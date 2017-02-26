Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Recession Will End If An Igbo Heads Economic Team, Finance Ministry – Ayodele (2831 Views)

Recession will end if an Igbo heads Economic Team, Finance Ministry – Primate Ayodele





Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, the Spiritual head of INRI Spiritual Evangelical Church, has stated that the only way to end recession in Nigeria is to appoint an Igbo indigene to manage the economy.



He advocated that the head of Nigeria’s Economic Team and the Minister of Finance should be an Igbo.



Primate Ayodele warned that failure to do this would see the country go in circles.



The cleric, who insisted that Nigeria was not being managed by the right set of people, said recession was a situation that must be dealt with seriously.



He said: “The CBN governor, like I said before now, has to be removed because he is not the solution to Nigeria’s economic woes.



“All the members constituting the country’s economic team have to be removed if this administration wants to show us that they are serious about getting us out of recession.



“An Igbo man should head the economic team and recession will come to an end.



“Even the minister of Finance should be removed and those who understand what the economic situation is all about should be made to occupy the position.”



He added that the Nigerian government should do away with dollar and form an alliance with the Chinese “and let us see what will happen to our economy.”

Restructuring for resource control, that is what we need now. 6 Likes

Is Emefiele Igbo? 9 Likes 1 Share

Is Emefiele Igbo?

Only Emefiele can answer that question. Only Emefiele can answer that question. 5 Likes

Truth ... but they should ride out their storm. Ibos are only interested in being on their own. 2 Likes

Tribalism is our number one problem in nigeria. imagine this rubbish. shouldn't the most qualified person get the jobs? 16 Likes

.. Wrong! Recession will end if all the Cabals in the nation's critical sectors are eliminated. E.g oil cabals, power sector cabals, Agricultural cabals, CBN cabals. They're the ones holding this nation to a ransom.. 3 Likes

This sounds tribalistic.



There are capable people in every tribe. 1 Like

Drum it into their ears please besides we don't need such, we gat our eyes on Aso rock!

My take is, enough of trial and error economic policies, let the most qualified persons head all the ministries, departments and agencies. Let's do away with politics, tribalism and religious sentiment which have not solved any of our problems. Then and only then we will achieve prosperity in our nation.

It will end if someone capable takes the reigns. Not any particular tribe. Nonsense pastors inciting tribalism and marginalisation sentiments. 2 Likes

Well said Apostle, Every Nigerian can testify to that. When great Igbo minds such as Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, Soludos etc, were part of the economic team of this Nation, The Blood pressure of Nigerians were normal until PMB fixed up Block head Hausa's everywhere.....

And there are so many of them whose ideas can transform this nations economy in a matter of days, People like Ifanyi Ubahs, a lot of them like that.....

Well, for the Information of Nigerians, Igbo's are not fools and may not continue bailing them out each time they plung themselves into economic shits...... 1 Like

I tut recession was only a word?

even as a proud afonjaist i partially agree to what the man of God said, they are obviously industrious no-gain-say

Enjoy your recession, Ndigbo are not bailing you out. 3 Likes

It is not really only Igbo but Buhari made a huge mistake when he sacrifice merit to close associate. 80% of buhari ministers are political sycophants, fashola maybe a nice guy but not to hold three powerful office 1 Like

I will rather for a vote for an Efik man than Igbo

timilehin007:

i concur only if you have this Sahara desert called BIAFRA only if you have this Sahara desert called BIAFRA

Hmmm... Its like saying opening the door wide is the best way to secure the building. What madam Ngozi did to our economy is still fresh in our memory. We still remember with total disgust What Charles Soludo did to our banks.

Its better to stay with your own calling sir.



Tribalizing an economic role is a serious myopia.



How can someone say a tribe will be the best in a technocrats role?



All you need say is get someone more qualified no matter the tribe.



Statements Luke this shows Nigeria is not heading anywhere.



The revolution is here!



Its called the New Nigeria Vanguard!



A movement of young, intelligent, disciplined Nigerians void of tribal and religious sentiments.





See my signature.

All these political pastors. Why won't you mind your ministry?

Oritsejafor was one. All these political pastors. Why won't you mind your ministry?Oritsejafor was one. 1 Like

This man is not far from the truth..look at the way igbos control business throughout the federation and you will agree with me that they are most likely to excel the most in managing our economy , little wonder they are the least affected by this recession..But tribalism have ruined us so it would be difficult for us to reason as one for our common good

Emfiele is an Afonja- Uganda Yoots. 1 Like

[quote author=Nma27 post=54085391]Drum it into their ears please besides we don't need such, we gat our eyes on Aso rock Igbos that can't rule their families properly want to rule Nigeria

This is according to an afonja

But many afonjas wont like this

Even though he just said the gospel truth.