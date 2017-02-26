







The weddings which held in four Juma’at Mosques in Kano metropolis and at the headquarters of the 44 local government areas of the state preceded medical tests conducted on the prospective couples to ascertain their health status.



State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje who spoke at the reception urged the newly-weds to live in peace with one another for their union to last long.







He also noted that joining the couples in suspicious circumstances would make them distrust each other, hence the medical tests that were conducted on them.



Also speaking at the reception, a renowned Islamic Scholar and Commander-General of the State Hisbah board, Sheikh Aminu Daurawa reminded the couples of the need to imbibe the fear of Allah in dealing with their partners.



He also reminded them that they would be made to account for all their deeds in the afterlife.



Shiekh Nasir Adam, the Chief Imam of Shiekh Ahamadu Tijjani Jumuat Mosque called on the couples to imbibe the spirit of fairness as ordained by Islam.

