₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,753,103 members, 3,388,036 topics. Date: Sunday, 26 February 2017 at 10:43 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) (14309 Views)
Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) / JTF Officials Manhandle Community Members In Bayelsa, Hold Them Hostage (photo) / Izuchukwu Ezimoha Who Was Executed In Indonesia Buried In Ihiala, Anambra - Pics (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by conductor1: 5:39pm
http://www.somtoo.com/2017/02/disturbing-video-mechanics-manhandle.html
Sunday, 26 February 2017
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MomvZ001wBQ
1 Like
|Re: Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by conductor1: 5:39pm
lalasticlala
|Re: Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by newyorks(m): 5:41pm
Crime Never Pay
1 Like
|Re: Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by conductor1: 5:43pm
newyorks:Na so
1 Like
|Re: Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by koolet: 7:39pm
just no kill am but beat small
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by gqboyy(m): 7:40pm
Deir body don hear am today
|Re: Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by BLACKbullet: 8:50pm
This is his first time of picking pocket ooooooo
The devil used him oooooo ooooo
I can hear him saying that.
1 Like
|Re: Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by thuggCheetah(m): 8:51pm
|Re: Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by Jeffrey12(m): 8:51pm
Nigerians nor get joy oo..
For this hard economy he dey pick pocket, make he just pray make them nor kill am.
|Re: Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by dessz(m): 8:51pm
this one just weak me. why don't they just hand em to the police would beating them lead to anything other than hurting their own fist.take them to jail and follow up on the matter to avoid foul play. abi no be so fellow Nlanders.
2 Likes
|Re: Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by Talk2Bella(f): 8:51pm
lord please heal Nigeria, she's sick
we have the kill syndrome in us, most of us just look for an opportunity to carry it out
who in their right minds will set someone ablaze or stab that person to death in the name of melting out justice
I weep everyday for my country but I lover her and wanna make her better
6 Likes
|Re: Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by GreenMavro: 8:51pm
So because he is a man u manhandle him....if na woman now, u go Womanhandle her!
Well this pix says it all
|Re: Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by Mskrisx(f): 8:52pm
That particular moment wey ur yam just don -u gat chop na but killing anybody is extreme.
It's lack that causes all these kinda act
May heaven never forgive parents who give birth to kids they know clearly they can't cater for no be by force to fuvk and born #mtcheeeeeeeeeew
Cc: Angrynigerian.
1 Like
|Re: Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by PrinxArthur1(m): 8:52pm
chain they don't change this guy bearing!!!
|Re: Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by dapelua(m): 8:52pm
na naija cause am oooo.. God will help us in dis country..
1 Like
|Re: Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by Jeffrey12(m): 8:52pm
Ok
|Re: Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by Mammangaddafi(m): 8:52pm
Flatinos and jungle justice.
|Re: Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by DollarAngel(m): 8:52pm
Make money in a modest way
|Re: Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by Legaycey: 8:52pm
haa! mechanic
|Re: Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by kosisokosi48(m): 8:52pm
People and jungle justice
|Re: Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by PrinxArthur1(m): 8:53pm
chain they don change this guy bearing!!!
|Re: Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by metiette(m): 8:53pm
nawa..o.....im thief dia spanner?
|Re: Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by pokipoki: 8:53pm
People should stop jungle justice!!!
1 Like
|Re: Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by PrinxArthur1(m): 8:53pm
chai they don change this guy bearing!!!
|Re: Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by nNEOo(m): 8:53pm
That idemili movie tho
|Re: Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by GreenMavro: 8:54pm
Mskrisx:.com
|Re: Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by baddosky1: 8:55pm
You came all the way from the North to come and steal and later, your people would be saying rubbish about we igbos. I'm sure the third guy na Brown Roofer!
|Re: Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by ipobarecriminals: 8:56pm
mechanic blow/punch, nah die be Dat oo.No wonder! ipob peep get 4 contour /cardinal point on top of their Fheads,*walk out*
|Re: Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by adecz: 8:58pm
Na Recession Tinz...
|Re: Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by VeniJu: 8:58pm
newyorks:
Official Crime pays alot.. That's why politricians don't get this sort of treatments. Their own crimes are official and illegally legal
|Re: Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by Mskrisx(f): 8:59pm
GreenMavro:
no knack me baton oo
boss howfar ur moniker. ..any news? Choi hunger go kee mee ooo
|Re: Mechanics Manhandle Pickpockets At Idemili, Anambra (Pics, Disturbing Video) by ALAYORMII: 8:59pm
See manhandling
Police Kill Seven Robbers In Edo / Man Arrested In Lagos For Attempting To Export Indian Hemp To China / Fraudster Uses Jonathan, Dangote’s Pictures To Dupe Victims
Viewing this topic: Phonefanatic, MrGoc(m), playpaz, holuwajobar(m), adebayonle(m), mestrophil(m), mandae(m), coolopj, franklyneo(m), muyiwadavid(m), poyet(m), omoagbeke(m), Engineermbugame(m), niterider(m), DavSagacity(m), gbese, alkene007, yaqq, obimum, odimbannamdi(m), Valto(m), noel76(m), fmlala, alfredfrddy(m), badttrader(m), Lanretoye(m), engrshakespeare, Jeeb111(m), ayatt(m), sirsholley, Emeritusseun(m), bayino(m), NotComplaining, vayne(m), lightwind(m), erinolu(m), Biggybountz, jojo1415, Iykon1313(m), ochuski(m), ERICOPLC, Mucokey(m), cliffsador, livgenius, kellybently(m) and 71 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20