
Nixiepie:shade what?
|Re: Ali Baba To Lepacious Bose: I Can Lift 350kg But Your Weight Is Different Matter by anjowaka510: 4:51pm
k
|Re: Ali Baba To Lepacious Bose: I Can Lift 350kg But Your Weight Is Different Matter by KBdownloads(m): 4:52pm
Kondomatic:mr man fear God na
|Re: Ali Baba To Lepacious Bose: I Can Lift 350kg But Your Weight Is Different Matter by okonja(m): 4:52pm
Hmmm, happy for her... but she's really gonna need surgery to cut off all those extra skin otherwise, all her body just gonna be sagging
|Re: Ali Baba To Lepacious Bose: I Can Lift 350kg But Your Weight Is Different Matter by Taqsit(f): 4:53pm
Different matter indeed.
Check my signature
|Re: Ali Baba To Lepacious Bose: I Can Lift 350kg But Your Weight Is Different Matter by lampard01: 4:53pm
Nixiepie:
Shade what ? Na drawing ?
I believe the word is SHED. Feel free to educate me Sha o
|Re: Ali Baba To Lepacious Bose: I Can Lift 350kg But Your Weight Is Different Matter by scarffield(m): 4:54pm
if u wnt 2 change d world, change it when u ar stil a bachelor....because when u ar married, u cnt even change ur TV channel!
|Re: Ali Baba To Lepacious Bose: I Can Lift 350kg But Your Weight Is Different Matter by Baroba(m): 4:54pm
The lady in thatnpix is no more than 110kg..
|Re: Ali Baba To Lepacious Bose: I Can Lift 350kg But Your Weight Is Different Matter by jeff1607(m): 4:55pm
HmmmmmMmmmmmmmmmm
|Re: Ali Baba To Lepacious Bose: I Can Lift 350kg But Your Weight Is Different Matter by Nikkyfuck(f): 4:55pm
Not funny
|Re: Ali Baba To Lepacious Bose: I Can Lift 350kg But Your Weight Is Different Matter by Macclane(m): 4:56pm
michaelfriday44:
we need to take ur phone to redemption camp
|Re: Ali Baba To Lepacious Bose: I Can Lift 350kg But Your Weight Is Different Matter by PqsMike: 4:56pm
GreenMavro:
Lolz...are u serious?? Isn't that a Chinese kid??
Anyways ....
1 Like
|Re: Ali Baba To Lepacious Bose: I Can Lift 350kg But Your Weight Is Different Matter by DonCortino: 4:58pm
GreenMavro:
Taa! Na brother and sister!
|Re: Ali Baba To Lepacious Bose: I Can Lift 350kg But Your Weight Is Different Matter by whitedove(m): 5:02pm
Pussickpunk:shed..Some Igbotic Accent!
1 Like
|Re: Ali Baba To Lepacious Bose: I Can Lift 350kg But Your Weight Is Different Matter by whitedove(m): 5:02pm
|Re: Ali Baba To Lepacious Bose: I Can Lift 350kg But Your Weight Is Different Matter by Teadavid23(m): 5:06pm
Kkk
