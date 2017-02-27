Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Man Bleaches Skin (Before And After Photos) (15023 Views)

Source: Here is a before and after picture of a man who bleached his skin.Source: http://ovoko.com.ng/man-bleaches-skin-pictures/ 1 Share

Is that Omenka ??



He still looks like a rat on menstruation



I just lost my appetite



I hope he bleached his cassava and the center of his nyash



See as he be like dead body

Bleached men always look gay.

...AND TALLER

He looks like bobrisky. But there's only one part of his body that can never bleach, "the middle of his ar.se"

ghost mode

Disgusting!!!

Waaaah??!??!??

Transformation Minister.



He is part of Buhari's cabinet.

Black is the Best.

na by force



Hope he also bleached his blokos

...........maybe his crush said she only dates fair guys

Pls remind him about Michael Jackson

In Gandalf's words.. He is a skin changer

hw those it affect recession

Hmmmm....ok

Isn't this the boxer from one country in Africa ?..but seriously he looks like charcoal when he was totally black. Now he just looks more weird. Too much bleaching I guess.

VanBommel:

WTF He looks like bobrisky

Paprisky you mean?

Let see the middle of his arse..that place don't lie

??/ niccuh why??/

He's not a handsome dude but he's sure presentable as a black man than as a bleached man. 1 Like

Iranu Abasha, how will he explain the physics to his children in future.... Expecially when showing them his graduation pictures. Person wey no bleach never see certificate talk less of u wey bleach.

Joblessness in full force. See stretch Mark

He must be an Afonja

Bobrisky come and carry your cousin