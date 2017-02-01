₦airaland Forum

Heartbreaking Burial Poster Of Couple Who Died In Accident In Benin Expressway(p by sixtuschimere: 1:38pm
What a heartbreaking poster!Below is the burial poster of a Nigerian couple who died in a fatal along Benin express way.

cc; Lalasticlala,mynd44


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/heartbreaking-burial-poster-of-nigerian.html?m=1

1 Like

Re: Heartbreaking Burial Poster Of Couple Who Died In Accident In Benin Expressway(p by shakablaiize(m): 1:44pm
R.I.P TO THE DEAD
Re: Heartbreaking Burial Poster Of Couple Who Died In Accident In Benin Expressway(p by Lifestone(m): 1:48pm
Very sad. RIP
Re: Heartbreaking Burial Poster Of Couple Who Died In Accident In Benin Expressway(p by brunofarad(m): 1:53pm
Chai
Re: Heartbreaking Burial Poster Of Couple Who Died In Accident In Benin Expressway(p by juman(m): 1:53pm
nigerian roads nah die.
Re: Heartbreaking Burial Poster Of Couple Who Died In Accident In Benin Expressway(p by DrChatNuff: 1:55pm
.......And people will keep SPEEDING
Re: Heartbreaking Burial Poster Of Couple Who Died In Accident In Benin Expressway(p by Neonetng: 1:55pm
RIP Beautiful Couple!!!
Re: Heartbreaking Burial Poster Of Couple Who Died In Accident In Benin Expressway(p by adorablepepple(f): 1:55pm
Oh my...... May God console their family and loved ones
Re: Heartbreaking Burial Poster Of Couple Who Died In Accident In Benin Expressway(p by VickyRotex(f): 1:55pm
This is sad. May the Lord rest their souls. And may their Family be comforted.
Re: Heartbreaking Burial Poster Of Couple Who Died In Accident In Benin Expressway(p by IpobExposed: 1:55pm
All this accident and death we are seeing is because Jonathan didn't repair any road before living.


PDP the reason of our suffering.


Ipobexposed
Re: Heartbreaking Burial Poster Of Couple Who Died In Accident In Benin Expressway(p by Ngaji: 1:55pm
May their souls rest in peace...
Re: Heartbreaking Burial Poster Of Couple Who Died In Accident In Benin Expressway(p by officialJP: 1:56pm
chi
Re: Heartbreaking Burial Poster Of Couple Who Died In Accident In Benin Expressway(p by Bontia(m): 1:56pm
May their soul rest in peace.
Re: Heartbreaking Burial Poster Of Couple Who Died In Accident In Benin Expressway(p by brightworld2(m): 1:56pm
Very sad.... RIP
Re: Heartbreaking Burial Poster Of Couple Who Died In Accident In Benin Expressway(p by CaptPlanet(m): 1:57pm
RIP very sad
Re: Heartbreaking Burial Poster Of Couple Who Died In Accident In Benin Expressway(p by officialJP: 1:58pm
speechless
Re: Heartbreaking Burial Poster Of Couple Who Died In Accident In Benin Expressway(p by wyqay: 1:58pm
may God take control
Re: Heartbreaking Burial Poster Of Couple Who Died In Accident In Benin Expressway(p by midehi2(f): 1:59pm
eeyaa! what about the kids
Re: Heartbreaking Burial Poster Of Couple Who Died In Accident In Benin Expressway(p by klomach: 2:01pm
Re: Heartbreaking Burial Poster Of Couple Who Died In Accident In Benin Expressway(p by EgunMogaji(m): 2:03pm
And driving recklessly like the driver of CouriersPlus that hit me and run.

