|Man Set Ablaze For Stealing A Motor Battery In Calabar (graphic Photos) by BrainnewsNg(f): 11:39am
By Eyo Nse,
This morning, a Facebook user, Julie Effiong alerted Brainnewsng.com of a jungle justice in Yellow Duke by Okodi and Okoho Ephraim, where she quoted ”Very horrible sight”.
It was gathered that the affected man, which is still under his early 20’s stole a motor Battery, where luck ran out of him, he was caught, beaten by angry mob before being set ablaze.
See Graphic Photos below
Photo Credit: 'Ifere Paul'
Source: http://brainnewsng.com/man-set-ablaze-calabar/
|Re: Man Set Ablaze For Stealing A Motor Battery In Calabar (graphic Photos) by Blesseddarl(f): 11:40am
Chai, Mbok Abasi
|Re: Man Set Ablaze For Stealing A Motor Battery In Calabar (graphic Photos) by Freewoman(f): 11:43am
opportunity FOR advert.............. Paste all the stories here, stop referring people to that your stupid web page
|Re: Man Set Ablaze For Stealing A Motor Battery In Calabar (graphic Photos) by coolesmile: 11:48am
What a pity!
|Re: Man Set Ablaze For Stealing A Motor Battery In Calabar (graphic Photos) by BrainnewsNg(f): 11:52am
See More Photos below:
http://brainnewsng.com/man-set-ablaze-calabar/
cc: Seun, Lalasticlala
|Re: Man Set Ablaze For Stealing A Motor Battery In Calabar (graphic Photos) by nerodenero: 12:07pm
Jesus wept!
|Re: Man Set Ablaze For Stealing A Motor Battery In Calabar (graphic Photos) by MoreWahala: 1:59pm
Sh!t!
|Re: Man Set Ablaze For Stealing A Motor Battery In Calabar (graphic Photos) by AnonyNymous(m): 1:59pm
wtf is wrong with Nigerians
|Re: Man Set Ablaze For Stealing A Motor Battery In Calabar (graphic Photos) by Toylove: 1:59pm
Blood of Zechariah.... Pheww
|Re: Man Set Ablaze For Stealing A Motor Battery In Calabar (graphic Photos) by NameChecker: 2:00pm
Since the Police force isn't helpful . . .
|Re: Man Set Ablaze For Stealing A Motor Battery In Calabar (graphic Photos) by jamex93(m): 2:00pm
na d fire raise d man D. I. C.
abi na only Me dey see am
because of common battery
and some ppl do welcome party for IBORI
Chai
naija which way na
|Re: Man Set Ablaze For Stealing A Motor Battery In Calabar (graphic Photos) by musco4me: 2:00pm
Very bad
|Re: Man Set Ablaze For Stealing A Motor Battery In Calabar (graphic Photos) by ajuwarhodes(f): 2:00pm
Oh
|Re: Man Set Ablaze For Stealing A Motor Battery In Calabar (graphic Photos) by Icon4s(m): 2:01pm
Jeeeez
|Re: Man Set Ablaze For Stealing A Motor Battery In Calabar (graphic Photos) by Oyind17: 2:01pm
They never learn
Lord have mercy, I no want laugh.
E be like na girl make him go thief. The penisss still stand
|Re: Man Set Ablaze For Stealing A Motor Battery In Calabar (graphic Photos) by moscobabs(m): 2:02pm
Even though I hate jungle justice but I will say it's good for him
Last month a thief removed my car battery but how he removed it is still a mystery to me because I parked it in front of my office which is an open place and I locked All my car doors
I have been borrowing car battery since that day, last week I asked for how much they are selling car battery and I was told it's 26k. Imaging 26k in this recession when I have a lot things to use money for.
RIP Mr thief even thou you die but your manhood lives on!!!
|Re: Man Set Ablaze For Stealing A Motor Battery In Calabar (graphic Photos) by talk2rotman(m): 2:02pm
too bad. if some of dose dat set him ablaze could be in his shoe...some will do worse.
God heal dis country
|Re: Man Set Ablaze For Stealing A Motor Battery In Calabar (graphic Photos) by SaintMorris: 2:02pm
But his manhood live on
Stealing is wrong but I don't support jungle justice
Stealing is wrong but I don't support jungle justice
Contact us for all your roofing jobs and roof maintenance etc
|Re: Man Set Ablaze For Stealing A Motor Battery In Calabar (graphic Photos) by Musampa73(m): 2:02pm
This is bullshit.
#Saynotojunglejustice
|Re: Man Set Ablaze For Stealing A Motor Battery In Calabar (graphic Photos) by clems88(m): 2:02pm
Thatz what they know how to do. Every night we alwayx take out ba3 into the house because of thievery. Serves him right
|Re: Man Set Ablaze For Stealing A Motor Battery In Calabar (graphic Photos) by KingMicky3286: 2:02pm
You mean he was burnt just because of battery? So if someone steal billions from government that i meant for the development of Nigeria, what shall we do to the person?
|Re: Man Set Ablaze For Stealing A Motor Battery In Calabar (graphic Photos) by tafat: 2:03pm
So sad. He stole battery and was burnt, others steal billions that would affect you directly yet when you meet them you throway salute, and you think you'll make heaven?? Keep deceiving yourself.
Meanwhile,
In the 1st and 2nd pix, Even at death his sugar stick de stand.
|Re: Man Set Ablaze For Stealing A Motor Battery In Calabar (graphic Photos) by uncleade: 2:03pm
JUNGLE JUSTICE.
|Re: Man Set Ablaze For Stealing A Motor Battery In Calabar (graphic Photos) by JoeCutie(m): 2:03pm
"Petty thieves get hanged while the great thieves get to rule the world" - Aesop.
Shame!
|Re: Man Set Ablaze For Stealing A Motor Battery In Calabar (graphic Photos) by Taqsit(f): 2:03pm
Na wa ooo
Check my signature
|Re: Man Set Ablaze For Stealing A Motor Battery In Calabar (graphic Photos) by Odkosh: 2:04pm
this is disgusting. poo even come out from his anus.
|Re: Man Set Ablaze For Stealing A Motor Battery In Calabar (graphic Photos) by kenneth348: 2:04pm
Naija and J.J be like Buhari and London
|Re: Man Set Ablaze For Stealing A Motor Battery In Calabar (graphic Photos) by TinaAnita(f): 2:04pm
It's such a pity that I share the same country with worst creatures on earth.. oya they should eat the fried meat na!
|Re: Man Set Ablaze For Stealing A Motor Battery In Calabar (graphic Photos) by Pearly255(f): 2:04pm
This is terrible. .. Car battery!! Nah wah. Lord have mercy!
|Re: Man Set Ablaze For Stealing A Motor Battery In Calabar (graphic Photos) by goldedprince: 2:05pm
omg calabar again?
wtf.
this state was the best in nigeria especially during donald duke era.
why cant they kick that short big headed governor from that state.
