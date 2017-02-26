₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|1520 Couples Wed In Kano by AbujaBoss: 10:30pm On Feb 26
A reception was on Sunday February 26 2017 held for some of the 1,520 couples who were on Friday joined in holy matrimony at mass weddings organised by Kano state government.
The weddings which held in four Juma’at Mosques in Kano metropolis and at the headquarters of the 44 local government areas of the state preceded medical tests conducted on the prospective couples to ascertain their health status.
State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje who spoke at the reception urged the newly-weds to live in peace with one another for their union to last long.
He also noted that joining the couples in suspicious circumstances would make them distrust each other, hence the medical tests that were conducted on them.
Also speaking at the reception, a renowned Islamic Scholar and Commander-General of the State Hisbah board, Sheikh Aminu Daurawa reminded the couples of the need to imbibe the fear of Allah in dealing with their partners.
He also reminded them that they would be made to account for all their deeds in the afterlife.
Shiekh Nasir Adam, the Chief Imam of Shiekh Ahamadu Tijjani Jumuat Mosque called on the couples to imbibe the spirit of fairness as ordained by Islam.
https://ezeja.com/news/2017/02/26/1520-couples-wed-kano/
|Re: 1520 Couples Wed In Kano by eezeribe(m): 10:34pm On Feb 26
OK
|Re: 1520 Couples Wed In Kano by ChrisAirforce1(m): 10:36pm On Feb 26
I don't trust this gathering
Bomb fit go off
|Re: 1520 Couples Wed In Kano by DozieInc(m): 10:37pm On Feb 26
Oya.
|Re: 1520 Couples Wed In Kano by Cutehector(m): 10:37pm On Feb 26
Seems like a match-make wedding to me
|Re: 1520 Couples Wed In Kano by ritababe(f): 10:39pm On Feb 26
why? can't they look for work to do than increasing the already dense population of Nigeria?
|Re: 1520 Couples Wed In Kano by EastGold(m): 11:06pm On Feb 26
Another set of Almijiris in the making
|Re: 1520 Couples Wed In Kano by johncallidon(m): 11:10pm On Feb 26
am not surprise
|Re: 1520 Couples Wed In Kano by johncallidon(m): 11:13pm On Feb 26
am not surprise
ChrisAirforce1:na so,, I concur wih Yhu
|Re: 1520 Couples Wed In Kano by carmag(m): 11:35pm On Feb 26
we must marry by force. ..
where are the brides groom
|Re: 1520 Couples Wed In Kano by NaijaWebGuru: 7:14am
Happy married life
fp lalasticlala
|Re: 1520 Couples Wed In Kano by unclezuma: 10:34am
Alhamdulilah and congratulations to them.
|Re: 1520 Couples Wed In Kano by officialJP: 10:35am
massive wedding
|Re: 1520 Couples Wed In Kano by SinaMike: 10:35am
What?
|Re: 1520 Couples Wed In Kano by blesoh(f): 10:35am
That gathering sef dey somehow
|Re: 1520 Couples Wed In Kano by Barmmyshoes: 10:36am
Happy marital life to them!
|Re: 1520 Couples Wed In Kano by hucienda: 10:36am
Mass weddings to increase the population even further.
|Re: 1520 Couples Wed In Kano by ephi123(f): 10:36am
That's all they know how to do. Marry, populate and breed without plans to educate their offsprings.
|Re: 1520 Couples Wed In Kano by Iphone5: 10:37am
ephi123:
Lol
|Re: 1520 Couples Wed In Kano by GreenMavro: 10:38am
At least..dis one don save dem from the hardship of wedding during recession
|Re: 1520 Couples Wed In Kano by brownies1: 10:38am
Nice
|Re: 1520 Couples Wed In Kano by IMASTEX: 10:39am
okay
|Re: 1520 Couples Wed In Kano by Pavore9: 10:39am
Breeding of poverty and ignorance continues!
|Re: 1520 Couples Wed In Kano by chiedu7: 10:41am
I found the millions of votes accredited to Kano as hilarious during the 2015 elections.
The north is desperate to get them to breed becos they don't have population.
|Re: 1520 Couples Wed In Kano by Elzends(m): 10:43am
New set of Almajiris coming soon
|Re: 1520 Couples Wed In Kano by darichlife(m): 10:45am
Northern Nigeria with their ills, how long will they keep doing this, breeding ground for poverty and starvation. Pls. The north needs more school's, to equip thier brains before it is too late
|Re: 1520 Couples Wed In Kano by chimah3(m): 10:46am
What the heck is wrong with these people
|Re: 1520 Couples Wed In Kano by LeopardX: 10:46am
.
|Re: 1520 Couples Wed In Kano by Oyind17: 10:47am
E better pass to thief wife
|Re: 1520 Couples Wed In Kano by LeopardX: 10:48am
the basis of these marriages is not love. But the obsessive desire to have sex and breed children. Northern Nigeria should focus on the quality, and not quantity of lives.
|Re: 1520 Couples Wed In Kano by anibi9674: 10:49am
nija
|Re: 1520 Couples Wed In Kano by me69: 10:49am
ephi123:They are more than twice more schools in the north than in your region don't be misinformed
