Diseases are unsparing in the ways they ravage the human body. The bad thing about diseases is that they don’t just affect one organ of the body! Rather, the majority of debilitating diseases that afflict human also affect the sex life!



What are these diseases that mess up your sex life, in addition to making you miserable? These ones…



Cardiovascular diseases



These include heart failure, build-up of plaque in the arteries (atherosclerosis), cardiac arrest, etc. Urology Specialist, Dr. Enis Rauf, explains that for the male and female sex organs to function optimally, blood must reach them unhindered.



“The blood that comes and goes to the joystick, and then trapped in there to achieve an erection, only works properly in men with a normally functioning cardiovascular system. When this system does not work properly, problems also occur in erections,” Rauf warns.



He adds that when people in a certain group complain of erection problems, if doctors can handle the problem sensibly, they can catch a cardiovascular disease in its early stage.



“Since the diameter of the main artery going to the joystick is smaller than the heart arteries, any obstructions in these areas become evident very early on,” Rauf warns.



Diabetes



Diabetes happens to be one of the most devastating diseases that anyone can have.



According to diabetologist/Medical Director of Rainbow Specialist Hospital, Isiavwe Afokoghene, if not put under control through appropriate medications and sound lifestyle habit, diabetes complications can wreak untold havoc on all organs of the body such as the eyes, nerves, kidneys, and the heart; and it may eventually kill.



For men living with diabetes, low libido or low sex desire is a constant companion. This is mainly because of their high blood glucose levels.



Worse still, scientists warn, even when a diabetic man is able to have sex, he may be unable to reach orgasm!



“High sugar levels in men with diabetes can affect the function of the nerves in the joystick, leading to erectile function,” physicians warn.



Indeed, a study published in the peer-reviewed journal, Diabetes Care, reveals that, for people who already have diabetes, sexual problems can indicate nerve damage, blocked arteries, and hormones that are functioning in haphazard manner.



The scientists say one of the main sexual problems men with diabetes face is the inability to have an erection, as damage to the vascular system can impair blood flow.

“If the blood vessels aren’t functioning properly or if an artery is blocked, not enough blood will travel to the joystick, making it difficult to get an erection,” they warn.



Psychological, psychiatric and neurological diseases



Problems such as psychosis, intense stress and depression don’t only cause erectile dysfunction, they also cause lack of libido and ejaculation disorders.



Rauf says that performance anxiety is also an important psychogenic problem (having a psychological origin or cause rather than a physical one) that causes excessive nervousness and erection problems in men.



Neurological diseases such as Parkinson’s, Multiple Sclerosis and epilepsy can affect many functions of the body, including erection, with the damage they cause in the brain and peripheral nerves.



Also, the head and spine trauma that is suffered particularly in traffic accidents cause many problems including sexual dysfunction.

