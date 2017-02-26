₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
A student, Kazeem Olajide Bashir, has revealed how he sat for Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination(UTME) 12 times, choosing Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-ife, before he was finally given admission in the 2016 UTME.
In an interview with newsmen, Bashir disclosed that he started sitting for UTME,with OAU as his first choice in 2004,and with scores far above 200 ever since then,but never secured the admission.
He stated that his humble background coupled with his flair for justice made him not to think of choosing any other institution apart of OAU which he explained had been his dream university since his secondary school days.
According to him, the dream of studying Law at the first generation university almost got dashed before his face, when he tried for over 8 times without success. He added that he was discouraged after his efforts proved abortive but also got encouragement from the few good people around him.Sincerely, my case is pathetic, I went through a chronic psychological trauma inmy quest for gown and wig at OAU. I almost lost my mind, but for constant encouragement from many of my friends and relatives.“The moral supports from my immediate family, especially my father gave me the requisite impetus to move on till I attainedsuccess, he said.He stated that he had score nothing less than 200 in UTME exams since 2004 with good grades in post-UTME but couldn't make the supplementary list after all efforts.He added that despite everything, optimism was his watchword and he never up." People will be wondering how am going to scale through considering the economyof the country coupled with the fact that my father is just a meat seller and my mum a petty trader, but that is not a logical excuse for me to quit, I believe there is a way, where there is the will.” he added.
The guy Tried oooo.
It's up to ,Mynd44 and others.
|Re: I Wrote UTME 12 Times Before Gaining Admission - OAU Fresher by penitential(m): 4:36pm
Hmmmm....Congratulation @Op.
BTW, you could have gotten admission and probably be done with undergraduate now if you've spread your tentacles.
Best wishes.
|Re: I Wrote UTME 12 Times Before Gaining Admission - OAU Fresher by Outofsync(m): 4:46pm
When this guy wrote jamb some of his coursemates were still in primary school. Life is a Dam honestly. A Dam. Seun why censoring the word Dam now
A B.I..T.C.H !
God pass you Seun
|Re: I Wrote UTME 12 Times Before Gaining Admission - OAU Fresher by falconey: 4:52pm
ha! aren't you jamb number1 customer? if my calculation is near accurate you spent more than #50,000 on jamb form.
in addendum, other thousands on post utme.
|Re: I Wrote UTME 12 Times Before Gaining Admission - OAU Fresher by Singapore1(m): 4:52pm
when i am not MAD ..
and please don't come here and be preaching "persistence and determination"
cos it's stupidity not determination
12 times means 12 years !!!
|Re: I Wrote UTME 12 Times Before Gaining Admission - OAU Fresher by thrillionaire(m): 4:52pm
His village witches finally gave up. This shows that with persistence life's mountains will crumble even the devil will give up
I hope he didn't let all that time waste, would be nice if he learnt a trade
|Re: I Wrote UTME 12 Times Before Gaining Admission - OAU Fresher by 0b10010011: 4:52pm
He would have been a successful Automobile Technician within that time wasted.
Too much emphasis on "degree" in Nigeria and that why we don't dole out the best.
|Re: I Wrote UTME 12 Times Before Gaining Admission - OAU Fresher by GreenMavro: 4:53pm
and you think you have made it in life?
wish this couple happy wedding anniversary!
|Re: I Wrote UTME 12 Times Before Gaining Admission - OAU Fresher by romeoetin(m): 4:53pm
Pathetic
|Re: I Wrote UTME 12 Times Before Gaining Admission - OAU Fresher by justicejay(m): 4:53pm
Really!
Is B.sc, the only path to success?
He would have been an employer if he had invest the time wasted in entrepreneurship
|Re: I Wrote UTME 12 Times Before Gaining Admission - OAU Fresher by Evidence1000(m): 4:53pm
nobody is too old to be educated anyway. Thank God for him.
|Re: I Wrote UTME 12 Times Before Gaining Admission - OAU Fresher by Michellla(f): 4:53pm
Congrats OP.
Be the best you can be there.
|Re: I Wrote UTME 12 Times Before Gaining Admission - OAU Fresher by djWALE(m): 4:53pm
Op..u take weed?
|Re: I Wrote UTME 12 Times Before Gaining Admission - OAU Fresher by Branzy(m): 4:53pm
Nigeria which way... to born problem... pass waec problem... enta universty wahala... graduate trouble... get work Na another problem... God Abeg save this kantry e Don tire me
|Re: I Wrote UTME 12 Times Before Gaining Admission - OAU Fresher by Enemyofpeace: 4:54pm
I have wroted about 9 times now
|Re: I Wrote UTME 12 Times Before Gaining Admission - OAU Fresher by bluewles33: 4:54pm
Good record breaker
|Re: I Wrote UTME 12 Times Before Gaining Admission - OAU Fresher by zinaunreal(m): 4:54pm
I wonder when people will learn that university isnt the ultimate decider for success. All i have to say to this congo is......
|Re: I Wrote UTME 12 Times Before Gaining Admission - OAU Fresher by Handsomecole(m): 4:54pm
That's OAU for you Only best of the best can get in. And one spoilt child will come and be using one tutorial centre called Conve whatever, where you just buy form bring your money and enter to compare Oba Awon University.
Most people tried but failed and still carry the grudges till date.
I really congratulate the dude, his determination and all.
|Re: I Wrote UTME 12 Times Before Gaining Admission - OAU Fresher by Hammefeez: 4:54pm
May God help us
|Re: I Wrote UTME 12 Times Before Gaining Admission - OAU Fresher by Teadavid23(m): 4:55pm
Congratulations. Victory at last
|Re: I Wrote UTME 12 Times Before Gaining Admission - OAU Fresher by djWALE(m): 4:55pm
Had it bn u chose anoda schl,u for don study law twice...tufiakwa
|Re: I Wrote UTME 12 Times Before Gaining Admission - OAU Fresher by Basildvalour(m): 4:55pm
Person wey use those 12 years learn work go don turn master by now
|Re: I Wrote UTME 12 Times Before Gaining Admission - OAU Fresher by Akinaukwa: 4:55pm
According to Robert Schuller, success is never ending and failure is never final. Determination leads to success. Congrats.
|Re: I Wrote UTME 12 Times Before Gaining Admission - OAU Fresher by UniQuegrACE(f): 4:55pm
really?? 12 times?
|Re: I Wrote UTME 12 Times Before Gaining Admission - OAU Fresher by YoungBlackRico: 4:55pm
For your mind now you don arrive.
|Re: I Wrote UTME 12 Times Before Gaining Admission - OAU Fresher by Branzy(m): 4:56pm
Handsomecole:don't mind them.. they think federal university is beans
|Re: I Wrote UTME 12 Times Before Gaining Admission - OAU Fresher by dokJ: 4:57pm
With determination , perseverance n healthy life, most goals come to reality with time. .....................Wehdone Sir!
|Re: I Wrote UTME 12 Times Before Gaining Admission - OAU Fresher by Hizeey: 4:57pm
Well your Journey just began. Congrat though
|Re: I Wrote UTME 12 Times Before Gaining Admission - OAU Fresher by Pejah: 4:57pm
Olodo oshi
|Re: I Wrote UTME 12 Times Before Gaining Admission - OAU Fresher by sweetestboi(m): 4:58pm
Will sme1 put dt nigga in the guiness book of records"""INCREDIBLE"
