Miyonse: 'I Have Not Seen My Girlfriend Since I Left BBNaija' by metroblogger: 4:00pm
Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Miyonse was a guest on Rubbin Minds today which was hosted by Big Brother Naija host, Ebuka. See more below
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/02/i-have-not-seen-my-gf-since-i-left.html
|Re: Miyonse: 'I Have Not Seen My Girlfriend Since I Left BBNaija' by marshalcarter: 4:38pm
see dis salad cream sha
she has moved on nii
FTC sha..
happy Sunday y'all
|Re: Miyonse: 'I Have Not Seen My Girlfriend Since I Left BBNaija' by thunderfiremods(m): 5:31pm
wait till u see her in small sister naija.....u tink its easy ehn
2 Likes
|Re: Miyonse: 'I Have Not Seen My Girlfriend Since I Left BBNaija' by Came: 5:57pm
If to say you win, you for see am.
|Re: Miyonse: 'I Have Not Seen My Girlfriend Since I Left BBNaija' by olaolulazio(m): 8:03pm
She's here with me....
She was angry u didn't win with your mumu attitude.
|Re: Miyonse: 'I Have Not Seen My Girlfriend Since I Left BBNaija' by MarieSucre(f): 8:03pm
Chai This boy is too fine. Handsome yellow pawpaw. He looks like halfcast. See his smooth fair skin. Shining like the sun. Fair boys rock jo. Always handsome.
|Re: Miyonse: 'I Have Not Seen My Girlfriend Since I Left BBNaija' by unclezuma: 8:03pm
Sai Baba do and comeback so we'd have fresh news it's been long we heard from you...
|Re: Miyonse: 'I Have Not Seen My Girlfriend Since I Left BBNaija' by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 8:03pm
K
|Re: Miyonse: 'I Have Not Seen My Girlfriend Since I Left BBNaija' by Talk2Bella(f): 8:04pm
one day I go just strong mind watch this show
|Re: Miyonse: 'I Have Not Seen My Girlfriend Since I Left BBNaija' by timidapsin(m): 8:04pm
Since I was born I haven't seen my girlfriend... I hope she truly exists
|Re: Miyonse: 'I Have Not Seen My Girlfriend Since I Left BBNaija' by Genea(f): 8:04pm
Same thing awaits TTT wen he comes home broke ..... BTW he is d next to be evicted... Believe me this
|Re: Miyonse: 'I Have Not Seen My Girlfriend Since I Left BBNaija' by uncleabbey(m): 8:05pm
Ok
|Re: Miyonse: 'I Have Not Seen My Girlfriend Since I Left BBNaija' by jennybright(f): 8:05pm
I remember a song by Ifeanyi Ibeabuchi... When money dey friends go dey, when money no dey friends go go.. Its one of those things . bros dibeya
|Re: Miyonse: 'I Have Not Seen My Girlfriend Since I Left BBNaija' by oriflamebaby1(f): 8:05pm
So
|Re: Miyonse: 'I Have Not Seen My Girlfriend Since I Left BBNaija' by henrydadon(m): 8:06pm
she probably elope with a bigger casava..this hoe aint loyal.
She suppose know say you go hussel for.money..
|Re: Miyonse: 'I Have Not Seen My Girlfriend Since I Left BBNaija' by Pysam(m): 8:06pm
She gone to fix her life ni
|Re: Miyonse: 'I Have Not Seen My Girlfriend Since I Left BBNaija' by Victorchuks4(m): 8:06pm
After u smooch tboss finish u want make she stay make u give am STD in future
|Re: Miyonse: 'I Have Not Seen My Girlfriend Since I Left BBNaija' by snadguy007(m): 8:06pm
Cool
|Re: Miyonse: 'I Have Not Seen My Girlfriend Since I Left BBNaija' by aku626(m): 8:07pm
A bad gamble for you.
|Re: Miyonse: 'I Have Not Seen My Girlfriend Since I Left BBNaija' by frubben(m): 8:08pm
|Re: Miyonse: 'I Have Not Seen My Girlfriend Since I Left BBNaija' by Femsmart(m): 8:08pm
What's our concern? Even if you no see your mother.
Becoming A Nollywood Star / Pro-activ To Feature Some Africans In World Cup 2010 Adverts Slots / Kudos To Lagos
