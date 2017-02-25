₦airaland Forum

Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life

Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by lalasticlala(m): 5:48pm
Diseases are unsparing in the ways they ravage the human body. The bad thing about diseases is that they don’t just affect one organ of the body! Rather, the majority of debilitating diseases that afflict human also affect the sex life!

What are these diseases that mess up your sex life, in addition to making you miserable? These ones…

Cardiovascular diseases

These include heart failure, build-up of plaque in the arteries (atherosclerosis), cardiac arrest, etc. Urology Specialist, Dr. Enis Rauf, explains that for the male and female sex organs to function optimally, blood must reach them unhindered.

“The blood that comes and goes to the joystick, and then trapped in there to achieve an erection, only works properly in men with a normally functioning cardiovascular system. When this system does not work properly, problems also occur in erections,” Rauf warns.

He adds that when people in a certain group complain of erection problems, if doctors can handle the problem sensibly, they can catch a cardiovascular disease in its early stage.

“Since the diameter of the main artery going to the joystick is smaller than the heart arteries, any obstructions in these areas become evident very early on,” Rauf warns.

Diabetes

Diabetes happens to be one of the most devastating diseases that anyone can have.

According to diabetologist/Medical Director of Rainbow Specialist Hospital, Isiavwe Afokoghene, if not put under control through appropriate medications and sound lifestyle habit, diabetes complications can wreak untold havoc on all organs of the body such as the eyes, nerves, kidneys, and the heart; and it may eventually kill.

For men living with diabetes, low libido or low sex desire is a constant companion. This is mainly because of their high blood glucose levels.

Worse still, scientists warn, even when a diabetic man is able to have sex, he may be unable to reach orgasm!

“High sugar levels in men with diabetes can affect the function of the nerves in the joystick, leading to erectile function,” physicians warn.

Indeed, a study published in the peer-reviewed journal, Diabetes Care, reveals that, for people who already have diabetes, sexual problems can indicate nerve damage, blocked arteries, and hormones that are functioning in haphazard manner.

The scientists say one of the main sexual problems men with diabetes face is the inability to have an erection, as damage to the vascular system can impair blood flow.
“If the blood vessels aren’t functioning properly or if an artery is blocked, not enough blood will travel to the joystick, making it difficult to get an erection,” they warn.

Psychological, psychiatric and neurological diseases

Problems such as psychosis, intense stress and depression don’t only cause erectile dysfunction, they also cause lack of libido and ejaculation disorders.

Rauf says that performance anxiety is also an important psychogenic problem (having a psychological origin or cause rather than a physical one) that causes excessive nervousness and erection problems in men.

Neurological diseases such as Parkinson’s, Multiple Sclerosis and epilepsy can affect many functions of the body, including erection, with the damage they cause in the brain and peripheral nerves.

Also, the head and spine trauma that is suffered particularly in traffic accidents cause many problems including sexual dysfunction.

http://punchng.com/diseases-that-mess-up-your-sex-life/

Re: Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by Eleniyan15(m): 6:07pm
DIABETES

FTC for lala thread oboi....I see something Good coming traaa this week dis one wey lala don port enter health no more snake #ChangeBeginsWithLaLA btw Run from SUGAR even though m guilty

Re: Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by Piercedclit(f): 6:08pm
Re: Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by SweetBoyFriend(m): 6:27pm

What drugs are you on ?? Stupidity pills ??

I have diabetes and I'm still here tearing up the tunnel

Just bring your sister so you can see if diabetes have messed up my sex life or not

Re: Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by LAFO(f): 6:28pm
Most of these diseases affect men's sexual ability
Re: Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by BornStunner1: 6:28pm
Re: Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by ndidibabe(f): 6:28pm
Re: Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by Piiko(m): 6:28pm
My grandpa don get diabetes for 30 yrs now kai so he's missing out on a lot of goodies
Re: Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by softMarket(m): 6:28pm
The human disease that is messing up my sex life is prisca(my girlfrend)

she always want me to go up to 7rounds whenever will have sex!
And we usually meet 3times a month.....and e dey make me to fall sick.


There by making me afraid to have sex with her!!........its not a joke! Am dead serious!

Re: Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by littlewonders: 6:28pm
Re: Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by VastfinderBlog: 6:28pm
Re: Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by Donald7610: 6:29pm
Using horse dick mixed-up with other rituals & appeal to witchcraft will restore your manhood
Re: Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by Larwin(m): 6:29pm
Re: Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by cynhamscakes(f): 6:30pm
Thanks for sharing.
Thanks for sharing.

Re: Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by themonk(m): 6:30pm
Poverty too
Re: Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by madridguy(m): 6:30pm
May God help us.
Re: Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by ajuwarhodes(f): 6:30pm
I dated a guy who has diabetic for 4yrs
Did we have sex?yes
Was it good? Yes
Infact we were planning of getting married
But for pressure from parents
Is he dead now? No

Re: Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by ogedokis: 6:30pm
Sexaully transmitted diseases (std)...

Re: Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by tosyne2much(m): 6:31pm
Thank God I have high Sex drive even though I'm still a virgin cool
Re: Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by sulakishop(m): 6:31pm
Re: Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by taiyesoul: 6:31pm
Konjititis too! grin
Re: Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by oloriLFC(f): 6:32pm
Piiko:
My grandpa don get diabetes for 30 yrs now kai so he's missing out on a lot of goodies
han han! U wan kill the old man? What goodies again?
Re: Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by emmanuel1990(m): 6:32pm
Piiko:
My grandpa don get diabetes for 30 yrs now kai so he's missing out on a lot of goodies
ur grandpa never hang boot
Re: Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by hedonistic: 6:36pm
Very true. Some people need to understand the complexity of the male sexual system. A lot of 'background processes' affect the mechanism of erection, and some of those processes are linked to broader, deeper health issues. It's not simply a matter if 'e no be man', 'e no fit perform'.

Ignorance kills.
Re: Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by Dottore: 6:36pm
A man whose dick is functional doesn't know what God has done for him.
Re: Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by NaijaBlend: 6:37pm
Re: Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by Lexusgs430: 6:37pm
Gono, Syphilis etc etc etc, nko?
Re: Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by VeniJu: 6:37pm
Lalasticlala, for u to leave the forest where u're searching for huge pythons, and post this informative thread, i hereby, dash u this token.
Re: Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by MarieSucre(f): 6:37pm
For all the fuckahokics on nairaland.

Re: Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by Vickiweezy(m): 6:38pm

The only thing that can affect my sex life is money....nna ehn, when I no get money, nothing the gimme joy
Re: Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life by Lexusgs430: 6:38pm
Super duper enlarged prostate nko?

Sections: politics business autos jobs career education romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

