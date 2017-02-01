Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija Viewers Join Housemates To Draw Potrait Of Big Brother (Photos) (7307 Views)

Throwback Photos Of Big Brother Naija Housemate, Tboss As A Little Girl / Rumour Of Actress That Eats Poo Of Big Men For Extra Income Causes Online Fuss / Rita Dominic's Potrait Shared By TY Bello (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.metronaija.com/2017/02/bbnaija-lovers-join-housemates-to-draw.html Big Brother gave a task to Big brother naija housemates and viewers have to put paint to canvas & create a portrait of Big Brother!. As the housemates were drawing in the house so also lovers of the show were busy sketching the faceless portrait of Big Brother. See photos below

More at http://www.metronaija.com/2017/02/bbnaija-lovers-join-housemates-to-draw.html 1 Like

what is BBnaija 1 Like

Big brother get big head, him always watching the hux mates, him no de shave? Straff or have a social life. Shout out to Efe, i just wish say ESE na real contestant chaii, that babe can dance, seduce, twerk, lap dance, drink and still keeps her sanity chaii 4 Likes

peezeygwiny:

what is BBnaija

another remix for soft porn another remix for soft porn 2 Likes 1 Share

U

stupid.d show that has no enonomical or moral value.. A gathering of people who are tired of being responsible and commited to their marital vows stupid.d show that has no enonomical or moral value.. A gathering of people who are tired of being responsible and commited to their marital vows 1 Like

See as the thing resemble those shapeless drawings wey we dey draw for nursery school that year



Pathetic 1 Like

whats bb naija?is it a new blackberry phone? 1 Like

Jobless lot

Na so him face be ?

Wow amazing stuff. The best thing to do in this perilous time is to find something that can make u relax and forget worries. I relax with BBN

this is the big bang of stupidity. I mean the stupidity from which other stupidity emanated from.



this big brother documentary series show thing.

peezeygwiny:

what is BBnaija its a name of a new condom its a name of a new condom

Lol 1 Like

U ORGANIZERS R OUT OF IDEAS.

patiently waiting for andoirdnaija version

nna get time o,bb9ja..?bb9ja kor infinix ipob ni or nokia aboki ni,awon olosho gbogbo

hahahahaahah eleyi ga.. in order words "this one is tall"

Someone will just sit down jejeje and diz yeye BBnaija go bring some kind face that will make someone forget wetin he come do 4 bank........

rise up rise up Medeleine

Hmm, 1984 comes to mind a novel by George Orwell.

ok.

BBN-----Buhaaaary Bringback our Naija

Una NO try at all

big brother madness

I. Hate BBN

Have u ever smoked #Weed in your house and you decide to iron all your clothes.After like 28hours you are finally done then you realize uou didn't put the switch ON..!? #SAYNOTTOWEED

I HATE THIS SHOW WITH PASSION Simply because its soft porn & keeps getting on my way

Big brother is anti Christ