₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,753,843 members, 3,390,485 topics. Date: Tuesday, 28 February 2017 at 07:57 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / How To Successfully Return To Work After Maternity Leave (1177 Views)
Fidelity Bank, Best Bank To Work For In Nigeria – Survey / 10 Golden Rules In Safety To Work Successfully In Construction And Oil And Gas / How Long Does It Take To Resume Work After Medical Examination (1) (2) (3) (4)
|How To Successfully Return To Work After Maternity Leave by assisttohire: 9:00am On Feb 27
HOW TO SUCCESSFULLY RETURN TO WORK AFTER MATERNITY LEAVE
Childbirth is an amazing experience, however, it comes with a lot of challenges. A lot of working mothers find it difficult to deal with the emotional demands of motherhood. The stress of juggling a career and motherhood can take a toll on you and your family. If you have recently given birth and want to return to work, these ideas will make the transition easy for you.
Invest in Essential Child Care Items: Items like breast pumps, food warmers, and nursing pads are essential for new mothers. One of the challenges of resuming work after childcare is making sure your baby is well fed. You can express milk before leaving for work so that your caregiver can feed your baby while you are away.
Pamper Yourself: Get a trusted caregiver to look after your baby at least a week before you return to work. Then take a few hours a day to relax. You could go to the spa, go shopping, hang out with friends or simply get some sleep.
Hire a Nanny or Childcare Expert: Before returning to work, hire a qualified caregiver to look after your baby. Also, do a background check on the person or day care centre you intend to put your child while going to work.
Keep Your Support System Strong: Make sure you connect with your friends and family at least once a week, this helps you relax for a few hours. Accept their offer to look after your baby while you are at work. This way your baby will be with familiar faces few times a week.
Contact HR: Email or have a meeting with the HR to know the best time to discuss your resumption. They can bring you up-to-date on projects that were completed during your absence and future projects. You can also discuss your work hours with them.
Look Good: Your maternity outfits should no longer have a place in your wardrobe after you have given birth. Pregnancy changes your body, so do a wardrobe inventory. If your regular work clothes don’t fit anymore, buy new outfits. You have to look good to feel good.
Get Everything Ready the Night Before: Before going to bed, make a schedule of things you want to do the next day. Make sure that your outfit is ready, organise your work and baby’s bag to avoid forgetting important items at home.
Ease into Your Work Schedule: Resume work on a Wednesday or Thursday, so you can get used to the flow again.
Have Lunch: Never get consumed with work that you forget to have lunch. This is also an opportunity to socialise and catch up on work with your colleagues.
Basically, be mentally and emotionally prepared to face work pressures. You should not feel guilty about leaving your baby for hours. If you have hired a qualified caregiver, your baby will be fine while you are away. However, make sure you spend quality time with your baby when you get back from work or during the weekend.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How To Successfully Return To Work After Maternity Leave by SweetBoyFriend(m): 7:08am
How to successfully get back to work after your maternity leave
1. Think about all the bills you have to pay, think about all the nice things you can buy with money, think about the respect that money brings.
You will go back to work the following day
3 Likes
|Re: How To Successfully Return To Work After Maternity Leave by nony43(m): 7:08am
Paternity leave nko?
|Re: How To Successfully Return To Work After Maternity Leave by Pearly255(f): 7:09am
Quite interesting tho! But I think all that office thing goes to my man d father of my kids I need quality time with my babies. That's why I prefer being my own boss as a mom to be. I don't think I can ever be the nanny kind of a mom with all this kidnapping news ... Apart from that I don't think I'd be comfortable leaving my babies in the care of another woman... Wetin do me? Just saying #Myopinion.
2 Likes
|Re: How To Successfully Return To Work After Maternity Leave by anonymuz(m): 7:09am
k
|Re: How To Successfully Return To Work After Maternity Leave by Badirukehinde(m): 7:10am
cool piece
|Re: How To Successfully Return To Work After Maternity Leave by asuaiclive(m): 7:10am
luvly
|Re: How To Successfully Return To Work After Maternity Leave by dinocy(m): 7:11am
nice, but what if na triplet?
1 Like
|Re: How To Successfully Return To Work After Maternity Leave by Nnenna2too(f): 7:12am
Wow..dis is a nice information.. Tnx Ops really helpful
|Re: How To Successfully Return To Work After Maternity Leave by divicoded: 7:14am
[b]Lastly, disallow your husband from banging you immediately to prevent unwanted pregnancy! Just allow your husband to bang outside for once![/b]
|Re: How To Successfully Return To Work After Maternity Leave by bolseas(f): 7:15am
lol...what a coincidence. I resumed on the 27th.from 16 weeks maternity leave...
thanks Op... this piece is helpful.
1 Like
|Re: How To Successfully Return To Work After Maternity Leave by sakalisis(m): 7:26am
Okay oo
|Re: How To Successfully Return To Work After Maternity Leave by Flexherbal(m): 7:28am
Nice one !
|Re: How To Successfully Return To Work After Maternity Leave by Ahmed0336(m): 7:34am
In dis recession where d money to dey hire all those people listed above?
Just go find person from ur wife village and escape all these expenses.
1 Like
|Re: How To Successfully Return To Work After Maternity Leave by Vaabra01(f): 7:34am
not ready now... but nice tok
|Re: How To Successfully Return To Work After Maternity Leave by Wiseandtrue(f): 7:40am
Nice write-up.
|Re: How To Successfully Return To Work After Maternity Leave by femi4(m): 7:56am
Pearly255:Naso all of una dey talk....you go soon face reality
(0) (Reply)
Be Ur Own Boss In 2013...be Ur Own Boss In 2013.......be Ur Own Boss In 2013.... / Hello Guys. / Operational Risk
Viewing this topic: mimibe(f), kinah(f), oyinella(f), Kexcellency, Rett0, braimeddy, wizkidblogger(f), Wiseoldman, Thiannah(f), chillybrandy(f), femi4(m) and 22 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9