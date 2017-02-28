Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Working Wives Should Submit Salaries To Their Husbands - Pastor. Nigerians React (3519 Views)

The sermon however sparked major reactions on Twitter as users shared their varying opinion on the topic.



The pastor in his Sunday preaching had noted that the gesture is a means of keeping their marriage intact.



The pastor further added that the husband should be in charge of the money and doe it out as he deems fit.



no be only submit salaries, I go submit office workload join then him go mark am...



I can only contribute to the expenses made at home.. Shikena 12 Likes

I will not even collect it from my wife unless I am ready to be given account of the money every minutes. 8 Likes

If my wife give me i will reject it. 2 Likes

I would have loved to obey this sermon but my husband will not even agree. I'm sure that if he agrees, it'll be to my own advantage! 1 Like

Can't collect a dime from bae!...



Wetin I wan use d money do kwa



Only BUBU can do dat! 2 Likes

I would have loved to obey this sermon but my husband will not even agree. I'm sure that if he agrees, it'll be to my own advantage! nah so, if my wife want give me her own, i will just plead with her to hold it. I no want pay double. nah so, if my wife want give me her own, i will just plead with her to hold it. I no want pay double. 1 Like

which Bible verse talk that one? All these attention seekers sef

Make madam keep her money make i keep my own for peace to reign in the house. 1 Like

The scripture must be obeyed 1 Like

Lolllllllll. Pastor, I also have responsibility to attend to. Yeah it may seems like the man carry much of the responsibilities but it's not always true especially with all these our wayward men that will still have 3gfs by the side. 1 Like



I hope he doesn't have a wife Shameless creature,I hope he doesn't have a wife

guyz knw bera.to collect bae salary is lyk telling d bank to keep ur moni nd they start cutting charges evri day. where ma husband cum nd collect nd pay double hw abt dat.wen she sees u wid biscuit she go ask whr d moni cum rm,even if nah gum u dey chew she go ask hw d moni cum rm,nah u go vex give her back her moni. 2 Likes

Some wives right now 7 Likes

In this era? Drunk pastor

why on earth should I submit my salary to my husband?

Nothing is wrong with contributing to the financial runnings of the house. But submitting the whole salary as if I'm a child that remit the money given to her by visitors to her mom for keep is a no no why on earth should I submit my salary to my husband?Nothing is wrong with contributing to the financial runnings of the house. But submitting the whole salary as if I'm a child that remit the money given to her by visitors to her mom for keep is a no no 1 Like

I'm a Christian, but I won't hesitate to categorically label this "pastor"as a fool and a fraud.

Only oppressive men will concur with the pastor. Domineeringness is a sign of pettiness, its evil. No sane human being should dare deprive another who's equally sane, altruistic and faithful the great gift of free will. Free will is a divine gift.

Oh nooo! Nt again..

Lol... people have no chill.

I think he has a point though. It's obviously going to increase harmony in the home. Common sense dictates it's should be like a joint signatory account.



As for me, will rather she had all the money... or at least most of it. Men like to spend on very useless things.

let the fire rage!!! today na today

Did the pastor's mother do such? Or does his wife do such? These pastors can easily scatter ones family if one is not intelligent

But who worked for the money.



Monkey dey work baboon dey chop

My lazy woman have nothing to summit, no need to agree or disagree.

no be only submit salaries, I go submit office workload join then him go mark am...



I can only contribute to the expenses made at home.. Shikena "submissive". And that entails submitting...EVERYTHING...including salaries.





You should submit your salaries and then we'd pay you salaries from your own salaries. Who be that Pastor sef? Abeg he deserves some very chilled keg of pammy But the Bible says you (women) should be, let me quote the Bible literally,. And that entails submitting......including salaries.You should submit your salaries and then we'd pay you salaries from your own salaries. Who be that Pastor sef? Abeg he deserves some very chilled keg of pammy

What about men who would use it to drink and fuuuck asshawo?

