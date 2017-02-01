₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"They Have Used My Destiny For Money Ritual"; Nigerian Man Cries Out. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 12:02pm
A young man identified as Disu Omogbolahon, has raised an alarm and in a bid to seek for solution after alleging that his destiny has been used for money ritual by some people. According to him he shared this because they ritualists believe that no one can save him from their hands .
Below is what he wrote; Please save me from this ritual business people, they used my destiny for money ritual, they believe that no one can save me from them. Please come to my rescue
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/they-have-used-my-destiny-for-money.html
|Re: "They Have Used My Destiny For Money Ritual"; Nigerian Man Cries Out. Photos by BeeBeeOoh(m): 12:03pm
Nothing wey person no go see for Nairaland
22 Likes
|Re: "They Have Used My Destiny For Money Ritual"; Nigerian Man Cries Out. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 12:03pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: "They Have Used My Destiny For Money Ritual"; Nigerian Man Cries Out. Photos by yeyeboi(m): 12:04pm
Ok
|Re: "They Have Used My Destiny For Money Ritual"; Nigerian Man Cries Out. Photos by farouk0403(m): 12:34pm
FTC guy calm down this post will not reach Front page, if it does, I will quit nairaland.
6 Likes
|Re: "They Have Used My Destiny For Money Ritual"; Nigerian Man Cries Out. Photos by decatalyst(m): 12:35pm
With this your head, how be your destiny sef
2 Likes
|Re: "They Have Used My Destiny For Money Ritual"; Nigerian Man Cries Out. Photos by greatgod2012(f): 12:58pm
If they think no one can deliver you from them, don't believe them, you go to God in prayers and he will definitely deliver you from them!
Secondly, check yourself, are you sure you're not "doing" yourself in one way or the other. Please, examine yourself!
1 Like
|Re: "They Have Used My Destiny For Money Ritual"; Nigerian Man Cries Out. Photos by Standing5(m): 1:23pm
God can save you. They are everywhere.
|Re: "They Have Used My Destiny For Money Ritual"; Nigerian Man Cries Out. Photos by olaolulazio(m): 1:27pm
Say this after me Mr Disu.....
Oluwa, gba ogo mi pada fun mi...
Say this again, my father my father... Every destiny taker and changer wanting to change take my destiny.. Die by fire!
Gbadua!!!!!!
3 Likes
|Re: "They Have Used My Destiny For Money Ritual"; Nigerian Man Cries Out. Photos by thornapple(f): 1:27pm
What you believe in happens to you.
if he likes let him not go and hustle to better his life.
mtcheew
3 Likes
|Re: "They Have Used My Destiny For Money Ritual"; Nigerian Man Cries Out. Photos by IpobExposed: 1:27pm
But how is this guy sure he has a destiny?
Give me my destiny back a comedy video just like this guy watch it below.
Africans and bewitching
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IDezrAaHIKw
|Re: "They Have Used My Destiny For Money Ritual"; Nigerian Man Cries Out. Photos by LastSurvivor11: 1:27pm
U mean somebody pushed this to front page
2 Likes
|Re: "They Have Used My Destiny For Money Ritual"; Nigerian Man Cries Out. Photos by tayoxx(m): 1:28pm
Destiny keh
|Re: "They Have Used My Destiny For Money Ritual"; Nigerian Man Cries Out. Photos by rattlesnake(m): 1:28pm
Lazy man lame excuse for failure
2 Likes
|Re: "They Have Used My Destiny For Money Ritual"; Nigerian Man Cries Out. Photos by Godprotectigbo5(f): 1:28pm
so they dey use men destiny as ritual.......ofonja sef
|Re: "They Have Used My Destiny For Money Ritual"; Nigerian Man Cries Out. Photos by sexymoma(f): 1:29pm
Reconcile with them
Bargain with them 60-40
Then you collect your share... cos bros as i dey look you make i nor talk wetin dey my mind.
1 Like
|Re: "They Have Used My Destiny For Money Ritual"; Nigerian Man Cries Out. Photos by Youngetskilz23(m): 1:29pm
Flatinos
1 Like
|Re: "They Have Used My Destiny For Money Ritual"; Nigerian Man Cries Out. Photos by rattlesnake(m): 1:29pm
After sticking his stick in a cursed hole
|Re: "They Have Used My Destiny For Money Ritual"; Nigerian Man Cries Out. Photos by chordrylateral: 1:29pm
How did he know
1 Like
|Re: "They Have Used My Destiny For Money Ritual"; Nigerian Man Cries Out. Photos by Vaxt(m): 1:29pm
farouk0403:oya pack
3 Likes
|Re: "They Have Used My Destiny For Money Ritual"; Nigerian Man Cries Out. Photos by ANAMBRA11(m): 1:29pm
Cone heads
1 Like
|Re: "They Have Used My Destiny For Money Ritual"; Nigerian Man Cries Out. Photos by Feranchek(m): 1:29pm
choi! OP you dense gan ooooooooo!! You no hide the bros facebook name buh you hide him face. See your life?
omogbolahan, no shaking. Your case na small thing cos you've discovered there's a problem with you and you're ready to be delivered. Don't listen to anybody that says you can do deliver yourself, IRO NLA NIYEN OOO!! Look for a deliverance Catholic priest and your case will be history cos there's nothing greater than God.
1 Like
|Re: "They Have Used My Destiny For Money Ritual"; Nigerian Man Cries Out. Photos by voicelez: 1:29pm
g
|Re: "They Have Used My Destiny For Money Ritual"; Nigerian Man Cries Out. Photos by Bumbae1(f): 1:30pm
So this is his excuse for joblessness
It is well
Sips tea .....
|Re: "They Have Used My Destiny For Money Ritual"; Nigerian Man Cries Out. Photos by oluseyiforjesus(m): 1:30pm
K
|Re: "They Have Used My Destiny For Money Ritual"; Nigerian Man Cries Out. Photos by ANAMBRA11(m): 1:30pm
Youngetskilz23:cone heads
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "They Have Used My Destiny For Money Ritual"; Nigerian Man Cries Out. Photos by datola: 1:30pm
Go to Mountain of Fire church
1 Like
|Re: "They Have Used My Destiny For Money Ritual"; Nigerian Man Cries Out. Photos by Tazmode(m): 1:31pm
Seek help through patience and prayer
|Re: "They Have Used My Destiny For Money Ritual"; Nigerian Man Cries Out. Photos by Nma27(f): 1:31pm
Jesus can save you
|Re: "They Have Used My Destiny For Money Ritual"; Nigerian Man Cries Out. Photos by samuel19222(m): 1:31pm
BeeBeeOoh:
Nwanne, raise your crooked hand up.
Higher,
higher,
Now put it on your head.
Repeat after me:
My father, my father!
Every power in my mother's house using my brain to pound fufu,
Every power in my father's house using my brain to play MMM,
Die by Fire, Die by fire!!!
1 Like
|Re: "They Have Used My Destiny For Money Ritual"; Nigerian Man Cries Out. Photos by iceberryose(m): 1:31pm
BeeBeeOoh:they used your life too?
1 Like
