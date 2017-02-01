₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Boat Conductor Kills Passenger's Brother In Lekki Area Of Lagos (photo)
The police have launched a manhunt for a boat conductor, Kole Adebayo, over the death of Abiona Ajisefinni at Igbogun village in Lekki Local Council Development Area of Lagos State on February 15.
Last Friday, the police arrested the community’s Baale, Adekunle Onileiyan, but granted him bail to enable him produce the suspect.
It was gathered that Adebayo’s father, a boat operator, was billed to attend a meeting at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) Panti, Yaba, but did not show up.
His absence was said to have prompted the arrest of the Baale who came to represent him.
According to sources, Adebayo stabbed the deceased with a sharp object while working as a conductor aboard his father’s boat.
It was gathered that the suspect had a disagreement with the late Ajisefinni’s sister, Abosede, who was a passenger on the boat.
The Nation learnt that Adebayo plucked some bananas from the bunch Abosede bought in the market, leading to quarrel between them. It was learnt that the argument led to a fight when they got to shore.
The late Ajisefinni, who came to the waterfront to assist his sister with her load, sighted them fighting and rushed to her defence.
Having settled the quarrel and scolded Adebayo for fighting with a woman, the late Ajisefinni carried his sister’s load and headed home.
But unknown to him, the still enraged Adebayo allegedly pursued him stabbed him from behind.
Adebayo was said to have fled the community with a friend, Asumo Giwa after the attack.
A relative of the deceased who gave his name as Ahmed, said: “There was disagreement over payment for the banana because the boat conductor was just eating the banana the woman had bought for sale. In the course of the argument, Abosede told the conductor that she has his age mates as younger brothers at home and that one of them was around to assist her.
“Immediately, the boat conductor heard younger brother, he approached Abiona Samuel Ajisefinni (deceased), who was assisting his sister to carry some goods and stabbed him in the neck with a spear. The boat conductor is a village tout but he worked with his father that day.
“The deceased was rushed to Akodo General Hospital but died while in transit. The murder case was reported at Akodo Police Station but later transferred to SCIID Panti, Lagos Mainland. We are just pleading with the police to ensure justice is done. Our son should not die in vain.”

Some people are just heartless... Hian!
Some people are just heartless... Hian!
Is this not wickedness.....
Is this not wickedness.....

hmmm
No hiding place for the wicked!
No hiding place for the wicked!
Boat conductor
Nothin person no go see for Nairaland
Boat conductor
Nothin person no go see for Nairaland
too many evil in the Land
too many evil in the Land
Boat Conductor
Boat Conductor
I hope he did not die in vain
I hope he did not die in vain
s
s
That's why I made always very suspicious of people
That's why I made always very suspicious of people
99 percent of Nigeria news are bad WHEN are we going to hv good news wich way my country
99 percent of Nigeria news are bad WHEN are we going to hv good news wich way my country
|Re: Boat Conductor Kills Passenger’s Brother In Lekki Area Of Lagos (photo) by Oyind17: 11:11am
Most Nigerians need anger management. I was amazed a lady threw a breakable cup at her younger sister out of anger. It landed on her right eye. The girl couldn't open the eye for more than a week.
boat dey get conductor
boat dey get conductor
Sad.
Sad.
Afonja and barbaric killing. These people don't believe in sanctity of human life.
Tufiakwa!!!
NCAN, Abuja Branch reporting
Afonja and barbaric killing. These people don't believe in sanctity of human life.
Tufiakwa!!!
NCAN, Abuja Branch reporting
|Re: Boat Conductor Kills Passenger’s Brother In Lekki Area Of Lagos (photo) by Esseite: 11:13am
BANANA......
Na wah, because of banana person commit murder.
please if you can afford it, its not luxury......... Separate yourself the best you can, some people are not just humans and are agent of darkness.
Seems like you guys are running out of news.. this stuff have made front page before
Seems like you guys are running out of news.. this stuff have made front page before
Na them..... Yoruba people at it again!!!!
Na them..... Yoruba people at it again!!!!
|Re: Boat Conductor Kills Passenger’s Brother In Lekki Area Of Lagos (photo) by CuteMorriz: 11:18am
Culprit: Kole Adebayo
Identification: Afonja
Features: Contour Head, scratched cheeks
Location: Rusted roof republic
Crime: Murder (ist degree)
Motivation: Hunger
Rep. Ref : 2215
Rep. Location: FCT
....................processing.............
ok
ok
What did he gain by killing the poor guy?
What did he gain by killing the poor guy?
See wetin banana don cause now
See wetin banana don cause now
Kill the boat conductor sefinni
Kill the boat conductor sefinni
banana abi.ok after apple is banana isorite
banana abi.ok after apple is banana isorite
You had to quote all that, just to type this
You mumu no be small
RIP to the deceased
Donchi135:
You had to quote all that, just to type this
You mumu no be small
RIP to the deceased
