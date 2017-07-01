₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Man And His Oyinbo Bride Wed In A Simple Ceremony Abroad (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 8:20pm
A Nigerian man from Akwa Ibom state has been hailed online after getting married to his white fiancee in a 'low-key' wedding abroad. The man tied the knot to his partner in a simple wedding with family and few friends present. Read what David Akpan shared about the man in a bid to encourage others to 'Cut their coats according to their cloths' when it comes to wedding matters.
You know say these people don marry so?
The guy na Akwa Ibomite o, brother to Enobong Udoessien and the shody na oyibo.
You don see buffet, 10 tier cake, DJ, Compere, event center wey dey collect 200k to rent, wedding gown wey take 45k to rent, suit wey be bespoke, branded photos, bouncers or entourage. Have you seen any table with Hennessey or Remy Martin on top?. Best man sef plus bridesmaid no dey o. Make una look well. These are some of the reasons some men clock 40 and are still too scared to take the bold step!!
Typical Uyo babe no go gree this kind o. She will probably want to give her friends a lasting memory while the guy will run into debts just to satisfy her and then they go home and starve. After all the show, everyone will retire to their homes and leave both of you alone forgetting all that happened there!!
God help us and flush out this demonic philosophy of unnecessary expenditure. How beautiful and glamorous a wedding is doesn't guarantee the success of the home. Guys and ladies plus parents of children beware!!
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/nigerian-man-gets-married-white-bride-got-people-talking.html
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man And His Oyinbo Bride Wed In A Simple Ceremony Abroad (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 8:21pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Nigerian Man And His Oyinbo Bride Wed In A Simple Ceremony Abroad (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 8:21pm
The kind of WOMEN our men tie the knot with ehn
Is this WOMAN not old at a young age?
By the way, he also denied our Yoruba aunty this...
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man And His Oyinbo Bride Wed In A Simple Ceremony Abroad (Photos) by Piiko(m): 8:22pm
Green card must fall out sharp guy
20 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man And His Oyinbo Bride Wed In A Simple Ceremony Abroad (Photos) by tobillionaire(m): 8:25pm
fat b!tch
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man And His Oyinbo Bride Wed In A Simple Ceremony Abroad (Photos) by dyadeleye(m): 8:25pm
Good one broda...
|Re: Nigerian Man And His Oyinbo Bride Wed In A Simple Ceremony Abroad (Photos) by Fadiga24(m): 8:29pm
You hardly see a black nigga marry a presentable white lady.
It's either she is as fat as the entire entourage or she is as old as the wedding church.
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man And His Oyinbo Bride Wed In A Simple Ceremony Abroad (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 8:32pm
tobillionaire:
You just sounded so racist!
19 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man And His Oyinbo Bride Wed In A Simple Ceremony Abroad (Photos) by babazako(m): 8:33pm
This is great! simple wedding ,simple background, simple dress,simple people. I pray they,happily live together forever!
5 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man And His Oyinbo Bride Wed In A Simple Ceremony Abroad (Photos) by Vanpascore(m): 8:33pm
Is ds a lady or madam?
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man And His Oyinbo Bride Wed In A Simple Ceremony Abroad (Photos) by KingsoBabaTips(m): 8:33pm
Trust me This marriage na setup all because of Money ... That Punny is Old to Drill unto Marriage Level... Stories that touch the heart will occur in the future.... Any way Afonjas get Mind sha dem fit Marry Mad Person self once Mula dey Involve !!!!!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man And His Oyinbo Bride Wed In A Simple Ceremony Abroad (Photos) by Dotwillis1(m): 8:34pm
the hustle is real
5 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man And His Oyinbo Bride Wed In A Simple Ceremony Abroad (Photos) by fiftynaira(m): 8:43pm
Green card fall in him
7 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man And His Oyinbo Bride Wed In A Simple Ceremony Abroad (Photos) by themayor4542(m): 8:44pm
Well,as regards the bride ; she's not a miss world or a model but she's not the worst white bride I've seen. I mean I've seen far worse than this.
17 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man And His Oyinbo Bride Wed In A Simple Ceremony Abroad (Photos) by lefulefu(m): 8:56pm
decatalyst:its for papers and greencard na
u suppose know this .its obvious he prolly has a younger lady back at home.
|Re: Nigerian Man And His Oyinbo Bride Wed In A Simple Ceremony Abroad (Photos) by lefulefu(m): 8:59pm
Piiko:abi
7 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man And His Oyinbo Bride Wed In A Simple Ceremony Abroad (Photos) by lefulefu(m): 9:01pm
Fadiga24:..
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man And His Oyinbo Bride Wed In A Simple Ceremony Abroad (Photos) by lefulefu(m): 9:02pm
fiftynaira:..
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man And His Oyinbo Bride Wed In A Simple Ceremony Abroad (Photos) by joe4real12: 9:03pm
tobillionaire:Vulgar
#spits
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man And His Oyinbo Bride Wed In A Simple Ceremony Abroad (Photos) by Homeboiy(m): 9:39pm
A white lady here should pm me
|Re: Nigerian Man And His Oyinbo Bride Wed In A Simple Ceremony Abroad (Photos) by johnbuck81(m): 10:02pm
simple...i love simple marriage like this.
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man And His Oyinbo Bride Wed In A Simple Ceremony Abroad (Photos) by ZaraGift: 10:16pm
Op check well, this must be an Afonja, the love marrying white grand mama
|Re: Nigerian Man And His Oyinbo Bride Wed In A Simple Ceremony Abroad (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:17pm
Just like singer may-D & his lover
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BcX8cNkmzJA
|Re: Nigerian Man And His Oyinbo Bride Wed In A Simple Ceremony Abroad (Photos) by joshuaidibia(m): 10:18pm
Whitey
|Re: Nigerian Man And His Oyinbo Bride Wed In A Simple Ceremony Abroad (Photos) by kaycyor: 10:18pm
The man face for the first pics be like ' If I handle you ehhh, you go know say I get big cassava".. Nigerian can so like big things..
|Re: Nigerian Man And His Oyinbo Bride Wed In A Simple Ceremony Abroad (Photos) by lefulefu(m): 10:19pm
Homeboiy:whywhyogun..someone needs ur attention
|Re: Nigerian Man And His Oyinbo Bride Wed In A Simple Ceremony Abroad (Photos) by loydsis(m): 10:19pm
The hustle for green card is de beginning of wisdom.
|Re: Nigerian Man And His Oyinbo Bride Wed In A Simple Ceremony Abroad (Photos) by liftedhigh: 10:20pm
Ogidi
|Re: Nigerian Man And His Oyinbo Bride Wed In A Simple Ceremony Abroad (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 10:20pm
To even buy wedding gown he cannot. What a stingy man? Why do Nigerians marry old or fat white ladies?
Had it been he was in Nigeria, he will be giving his spec of woman like pointed nose, slim like Agbani, working, lives in Banana island, etc.
5 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man And His Oyinbo Bride Wed In A Simple Ceremony Abroad (Photos) by Krystalzkris(f): 10:20pm
Why our naija brothers nor dey marry all the one fine girls wet dey there. Na only fat, old looking women dem suppose dey kneel down greet sef naim dem dey always fall in love with. Green card love
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man And His Oyinbo Bride Wed In A Simple Ceremony Abroad (Photos) by Fresca(f): 10:20pm
Hmm which kin rush rush marriage?? Abeg this my brother fall my hand. Nsuto mkpo ado mi..
|Re: Nigerian Man And His Oyinbo Bride Wed In A Simple Ceremony Abroad (Photos) by Homeboiy(m): 10:21pm
lefulefu:oga that guy na gay
1 Like
