|BBNaija Viewers Join Housemates To Draw Potrait Of Big Brother (Photos) by 360metrosports: 1:42pm
Big Brother gave a task to Big brother naija housemates and viewers have to put paint to canvas & create a portrait of Big Brother!. As the housemates were drawing in the house so also lovers of the show were busy sketching the faceless portrait of Big Brother. See photos below
|Re: BBNaija Viewers Join Housemates To Draw Potrait Of Big Brother (Photos) by peezeygwiny(m): 1:50pm
what is BBnaija
|Re: BBNaija Viewers Join Housemates To Draw Potrait Of Big Brother (Photos) by LecciGucci: 4:16pm
|Re: BBNaija Viewers Join Housemates To Draw Potrait Of Big Brother (Photos) by nony43(m): 4:16pm
Big brother get big head, him always watching the hux mates, him no de shave? Straff or have a social life. Shout out to Efe, i just wish say ESE na real contestant chaii, that babe can dance, seduce, twerk, lap dance, drink and still keeps her sanity chaii
|Re: BBNaija Viewers Join Housemates To Draw Potrait Of Big Brother (Photos) by DONSMITH123(m): 4:16pm
peezeygwiny:
another remix for soft porn
|Re: BBNaija Viewers Join Housemates To Draw Potrait Of Big Brother (Photos) by Dandeson1(m): 4:16pm
U
|Re: BBNaija Viewers Join Housemates To Draw Potrait Of Big Brother (Photos) by Ogashub(m): 4:16pm
stupid.d show that has no enonomical or moral value.. A gathering of people who are tired of being responsible and commited to their marital vows
|Re: BBNaija Viewers Join Housemates To Draw Potrait Of Big Brother (Photos) by jejemanito: 4:16pm
See as the thing resemble those shapeless drawings wey we dey draw for nursery school that year
Pathetic
|Re: BBNaija Viewers Join Housemates To Draw Potrait Of Big Brother (Photos) by macaranta(m): 4:17pm
whats bb naija?is it a new blackberry phone?
|Re: BBNaija Viewers Join Housemates To Draw Potrait Of Big Brother (Photos) by fabulousfortune(m): 4:17pm
Jobless lot
|Re: BBNaija Viewers Join Housemates To Draw Potrait Of Big Brother (Photos) by Successdude(m): 4:17pm
Na so him face be ?
|Re: BBNaija Viewers Join Housemates To Draw Potrait Of Big Brother (Photos) by Deepfreezer(m): 4:17pm
Wow amazing stuff. The best thing to do in this perilous time is to find something that can make u relax and forget worries. I relax with BBN
|Re: BBNaija Viewers Join Housemates To Draw Potrait Of Big Brother (Photos) by atuanso84: 4:17pm
this is the big bang of stupidity. I mean the stupidity from which other stupidity emanated from.
this big brother documentary series show thing.
|Re: BBNaija Viewers Join Housemates To Draw Potrait Of Big Brother (Photos) by Enemyofpeace: 4:17pm
peezeygwiny:its a name of a new condom
|Re: BBNaija Viewers Join Housemates To Draw Potrait Of Big Brother (Photos) by rebeccausoro(f): 4:18pm
|Re: BBNaija Viewers Join Housemates To Draw Potrait Of Big Brother (Photos) by YourWife(f): 4:18pm
Lol
|Re: BBNaija Viewers Join Housemates To Draw Potrait Of Big Brother (Photos) by advocatebaba(m): 4:18pm
U ORGANIZERS R OUT OF IDEAS.
|Re: BBNaija Viewers Join Housemates To Draw Potrait Of Big Brother (Photos) by iamloading: 4:20pm
patiently waiting for andoirdnaija version
|Re: BBNaija Viewers Join Housemates To Draw Potrait Of Big Brother (Photos) by Abalado: 4:20pm
nna get time o,bb9ja..?bb9ja kor infinix ipob ni or nokia aboki ni,awon olosho gbogbo
|Re: BBNaija Viewers Join Housemates To Draw Potrait Of Big Brother (Photos) by Gistedge(f): 4:20pm
hahahahaahah eleyi ga.. in order words "this one is tall"
|Re: BBNaija Viewers Join Housemates To Draw Potrait Of Big Brother (Photos) by ademidedavid(m): 4:20pm
Someone will just sit down jejeje and diz yeye BBnaija go bring some kind face that will make someone forget wetin he come do 4 bank........
|Re: BBNaija Viewers Join Housemates To Draw Potrait Of Big Brother (Photos) by DEWKID(m): 4:20pm
rise up rise up Medeleine
|Re: BBNaija Viewers Join Housemates To Draw Potrait Of Big Brother (Photos) by bayocanny: 4:21pm
Hmm, 1984 comes to mind a novel by George Orwell.
|Re: BBNaija Viewers Join Housemates To Draw Potrait Of Big Brother (Photos) by kskpoundz(m): 4:21pm
ok.
BBN-----Buhaaaary Bringback our Naija
|Re: BBNaija Viewers Join Housemates To Draw Potrait Of Big Brother (Photos) by Vanillaskin(f): 4:21pm
Una NO try at all
|Re: BBNaija Viewers Join Housemates To Draw Potrait Of Big Brother (Photos) by oel12(f): 4:22pm
big brother madness
|Re: BBNaija Viewers Join Housemates To Draw Potrait Of Big Brother (Photos) by ileogbenfidel(m): 4:22pm
I. Hate BBN
|Re: BBNaija Viewers Join Housemates To Draw Potrait Of Big Brother (Photos) by bestspoke: 4:26pm
Have u ever smoked #Weed in your house and you decide to iron all your clothes.After like 28hours you are finally done then you realize uou didn't put the switch ON..!? #SAYNOTTOWEED
|Re: BBNaija Viewers Join Housemates To Draw Potrait Of Big Brother (Photos) by Jiang: 4:26pm
I HATE THIS SHOW WITH PASSION Simply because its soft porn & keeps getting on my way
|Re: BBNaija Viewers Join Housemates To Draw Potrait Of Big Brother (Photos) by 12345baba: 4:30pm
Big brother is anti Christ
|Re: BBNaija Viewers Join Housemates To Draw Potrait Of Big Brother (Photos) by oyeb15: 4:30pm
Big Brother Devil.
