|Working Wives Should Submit Salaries To Their Husbands - Pastor. Nigerians React by 360metrosports: 12:26pm
A social media user took to his Twitter page to share a sermon from his Church on Sunday in which the pastor urged married working class women to give their salaries to their husbands.
The sermon however sparked major reactions on Twitter as users shared their varying opinion on the topic.
The pastor in his Sunday preaching had noted that the gesture is a means of keeping their marriage intact.
The pastor further added that the husband should be in charge of the money and doe it out as he deems fit.
|Re: Working Wives Should Submit Salaries To Their Husbands - Pastor. Nigerians React by 360metrosports: 12:26pm
|Re: Working Wives Should Submit Salaries To Their Husbands - Pastor. Nigerians React by Monalisa185(f): 12:34pm
no be only submit salaries, I go submit office workload join then him go mark am...
I can only contribute to the expenses made at home.. Shikena
12 Likes
|Re: Working Wives Should Submit Salaries To Their Husbands - Pastor. Nigerians React by muykem: 12:35pm
I will not even collect it from my wife unless I am ready to be given account of the money every minutes.
8 Likes
|Re: Working Wives Should Submit Salaries To Their Husbands - Pastor. Nigerians React by philGeo(m): 12:37pm
If my wife give me i will reject it.
2 Likes
|Re: Working Wives Should Submit Salaries To Their Husbands - Pastor. Nigerians React by greatgod2012(f): 12:45pm
I would have loved to obey this sermon but my husband will not even agree. I'm sure that if he agrees, it'll be to my own advantage!
1 Like
|Re: Working Wives Should Submit Salaries To Their Husbands - Pastor. Nigerians React by dearsly(m): 12:49pm
Can't collect a dime from bae!...
Wetin I wan use d money do kwa
Only BUBU can do dat!
2 Likes
|Re: Working Wives Should Submit Salaries To Their Husbands - Pastor. Nigerians React by philGeo(m): 1:10pm
greatgod2012:nah so, if my wife want give me her own, i will just plead with her to hold it. I no want pay double.
1 Like
|Re: Working Wives Should Submit Salaries To Their Husbands - Pastor. Nigerians React by veekid(m): 1:41pm
which Bible verse talk that one? All these attention seekers sef
|Re: Working Wives Should Submit Salaries To Their Husbands - Pastor. Nigerians React by spandola: 1:45pm
Make madam keep her money make i keep my own for peace to reign in the house.
1 Like
|Re: Working Wives Should Submit Salaries To Their Husbands - Pastor. Nigerians React by chiefolododo(m): 1:45pm
The scripture must be obeyed
1 Like
|Re: Working Wives Should Submit Salaries To Their Husbands - Pastor. Nigerians React by luvmijeje(f): 1:46pm
Lolllllllll. Pastor, I also have responsibility to attend to. Yeah it may seems like the man carry much of the responsibilities but it's not always true especially with all these our wayward men that will still have 3gfs by the side.
1 Like
|Re: Working Wives Should Submit Salaries To Their Husbands - Pastor. Nigerians React by mrmrmister: 1:46pm
Shameless creature,
I hope he doesn't have a wife
|Re: Working Wives Should Submit Salaries To Their Husbands - Pastor. Nigerians React by hotswagg12: 1:47pm
.
|Re: Working Wives Should Submit Salaries To Their Husbands - Pastor. Nigerians React by crispyvick(f): 1:47pm
guyz knw bera.to collect bae salary is lyk telling d bank to keep ur moni nd they start cutting charges evri day. where ma husband cum nd collect nd pay double hw abt dat.wen she sees u wid biscuit she go ask whr d moni cum rm,even if nah gum u dey chew she go ask hw d moni cum rm,nah u go vex give her back her moni.
2 Likes
|Re: Working Wives Should Submit Salaries To Their Husbands - Pastor. Nigerians React by Tazmode(m): 1:47pm
Some wives right now
7 Likes
|Re: Working Wives Should Submit Salaries To Their Husbands - Pastor. Nigerians React by jericco1(m): 1:47pm
In this era? Drunk pastor
|Re: Working Wives Should Submit Salaries To Their Husbands - Pastor. Nigerians React by Sijo01(f): 1:50pm
why on earth should I submit my salary to my husband?
.
.
Nothing is wrong with contributing to the financial runnings of the house. But submitting the whole salary as if I'm a child that remit the money given to her by visitors to her mom for keep is a no no
1 Like
|Re: Working Wives Should Submit Salaries To Their Husbands - Pastor. Nigerians React by Onechancearmy(m): 1:50pm
I'm a Christian, but I won't hesitate to categorically label this "pastor"as a fool and a fraud.
|Re: Working Wives Should Submit Salaries To Their Husbands - Pastor. Nigerians React by Diplomaticbeing(m): 1:53pm
Only oppressive men will concur with the pastor. Domineeringness is a sign of pettiness, its evil. No sane human being should dare deprive another who's equally sane, altruistic and faithful the great gift of free will. Free will is a divine gift.
|Re: Working Wives Should Submit Salaries To Their Husbands - Pastor. Nigerians React by greatwhite(m): 1:55pm
|Re: Working Wives Should Submit Salaries To Their Husbands - Pastor. Nigerians React by bookson(m): 1:56pm
Oh nooo! Nt again..
|Re: Working Wives Should Submit Salaries To Their Husbands - Pastor. Nigerians React by dayod247(m): 1:57pm
Lol... people have no chill.
I think he has a point though. It's obviously going to increase harmony in the home. Common sense dictates it's should be like a joint signatory account.
As for me, will rather she had all the money... or at least most of it. Men like to spend on very useless things.
|Re: Working Wives Should Submit Salaries To Their Husbands - Pastor. Nigerians React by highrise07(m): 1:58pm
gg
|Re: Working Wives Should Submit Salaries To Their Husbands - Pastor. Nigerians React by Goke7: 2:00pm
let the fire rage!!! today na today
|Re: Working Wives Should Submit Salaries To Their Husbands - Pastor. Nigerians React by Heavance(m): 2:04pm
Did the pastor's mother do such? Or does his wife do such? These pastors can easily scatter ones family if one is not intelligent
|Re: Working Wives Should Submit Salaries To Their Husbands - Pastor. Nigerians React by AkachukwuD(m): 2:04pm
But who worked for the money.
Monkey dey work baboon dey chop
|Re: Working Wives Should Submit Salaries To Their Husbands - Pastor. Nigerians React by taoheedoriloye(m): 2:08pm
My lazy woman have nothing to summit, no need to agree or disagree.
|Re: Working Wives Should Submit Salaries To Their Husbands - Pastor. Nigerians React by JoeCutie(m): 2:14pm
Monalisa185:But the Bible says you (women) should be, let me quote the Bible literally, "submissive". And that entails submitting...EVERYTHING...including salaries.
You should submit your salaries and then we'd pay you salaries from your own salaries. Who be that Pastor sef? Abeg he deserves some very chilled keg of pammy.
|Re: Working Wives Should Submit Salaries To Their Husbands - Pastor. Nigerians React by ddippset(m): 2:16pm
What about men who would use it to drink and fuuuck asshawo?
|Re: Working Wives Should Submit Salaries To Their Husbands - Pastor. Nigerians React by Thevenine(m): 2:16pm
|Re: Working Wives Should Submit Salaries To Their Husbands - Pastor. Nigerians React by JoeCutie(m): 2:19pm
This Pastor guy is just trying so hard to destablize further the remaining part of the country which Osinbajo is trying to salvage.
Please, oga Pastor, we do not need our women to submit their salaries. They more than deserve their pay abeg.
