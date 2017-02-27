₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) by ijustdey: 7:35am
Igbeaku Orji
http://newtelegraphonline.com/crime/metro/robbers-amourer-held-abia/
|Re: Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) by LAFO(f): 7:39am
Crime is everywhere
NCAN, stay off this thread
|Re: Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) by Nusaf: 7:40am
Liepods again?
|Re: Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) by coolcharm(m): 7:40am
Odiegwu
|Re: Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) by Epositive(m): 7:40am
creameaners everywhere! look at the lady's face..,.,..SMH
#positivevibes
|Re: Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) by mykelmeezy(m): 7:46am
ugly women do crime
NCAN
name checked region - iPod region
|Re: Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) by rusher14: 8:13am
Honestly I wasn't expecting her to be ravishing.
Why? I don't know.
Just never expected it and I can say I wasn't disappointed.
|Re: Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) by decatalyst(m): 8:13am
Send them to the gallows and reduce the numbers remaining in order to put the numbers growing in check.
|Re: Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) by Vickiweezy(m): 10:21am
30 years imprisonment with hard labour.
|Re: Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) by Musampa73(m): 10:38am
Take dis una father...
|Re: Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) by brownies1: 10:41am
Chioo
|Re: Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) by Obinna53: 10:42am
What da Bleep
|Re: Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) by hucienda: 10:42am
Title of this thread somewhat funny
'See Her Face'.
Na only the woman dey there? Anyway, feminists and sexists - and yes, lest I forget, NCAN members - over to you.
|Re: Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) by Solotango: 10:42am
|Re: Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) by Koval12: 10:42am
How many politicians looting us dry every day and night,have been arrested and paraded in this manner? Nigeria is a joke
|Re: Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) by GreenMavro: 10:43am
she her face like eba wey harmattan catch
|Re: Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) by obembet(m): 10:43am
I don't like checking name of criminal... Cos they are always from...
|Re: Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) by Obinna53: 10:43am
She looks like poo,true or false
|Re: Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) by smartmey61(m): 10:43am
Armed robberess look ugly
|Re: Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) by hilariousdammie(m): 10:45am
Ipob and crime are like this
|Re: Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) by emmanuel1990(m): 10:46am
mama okpete...
|Re: Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) by Nairalane: 10:46am
NCAN, where are you
|Re: Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) by Israeljones(m): 10:46am
LAFO:You seem shy, disappointed and disgraced when you opened this thread and found out where the culprits are from..
but you will never make this same comment if the criminals were from other regions...
well,,, You have said it all,, crime is everywea and i blv you
|Re: Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) by Kennitrust: 10:47am
"Armourer" what does this mean.
Were pix of armour
|Re: Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) by kingthreat(m): 10:47am
They look like part of the miscreants protesting for nnamdi kanu
|Re: Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) by chakula(m): 10:48am
What a smart a women. Atleast she represent her gender and proved that a women can perform what a man do.
|Re: Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) by enigmaticlion: 10:49am
Obinna53:True.
|Re: Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) by quentin06: 10:49am
NCAN IPOB DIVISION to other branches.
Cease all name checking activities. na we we .
|Re: Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) by Pennyways: 10:49am
Ok
|Re: Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) by enigmaticlion: 10:50am
obembet:
|Re: Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) by mine85(m): 10:50am
Police can parade innocent as criminals... I don't trust them
