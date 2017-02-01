







The Prophet called on Africans to unite to prevent the persistent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in the country.





Speaking to his congregation at SCOAN on Sunday, TB Joshua advised Africans to be concerned about one another, noting that we (Africans) have a common enemy, which is the cause of xenophobic attacks.





He said, “The wound of one should be the wound of all. Whatever happens in any African country, we should come together – what can we do?





“What happens in Nigeria – every African should be concerned. Every African should be concerned with whatever happens in South Africa. We should see it as if it happens in our own country.





“The wound of one should be the wound of all. Every continent is like a human being.







“South Africa is a hand; Ghana is another hand. Nigeria may be a leg; Congo could be an eye. In the body, if anything happens to a part of it, the whole body will feel it.





“The wound of one should be the wound of all. Today, if anything happens to a country, people say they will carry their people – where are you carrying them to? Why can’t we come together and redeem our continent?





“AFRICA, UNITE! We have a common enemy – Satan!





“We have one enemy camouflaged differently, uniformed differently. What is happening there can happen in any country. Africa, let us unite,” the Prophet added.





http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/how-to-end-xenophobic-attacks-in-south.html The founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, Prophet TB Joshua, has waded into the ‎renewed attack on Nigerian nationals in South Africa,.The Prophet called on Africans to unite to prevent the persistent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in the country.Speaking to his congregation at SCOAN on Sunday, TB Joshua advised Africans to be concerned about one another, noting that we (Africans) have a common enemy, which is the cause of xenophobic attacks.He said, 11 Likes 3 Shares