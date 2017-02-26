Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) (14309 Views)

Sunday, 26 February 2017

Disturbing video: Mechanics manhandle pickpockets at Idemili, Anambra



Three suspected pickpockets were beaten mercilessly by an angry crowd in front of a car technician (aka mechanic) workshop at Ugah Road, Idemili Anambra State earlier this week.



The incident was recorded on camera by blog reader Uchenna Muoghalu.



He wrote:

"The robber (on red t-shirt and necklace) was caught for a phone he stole at that place last week. He pointed two other accomplices.

"One of them was stabbed in the head and fainted immediately while broken bottles and stones were freely used on the second accused who is a northerner."

Disturbing video:





lalasticlala

Crime Never Pay 1 Like

newyorks:

Crime Never Pay Na so Na so 1 Like

just no kill am but beat small 2 Likes 1 Share

Deir body don hear am today

This is his first time of picking pocket ooooooo



The devil used him oooooo ooooo





I can hear him saying that. 1 Like





For this hard economy he dey pick pocket, make he just pray make them nor kill am. Nigerians nor get joy oo..For this hard economy he dey pick pocket, make he just pray make them nor kill am.

this one just weak me. why don't they just hand em to the police would beating them lead to anything other than hurting their own fist.take them to jail and follow up on the matter to avoid foul play. abi no be so fellow Nlanders. 2 Likes

lord please heal Nigeria, she's sick



we have the kill syndrome in us, most of us just look for an opportunity to carry it out



who in their right minds will set someone ablaze or stab that person to death in the name of melting out justice



I weep everyday for my country but I lover her and wanna make her better 6 Likes

So because he is a man u manhandle him....if na woman now, u go Womanhandle her!



Well this pix says it all



It's lack that causes all these kinda act

May heaven never forgive parents who give birth to kids they know clearly they can't cater for no be by force to fuvk and born #mtcheeeeeeeeeew



Cc: Angrynigerian. That particular moment wey ur yam just don -u gat chop na but killing anybody is extreme.It's lack that causes all these kinda actMay heaven never forgive parents who give birth to kids they know clearly they can't cater forno be by force to fuvk and born#mtcheeeeeeeeeewCc: Angrynigerian. 1 Like

chain they don't change this guy bearing!!!

na naija cause am oooo.. God will help us in dis country.. 1 Like

Ok

Flatinos and jungle justice.

Make money in a modest way

haa! mechanic

People and jungle justice

chain they don change this guy bearing!!!

nawa..o.....im thief dia spanner?

People should stop jungle justice!!! 1 Like

chai they don change this guy bearing!!!

That idemili movie tho

You came all the way from the North to come and steal and later, your people would be saying rubbish about we igbos. I'm sure the third guy na Brown Roofer!

mechanic blow/punch, nah die be Dat oo.No wonder! ipob peep get 4 contour /cardinal point on top of their Fheads,*walk out* mechanic blow/punch, nah die be Dat oo.No wonder! ipob peep get 4 contour /cardinal point on top of their Fheads,*walk out*

Na Recession Tinz...

newyorks:

Crime Never Pay

Official Crime pays alot.. That's why politricians don't get this sort of treatments. Their own crimes are official and illegally legal Official Crime pays alot.. That's why politricians don't get this sort of treatments. Their own crimes are official and illegally legal

GreenMavro:

.com





no knack me baton oo



boss howfar ur moniker. ..any news? Choi hunger go kee mee ooo no knack me baton ooboss howfar ur moniker. ..any news? Choi hunger go kee mee ooo