The unnamed company clearly told him to not waste his father money.



In 2017, same company be begging Kuddi. Smh



http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/02/abuja-based-filmmaker-kuddi-is-dead.html?m=1 Abuja-Based Filmmaker, Kuddi Is Dead got a very sweet revenge from a company he begged to promote his work in 2014.The unnamed company clearly told him to not waste his father money.In 2017, same company be begging Kuddi. Smh

They aren't even ashamed to contact him.. I guess they immediately deleted that conversation from their device as they considered the guy as a low upcoming artist and called a full grown man a child by "stop wasting his parents money." because if they still have the chat they wouldn't have contacted him.. There is not arithmetic formula to success.. if I was the guy though I would collect my money 8 Likes

what kind of name is" kuddi is dead" 11 Likes

What is kuddi? Is he a Nigerian? 3 Likes

That's an advice to everyone

don't stop what you are doing and be consistence in your dreams

those that rejected you will come begging but please don't disappoint me when you stand tall over them.



God doesn't neglect his own so don't neglect your dreams 1 Like

Moral lesson, never look down on someone except of course you're admiring their shoes. 5 Likes 3 Shares

So unprofessional, the artist has kept the hatred in his heart for 3 years. 1 Like

Thumbs up. They disrespect you when you have nothing . when you do all the struggling on you own,they want to famz.

ok, but i thought a Kuddi died. 3 Likes

Same as Walt Disney....moral of this is that Don't allow people to rubbish your vision because they are so blind to see it... 5 Likes 1 Share



VERY STUPID WAY OF HEADING A POST 3 Likes

