|Queen's College Orphan Pupil Buried (Photos) by samson15(m): 4:00pm
• Education ministry admits blame
http://punchng.com/tears-as-queens-college-orphan-pupil-is-buried/
|Re: Queen's College Orphan Pupil Buried (Photos) by sapientia(m): 4:24pm
RIP little one...
The people you trusted to protect you killed you...
Goodbye from the pains of this world...
#heartbreaking
|Re: Queen's College Orphan Pupil Buried (Photos) by Rapsowdee01(m): 6:18pm
R.I.P
|Re: Queen's College Orphan Pupil Buried (Photos) by Nutase(f): 7:12pm
Sad
|Re: Queen's College Orphan Pupil Buried (Photos) by michoade: 8:51pm
It's sad to here. R.I.P to the young lads. Ao ni ri 'rue mo o
|Re: Queen's College Orphan Pupil Buried (Photos) by xtiandamondre: 9:41pm
Omg what's happening in my country. Every bad news here and here. Is the God angry with us ni?
|Re: Queen's College Orphan Pupil Buried (Photos) by oluseyiforjesus(m): 9:41pm
Oh grave where is thy sting.
|Re: Queen's College Orphan Pupil Buried (Photos) by shaokhan01(m): 9:41pm
may her soul rest in peace
|Re: Queen's College Orphan Pupil Buried (Photos) by Lilymax(f): 9:42pm
So sad, R.I.P Young lady
|Re: Queen's College Orphan Pupil Buried (Photos) by momodub: 9:42pm
So sad
|Re: Queen's College Orphan Pupil Buried (Photos) by pkeleb6725(m): 9:42pm
this is heart breaking
|Re: Queen's College Orphan Pupil Buried (Photos) by Seequadry(m): 9:43pm
Wow.... God please heal the rest
|Re: Queen's College Orphan Pupil Buried (Photos) by Taidi(m): 9:43pm
very sad...young and bright future gone..RIp to d dead
|Re: Queen's College Orphan Pupil Buried (Photos) by Mrtecnomore: 9:44pm
sad
|Re: Queen's College Orphan Pupil Buried (Photos) by praisekeyzz(m): 9:44pm
xtiandamondre:hy ma shionu ur mouth dia
|Re: Queen's College Orphan Pupil Buried (Photos) by LoveJesus87(m): 9:44pm
A
|Re: Queen's College Orphan Pupil Buried (Photos) by shabashola(f): 9:45pm
RIP..may God give the parents and luved ones the fortitude to bear this irreplacable loss..
|Re: Queen's College Orphan Pupil Buried (Photos) by sunshyne20(m): 9:45pm
Apologizing for your mistake is not strength or honestly, but stupidity.
How can human lives mean so little in this nation, and they magnify electoral processes.
How many Einsteins, Galileos, Faradays etc have died due to negligence on the part of the authorities.
Sometimes I feel Africa isn't ripe for Independence.
RIP good once, this is MURDER!!!
|Re: Queen's College Orphan Pupil Buried (Photos) by liposuction123: 9:46pm
I'm tired of this country. For God's sake whyyyyy?? I'm not proud to be called a Nigerian honestly.
|Re: Queen's College Orphan Pupil Buried (Photos) by winkmart: 9:46pm
RIP dear
|Re: Queen's College Orphan Pupil Buried (Photos) by Dacman(m): 9:46pm
The principal sef...is she a politician?... Which one be enemy of the school again...see wat are politizing a serious situation has caused now...blame her so much for the child death..rip dear...very annoying
|Re: Queen's College Orphan Pupil Buried (Photos) by ray48: 9:47pm
Quite unfortunate. A promising career cut down in her prime. May her soul rest in Peace.
|Re: Queen's College Orphan Pupil Buried (Photos) by nepapole(m): 9:47pm
No one is guaranteed Long life. Rip small girl.
|Re: Queen's College Orphan Pupil Buried (Photos) by Limitless72(m): 9:47pm
RIP dude..... The govt should look into this mess
|Re: Queen's College Orphan Pupil Buried (Photos) by sean92(m): 9:48pm
rest on dear
|Re: Queen's College Orphan Pupil Buried (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 9:49pm
So sad. RIP Pretty Angel
|Re: Queen's College Orphan Pupil Buried (Photos) by harbeordune(f): 9:50pm
Where do we run to, when this people are now killing the future leaders, Will they live forever? High level of Incompetence, treating cholera as malaria.
Naija we hail thee
|Re: Queen's College Orphan Pupil Buried (Photos) by 4reala(m): 9:51pm
its so so sad and painful. may her gentle soul RiP
|Re: Queen's College Orphan Pupil Buried (Photos) by pacesetter247: 9:53pm
This is so disheartening, to think that she was the only survivor of her family name and now she is gone, a whole family gone from earth. RIP dear Praise and the other 2 students. I pray this does not happen to any of the students there again, I pray healing for all affected students. The Federal Government needs to do a revamp of all Unity schools to avoid re-occurrence of any sort.
|Re: Queen's College Orphan Pupil Buried (Photos) by ephi123(f): 9:53pm
sunshyne20:
|Re: Queen's College Orphan Pupil Buried (Photos) by sisisioge: 9:54pm
Omg! Dearlordinheaven! Please show us mercy! May God grant her good passage.
As for the school...whew!
|Re: Queen's College Orphan Pupil Buried (Photos) by bongo007(m): 9:55pm
My country Nigeria..No good News, Bad News every were..RIP princess
