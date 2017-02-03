₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,738,498 members, 3,345,211 topics. Date: Friday, 03 February 2017 at 11:03 PM

Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) (6666 Views)

Car Thief Tied And Dragged In Abuja (Graphic Video, Pics) / Driver In Prison For Having Sex With Married Woman / Woman Burns Niece With Hot Iron For Having Sex With Landlady’s Son (graphic Pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) by blogbloke: 7:13pm
This guy was rough handled by the police men in the video because money was found on him and he filmed everything.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nJ4bBVLQl2M

Source: http://ovoko.com.ng/nigerian-guy-films-police-men-harassing-money-video/

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) by auntysimbiat(f): 8:52pm
na wa ooo
Re: Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) by NaLaugh: 10:24pm
He wasn't harassed "for having money with him." He was harassed because he wouldn't give them their "share."

9 Likes

Re: Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) by ffrreeee(f): 10:24pm
The policeman must be drunk to have done that to him despite the fact that the guy was recording
BTW, na d guy ask d policeman to rough handle him now
If they rough handled him well, he won't be the one to record and that phone won't be with him to release the video

1 Like

Re: Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) by TANKDESTROYER(m): 10:24pm
Who trains this officers?....

1 Like

Re: Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) by lordinoh(m): 10:25pm
Ndi eke

6 Likes

Re: Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) by brunofarad(m): 10:25pm
Hmmmmm



Nigerian police ,
Their STUPIDITY does not have installation manual


You don't know how to handle them grin

1 Like

Re: Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) by Adonis3: 10:25pm


The NPF are the dumbest set of individuals I've ever met in my entire life


Imagine one, after searching my phone and found nothing incriminating, he went to my Xender and was questioning me about the girl's picture I used as the display picture embarassed like what the hell?? undecided


Gosh!

Set of untrained moronic elements angry angry



Those guys need rehabilitation ahswear.. Na only civilian dem fit front for

If dem jam beta thief now.. Na to jah



I just hope they don't, out of their own ineptitude, waste some innocent lives on the day of that protest. sad







#Adonis3HasSpoken

3 Likes

Re: Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) by unclezuma: 10:25pm
grin grin grin grin grin
Re: Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) by Rozaay: 10:25pm
Where bad eggs are more than the good ones, the whole egg will be regarded as useless...

The above slowpoke of a man is one of the bad eggs that has brought upon the uselessness of the NPF.

1 Like

Re: Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) by mccoy47(m): 10:25pm
Satanic police!
I hate them ehhh angry

1 Like

Re: Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) by nkemdi89(f): 10:25pm
Police is your friend.
Re: Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) by EastGold(m): 10:26pm
The hustling is real
Re: Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) by Berbierklaus(f): 10:26pm
Daylight robbery shocked
But the guy took a big risk,some don't live to tell this story,bringing out your phone will only provoke talk more or recording,People have to be careful of the demons in black uniform.

1 Like

Re: Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) by buzquet(m): 10:26pm
Nigeria police are the worse thing to happen to this nation

1 Like

Re: Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) by KiNiBiGd: 10:27pm
grin grin oya rough me na...
Re: Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) by ALAYORMII: 10:27pm
Dem don take bribe swear for Nigerian police
Re: Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) by Oyind17: 10:28pm
Odikwa risky
Re: Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) by SubtleFRED(m): 10:28pm
I already said all policemen are mad so I ain't surprised.

And these are the ones that feel like protesting is a sin abi?
They cannot plan on how to provide security for common protest but can harass any citizen abi?


Thunder dey road angry angry

1 Like

Re: Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) by seguno2: 10:28pm
Yet their Oga @ the top says we should not protest because criminals will infiltrate?
Maybe he is referring to the criminals in uniform working with him.
#NigeriaFirst.

2 Likes

Re: Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) by Drabeey(m): 10:28pm
There is no place money was mentioned and he was not even beaten. He was resisting arrest, that is not good under the law.
He should have been saying it in front of them thay they are molesting him because he had money on him. They can change the whole scenario for him.

By the way, where is he now?




Drabeey was HERE
Re: Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) by bayocanny: 10:29pm
They should go and rough-handle Seun egbegbe
Re: Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) by donsteady(m): 10:29pm
This madness will never happen in Abj
Re: Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) by 12345baba: 10:29pm
Nairaland police force
Re: Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) by lighternote(f): 10:29pm
Nigerian police is a disgrace! No iota of training. Believe me, they were restrained by the video and the mention of social media grin. Dullards.
The guy is a bit lucky, this group didn't smash the phone join and destroy every evidence especially if that wasn't a live video

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) by nabegibeg: 10:29pm
Nigeria Police never fails to disappoint grin
Re: Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) by 12345baba: 10:30pm
donsteady:
This madness will never happen in Abj
shut up who told u? I live in Abuja also worse happens
Re: Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) by nmreports: 10:30pm
Updates on www.HRtechnique.com for
DPR
NIBSS
EFCC
FHi360 etc
Re: Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) by Spidermon: 10:30pm
TANKDESTROYER:
Who trains this officers?....

Training?

Once your connectz is strong, you just get appointment letter, sew your uniform, resume and start misbehaving.

Even rifle handling, na for police checkpoint for express dem go learn am.

Nigeria na like blue film.

1 Like

Re: Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) by Divay22(f): 10:31pm
We are no longer safe o
Re: Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) by seguno2: 10:31pm
ALAYORMII:
Dem don take bribe swear for Nigerian police

I wonder how much Georgina Onuoha paid them to escort her to Ibadan?

(0) (1) (Reply)

My Naval Boyfriend Threw Our Baby Into The Lagoon – Glory Yusuf / 14yr Old Boy Hammered Mum To Death...sets Home On Fire To Cover The Murder / 111-year-old Blind Woman Burnt To Death

Viewing this topic: kels2much(m), bcashy, Obijulius, bran1, marisdgreat(f), futurewise11(m), ElectronicsGuy(m), Inik(m), Ojoboak(m), softboiy, ocee31(m), Mayany(m), psychopunk(m), vimi(m), afezy110, yankison(m), wese90(m), Deesick7(m), GFanky, kunlap02(m), seyijobi(m), babzlim(m), blkmum700, barofterror, chinakobo(m), Berbierklaus(f), kunleben1, Freeezzz(m), TheGrandMaster, macaranta(m), Emeritusseun(m), iambliss, obidevine(m), ADUBA1(m), iwriterng(m), mestrophil(m), iamfearless(m), lonelydora(m), xtratagem(m), kazyhm(m), Wanice, sabatok(m), endeedike(m), auska2(m), kretoz, adekennis(m), frinx, LarryHub(m), Ichel, gayman99, Faramide(m), blacktallest(f), jaylicioussss(f), wura2020, SammieLowkey(m), mrpotter(m) and 129 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.