|This Giant Sea Turtle Was Caught In Imo River (Pictures) by Rikze: 8:07pm On Feb 26
See The Giant Sea Creature That Was Killed In My Area. (pics)
This sea turtle made its way into a fisherman's fishing hook this evening and has made some fellas evening and Sunday at large.
Location: Imo River, Ihitte Uboma, Imo State.
|Re: This Giant Sea Turtle Was Caught In Imo River (Pictures) by dacovajnr: 8:09pm On Feb 26
With the way ppl dey chop any creature dey cum across I hope they won't end up eating d person God wan send to save us from recession if he decide to come in form of Snake or Antelope
|Re: This Giant Sea Turtle Was Caught In Imo River (Pictures) by Namdeenero(m): 8:16pm On Feb 26
Poor thing
|Re: This Giant Sea Turtle Was Caught In Imo River (Pictures) by ipobarecriminals: 8:23pm On Feb 26
everything here nah point and kill. @ Op,I salute u ooo,continue to kill una ancestors anyhow..If u eat that animal, make ur belle explode
|Re: This Giant Sea Turtle Was Caught In Imo River (Pictures) by Rikze: 8:26pm On Feb 26
More...
|Re: This Giant Sea Turtle Was Caught In Imo River (Pictures) by Rikze: 8:32pm On Feb 26
ipobarecriminals:
Sorry ooo... the Fisher Man didn't know this is part of your Ancestors otherwise he wouldn't have killed it... Abeg stop forming Animal Activist for me... Don't tell me you don't eat Cow meat (beef) or even cos they are all part of Animals
ipobarecriminals:
Sorry ooo... the Fisher Man didn't know this is part of your Ancestors otherwise he wouldn't have killed it... Abeg stop forming Animal Activist for me... Don't tell me you don't eat Cow meat (beef) or even goat cos they are all part of Animals
|Re: This Giant Sea Turtle Was Caught In Imo River (Pictures) by decatalyst(m): 8:50pm On Feb 26
The worst mistake any ancestor/demon can make is to come to Nigeria in the form of an animal
|Re: This Giant Sea Turtle Was Caught In Imo River (Pictures) by TPAND: 9:32pm On Feb 26
Na correct tortoise be this ooo
|Re: This Giant Sea Turtle Was Caught In Imo River (Pictures) by oyeyipow(m): 9:54pm On Feb 26
TPAND:
Turtle. Tortoises live on land, turtles are aquatic.
|Re: This Giant Sea Turtle Was Caught In Imo River (Pictures) by Ioannes(m): 10:22pm On Feb 26
Must we kill everything we see?
Why is our mentality and way of life still locked in the Jurassic age?
|Re: This Giant Sea Turtle Was Caught In Imo River (Pictures) by BlueShine(m): 2:41pm
There is no animal reserve in this country.
Africa needs to be re colonised!
|Re: This Giant Sea Turtle Was Caught In Imo River (Pictures) by Abdeeyoungboss(m): 2:41pm
Meat don land
|Re: This Giant Sea Turtle Was Caught In Imo River (Pictures) by soberdrunk(m): 2:41pm
When Nigerians kill and eat 'Mans best friend'(dog), what is a common turtle way nor get relationship with anybody
|Re: This Giant Sea Turtle Was Caught In Imo River (Pictures) by kolajoo(m): 2:42pm
Hungry in the land
Meanwhile
|Re: This Giant Sea Turtle Was Caught In Imo River (Pictures) by Lemiday(m): 2:43pm
|Re: This Giant Sea Turtle Was Caught In Imo River (Pictures) by Godprotectigbo5(f): 2:43pm
|Re: This Giant Sea Turtle Was Caught In Imo River (Pictures) by Samanza89(m): 2:43pm
Nice one!...
What shall it profit a man if God created animals for food and he spares them...
That goes very well with fresh palmy...!..
|Re: This Giant Sea Turtle Was Caught In Imo River (Pictures) by Chikelue2000(m): 2:43pm
Meat!!!!
|Re: This Giant Sea Turtle Was Caught In Imo River (Pictures) by Sanchez01: 2:43pm
This is heart wrenching
|Re: This Giant Sea Turtle Was Caught In Imo River (Pictures) by Keneking: 2:44pm
Murderer
|Re: This Giant Sea Turtle Was Caught In Imo River (Pictures) by johnjay4u2u(m): 2:44pm
Naija eats all.
Someone got to alert the animal kingdom
|Re: This Giant Sea Turtle Was Caught In Imo River (Pictures) by sekundosekundo: 2:44pm
Ntanta don land, pls give my friend Sarrki the head.
|Re: This Giant Sea Turtle Was Caught In Imo River (Pictures) by Israeljones(m): 2:45pm
if aliens were to eventually come to this country,, Nigerians wud have eatn them b4 they realise they were aliens
|Re: This Giant Sea Turtle Was Caught In Imo River (Pictures) by walozanga(m): 2:45pm
BlueShine:clap for ur self oyinbo
|Re: This Giant Sea Turtle Was Caught In Imo River (Pictures) by Abdulazeez007(m): 2:45pm
people be lamenting must we eat this must we eat that? the cows, goats and fishes we consume everyday, what you gotta say bouh dat? Nna Na God dey provide
|Re: This Giant Sea Turtle Was Caught In Imo River (Pictures) by hausatoomumu: 2:46pm
man must wack.
|Re: This Giant Sea Turtle Was Caught In Imo River (Pictures) by boss1310(m): 2:46pm
am not an animal activist but can't eat every meat abeg.
|Re: This Giant Sea Turtle Was Caught In Imo River (Pictures) by donnie(m): 2:46pm
Chai
|Re: This Giant Sea Turtle Was Caught In Imo River (Pictures) by absoluteSuccess: 2:47pm
Eleyi gidi gan oooo
He sudunt has comes outside today to be playing with water. If not, killing people we not kill it.
|Re: This Giant Sea Turtle Was Caught In Imo River (Pictures) by Vickiweezy(m): 2:47pm
Lala ..
|Re: This Giant Sea Turtle Was Caught In Imo River (Pictures) by wink2015: 2:47pm
Rikze:
@Rikze,
Next time, make a youtube video of the de-shelling process of the giantsea creature ( sea turtle ) Viewers will be interested on how you take out the shell.
A youtube tutorial will be more educative to students.
The same goes to those guyz killing, snakes, crocodiles, lizards etc and making pepper soup with it. Why not create a youtube videos of the slaying and cooking processes and upload it online.
Photograph or pictures is not enough.
|Re: This Giant Sea Turtle Was Caught In Imo River (Pictures) by iPrevail(m): 2:47pm
Sanchez01:
Hypocrite! It's not heart wrenching to kill and eat chicken right?
