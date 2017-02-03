₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) by blogbloke: 7:13pm
This guy was rough handled by the police men in the video because money was found on him and he filmed everything.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nJ4bBVLQl2M
Source: http://ovoko.com.ng/nigerian-guy-films-police-men-harassing-money-video/
|Re: Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) by auntysimbiat(f): 8:52pm
na wa ooo
|Re: Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) by NaLaugh: 10:24pm
He wasn't harassed "for having money with him." He was harassed because he wouldn't give them their "share."
|Re: Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) by ffrreeee(f): 10:24pm
The policeman must be drunk to have done that to him despite the fact that the guy was recording
BTW, na d guy ask d policeman to rough handle him now
If they rough handled him well, he won't be the one to record and that phone won't be with him to release the video
|Re: Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) by TANKDESTROYER(m): 10:24pm
Who trains this officers?....
|Re: Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) by lordinoh(m): 10:25pm
Ndi eke
|Re: Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) by brunofarad(m): 10:25pm
Hmmmmm
Nigerian police ,
Their STUPIDITY does not have installation manual
You don't know how to handle them
|Re: Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) by Adonis3: 10:25pm
The NPF are the dumbest set of individuals I've ever met in my entire life
Imagine one, after searching my phone and found nothing incriminating, he went to my Xender and was questioning me about the girl's picture I used as the display picture like what the hell??
Gosh!
Set of untrained moronic elements
Those guys need rehabilitation ahswear.. Na only civilian dem fit front for
If dem jam beta thief now.. Na to jah
I just hope they don't, out of their own ineptitude, waste some innocent lives on the day of that protest.
#Adonis3HasSpoken
|Re: Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) by unclezuma: 10:25pm
|Re: Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) by Rozaay: 10:25pm
Where bad eggs are more than the good ones, the whole egg will be regarded as useless...
The above slowpoke of a man is one of the bad eggs that has brought upon the uselessness of the NPF.
|Re: Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) by mccoy47(m): 10:25pm
Satanic police!
I hate them ehhh
|Re: Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) by nkemdi89(f): 10:25pm
Police is your friend.
|Re: Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) by EastGold(m): 10:26pm
The hustling is real
|Re: Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) by Berbierklaus(f): 10:26pm
Daylight robbery
But the guy took a big risk,some don't live to tell this story,bringing out your phone will only provoke talk more or recording,People have to be careful of the demons in black uniform.
|Re: Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) by buzquet(m): 10:26pm
Nigeria police are the worse thing to happen to this nation
|Re: Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) by KiNiBiGd: 10:27pm
oya rough me na...
|Re: Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) by ALAYORMII: 10:27pm
Dem don take bribe swear for Nigerian police
|Re: Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) by Oyind17: 10:28pm
Odikwa risky
|Re: Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) by SubtleFRED(m): 10:28pm
I already said all policemen are mad so I ain't surprised.
And these are the ones that feel like protesting is a sin abi?
They cannot plan on how to provide security for common protest but can harass any citizen abi?
Thunder dey road
|Re: Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) by seguno2: 10:28pm
Yet their Oga @ the top says we should not protest because criminals will infiltrate?
Maybe he is referring to the criminals in uniform working with him.
#NigeriaFirst.
|Re: Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) by Drabeey(m): 10:28pm
There is no place money was mentioned and he was not even beaten. He was resisting arrest, that is not good under the law.
He should have been saying it in front of them thay they are molesting him because he had money on him. They can change the whole scenario for him.
By the way, where is he now?
Drabeey was HERE
|Re: Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) by bayocanny: 10:29pm
They should go and rough-handle Seun egbegbe
|Re: Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) by donsteady(m): 10:29pm
This madness will never happen in Abj
|Re: Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) by 12345baba: 10:29pm
Nairaland police force
|Re: Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) by lighternote(f): 10:29pm
Nigerian police is a disgrace! No iota of training. Believe me, they were restrained by the video and the mention of social media . Dullards.
The guy is a bit lucky, this group didn't smash the phone join and destroy every evidence especially if that wasn't a live video
|Re: Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) by nabegibeg: 10:29pm
Nigeria Police never fails to disappoint
|Re: Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) by 12345baba: 10:30pm
donsteady:shut up who told u? I live in Abuja also worse happens
|Re: Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) by nmreports: 10:30pm
|Re: Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) by Spidermon: 10:30pm
TANKDESTROYER:
Training?
Once your connectz is strong, you just get appointment letter, sew your uniform, resume and start misbehaving.
Even rifle handling, na for police checkpoint for express dem go learn am.
Nigeria na like blue film.
|Re: Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) by Divay22(f): 10:31pm
We are no longer safe o
|Re: Police Manhandle Guy For "Having Money With Him In His Wallet" (Video, Pics) by seguno2: 10:31pm
ALAYORMII:
I wonder how much Georgina Onuoha paid them to escort her to Ibadan?
