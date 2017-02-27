Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Robbers, Female Armourer Held In Abia (photo) (11103 Views)

Police in Abia State have arrested three suspected armed robbers, Chinedu Nwachukwu (gang member) Michael Ukpai (criminal receiver) and Ngozi Emmanuel (a female amourer). Parading the suspects, among others arrested for various offences, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Leye Oyebade, said on February 2, “about 2030hrs, a report was received from the duo of Onyebuchi John and Joy Igwe, both of 35 Ibenekwu Street and 64 Emonye Street all in Aba respectively, that they were attacked in their residence by a gang of three armed men”.



Oyebade added that the hoodlums made away with the GSM phones of their victims and other valuables after shooting them in the legs.



He said: “The prompt response of Ndiegoro police to the scene led to the arrest of one of the hoodlums, Uche Echela, with a bullet wound.



His arrest led to the subsequent arrest of Chinedu Nwachukwu, Michael Ukpai and Ngozi Emmanuel.” The commissioner said that a suspected stolen blackberry phone was recovered from Ukpai while seven SIM cards of different networks as well as one Techno phone were recovered from Nwachukwu.



How many politicians looting us dry every day and night,have been arrested and paraded in this manner? Nigeria is a joke 2 Likes





