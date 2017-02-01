₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How To End Xenophobic Attacks In South Africa – TB Joshua by 247frolic(m): 5:36pm
The founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, Prophet TB Joshua, has waded into the renewed attack on Nigerian nationals in South Africa,.
The Prophet called on Africans to unite to prevent the persistent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in the country.
Speaking to his congregation at SCOAN on Sunday, TB Joshua advised Africans to be concerned about one another, noting that we (Africans) have a common enemy, which is the cause of xenophobic attacks.
He said,
“The wound of one should be the wound of all. Whatever happens in any African country, we should come together – what can we do?
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/how-to-end-xenophobic-attacks-in-south.html
|Re: How To End Xenophobic Attacks In South Africa – TB Joshua by coolesmile: 5:37pm
True talk.
|Re: How To End Xenophobic Attacks In South Africa – TB Joshua by emmanuel1990(m): 8:21pm
God bless u sir..
|Re: How To End Xenophobic Attacks In South Africa – TB Joshua by Mouthgag: 8:34pm
I don't give a flying FÛCK if those lazy HIV bastards stop Xenophobic attacks or not. All I'm sure of is that they're heading for their doom soon.
|Re: How To End Xenophobic Attacks In South Africa – TB Joshua by datola: 8:34pm
TB Joshua too get mouth for SA matter after the church building collapse episode of last time.
The man and his habit of picking words incoherently.
I hope I have not touched "the annointed"
|Re: How To End Xenophobic Attacks In South Africa – TB Joshua by slyd90(m): 8:34pm
ok
|Re: How To End Xenophobic Attacks In South Africa – TB Joshua by DjAndroid: 8:35pm
No be lie
|Re: How To End Xenophobic Attacks In South Africa – TB Joshua by paulsibility(m): 8:35pm
Africa unite fire.. na eye for an eye go win am. Osinbanjo should send some members of boko haram there, let them go n liberate their brothers and sisters. ...
|Re: How To End Xenophobic Attacks In South Africa – TB Joshua by BrutalJab: 8:35pm
Nice one
|Re: How To End Xenophobic Attacks In South Africa – TB Joshua by jamex93(m): 8:36pm
is okay
|Re: How To End Xenophobic Attacks In South Africa – TB Joshua by rattlesnake(m): 8:36pm
Papa TB tried
|Re: How To End Xenophobic Attacks In South Africa – TB Joshua by HRich(m): 8:36pm
They have come again ooO,
after several months of Silent they are here again,
Buhari please I will not sleep until you call me tonight
|Re: How To End Xenophobic Attacks In South Africa – TB Joshua by chukwumar: 8:36pm
Aiii.....
|Re: How To End Xenophobic Attacks In South Africa – TB Joshua by Enn214: 8:36pm
Its only in South Africa that an illiterate villager thinks a qualified medical doctor from another African country is the reason for his unemployment - Robert Mugabe
|Re: How To End Xenophobic Attacks In South Africa – TB Joshua by optimus106(m): 8:36pm
Story Story...
|Re: How To End Xenophobic Attacks In South Africa – TB Joshua by Kaydeexotic(m): 8:36pm
Wehdonesir
|Re: How To End Xenophobic Attacks In South Africa – TB Joshua by abbeyty(m): 8:36pm
I think the only way they can end it is for him to invite all south Africans to his church
|Re: How To End Xenophobic Attacks In South Africa – TB Joshua by Jeffrey12(m): 8:36pm
wehdone sir..
But some people nor go like am oo.... they are born to hate..
|Re: How To End Xenophobic Attacks In South Africa – TB Joshua by obembet(m): 8:37pm
When head become tale
I don't blame SA for any reason but those useless leaders we have for Nigeria Thant doesn't care about us but their pocket and I also blame those useless and animal inform of human youth that ready to die for them, call them thier HERO.
|Re: How To End Xenophobic Attacks In South Africa – TB Joshua by segun544(m): 8:37pm
God bless you sir...I respect your anointing sir!!!
|Re: How To End Xenophobic Attacks In South Africa – TB Joshua by oglalasioux(m): 8:37pm
I didn't read anything different from what everyone thinks. In my opinion he didn't say anything.
|Re: How To End Xenophobic Attacks In South Africa – TB Joshua by vincentjk(m): 8:37pm
God bless you sir
If i jam these South African people dem go suffer for my hand
|Re: How To End Xenophobic Attacks In South Africa – TB Joshua by Daviestunech(m): 8:37pm
SAY NO TO XENOPHOBIA
|Re: How To End Xenophobic Attacks In South Africa – TB Joshua by seunlayi(m): 8:37pm
Can't he go there and stop it?
|Re: How To End Xenophobic Attacks In South Africa – TB Joshua by metiette(m): 8:37pm
He shud be careful, so he doesnt miss-yan again
|Re: How To End Xenophobic Attacks In South Africa – TB Joshua by Bashirfuntua(m): 8:37pm
is it only me that didn't see the solution
Mr pastor, this is how to end their madness;
organise a protest just the way 2baba organise his fail protest on the protest start with all MTN offices then move to dstv offices. if everything is done then take boys to all South African super market to take their lunch.
|Re: How To End Xenophobic Attacks In South Africa – TB Joshua by ugolance(m): 8:37pm
True bill!
|Re: How To End Xenophobic Attacks In South Africa – TB Joshua by Handsomebeing(m): 8:37pm
Fulani herdsmen dey there dey kill your people u no talk na southy matter u dey talk.
|Re: How To End Xenophobic Attacks In South Africa – TB Joshua by Ezedon(m): 8:38pm
But how can we end all the killings in Northern Nigeria
|Re: How To End Xenophobic Attacks In South Africa – TB Joshua by frenchwine(m): 8:38pm
No offense to the prophet buh what happened to the prophesy of Dollar equalling 650 naira before it drops?
Fake prophets errwhere
|Re: How To End Xenophobic Attacks In South Africa – TB Joshua by tayo200(m): 8:38pm
..
|Re: How To End Xenophobic Attacks In South Africa – TB Joshua by Idrismusty97(m): 8:39pm
Says the man who prophesied Clinton will win and naira will fall to 650 to a dollar.
