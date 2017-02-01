



The victim narrated to one of JTownConnect correspondent that he left the bike packed right in front of his shop only to get something from the next street, on coming back, the bike he packed in front of his shop is no more.



This happened in Apata, one of the local street in Jos, Nigeria



Read what he also posted on Facebook:



Hello fam incase una help me seee dis bike with that robber wey red design day. Some one just steal my sharp yesterday by 10:21pm some eye witness say dem see am day push the bike go unity side say the suspect wear white top and blue jean with canvas,if any with discrabe the person for me I go give am 5k dat very moment /thank u



Source: A Facebook user with name Podolski Lovermore has called out on the general public pleading if anyone has seen his Sharp bike also offered To Pay N5,000 to Anyone who could provide valid information about it were about.The victim narrated to one of JTownConnect correspondent that he left the bike packed right in front of his shop only to get something from the next street, on coming back, the bike he packed in front of his shop is no more.This happened in Apata, one of the local street in Jos, NigeriaRead what he also posted on Facebook:Hello fam incase una help me seee dis bike with that robber wey red design day. Some one just steal my sharp yesterday by 10:21pm some eye witness say dem see am day push the bike go unity side say the suspect wear white top and blue jean with canvas,if any with discrabe the person for me I go give am 5k dat very moment /thank uSource: http://www.jtownconnect.com/2017/02/man-cries-out-as-his-newly-purchased_28.html 1 Like