Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / “For Two Years I Was Not Menstruating” - Lepacious Bose (10283 Views)

Lepacious Bose Releases Throwback Photos, Says "Fat Na Bastard" / Lepacious Bose Flaunts 36 Inches Waist / Lepacious Bose Is Now Completely A 'lepa' Woman (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





I was obese for 25-years. I was never happy being fat and I had health challenges like my thyroids were aggravating, I was depressed, for two years I was not menstruating. I was so emotional and each time I visited the hospital, they will ask me to go and lose weight.



Though, I was making a lot of money because it was easy cracking jokes about my being fat. Now that I am slimming down, I do not make so much money anymore.



Above all, my weight loss has been an incredible journey and I am proud of the progress I have made and I don’t intend to stop.



I am also proud of the fact that my weight loss is an inspiration to others. I am happier, healthier and more confident. Presently, I am now a size 16. Two years ago, I was obese with a weight of 198kg.”



http://www.metronaija.com/2017/07/for-two-years-i-was-not-menstruating.html A popular comedienne, Lepacious Bose, on Saturday said she made more money when she was overweight than when she became slim. Bose said this at a news conference in Lagos.I was obese for 25-years. I was never happy being fat and I had health challenges like my thyroids were aggravating, I was depressed, for two years I was not menstruating. I was so emotional and each time I visited the hospital, they will ask me to go and lose weight.Though, I was making a lot of money because it was easy cracking jokes about my being fat. Now that I am slimming down, I do not make so much money anymore.Above all, my weight loss has been an incredible journey and I am proud of the progress I have made and I don’t intend to stop.I am also proud of the fact that my weight loss is an inspiration to others. I am happier, healthier and more confident. Presently, I am now a size 16. Two years ago, I was obese with a weight of 198kg.” 2 Likes

why the fuçk must we know?! yuck! 6 Likes

Chei.. Ur problem 1 Like

Which kind wahala be this again



How does this aid the health of Mr President?



Abeggi Which kind wahala be this againHow does this aid the health of Mr President?Abeggi 1 Like

Eh?? U enta menopause for two years ni? Am not undastandin 4 Likes

Bypass? God is wonderful

Hmm... Life

Nice one.... You're looking better and sure much more healthier than before.



I hope never to marry a fat lady. 2 Likes

.

Happy for you

Make money by teaching other obese persons how to lose weight 2 Likes 1 Share

Hmmmmm 3 Likes

Interesting

This is whr SEYI LAW's dauta is heading if he no stop seeing those advice as curse 1 Like

A little bit of surgical adjustments here and there and she will be perfect. That's what the white will do and then start a reality TV show to showcase their new body and inspire other "wannabe" slim people.





Keep it Up Miss Bose, you have done what most of us don't have the courage to. So we settle for acceptance. 7 Likes 1 Share

So beautifully transformed.....



Slim is BAE 1 Like

still in the church... I would have said I don't give a fvck... anyway you need to talk to bro down here 1 Like 1 Share

God id indeed great..

so now what?

Seen... Next please

Money or long life.

Choose 1

really amazing. used to think some fat could never be shed until i saw her transformation. the journey must have been really though but worth it 1 Like





You also need to work on those saggy arms tho... Time to find another career ma'am. You could go deeper into the entertainment world. Try some acting or rebrand your comic style. You should see your weight loss as an advantage and not a setback.You also need to work on those saggy arms tho... 1 Like

Her jokes always revolved around her big size so now that she is no longer fat, she has nothing to joke about

GodisGood3221:

Happy Sunday Guys, Great news for you. Get ready For Expansion. Check details below..

All these useless scam artists self. SmH.. All these useless scam artists self. SmH..

klassykute:

Eh?? U enta menopause for two years ni? Am not undastandin

Good News....



























land for sale





You are an idiot for letting people influence you.. You should have stood your ground and remain fat..



Dont come here and start telling us to contribute for you when you are finally broke o You are an idiot for letting people influence you.. You should have stood your ground and remain fat..Dont come here and start telling us to contribute for you when you are finally broke o

her bones will be like"hey where are all the fats ma" 1 Like

who cares?

but sincerely speaking. she now look fuckkable

give her the dog style or the advanced missionary style