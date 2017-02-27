₦airaland Forum

Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) by ijustdey: 7:35am
Igbeaku Orji

Police in Abia State have arrested three suspected armed robbers, Chinedu Nwachukwu (gang member) Michael Ukpai (criminal receiver) and Ngozi Emmanuel (a female amourer). Parading the suspects, among others arrested for various offences, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Leye Oyebade, said on February 2, “about 2030hrs, a report was received from the duo of Onyebuchi John and Joy Igwe, both of 35 Ibenekwu Street and 64 Emonye Street all in Aba respectively, that they were attacked in their residence by a gang of three armed men”.

Oyebade added that the hoodlums made away with the GSM phones of their victims and other valuables after shooting them in the legs.

He said: “The prompt response of Ndiegoro police to the scene led to the arrest of one of the hoodlums, Uche Echela, with a bullet wound.

His arrest led to the subsequent arrest of Chinedu Nwachukwu, Michael Ukpai and Ngozi Emmanuel.” The commissioner said that a suspected stolen blackberry phone was recovered from Ukpai while seven SIM cards of different networks as well as one Techno phone were recovered from Nwachukwu.


http://newtelegraphonline.com/crime/metro/robbers-amourer-held-abia/

Re: Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) by LAFO(f): 7:39am
Crime is everywhere







NCAN, stay off this thread

Re: Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) by Nusaf: 7:40am
Liepods again?

Re: Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) by coolcharm(m): 7:40am
Odiegwu

Re: Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) by Epositive(m): 7:40am
creameaners everywhere! look at the lady's face..,.,..SMH



#positivevibes

Re: Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) by mykelmeezy(m): 7:46am
ugly women do crime

NCAN

name checked region - iPod region

Re: Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) by rusher14: 8:13am
Honestly I wasn't expecting her to be ravishing.

Why? I don't know.

Just never expected it and I can say I wasn't disappointed.

Re: Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) by decatalyst(m): 8:13am
Send them to the gallows and reduce the numbers remaining in order to put the numbers growing in check. undecided

Re: Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) by Vickiweezy(m): 10:21am
30 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Re: Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) by Musampa73(m): 10:38am
Take dis una father...

Re: Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) by brownies1: 10:41am
Chioo
Re: Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) by Obinna53: 10:42am
What da Bleep
Re: Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) by hucienda: 10:42am
Title of this thread somewhat funny and sexist.

'See Her Face'.

Na only the woman dey there? Anyway, feminists and sexists - and yes, lest I forget, NCAN members grin - over to you.
Re: Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) by Solotango: 10:42am
angry angry
Re: Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) by Koval12: 10:42am
How many politicians looting us dry every day and night,have been arrested and paraded in this manner? Nigeria is a joke

Re: Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) by GreenMavro: 10:43am
angry

she her face like eba wey harmattan catch angry angry angry

Re: Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) by obembet(m): 10:43am
I don't like checking name of criminal... Cos they are always from...

Re: Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) by Obinna53: 10:43am
She looks like poo,true or false

Re: Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) by smartmey61(m): 10:43am
Armed robberess look ugly undecided

Re: Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) by hilariousdammie(m): 10:45am
Ipob and crime are like this

Re: Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) by emmanuel1990(m): 10:46am
mama okpete...
Re: Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) by Nairalane: 10:46am
NCAN, where are you
Re: Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) by Israeljones(m): 10:46am
LAFO:
Crime is everywhere







NCAN, stay off this thread
You seem shy, disappointed and disgraced when you opened this thread and found out where the culprits are from..
but you will never make this same comment if the criminals were from other regions...


well,,, You have said it all,, crime is everywea and i blv you
Re: Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) by Kennitrust: 10:47am
"Armourer" undecidedwhat does this mean.
Were pix of armour
Re: Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) by kingthreat(m): 10:47am
They look like part of the miscreants protesting for nnamdi kanu

Re: Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) by chakula(m): 10:48am
What a smart a women. Atleast she represent her gender and proved that a women can perform what a man do.
Re: Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) by enigmaticlion: 10:49am
Obinna53:
She looks like poo,true or false
True.
Re: Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) by quentin06: 10:49am
NCAN IPOB DIVISION to other branches.

Cease all name checking activities. na we we .

Re: Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) by Pennyways: 10:49am
Ok
Re: Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) by enigmaticlion: 10:50am
obembet:
I don't like checking name of criminal... Cos they are always from...

Re: Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) by mine85(m): 10:50am
Police can parade innocent as criminals... I don't trust them

