Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / This Giant Sea Turtle Was Caught In Imo River (Pictures) (16801 Views)

See The Python Killed And Eaten In My Area (pics) / Check Out This Creature That Was Murdered / See The Giant Croco Found In Unical Today! (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

See The Giant Sea Creature That Was Killed In My Area. (pics)



This sea turtle made its way into a fisherman's fishing hook this evening and has made some fellas evening and Sunday at large.



Location: Imo River, Ihitte Uboma, Imo State. 1 Like

With the way ppl dey chop any creature dey cum across I hope they won't end up eating d person God wan send to save us from recession if he decide to come in form of Snake or Antelope 60 Likes 4 Shares

Poor thing 2 Likes

everything here nah point and kill. @ Op,I salute u ooo,continue to kill una ancestors anyhow..If u eat that animal, make ur belle explode everything here nah point and kill. @ Op,I salute u ooo,continue to kill una ancestors anyhow..If u eat that animal, make ur belle explode 4 Likes

More...

ipobarecriminals:

everything here nah point and kill. @ Op,I salute u ooo,continue to kill una ancestors anyhow..If u eat that animal, make ur belle explode

Sorry ooo... the Fisher Man didn't know this is part of your Ancestors otherwise he wouldn't have killed it... Abeg stop forming Animal Activist for me... Don't tell me you don't eat Cow meat (beef) or even cos they are all part of Animals ipobarecriminals:

everything here nah point and kill. @ Op,I salute u ooo,continue to kill una ancestors anyhow..If u eat that animal, make ur belle explode

Sorry ooo... the Fisher Man didn't know this is part of your Ancestors otherwise he wouldn't have killed it... Abeg stop forming Animal Activist for me... Don't tell me you don't eat Cow meat (beef) or even goat cos they are all part of Animals Sorry ooo... the Fisher Man didn't know this is part of your Ancestors otherwise he wouldn't have killed it... Abeg stop forming Animal Activist for me... Don't tell me you don't eat Cow meat (beef) or even cos they are all part of AnimalsSorry ooo... the Fisher Man didn't know this is part of your Ancestors otherwise he wouldn't have killed it... Abeg stop forming Animal Activist for me... Don't tell me you don't eat Cow meat (beef) or even goat cos they are all part of Animals 14 Likes

The worst mistake any ancestor/demon can make is to come to Nigeria in the form of an animal 50 Likes 4 Shares

Na correct tortoise be this ooo

TPAND:

Na correct tortoise be this ooo

Turtle. Tortoises live on land, turtles are aquatic. Turtle. Tortoises live on land, turtles are aquatic. 12 Likes





Why is our mentality and way of life still locked in the Jurassic age?



Must we kill everything we see?Why is our mentality and way of life still locked in the Jurassic age? 4 Likes

There is no animal reserve in this country.



Africa needs to be re colonised! 4 Likes

Meat don land Meat don land

When Nigerians kill and eat 'Mans best friend'(dog), what is a common turtle way nor get relationship with anybody 9 Likes





Meanwhile Hungry in the landMeanwhile 29 Likes

Nice one!...



What shall it profit a man if God created animals for food and he spares them...

That goes very well with fresh palmy...!.. 3 Likes

Meat!!!!

This is heart wrenching

Murderer

Naija eats all.



Someone got to alert the animal kingdom

Ntanta don land, pls give my friend Sarrki the head.

if aliens were to eventually come to this country,, Nigerians wud have eatn them b4 they realise they were aliens 4 Likes

BlueShine:

There is no animal reserve in this country.



Africa needs to be re colonised! clap for ur self oyinbo clap for ur self oyinbo 3 Likes

people be lamenting must we eat this must we eat that? the cows, goats and fishes we consume everyday, what you gotta say bouh dat? Nna Na God dey provide 4 Likes

man must wack.

am not an animal activist but can't eat every meat abeg. 2 Likes

Chai

Eleyi gidi gan oooo



He sudunt has comes outside today to be playing with water. If not, killing people we not kill it.

Lala ..

Rikze:

See The Giant Sea Creature That Was Killed In My Area. (pics)



This sea turtle made its way into a fisherman's fishing hook this evening and has made some fellas evening and Sunday at large.



Location: Imo River, Ihitte Uboma, Imo State.

@Rikze,



Next time, make a youtube video of the de-shelling process of the giantsea creature ( sea turtle ) Viewers will be interested on how you take out the shell.



A youtube tutorial will be more educative to students.



The same goes to those guyz killing, snakes, crocodiles, lizards etc and making pepper soup with it. Why not create a youtube videos of the slaying and cooking processes and upload it online.



Photograph or pictures is not enough. @Rikze,Next time, make a youtube video of the de-shelling process of the giantsea creature ( sea turtle ) Viewers will be interested on how you take out the shell.A youtube tutorial will be more educative to students.The same goes to those guyz killing, snakes, crocodiles, lizards etc and making pepper soup with it. Why not create a youtube videos of the slaying and cooking processes and upload it online.Photograph or pictures is not enough. 5 Likes