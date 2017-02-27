₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Bleaches Skin (Before And After Photos) by Ovokoo: 4:32pm
Here is a before and after picture of a man who bleached his skin.
Source: http://ovoko.com.ng/man-bleaches-skin-pictures/
|Re: Man Bleaches Skin (Before And After Photos) by saaedlee: 4:32pm
Recycled News
|Re: Man Bleaches Skin (Before And After Photos) by SweetBoyFriend(m): 6:17pm
Is that Omenka ??
He still looks like a rat on menstruation
I just lost my appetite
I hope he bleached his cassava and the center of his nyash
|Re: Man Bleaches Skin (Before And After Photos) by banttieman(m): 6:17pm
See as he be like dead body
|Re: Man Bleaches Skin (Before And After Photos) by kennygee(f): 6:17pm
Bleached men always look gay.
|Re: Man Bleaches Skin (Before And After Photos) by smartmey61(m): 6:17pm
...AND TALLER
|Re: Man Bleaches Skin (Before And After Photos) by VanBommel(m): 6:17pm
WTF He looks like bobrisky . But there's only one part of his body that can never bleach, "the middle of his ar.se"
|Re: Man Bleaches Skin (Before And After Photos) by konora: 6:17pm
ghost mode
|Re: Man Bleaches Skin (Before And After Photos) by Joniboi(m): 6:17pm
Disgusting!!!
|Re: Man Bleaches Skin (Before And After Photos) by Vickiweezy(m): 6:17pm
Waaaah??!??!??
|Re: Man Bleaches Skin (Before And After Photos) by MosakuAW(m): 6:17pm
Transformation Minister.
He is part of Buhari's cabinet.
|Re: Man Bleaches Skin (Before And After Photos) by Davash222(m): 6:17pm
Black is the Best.
|Re: Man Bleaches Skin (Before And After Photos) by Passy089(m): 6:17pm
Cool
|Re: Man Bleaches Skin (Before And After Photos) by xagaboi(m): 6:17pm
na by force
|Re: Man Bleaches Skin (Before And After Photos) by Piercedclit(f): 6:17pm
Hope he also bleached his blokos
|Re: Man Bleaches Skin (Before And After Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 6:18pm
...........maybe his crush said she only dates fair guys
|Re: Man Bleaches Skin (Before And After Photos) by SIRKAY98(m): 6:18pm
Pls remind him about Michael Jackson
|Re: Man Bleaches Skin (Before And After Photos) by Pasidon(m): 6:18pm
In Gandalf's words.. He is a skin changer
|Re: Man Bleaches Skin (Before And After Photos) by ayrulez(m): 6:18pm
chisoz
|Re: Man Bleaches Skin (Before And After Photos) by iyayip: 6:18pm
hw those it affect recession
|Re: Man Bleaches Skin (Before And After Photos) by Inanx: 6:18pm
Hmmmm....ok
|Re: Man Bleaches Skin (Before And After Photos) by SmartMugu: 6:18pm
Isn't this the boxer from one country in Africa ?..but seriously he looks like charcoal when he was totally black. Now he just looks more weird. Too much bleaching I guess.
|Re: Man Bleaches Skin (Before And After Photos) by obailala(m): 6:18pm
VanBommel:
Paprisky you mean?
|Re: Man Bleaches Skin (Before And After Photos) by loskally(m): 6:18pm
Let see the middle of his arse..that place don't lie
|Re: Man Bleaches Skin (Before And After Photos) by nextstep(m): 6:19pm
niccuh why??/
|Re: Man Bleaches Skin (Before And After Photos) by fratermathy(m): 6:19pm
He's not a handsome dude but he's sure presentable as a black man than as a bleached man.
|Re: Man Bleaches Skin (Before And After Photos) by teebaxy(m): 6:19pm
Iranu Abasha, how will he explain the physics to his children in future.... Expecially when showing them his graduation pictures. Person wey no bleach never see certificate talk less of u wey bleach.
|Re: Man Bleaches Skin (Before And After Photos) by Donjcco(m): 6:19pm
F
|Re: Man Bleaches Skin (Before And After Photos) by Wiseandtrue(f): 6:19pm
Joblessness in full force. See stretch Mark
|Re: Man Bleaches Skin (Before And After Photos) by DollarAngel(m): 6:19pm
He must be an Afonja
|Re: Man Bleaches Skin (Before And After Photos) by Piiko(m): 6:20pm
Bobrisky come and carry your cousin
|Re: Man Bleaches Skin (Before And After Photos) by Arsenalholic(m): 6:20pm
"Any man that consciously bleaches his skin has the brain of a rabbit and is a _faggot" -- Robert Mugabe 1996
