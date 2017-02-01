₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man's Newly Purchased Bike Was Stolen In Front Of His Shop (pics) by mezynaija(m): 7:26am
A Facebook user with name Podolski Lovermore has called out on the general public pleading if anyone has seen his Sharp bike also offered To Pay N5,000 to Anyone who could provide valid information about it were about.
The victim narrated to one of JTownConnect correspondent that he left the bike packed right in front of his shop only to get something from the next street, on coming back, the bike he packed in front of his shop is no more.
This happened in Apata, one of the local street in Jos, Nigeria
Read what he also posted on Facebook:
Hello fam incase una help me seee dis bike with that robber wey red design day. Some one just steal my sharp yesterday by 10:21pm some eye witness say dem see am day push the bike go unity side say the suspect wear white top and blue jean with canvas,if any with discrabe the person for me I go give am 5k dat very moment /thank u
Source: http://www.jtownconnect.com/2017/02/man-cries-out-as-his-newly-purchased_28.html
1 Like
|Re: Man's Newly Purchased Bike Was Stolen In Front Of His Shop (pics) by mezynaija(m): 7:26am
Lalasticlala
Mynd44
1 Like
|Re: Man's Newly Purchased Bike Was Stolen In Front Of His Shop (pics) by Ahmed0336(m): 7:38am
Hahahahaha i pray you find your Power Bike make i laugh small jare
3 Likes
|Re: Man's Newly Purchased Bike Was Stolen In Front Of His Shop (pics) by gbegemaster(m): 8:02am
Photoshop won't allow us see the bike well so that we can help you.
1 Like
|Re: Man's Newly Purchased Bike Was Stolen In Front Of His Shop (pics) by mezynaija(m): 9:06am
Lalasticlala
Mynd44
|Re: Man's Newly Purchased Bike Was Stolen In Front Of His Shop (pics) by bhouze(m): 10:51am
lol
|Re: Man's Newly Purchased Bike Was Stolen In Front Of His Shop (pics) by Vickiweezy(m): 10:51am
Naija, everyday bad news.
|Re: Man's Newly Purchased Bike Was Stolen In Front Of His Shop (pics) by willian10: 10:51am
Sorry bro
People dey blood eyes
People dey blood eyes
|Re: Man's Newly Purchased Bike Was Stolen In Front Of His Shop (pics) by Jeffrey12(m): 10:52am
ok...make i put eye for ground ..
1 Like
|Re: Man's Newly Purchased Bike Was Stolen In Front Of His Shop (pics) by benueguy(m): 10:53am
The rubber don lovermore the bike
|Re: Man's Newly Purchased Bike Was Stolen In Front Of His Shop (pics) by koolet: 10:53am
If they had caught the thief and burnt him now people will be screaming jungle justice
|Re: Man's Newly Purchased Bike Was Stolen In Front Of His Shop (pics) by Valfrankie(m): 10:54am
So anyone clad in blue jeans and white top, pushing a bike with red band will automatically become your suspect.
|Re: Man's Newly Purchased Bike Was Stolen In Front Of His Shop (pics) by smithsydny(m): 10:54am
Chai
|Re: Man's Newly Purchased Bike Was Stolen In Front Of His Shop (pics) by nwaimoroseyaho: 10:54am
okuko nwacgbenye bu efi ya.
3 Likes
|Re: Man's Newly Purchased Bike Was Stolen In Front Of His Shop (pics) by Hades2016(m): 10:54am
This your power bike fine wella oooo .... make I laugh small abeg
|Re: Man's Newly Purchased Bike Was Stolen In Front Of His Shop (pics) by mekaboy(m): 10:55am
He snapped the bike before he left.
|Re: Man's Newly Purchased Bike Was Stolen In Front Of His Shop (pics) by Noblequin(f): 10:55am
Why did he photoshop the pix, how can one easily identify the bike.....too coloured.
|Re: Man's Newly Purchased Bike Was Stolen In Front Of His Shop (pics) by Hades2016(m): 10:55am
nwaimoroseyaho:esiokwu
|Re: Man's Newly Purchased Bike Was Stolen In Front Of His Shop (pics) by ganjamanoflife(m): 10:55am
Was he sleeping on duty?
|Re: Man's Newly Purchased Bike Was Stolen In Front Of His Shop (pics) by AdonaiRoofing(m): 10:56am
Stealing someone's new bike in this recession? The thief must be heartless lol
Stealing someone's new bike in this recession? The thief must be heartless lol
1 Like
|Re: Man's Newly Purchased Bike Was Stolen In Front Of His Shop (pics) by Partaker(m): 10:56am
I didn't comprehend anything in the write up, someone help me summarize in two sentences
|Re: Man's Newly Purchased Bike Was Stolen In Front Of His Shop (pics) by witken89: 10:56am
Nigerians we hail una....
catch d thief and u will hear....Na devil work
|Re: Man's Newly Purchased Bike Was Stolen In Front Of His Shop (pics) by yemzzy22: 10:56am
e be like say the man dey think of so many thing
|Re: Man's Newly Purchased Bike Was Stolen In Front Of His Shop (pics) by cheaphost: 10:57am
A whole ship loss for this country and we never see am. na stolen bike we go come see. Lol
|Re: Man's Newly Purchased Bike Was Stolen In Front Of His Shop (pics) by bhella10: 10:58am
And somebody pushed this to FP?
|Re: Man's Newly Purchased Bike Was Stolen In Front Of His Shop (pics) by alienvirus: 10:58am
Maybe Jos LASTMA don carry am
|Re: Man's Newly Purchased Bike Was Stolen In Front Of His Shop (pics) by LAFO(f): 10:58am
Sorry o.
I hope say no be MMM money
|Re: Man's Newly Purchased Bike Was Stolen In Front Of His Shop (pics) by Sweetnik22: 10:59am
N u think that d red design will still be there? Or maybe any bike they see with red design is ur abi.. Chaii
Go n report it to d nearest police station.. . Simple
|Re: Man's Newly Purchased Bike Was Stolen In Front Of His Shop (pics) by brownies1: 11:00am
|Re: Man's Newly Purchased Bike Was Stolen In Front Of His Shop (pics) by dopedealer(m): 11:01am
Ahmed0336:
Some1 Just lost his bike and you are laughing. What exactly is fcking funny ?
1 Like
|Re: Man's Newly Purchased Bike Was Stolen In Front Of His Shop (pics) by stagger: 11:02am
Bike that was N65,000 under GEJ and now N300,000 under PMB. How the man no go cry?
1 Like
