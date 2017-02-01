₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Akan Weeks' Banner Spotted In Ghana 3 Months After Uyo Church Building Collapse by CastedDude: 12:56pm
An outrage has been sparked online after banner pictures of pastor Akan Weeks of the Reigners Bible Church in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State -being referred to as a Bishop was spotted in Ghana. The church collapsed last year December (barely 3 months) -killing lots of members and injuring many others.
The collapse happened during a Bishopric consecration of the founder of the church Pastor Akan Weeks. Due to the tragedy, the event was suspended indefinitely.
Reports had it that the Pastor Akan Weeks moved to another location in Abak Local Government Area to conduct the event even though some of his church members were severely injured and some dead, but he denied it.
His banner pictures have been spotted in Ghana with the pastor now referred to as Bishop.
People are now asking has the pastor moved on considering the fact that he said he doesn't need the Bishop title for now or did the Ghanaian church make a mistake .
Different online users have been left enraged by this new development.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/uyo-church-building-collapse-has-pastor.html
|Re: Akan Weeks' Banner Spotted In Ghana 3 Months After Uyo Church Building Collapse by CastedDude: 12:56pm
|Re: Akan Weeks' Banner Spotted In Ghana 3 Months After Uyo Church Building Collapse by CastedDude: 1:02pm
|Re: Akan Weeks' Banner Spotted In Ghana 3 Months After Uyo Church Building Collapse by ayoolar011(m): 1:02pm
|Re: Akan Weeks' Banner Spotted In Ghana 3 Months After Uyo Church Building Collapse by shukuokukobambi: 1:04pm
SMH!!
These guys are very unfeeling and inhuman. How can he move on when his members are still mourning their dead relatives? where is his gaddem conscience?
|Re: Akan Weeks' Banner Spotted In Ghana 3 Months After Uyo Church Building Collapse by BleSSedMee(f): 1:07pm
Feeling sad all over again.
But truth be told, the work of God must still continue. But I really wish he could forfeit that title as a mark of respect to all those lives lost.
Lord help us all.
|Re: Akan Weeks' Banner Spotted In Ghana 3 Months After Uyo Church Building Collapse by coolesmile: 1:18pm
Nowadays, churches are only out to make money. These "men of God" are serious business men raking in millions monthly. So whether people die or not their church business must go on. No time to waste.
|Re: Akan Weeks' Banner Spotted In Ghana 3 Months After Uyo Church Building Collapse by nerodenero: 1:20pm
This and many more are the reasons it is very difficult for some of us to challenge Daddy Freeze whenever he launches different attacks on pastors.
Let God be the judge if what happened to those people was to appease his own god or not.
|Re: Akan Weeks' Banner Spotted In Ghana 3 Months After Uyo Church Building Collapse by jnrbayano(m): 1:42pm
BleSSedMee:
Work of God?
Who were you referring to?
|Re: Akan Weeks' Banner Spotted In Ghana 3 Months After Uyo Church Building Collapse by ITbomb(m): 1:42pm
End time lovers of titles rather than lovers of God
That part of hell reserved for those who use the name of God for their selfish desires has been retrofitted with the latest heating device
|Re: Akan Weeks' Banner Spotted In Ghana 3 Months After Uyo Church Building Collapse by jnrbayano(m): 1:44pm
nerodenero:
Exactly.
He hasn't got anything he spoke about these men false for once.
|Re: Akan Weeks' Banner Spotted In Ghana 3 Months After Uyo Church Building Collapse by veekid(m): 2:23pm
this one Na news Abi Na wetin?
|Re: Akan Weeks' Banner Spotted In Ghana 3 Months After Uyo Church Building Collapse by ExpiredNigeria: 2:23pm
s
|Re: Akan Weeks' Banner Spotted In Ghana 3 Months After Uyo Church Building Collapse by smithsydny(m): 2:24pm
Blood money men of god
|Re: Akan Weeks' Banner Spotted In Ghana 3 Months After Uyo Church Building Collapse by AngelicBeing: 2:26pm
|Re: Akan Weeks' Banner Spotted In Ghana 3 Months After Uyo Church Building Collapse by darfay: 2:27pm
Fishers of tithes
|Re: Akan Weeks' Banner Spotted In Ghana 3 Months After Uyo Church Building Collapse by Keneking: 2:27pm
These images of the collapsed structure should be removed pls
|Re: Akan Weeks' Banner Spotted In Ghana 3 Months After Uyo Church Building Collapse by Opinedecandid(m): 2:29pm
What will the op achieve by this level of negative speculative journalism.
Looking at that banner closely indicates that Bishop Akan Weeks is merely a 'Speaker' at the up coming Conference, and that he is to be hosted by another preacher.
Have you forgotten that the bishop in perspective is a preacher?
So that he had an incident in his church some months ago he should retire from preaching? Or maybe the incident has made him not to be a preacher again.
Some things that happen to some persons, they never bargained for those to happen.
In the world, ye shall have tribulations, but be of good cheer, for Christ had overcome the world.
Be guided, sons of men.
|Re: Akan Weeks' Banner Spotted In Ghana 3 Months After Uyo Church Building Collapse by bettercreature(m): 2:29pm
The Hustle Is Real!!! You don't need Jesus to come down to tell you that all these pastor are hustler
They are glorified yahoo men
|Re: Akan Weeks' Banner Spotted In Ghana 3 Months After Uyo Church Building Collapse by rusher14: 2:31pm
Saying of a showman -
"The show must go on. "
|Re: Akan Weeks' Banner Spotted In Ghana 3 Months After Uyo Church Building Collapse by mccoy47(m): 2:31pm
Con men
|Re: Akan Weeks' Banner Spotted In Ghana 3 Months After Uyo Church Building Collapse by omojeesu(m): 2:32pm
End times.
|Re: Akan Weeks' Banner Spotted In Ghana 3 Months After Uyo Church Building Collapse by Chivasex: 2:34pm
I hope Nigerians will learn that these so called men of god are all fake and they don't even send them but just what they can bring in as offerings and tithes.
God helps us all
|Re: Akan Weeks' Banner Spotted In Ghana 3 Months After Uyo Church Building Collapse by 100Cents: 2:38pm
Okay..
|Re: Akan Weeks' Banner Spotted In Ghana 3 Months After Uyo Church Building Collapse by KingAfo(m): 2:41pm
BleSSedMee:
sorry to say this..am sorry really. YOU ARE BORN A FOOL, DONT DIE AS ONE
|Re: Akan Weeks' Banner Spotted In Ghana 3 Months After Uyo Church Building Collapse by cosby02(m): 2:45pm
The Ministry has Shifted base.
|Re: Akan Weeks' Banner Spotted In Ghana 3 Months After Uyo Church Building Collapse by TinaAnita(f): 2:45pm
He can't wait to receive offerings, tithes, gifts, etc..
Foolish man. I wonder why he didn't die alongside his poor members?
|Re: Akan Weeks' Banner Spotted In Ghana 3 Months After Uyo Church Building Collapse by funnix: 2:46pm
Assuming he is a muslim,christains will tag him and all muslims bad names forgetting that it can happen in any religion. Bunch of hypocrates!
|Re: Akan Weeks' Banner Spotted In Ghana 3 Months After Uyo Church Building Collapse by Horlufemi(m): 2:53pm
If I start to talk.
Anyways the show must go on.
