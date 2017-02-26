₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,753,103 members, 3,388,036 topics. Date: Sunday, 26 February 2017 at 10:43 PM

Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) (14309 Views)

Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) / JTF Officials Manhandle Community Members In Bayelsa, Hold Them Hostage (photo) / Izuchukwu Ezimoha Who Was Executed In Indonesia Buried In Ihiala, Anambra - Pics (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by conductor1: 5:39pm
http://www.somtoo.com/2017/02/disturbing-video-mechanics-manhandle.html
Sunday, 26 February 2017
Disturbing video: Mechanics manhandle pickpockets at Idemili, Anambra

Three suspected pickpockets were beaten mercilessly by an angry crowd in front of a car technician (aka mechanic) workshop at Ugah Road, Idemili Anambra State earlier this week.

The incident was recorded on camera by blog reader Uchenna Muoghalu.

He wrote:
"The robber (on red t-shirt and necklace) was caught for a phone he stole at that place last week. He pointed two other accomplices.
"One of them was stabbed in the head and fainted immediately while broken bottles and stones were freely used on the second accused who is a northerner."
Disturbing video:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MomvZ001wBQ

1 Like

Re: Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by conductor1: 5:39pm
lalasticlala

Re: Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by newyorks(m): 5:41pm
Crime Never Pay

1 Like

Re: Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by conductor1: 5:43pm
newyorks:
Crime Never Pay
Na so

1 Like

Re: Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by koolet: 7:39pm
just no kill am but beat small

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by gqboyy(m): 7:40pm
Deir body don hear am today
Re: Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by BLACKbullet: 8:50pm
This is his first time of picking pocket ooooooo

The devil used him oooooo ooooo


I can hear him saying that.

1 Like

Re: Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by thuggCheetah(m): 8:51pm
Re: Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by Jeffrey12(m): 8:51pm
Nigerians nor get joy oo..

For this hard economy he dey pick pocket, make he just pray make them nor kill am. grin lipsrsealed
Re: Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by dessz(m): 8:51pm
this one just weak me. why don't they just hand em to the police would beating them lead to anything other than hurting their own fist.take them to jail and follow up on the matter to avoid foul play. abi no be so fellow Nlanders. undecided

2 Likes

Re: Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by Talk2Bella(f): 8:51pm
lord please heal Nigeria, she's sick

we have the kill syndrome in us, most of us just look for an opportunity to carry it out

who in their right minds will set someone ablaze or stab that person to death in the name of melting out justice

I weep everyday for my country but I lover her and wanna make her better

6 Likes

Re: Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by GreenMavro: 8:51pm
So because he is a man u manhandle him....if na woman now, u go Womanhandle her!

Well this pix says it all

Re: Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by Mskrisx(f): 8:52pm
That particular moment wey ur yam just don -u gat chop na but killing anybody is extreme.
It's lack that causes all these kinda act sad
May heaven never forgive parents who give birth to kids they know clearly they can't cater for angry no be by force to fuvk and born angry angry angry #mtcheeeeeeeeeew

Cc: Angrynigerian. sad

1 Like

Re: Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by PrinxArthur1(m): 8:52pm
chain they don't change this guy bearing!!!
Re: Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by dapelua(m): 8:52pm
na naija cause am oooo.. God will help us in dis country..

1 Like

Re: Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by Jeffrey12(m): 8:52pm
Ok
Re: Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by Mammangaddafi(m): 8:52pm
Flatinos and jungle justice.
Re: Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by DollarAngel(m): 8:52pm
Make money in a modest way

Re: Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by Legaycey: 8:52pm
haa! mechanic
Re: Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by kosisokosi48(m): 8:52pm
People and jungle justice sad

Re: Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by PrinxArthur1(m): 8:53pm
chain they don change this guy bearing!!!
Re: Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by metiette(m): 8:53pm
nawa..o.....im thief dia spanner? undecided undecided
Re: Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by pokipoki: 8:53pm
People should stop jungle justice!!!

1 Like

Re: Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by PrinxArthur1(m): 8:53pm
chai they don change this guy bearing!!!
Re: Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by nNEOo(m): 8:53pm
That idemili movie tho undecided
Re: Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by GreenMavro: 8:54pm
Mskrisx:
.
.com

Re: Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by baddosky1: 8:55pm
You came all the way from the North to come and steal and later, your people would be saying rubbish about we igbos. I'm sure the third guy na Brown Roofer!
Re: Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by ipobarecriminals: 8:56pm
sad mechanic blow/punch, nah die be Dat oo.No wonder! ipob peep get 4 contour /cardinal point on top of their Fheads,*walk out*
Re: Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by adecz: 8:58pm
Na Recession Tinz... grin

Re: Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by VeniJu: 8:58pm
newyorks:
Crime Never Pay

Official Crime pays alot.. That's why politricians don't get this sort of treatments. Their own crimes are official and illegally legalcheesy
Re: Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by Mskrisx(f): 8:59pm
GreenMavro:
.com



grin grin grin grin no knack me baton oo

boss howfar ur moniker. ..any news? Choi hunger go kee mee ooo cry
Re: Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by ALAYORMII: 8:59pm
See manhandling

(0) (1) (Reply)

Police Kill Seven Robbers In Edo / Man Arrested In Lagos For Attempting To Export Indian Hemp To China / Fraudster Uses Jonathan, Dangote’s Pictures To Dupe Victims

Viewing this topic: Phonefanatic, MrGoc(m), playpaz, holuwajobar(m), adebayonle(m), mestrophil(m), mandae(m), coolopj, franklyneo(m), muyiwadavid(m), poyet(m), omoagbeke(m), Engineermbugame(m), niterider(m), DavSagacity(m), gbese, alkene007, yaqq, obimum, odimbannamdi(m), Valto(m), noel76(m), fmlala, alfredfrddy(m), badttrader(m), Lanretoye(m), engrshakespeare, Jeeb111(m), ayatt(m), sirsholley, Emeritusseun(m), bayino(m), NotComplaining, vayne(m), lightwind(m), erinolu(m), Biggybountz, jojo1415, Iykon1313(m), ochuski(m), ERICOPLC, Mucokey(m), cliffsador, livgenius, kellybently(m) and 71 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.