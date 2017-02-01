₦airaland Forum

Ndidi Wilfred Wins Belgium 2016 Goal Of The Year (Photo) by CeoNewshelm(m): 1:24pm
Newly signed Leicester City Mid- Fielder and Nigerian International, Ndidi Wilfred, received the Belgian goal of the year award after his move away from the country.





Lovely...



http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/photo-ndidi-wilfred-wins-belgium-2016.html

Re: Ndidi Wilfred Wins Belgium 2016 Goal Of The Year (Photo) by decatalyst(m): 1:45pm
The boy have a lot of prospects. I pray injury and bad management decision doesn't mar his career
Re: Ndidi Wilfred Wins Belgium 2016 Goal Of The Year (Photo) by Thevenine(m): 2:21pm
Re: Ndidi Wilfred Wins Belgium 2016 Goal Of The Year (Photo) by crestedaguiyi: 2:21pm
a Biafran or IPOB not a Nigerian.

#saynotoforcedcitizenship
Re: Ndidi Wilfred Wins Belgium 2016 Goal Of The Year (Photo) by brunofarad(m): 2:22pm
Re: Ndidi Wilfred Wins Belgium 2016 Goal Of The Year (Photo) by unclezuma: 2:22pm
Re: Ndidi Wilfred Wins Belgium 2016 Goal Of The Year (Photo) by Lincoln275(m): 2:22pm
Re: Ndidi Wilfred Wins Belgium 2016 Goal Of The Year (Photo) by toluine56(m): 2:23pm
Re: Ndidi Wilfred Wins Belgium 2016 Goal Of The Year (Photo) by foody(f): 2:23pm
Congratulations from all of us at Nairaland. Ride on the sky is your starting point.
Re: Ndidi Wilfred Wins Belgium 2016 Goal Of The Year (Photo) by shugacaneman: 2:23pm
Re: Ndidi Wilfred Wins Belgium 2016 Goal Of The Year (Photo) by kings09(m): 2:23pm
crestedaguiyi:
a Biafran or IPOB not a Nigerian.

#saynotoforcedcitizenship
Re: Ndidi Wilfred Wins Belgium 2016 Goal Of The Year (Photo) by HuJJC(m): 2:23pm
Re: Ndidi Wilfred Wins Belgium 2016 Goal Of The Year (Photo) by PetArena: 2:23pm
Nice one boy...
Re: Ndidi Wilfred Wins Belgium 2016 Goal Of The Year (Photo) by tobtap: 2:23pm
