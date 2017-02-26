₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,753,008 members, 3,387,796 topics. Date: Sunday, 26 February 2017 at 08:08 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Recession Will End If An Igbo Heads Economic Team, Finance Ministry – Ayodele (2831 Views)
"Buhari's Time Is Up, A New President Is Emerging In Nigeria" - Primate Olabayo / Primate Ayodele's 2017 Prophesies On Politics, Economy, Sports, Others / Primate Ayodele Unveils His Prediction For 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Recession Will End If An Igbo Heads Economic Team, Finance Ministry – Ayodele by dre11(m): 3:40pm
Recession will end if an Igbo heads Economic Team, Finance Ministry – Primate Ayodele
Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, the Spiritual head of INRI Spiritual Evangelical Church, has stated that the only way to end recession in Nigeria is to appoint an Igbo indigene to manage the economy.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/02/26/recession-will-end-igbo-heads-economic-team-finance-ministry-primate-ayodele/
1 Like
|Re: Recession Will End If An Igbo Heads Economic Team, Finance Ministry – Ayodele by vanbonattel: 3:43pm
Restructuring for resource control, that is what we need now.
6 Likes
|Re: Recession Will End If An Igbo Heads Economic Team, Finance Ministry – Ayodele by dingbang(m): 3:44pm
Is Emefiele Igbo?
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Recession Will End If An Igbo Heads Economic Team, Finance Ministry – Ayodele by vanbonattel: 3:45pm
dingbang:
Only Emefiele can answer that question.
5 Likes
|Re: Recession Will End If An Igbo Heads Economic Team, Finance Ministry – Ayodele by fulaniHERDSman(m): 3:47pm
Truth ... but they should ride out their storm. Ibos are only interested in being on their own.
2 Likes
|Re: Recession Will End If An Igbo Heads Economic Team, Finance Ministry – Ayodele by kropotkin2: 7:45pm
Ghen Ghen
|Re: Recession Will End If An Igbo Heads Economic Team, Finance Ministry – Ayodele by thuggCheetah(m): 7:45pm
|Re: Recession Will End If An Igbo Heads Economic Team, Finance Ministry – Ayodele by boriswole: 7:46pm
Tribalism is our number one problem in nigeria. imagine this rubbish. shouldn't the most qualified person get the jobs?
16 Likes
|Re: Recession Will End If An Igbo Heads Economic Team, Finance Ministry – Ayodele by sweerychick(f): 7:46pm
Wrong! Recession will end if all the Cabals in the nation's critical sectors are eliminated. E.g oil cabals, power sector cabals, Agricultural cabals, CBN cabals. They're the ones holding this nation to a ransom ..
3 Likes
|Re: Recession Will End If An Igbo Heads Economic Team, Finance Ministry – Ayodele by eleojo23: 7:46pm
This sounds tribalistic.
There are capable people in every tribe.
1 Like
|Re: Recession Will End If An Igbo Heads Economic Team, Finance Ministry – Ayodele by BLACKbullet: 7:46pm
we know
1 Like
|Re: Recession Will End If An Igbo Heads Economic Team, Finance Ministry – Ayodele by HottestFire: 7:46pm
What is this?
|Re: Recession Will End If An Igbo Heads Economic Team, Finance Ministry – Ayodele by Nma27(f): 7:46pm
Drum it into their ears please besides we don't need such, we gat our eyes on Aso rock!
|Re: Recession Will End If An Igbo Heads Economic Team, Finance Ministry – Ayodele by Rayton(m): 7:46pm
Matters arising
|Re: Recession Will End If An Igbo Heads Economic Team, Finance Ministry – Ayodele by Smooyis(m): 7:47pm
My take is, enough of trial and error economic policies, let the most qualified persons head all the ministries, departments and agencies. Let's do away with politics, tribalism and religious sentiment which have not solved any of our problems. Then and only then we will achieve prosperity in our nation.
|Re: Recession Will End If An Igbo Heads Economic Team, Finance Ministry – Ayodele by AnonyNymous(m): 7:47pm
It will end if someone capable takes the reigns. Not any particular tribe. Nonsense pastors inciting tribalism and marginalisation sentiments.
2 Likes
|Re: Recession Will End If An Igbo Heads Economic Team, Finance Ministry – Ayodele by fryoobest(m): 7:47pm
Well said Apostle, Every Nigerian can testify to that. When great Igbo minds such as Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, Soludos etc, were part of the economic team of this Nation, The Blood pressure of Nigerians were normal until PMB fixed up Block head Hausa's everywhere.....
And there are so many of them whose ideas can transform this nations economy in a matter of days, People like Ifanyi Ubahs, a lot of them like that.....
Well, for the Information of Nigerians, Igbo's are not fools and may not continue bailing them out each time they plung themselves into economic shits......
1 Like
|Re: Recession Will End If An Igbo Heads Economic Team, Finance Ministry – Ayodele by loomer: 7:47pm
I tut recession was only a word?
|Re: Recession Will End If An Igbo Heads Economic Team, Finance Ministry – Ayodele by timilehin007(m): 7:47pm
even as a proud afonjaist i partially agree to what the man of God said, they are obviously industrious no-gain-say
|Re: Recession Will End If An Igbo Heads Economic Team, Finance Ministry – Ayodele by biaframustcome: 7:47pm
Enjoy your recession, Ndigbo are not bailing you out.
