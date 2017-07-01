₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|“For Two Years I Was Not Menstruating” - Lepacious Bose by metromediaboss: 11:40pm On Jul 01
A popular comedienne, Lepacious Bose, on Saturday said she made more money when she was overweight than when she became slim. Bose said this at a news conference in Lagos.
I was obese for 25-years. I was never happy being fat and I had health challenges like my thyroids were aggravating, I was depressed, for two years I was not menstruating. I was so emotional and each time I visited the hospital, they will ask me to go and lose weight.
Though, I was making a lot of money because it was easy cracking jokes about my being fat. Now that I am slimming down, I do not make so much money anymore.
Above all, my weight loss has been an incredible journey and I am proud of the progress I have made and I don’t intend to stop.
I am also proud of the fact that my weight loss is an inspiration to others. I am happier, healthier and more confident. Presently, I am now a size 16. Two years ago, I was obese with a weight of 198kg.”
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/07/for-two-years-i-was-not-menstruating.html
2 Likes
|Re: “For Two Years I Was Not Menstruating” - Lepacious Bose by lekjons(m): 12:56am
why the fuçk must we know?! yuck!
6 Likes
|Re: “For Two Years I Was Not Menstruating” - Lepacious Bose by auntysimbiat(f): 1:11am
Chei.. Ur problem
1 Like
|Re: “For Two Years I Was Not Menstruating” - Lepacious Bose by bikerboy1(m): 11:58am
Which kind wahala be this again
How does this aid the health of Mr President?
Abeggi
1 Like
|Re: “For Two Years I Was Not Menstruating” - Lepacious Bose by klassykute(m): 11:59am
Eh?? U enta menopause for two years ni? Am not undastandin
4 Likes
|Re: “For Two Years I Was Not Menstruating” - Lepacious Bose by Nma27(f): 11:59am
Bypass? God is wonderful
|Re: “For Two Years I Was Not Menstruating” - Lepacious Bose by layuns(m): 11:59am
Hmm... Life
|Re: “For Two Years I Was Not Menstruating” - Lepacious Bose by Neduzze5(m): 12:00pm
Nice one.... You're looking better and sure much more healthier than before.
I hope never to marry a fat lady.
2 Likes
|Re: “For Two Years I Was Not Menstruating” - Lepacious Bose by Omogbhollahorn(m): 12:00pm
.
|Re: “For Two Years I Was Not Menstruating” - Lepacious Bose by NCANpatroller: 12:00pm
Happy for you
Make money by teaching other obese persons how to lose weight
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: “For Two Years I Was Not Menstruating” - Lepacious Bose by Nnamdi98(m): 12:00pm
Hmmmmm
3 Likes
|Re: “For Two Years I Was Not Menstruating” - Lepacious Bose by lekhi: 12:00pm
Interesting
|Re: “For Two Years I Was Not Menstruating” - Lepacious Bose by oshe11(m): 12:00pm
This is whr SEYI LAW's dauta is heading if he no stop seeing those advice as curse
1 Like
|Re: “For Two Years I Was Not Menstruating” - Lepacious Bose by Chuksemi(m): 12:00pm
A little bit of surgical adjustments here and there and she will be perfect. That's what the white will do and then start a reality TV show to showcase their new body and inspire other "wannabe" slim people.
Keep it Up Miss Bose, you have done what most of us don't have the courage to. So we settle for acceptance.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: “For Two Years I Was Not Menstruating” - Lepacious Bose by GreatChizzy: 12:01pm
So beautifully transformed.....
Slim is BAE
1 Like
|Re: “For Two Years I Was Not Menstruating” - Lepacious Bose by Yorubaangel(m): 12:01pm
still in the church... I would have said I don't give a fvck... anyway you need to talk to bro down here
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: “For Two Years I Was Not Menstruating” - Lepacious Bose by mrlaw93(m): 12:01pm
God id indeed great..
|Re: “For Two Years I Was Not Menstruating” - Lepacious Bose by gypsey(m): 12:01pm
so now what?
|Re: “For Two Years I Was Not Menstruating” - Lepacious Bose by ShoBabba(m): 12:01pm
Seen... Next please
|Re: “For Two Years I Was Not Menstruating” - Lepacious Bose by TroubleMaker47(m): 12:01pm
Money or long life.
Choose 1
|Re: “For Two Years I Was Not Menstruating” - Lepacious Bose by Coldfaya(m): 12:01pm
really amazing. used to think some fat could never be shed until i saw her transformation. the journey must have been really though but worth it
1 Like
|Re: “For Two Years I Was Not Menstruating” - Lepacious Bose by naijaboiy: 12:01pm
Time to find another career ma'am. You could go deeper into the entertainment world. Try some acting or rebrand your comic style. You should see your weight loss as an advantage and not a setback.
You also need to work on those saggy arms tho...
1 Like
|Re: “For Two Years I Was Not Menstruating” - Lepacious Bose by shadrach77: 12:01pm
Her jokes always revolved around her big size so now that she is no longer fat, she has nothing to joke about
|Re: “For Two Years I Was Not Menstruating” - Lepacious Bose by SycophanticGoat: 12:02pm
GodisGood3221:
All these useless scam artists self. SmH..
|Re: “For Two Years I Was Not Menstruating” - Lepacious Bose by OrdercityWeb: 12:02pm
|Re: “For Two Years I Was Not Menstruating” - Lepacious Bose by naijaboiy: 12:03pm
klassykute:
|Re: “For Two Years I Was Not Menstruating” - Lepacious Bose by sommyblaze(m): 12:03pm
Good News....
land for sale
|Re: “For Two Years I Was Not Menstruating” - Lepacious Bose by edeXede: 12:03pm
You are an idiot for letting people influence you.. You should have stood your ground and remain fat..
Dont come here and start telling us to contribute for you when you are finally broke o
|Re: “For Two Years I Was Not Menstruating” - Lepacious Bose by boss1310(m): 12:03pm
her bones will be like"hey where are all the fats ma"
1 Like
|Re: “For Two Years I Was Not Menstruating” - Lepacious Bose by slawomir: 12:04pm
who cares?
but sincerely speaking. she now look fuckkable
give her the dog style or the advanced missionary style
|Re: “For Two Years I Was Not Menstruating” - Lepacious Bose by Hemcy(m): 12:04pm
No bleep of fvck shall be given.
Next pls
