The management of Queen’s College, Yaba, in Lagos, has sent senior students home, after two students allegedly died of diarrhoea, between Thursday, February 23 and Friday, February 24, 2017.
Two female boarding students, Vivian Osuinyi and Bithia Itulua reportedly died after vomiting and stooling after they allegedly ate Spaghetti and drank water served in the Refectory by the college cooks.
The school sent the students home on the directive of officials from the Federal Ministry of Health and their colleagues from Lagos State who have opened investigations into the deaths.
Already, the officials from the Federal Ministry are in the school, to determine what allegedly killed the two female students.
Following outbreak of diarrhoea in the school, parents, whose wards resumed on Monday, contacted officials of the Parents Teacher Association (PTA), to find out the situation of things.
Only Senior Secondary III students resumed on Monday, to complete their examinations while the junior students were expected in school next week, but, with the outbreak of diarrhoea and the directive by health officials to send the students home, it will affect the resumption of other students.
Some parents told Daily Sun, yesterday, that the school management ought to have taken pre-emptive measures when, a month ago, some students started vomiting and stooling in the dormitory and were rushed to the sickbay by their colleagues.
A senior staff confirmed to Daily Sun that health officials have directed that the SS III students will be sent home to enable Lagos State health officials investigate the source of the diarrhoea as well as carry out environment exercise in the school.
“As soon the SS III students finish their Mathematics examination, today, they will go home. We have informed parents about their coming home. The health officials insisted the students must vacate the college to allow for thorough investigation.”
The staff, however, added that, “some parents are just blowing the issue out of proportion. The issue started a month ago when some students complained and were treated at the sickbay and two weeks ago, a student vomited and stooled and she died later. The new Old Girls Association president called the principal to inform her of another death which we are yet to confirm.’’
Daily Sun gathered that Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole has visited the school.
Also, it was gathered that Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jide Idris called to instruct that health officials be allowed to carry out their investigation,.
Director of Information and Press of the Education Ministry, Mrs. Ihuoma, did not respond to calls and text messages sent to her phone on what the ministry was doing about the situation at at Queen’s College.
|Re: Queen’s College Shut Over Death Of 2 Students by Oktoberfest: 6:45am
How sad....young lives cut short because of simple dehydration or electrolytes imbalance...rip to the dead
|Re: Queen’s College Shut Over Death Of 2 Students by adioolayi(m): 6:46am
Food poisoning.... Food intoxication...This could have been avoided by simple hygiene practice as simple as hand washing by the food handlers.... RIP to the dead, may God comfort their parents and loved ones.
|Re: Queen’s College Shut Over Death Of 2 Students by Einl(m): 7:07am
In other countries, arrests would have been made by now.
Two children died in a school??
That is a terrible scandal.
May their souls rest in peace. Amen.
|Re: Queen’s College Shut Over Death Of 2 Students by izzou(m): 7:10am
I can't just imagine how it feels to lose a child.
|Re: Queen’s College Shut Over Death Of 2 Students by MrSmith007: 7:11am
Sad news
|Re: Queen’s College Shut Over Death Of 2 Students by divicoded: 7:12am
RIP to the dead!
May God be with their parents at this challenging period!
I hope fllatties will not come to blame PMB for this? The flat-head has made thier brains flat
|Re: Queen’s College Shut Over Death Of 2 Students by AkachukwuD(m): 7:12am
RIP to them
But are the sure it diarrhoea
|Re: Queen’s College Shut Over Death Of 2 Students by HalfAmazing(m): 7:13am
Medicine after death. Nah now dem wan find out wetin kill the students. RIP to the two young mind.
|Re: Queen’s College Shut Over Death Of 2 Students by emvico(m): 7:13am
i hope they have not use them for rituals
|Re: Queen’s College Shut Over Death Of 2 Students by Eprolist: 7:13am
|Re: Queen’s College Shut Over Death Of 2 Students by princeade86(f): 7:14am
|Re: Queen’s College Shut Over Death Of 2 Students by anonymuz(m): 7:15am
Oktoberfest:simple!
|Re: Queen’s College Shut Over Death Of 2 Students by donakit: 7:15am
|Re: Queen’s College Shut Over Death Of 2 Students by Rett0: 7:17am
My God...
Please be careful everyone... Last week God saved my entire family from diarrhoea after we drank pure water.
We ran out of water and bought pure water and drank. I noticed the water had odour. Hours after, it was a drama to behold. If not for God, it would have been fatal.
I think the problem is some of this pure water manufacturing companies do not treat their water properly these days as a way to reduce production costs due to the high forex rate.
My advice is, if you must buy Pure Water, only buy from a company that manufactures Bottle water too as they treat their water better than those that manufacture Pure water only.
|Re: Queen’s College Shut Over Death Of 2 Students by seunlly(m): 7:18am
sad news all over.
rip to the dead.
|Re: Queen’s College Shut Over Death Of 2 Students by Lanretoye(m): 7:22am
who said "parent are blowing the issue out of proportion ",if I were a king I would ask his first child to be killed and watch to which proportion he will blow it...oloriburuku person.
|Re: Queen’s College Shut Over Death Of 2 Students by LorDBolton: 7:24am
Eating outside nowadays sef na risk...
Common 'wash hands' every time you touch something when cooking, they won't observe
|Re: Queen’s College Shut Over Death Of 2 Students by sakalisis(m): 7:26am
They must have been fed with expired spaghetti to save cost in this recession period and those big big rats for Lagos might have urinated in their drinking water.
Oya NAFDAC go carry out laboratory investigation.
|Re: Queen’s College Shut Over Death Of 2 Students by cowleg(m): 7:30am
Diarrhea is associated with food poisoning. Food poisoning which is consumption of contaminated foods either with microorganisms or their toxins or it can be chemical contamination of food. Consumption of spoiled food can also lead to food poisoning.
Possible causes of food contamination either by lack of appropriate hand hygiene by the food handlers, preparation of food with contaminated utensils, preparation of food with contaminated materials, water source may be contaminated with microorganisms especially fecal pathogens.
Symptoms of food poisoning are frequent loose stool, vomiting, fever or without fever. Its imperative the school should be invaded by epidemiologist so as to carry out proper assessment on what source or likely causage of the food poisoning.
|Re: Queen’s College Shut Over Death Of 2 Students by Piiko(m): 7:31am
Very sad, may God comfort their parents.
|Re: Queen’s College Shut Over Death Of 2 Students by YaksonFCA(m): 7:38am
|Re: Queen’s College Shut Over Death Of 2 Students by Onyenna(m): 7:39am
|Re: Queen’s College Shut Over Death Of 2 Students by cowleg(m): 7:39am
begwong:
Nafdac kwaa abi public health epidemiologist
|Re: Queen’s College Shut Over Death Of 2 Students by Edufound(f): 7:41am
anonymuz:Sad & Pathetic
|Re: Queen’s College Shut Over Death Of 2 Students by Edufound(f): 7:43am
izzou:Tough experience
|Re: Queen’s College Shut Over Death Of 2 Students by Ezedon(m): 7:44am
|Re: Queen’s College Shut Over Death Of 2 Students by FILEBE(m): 7:48am
|Re: Queen’s College Shut Over Death Of 2 Students by francotunsco(m): 7:56am
Sad! RIP poor girls...
