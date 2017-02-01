Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Akan Weeks' Banner Spotted In Ghana 3 Months After Uyo Church Building Collapse (11225 Views)

Reigners Church Building Collapse: I Don’t Want To Be A Bishop Again - Akan / Uyo Church Collapse: This Is How I Lost My Only Sister - Photos / Leg Of Akan Weeks, Founder Of Collapsed Reigners Church In Uyo, May Be Amputated (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The collapse happened during a Bishopric consecration of the founder of the church Pastor Akan Weeks. Due to the tragedy, the event was suspended indefinitely.



Reports had it that the Pastor Akan Weeks moved to another location in Abak Local Government Area to conduct the event even though some of his church members were severely injured and some dead, but he denied it.



His banner pictures have been spotted in Ghana with the pastor now referred to as Bishop.



People are now asking has the pastor moved on considering the fact that he said he doesn't need the Bishop title for now or did the Ghanaian church make a mistake .



Different online users have been left enraged by this new development.



Source; An outrage has been sparked online after banner pictures of pastor Akan Weeks of the Reigners Bible Church in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State -being referred to as a Bishop was spotted in Ghana. The church collapsed last year December (barely 3 months) -killing lots of members and injuring many others.The collapse happened during a Bishopric consecration of the founder of the church Pastor Akan Weeks. Due to the tragedy, the event was suspended indefinitely.Reports had it that the Pastor Akan Weeks moved to another location in Abak Local Government Area to conduct the event even though some of his church members were severely injured and some dead, but he denied it.His banner pictures have been spotted in Ghana with the pastor now referred to as Bishop.People are now asking has the pastor moved on considering the fact that he said he doesn't need the Bishop title for now or did the Ghanaian church make a mistake .Different online users have been left enraged by this new development.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/uyo-church-building-collapse-has-pastor.html 2 Likes 1 Share

cc; lalasticlala,





These guys are very unfeeling and inhuman. How can he move on when his members are still mourning their dead relatives? where is his gaddem conscience? SMH!!These guys are very unfeeling and inhuman. How can he move on when his members are still mourning their dead relatives? where is his gaddem conscience? 6 Likes 1 Share

Feeling sad all over again.



But truth be told, the work of God must still continue. But I really wish he could forfeit that title as a mark of respect to all those lives lost.



Lord help us all. 1 Like

Nowadays, churches are only out to make money. These "men of God" are serious business men raking in millions monthly. So whether people die or not their church business must go on. No time to waste. 7 Likes 1 Share

This and many more are the reasons it is very difficult for some of us to challenge Daddy Freeze whenever he launches different attacks on pastors.





Let God be the judge if what happened to those people was to appease his own god or not. 7 Likes 1 Share

BleSSedMee:

Feeling sad all over again.



But truth be told, the work of God must still continue. But I really wish he could forfeit that title as a mark of respect to all those lives lost.



Lord help us all.

Work of God?



Who were you referring to? Work of God?Who were you referring to? 4 Likes

End time lovers of titles rather than lovers of God



That part of hell reserved for those who use the name of God for their selfish desires has been retrofitted with the latest heating device 2 Likes

nerodenero:

This and many more are the reasons it is very difficult for some of us to challenge Daddy Freeze whenever he launches different attacks on pastors.





Let God be the judge if what happened to those people was to appease his own god or not.

Exactly.



He hasn't got anything he spoke about these men false for once. Exactly.He hasn't got anything he spoke about these men false for once. 1 Like

this one Na news Abi Na wetin? 1 Like 2 Shares

s

Blood money men of god

Fishers of tithes

These images of the collapsed structure should be removed pls 2 Likes 1 Share

What will the op achieve by this level of negative speculative journalism.

Looking at that banner closely indicates that Bishop Akan Weeks is merely a 'Speaker' at the up coming Conference, and that he is to be hosted by another preacher.



Have you forgotten that the bishop in perspective is a preacher?

So that he had an incident in his church some months ago he should retire from preaching? Or maybe the incident has made him not to be a preacher again.

‎‎

Some things that happen to some persons, they never bargained for those to happen.



In the world, ye shall have tribulations, but be of good cheer, for Christ had overcome the world.



Be guided, sons of men.‎ 1 Like

The Hustle Is Real!!! You don't need Jesus to come down to tell you that all these pastor are hustler

They are glorified yahoo men 2 Likes

Saying of a showman -



"The show must go on. "

Con men 1 Like

End times.

I hope Nigerians will learn that these so called men of god are all fake and they don't even send them but just what they can bring in as offerings and tithes.

God helps us all

Okay..

BleSSedMee:

Feeling sad all over again.



But truth be told, the work of God must still continue. But I really wish he could forfeit that title as a mark of respect to all those lives lost.



Lord help us all.

sorry to say this..am sorry really. YOU ARE BORN A FOOL, DONT DIE AS ONE sorry to say this..am sorry really. YOU ARE BORN A FOOL, DONT DIE AS ONE 1 Like

The Ministry has Shifted base.

He can't wait to receive offerings, tithes, gifts, etc..

Foolish man. I wonder why he didn't die alongside his poor members?

Assuming he is a muslim,christains will tag him and all muslims bad names forgetting that it can happen in any religion. Bunch of hypocrates! 1 Like