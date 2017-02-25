₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by lalasticlala(m): 5:48pm
Diseases are unsparing in the ways they ravage the human body. The bad thing about diseases is that they don’t just affect one organ of the body! Rather, the majority of debilitating diseases that afflict human also affect the sex life!
http://punchng.com/diseases-that-mess-up-your-sex-life/
|Re: Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by Eleniyan15(m): 6:07pm
DIABETES
FTC for lala thread oboi....I see something Good coming traaa this week dis one wey lala don port enter health no more snake #ChangeBeginsWithLaLA btw Run from SUGAR even though m guilty
|Re: Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by Piercedclit(f): 6:08pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by SweetBoyFriend(m): 6:27pm
What drugs are you on ?? Stupidity pills ??
I have diabetes and I'm still here tearing up the tunnel
Just bring your sister so you can see if diabetes have messed up my sex life or not
|Re: Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by LAFO(f): 6:28pm
Ok.
Atigbo.
Most of these diseases affect men's sexual ability
|Re: Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by BornStunner1: 6:28pm
Always Use A Condom Boys and Girls!!
In other news Oba Ewaure Spoke to Igbo Representatives today
http://www.nairaland.com/3653891/benin-kingdom-home-all-oba#54113492
|Re: Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by ndidibabe(f): 6:28pm
Brb
|Re: Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by Piiko(m): 6:28pm
My grandpa don get diabetes for 30 yrs now kai so he's missing out on a lot of goodies
|Re: Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by softMarket(m): 6:28pm
The human disease that is messing up my sex life is prisca(my girlfrend)
she always want me to go up to 7rounds whenever will have sex!
And we usually meet 3times a month.....and e dey make me to fall sick.
There by making me afraid to have sex with her!!........its not a joke! Am dead serious!
|Re: Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by littlewonders: 6:28pm
Hmmm
|Re: Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by VastfinderBlog: 6:28pm
k
|Re: Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by Donald7610: 6:29pm
Using horse dick mixed-up with other rituals & appeal to witchcraft will restore your manhood
|Re: Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by Larwin(m): 6:29pm
|Re: Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by cynhamscakes(f): 6:30pm
Thanks for sharing.
|Re: Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by themonk(m): 6:30pm
Poverty too
|Re: Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by madridguy(m): 6:30pm
May God help us.
|Re: Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by ajuwarhodes(f): 6:30pm
I dated a guy who has diabetic for 4yrs
Did we have sex?yes
Was it good? Yes
Infact we were planning of getting married
But for pressure from parents
Is he dead now? No
|Re: Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by ogedokis: 6:30pm
Sexaully transmitted diseases (std)...
|Re: Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by tosyne2much(m): 6:31pm
Thank God I have high Sex drive even though I'm still a virgin
|Re: Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by sulakishop(m): 6:31pm
Unbelievable!
|Re: Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by taiyesoul: 6:31pm
Konjititis too!
|Re: Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by oloriLFC(f): 6:32pm
Piiko:han han! U wan kill the old man? What goodies again?
|Re: Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by emmanuel1990(m): 6:32pm
Piiko:ur grandpa never hang boot
|Re: Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by hedonistic: 6:36pm
Very true. Some people need to understand the complexity of the male sexual system. A lot of 'background processes' affect the mechanism of erection, and some of those processes are linked to broader, deeper health issues. It's not simply a matter if 'e no be man', 'e no fit perform'.
Ignorance kills.
|Re: Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by Dottore: 6:36pm
A man whose dick is functional doesn't know what God has done for him.
|Re: Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by NaijaBlend: 6:37pm
FP for the first time.
The topic must be useless then?
|Re: Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by Lexusgs430: 6:37pm
Gono, Syphilis etc etc etc, nko?
|Re: Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by VeniJu: 6:37pm
Lalasticlala, for u to leave the forest where u're searching for huge pythons, and post this informative thread, i hereby, dash u this token.
Drive responsibly..
|Re: Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by MarieSucre(f): 6:37pm
For all the fuckahokics on nairaland.
Oya food don set.
|Re: Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by Vickiweezy(m): 6:38pm
|Re: Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by izzy4shizzy(m): 6:38pm
The only thing that can affect my sex life is money....nna ehn, when I no get money, nothing the gimme joy
|Re: Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by Lexusgs430: 6:38pm
Super duper enlarged prostate nko?
