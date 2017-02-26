I Wrote UTME 12 Times Before Gaining Admission - OAU Fresher





A student, Kazeem Olajide Bashir, has revealed how he sat for Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination(UTME) 12 times, choosing Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-ife, before he was finally given admission in the 2016 UTME.



In an interview with newsmen, Bashir disclosed that he started sitting for UTME,with OAU as his first choice in 2004,and with scores far above 200 ever since then,but never secured the admission.



He stated that his humble background coupled with his flair for justice made him not to think of choosing any other institution apart of OAU which he explained had been his dream university since his secondary school days.



According to him, the dream of studying Law at the first generation university almost got dashed before his face, when he tried for over 8 times without success. He added that he was discouraged after his efforts proved abortive but also got encouragement from the few good people around him.Sincerely, my case is pathetic, I went through a chronic psychological trauma inmy quest for gown and wig at OAU. I almost lost my mind, but for constant encouragement from many of my friends and relatives.“The moral supports from my immediate family, especially my father gave me the requisite impetus to move on till I attainedsuccess, he said.He stated that he had score nothing less than 200 in UTME exams since 2004 with good grades in post-UTME but couldn't make the supplementary list after all efforts.He added that despite everything, optimism was his watchword and he never up." People will be wondering how am going to scale through considering the economyof the country coupled with the fact that my father is just a meat seller and my mum a petty trader, but that is not a logical excuse for me to quit, I believe there is a way, where there is the will.” he added.















The guy Tried oooo.



It's up to ,Mynd44 and others.