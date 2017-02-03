Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) (6666 Views)

Car Thief Tied And Dragged In Abuja (Graphic Video, Pics) / Driver In Prison For Having Sex With Married Woman / Woman Burns Niece With Hot Iron For Having Sex With Landlady’s Son (graphic Pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nJ4bBVLQl2M



Source: This guy was rough handled by the police men in the video because money was found on him and he filmed everything.Source: http://ovoko.com.ng/nigerian-guy-films-police-men-harassing-money-video/ 1 Like 2 Shares

na wa ooo

He wasn't harassed "for having money with him." He was harassed because he wouldn't give them their "share." 9 Likes

The policeman must be drunk to have done that to him despite the fact that the guy was recording

BTW, na d guy ask d policeman to rough handle him now

If they rough handled him well, he won't be the one to record and that phone won't be with him to release the video 1 Like

Who trains this officers?.... 1 Like

Ndi eke 6 Likes









Nigerian police ,

Their STUPIDITY does not have installation manual





You don't know how to handle them HmmmmmNigerian police ,Their STUPIDITY does not have installation manualYou don't know how to handle them 1 Like





The NPF are the dumbest set of individuals I've ever met in my entire life





Imagine one, after searching my phone and found nothing incriminating, he went to my Xender and was questioning me about the girl's picture I used as the display picture like what the hell??





Gosh!



Set of untrained moronic elements







Those guys need rehabilitation ahswear.. Na only civilian dem fit front for



If dem jam beta thief now.. Na to jah







I just hope they don't, out of their own ineptitude, waste some innocent lives on the day of that protest.





The NPF are the dumbest set of individuals I've ever met in my entire lifeImagine one, after searching my phone and found nothing incriminating, he went to my Xender and was questioning me about the girl's picture I used as the display picturelike what the hell??Gosh!Set of untrained moronic elementsThose guys need rehabilitation ahswear.. Na only civilian dem fit front forIf dem jam beta thief now.. Na to jahI just hope they don't, out of their own ineptitude, waste some innocent lives on the day of that protest.









#Adonis3HasSpoken

3 Likes

Where bad eggs are more than the good ones, the whole egg will be regarded as useless...



The above slowpoke of a man is one of the bad eggs that has brought upon the uselessness of the NPF. 1 Like



I hate them ehhh Satanic police!I hate them ehhh 1 Like

Police is your friend.

The hustling is real



But the guy took a big risk,some don't live to tell this story,bringing out your phone will only provoke talk more or recording,People have to be careful of the demons in black uniform. Daylight robberyBut the guy took a big risk,some don't live to tell this story,bringing out your phone will only provoke talk more or recording,People have to be careful of the demons in black uniform. 1 Like

Nigeria police are the worse thing to happen to this nation 1 Like

oya rough me na... oya rough me na...

Dem don take bribe swear for Nigerian police

Odikwa risky





And these are the ones that feel like protesting is a sin abi?

They cannot plan on how to provide security for common protest but can harass any citizen abi?





Thunder dey road I already said all policemen are mad so I ain't surprised.And these are the ones that feel like protesting is a sin abi?They cannot plan on how to provide security for common protest but can harass any citizen abi?Thunder dey road 1 Like

Yet their Oga @ the top says we should not protest because criminals will infiltrate?

Maybe he is referring to the criminals in uniform working with him.

#NigeriaFirst. 2 Likes

There is no place money was mentioned and he was not even beaten. He was resisting arrest, that is not good under the law.

He should have been saying it in front of them thay they are molesting him because he had money on him. They can change the whole scenario for him.



By the way, where is he now?









Drabeey was HERE

They should go and rough-handle Seun egbegbe

This madness will never happen in Abj

Nairaland police force

. Dullards.

The guy is a bit lucky, this group didn't smash the phone join and destroy every evidence especially if that wasn't a live video Nigerian police is a disgrace! No iota of training. Believe me, they were restrained by the video and the mention of social media. Dullards.The guy is a bit lucky, this group didn't smash the phone join and destroy every evidence especially if that wasn't a live video 1 Like 1 Share

Nigeria Police never fails to disappoint

donsteady:

This madness will never happen in Abj shut up who told u? I live in Abuja also worse happens shut up who told u? I live in Abuja also worse happens



DPR

NIBSS

EFCC

FHi360 etc Updates on www.HRtechnique.com forDPRNIBSSEFCCFHi360 etc

TANKDESTROYER:

Who trains this officers?....

Training?



Once your connectz is strong, you just get appointment letter, sew your uniform, resume and start misbehaving.



Even rifle handling, na for police checkpoint for express dem go learn am.



Nigeria na like blue film. Training?Once your connectz is strong, you just get appointment letter, sew your uniform, resume and start misbehaving.Even rifle handling, na for police checkpoint for express dem go learn am.Nigeria na like blue film. 1 Like

We are no longer safe o