3 Likes
|Re: Recession Will End If An Igbo Heads Economic Team, Finance Ministry – Ayodele by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 7:48pm
Ap
|Re: Recession Will End If An Igbo Heads Economic Team, Finance Ministry – Ayodele by gratiaeo: 7:48pm
It is not really only Igbo but Buhari made a huge mistake when he sacrifice merit to close associate. 80% of buhari ministers are political sycophants, fashola maybe a nice guy but not to hold three powerful office
1 Like
|Re: Recession Will End If An Igbo Heads Economic Team, Finance Ministry – Ayodele by Oladimejyy(m): 7:48pm
I will rather for a vote for an Efik man than Igbo
|Re: Recession Will End If An Igbo Heads Economic Team, Finance Ministry – Ayodele by Oladimejyy(m): 7:49pm
timilehin007:only if you have this Sahara desert called BIAFRA
|Re: Recession Will End If An Igbo Heads Economic Team, Finance Ministry – Ayodele by Soskid(m): 7:49pm
Hmmm... Its like saying opening the door wide is the best way to secure the building. What madam Ngozi did to our economy is still fresh in our memory. We still remember with total disgust What Charles Soludo did to our banks.
|Re: Recession Will End If An Igbo Heads Economic Team, Finance Ministry – Ayodele by GlorifiedTunde(m): 7:49pm
Chai!
Its better to stay with your own calling sir.
Tribalizing an economic role is a serious myopia.
How can someone say a tribe will be the best in a technocrats role?
All you need say is get someone more qualified no matter the tribe.
Statements Luke this shows Nigeria is not heading anywhere.
The revolution is here!
Its called the New Nigeria Vanguard!
A movement of young, intelligent, disciplined Nigerians void of tribal and religious sentiments.
See my signature.
|Re: Recession Will End If An Igbo Heads Economic Team, Finance Ministry – Ayodele by anotherydz(m): 7:49pm
All these political pastors. Why won't you mind your ministry?
Oritsejafor was one.
1 Like
|Re: Recession Will End If An Igbo Heads Economic Team, Finance Ministry – Ayodele by emmyspark007(m): 7:49pm
This man is not far from the truth..look at the way igbos control business throughout the federation and you will agree with me that they are most likely to excel the most in managing our economy , little wonder they are the least affected by this recession..But tribalism have ruined us so it would be difficult for us to reason as one for our common good
|Re: Recession Will End If An Igbo Heads Economic Team, Finance Ministry – Ayodele by omenkaLives: 7:49pm
Emfiele is an Afonja- Uganda Yoots.
1 Like
|Re: Recession Will End If An Igbo Heads Economic Team, Finance Ministry – Ayodele by Oladimejyy(m): 7:49pm
[quote author=Nma27 post=54085391]Drum it into their ears please besides we don't need such, we gat our eyes on Aso rock Igbos that can't rule their families properly want to rule Nigeria
|Re: Recession Will End If An Igbo Heads Economic Team, Finance Ministry – Ayodele by pasol4real(m): 7:49pm
LOBATAN!
This is according to an afonja
But many afonjas wont like this
Even though he just said the gospel truth.
|Re: Recession Will End If An Igbo Heads Economic Team, Finance Ministry – Ayodele by akigbemaru: 7:49pm
Man of god!
Totally Unstoppable / Angel Allegedly Appears To Singers At RCCG Ebute Metta, Lagos (PHOTO) / Very Clean Murano For Sale In Port Harcourt At N850,000. Pics!
Viewing this topic: SkySpirit(m), olascoy2k(m), feran15(m), Jeffobinna1(m), tombricks, Vicgozman, namedonfinish(f), ryd3(m), A7(m), okine4real, baresy007(m), flowbjones(m), Odkosh, anurd1991, konkocious(m), oldfoolnigger(m), Shuen, Emmyjb(m), AngelicBeing, dayordjdee, kross01(m), ip2121918021(m), samyomz(m), cescfrank(m), destino24(m), Nathpray, ben4ever, Papasmal(m), K1sure, radoz, eakenbor, ifeolu002(m), saintfieldcastro, Asuokaa, Olukayodetope(m), Eaa247(m), hijodedios, Bowwow11(m), Kcdojoto(m), ULTIMATECYCLER1(m), Obascoetubi, sammyuche(m), Nofuckgiven, CaptRewa(m), ednut1(m), mamdanju, dejt4u(m), benkenmusical, trentslawson(m), Abbaj, DOnlooker(m), almasterpiece(m), Pussickpunk(m), donshofee(m), wencechima(m), Ournaija, lantessy(m), sweerychick(f), TurboBuilder, Zector(m), Olamipapa(m), bignene(m), Uwaomaokey, Igwe2nero(m), Aringon(m), Prodigy4ever, obataokenwa(m), nabiz(m), Sambest2(m), ghostdvirus(m), SayeJoe(m), Mpanyi, josh005(m), bejite, sorepco(m), ojlifa, willibounce1(m), 01Alpha, Macmoni(m), Goldeno(m), SpecialAdviser, pasol4real(m), Opakan2, smoothe75(m), seunseye(m), meshinoye(m), Adonkia(m), VampireeM(f), no1madman(m), theophorus(m), rawlineo2000(m), sylviaeo(f), dapotemi, UkOYENJNR, Odingo1, VcStunner(m), dsmartrich1, metiette(m), markpips, Mayour33(m), surrogatesng, origima, omsal84, oluseye82, alwayzonlyn(m), slurryeye and 156 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7