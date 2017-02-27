Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Set Ablaze For Stealing A Motor Battery In Calabar (graphic Photos) (9590 Views)

This morning, a Facebook user, Julie Effiong alerted Brainnewsng.com of a jungle justice in Yellow Duke by Okodi and Okoho Ephraim, where she quoted ”Very horrible sight”.



It was gathered that the affected man, which is still under his early 20’s stole a motor Battery, where luck ran out of him, he was caught, beaten by angry mob before being set ablaze.



See Graphic Photos below



Photo Credit: 'Ifere Paul'



Chai, Mbok Abasi

What a pity!







http://brainnewsng.com/man-set-ablaze-calabar/





cc: Seun, Lalasticlala See More Photos below:cc: Seun, Lalasticlala

Jesus wept!

Sh!t!

wtf is wrong with Nigerians 3 Likes

Blood of Zechariah.... Pheww 1 Like

Since the Police force isn't helpful . . .







abi na only Me dey see am





because of common battery





and some ppl do welcome party for IBORI



Chai



naija which way na na d fire raise d man D. I. C.abi na only Me dey see ambecause of common batteryand some ppl do welcome party for IBORIChainaija which way na 1 Like

Very bad

Oh

Jeeeez





Lord have mercy, I no want laugh.



E be like na girl make him go thief. The penisss still stand They never learnLord have mercy, I no want laugh.E be like na girl make him go thief. The penisss still stand 1 Like

Even though I hate jungle justice but I will say it's good for him



Last month a thief removed my car battery but how he removed it is still a mystery to me because I parked it in front of my office which is an open place and I locked All my car doors



I have been borrowing car battery since that day, last week I asked for how much they are selling car battery and I was told it's 26k. Imaging 26k in this recession when I have a lot things to use money for.





RIP Mr thief even thou you die but your manhood lives on!!! 3 Likes

too bad. if some of dose dat set him ablaze could be in his shoe...some will do worse.

God heal dis country

But his manhood live on

Stealing is wrong but I don't support jungle justice



This is bullshit.

#Saynotojunglejustice

Thatz what they know how to do. Every night we alwayx take out ba3 into the house because of thievery. Serves him right

You mean he was burnt just because of battery? So if someone steal billions from government that i meant for the development of Nigeria, what shall we do to the person?

So sad. He stole battery and was burnt, others steal billions that would affect you directly yet when you meet them you throway salute, and you think you'll make heaven?? Keep deceiving yourself.









Meanwhile,

















In the 1st and 2nd pix, Even at death his sugar stick de stand.

JUNGLE JUSTICE.

"Petty thieves get hanged while the great thieves get to rule the world" - Aesop.







Shame! 1 Like

Na wa ooo









this is disgusting. poo even come out from his anus.

Naija and J.J be like Buhari and London

It's such a pity that I share the same country with worst creatures on earth.. oya they should eat the fried meat na!

This is terrible. .. Car battery!! Nah wah. Lord have mercy!