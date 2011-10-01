Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / How Our Teens And Youths Are Damaging Their Spelling Skills And Punctuation (2559 Views)

11-yr-old Wins 16th Spelling Bee Competition / The Power Of Punctuation / This "Illiterate" Got Only The Spelling Of His Name Right (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





It's no news anymore that almost ALL teens and youths have adapted to shorthand for typing with mobile phones. To make matters worse, despite the invention of corrections on most smartphones, we still prefer to use shorthand.



The annoying part of it is that, some of these shorthands have the same number of letters or even longer letters as the original words. Some use funky spellings instead.



Another thing I've noticed is that most of our youths and teens don't know when to use some certain words instead of the right ones cos they both sound alike. Example of these are:



''HAVE seen the books'' instead of '' I'VE seen the books''

''he has GIVING me the books'' instead of ''he has GIVEN me the books''

''BEEN a guy doesn't mean i can't have female close friends'' instead of ''BEING a guy doesn't mean i can't have female close friends''

''AM the owner of the car'' instead of ''I'M the owner of the car''

''ITS not mine'' instead of ''IT'S not mine''

''I think it's THERE own'' instead of ''I think it's THEIR own''

The list is quite much



Some don't even know that no matter where the letter comes in a sentence, 'I' is ALWAYS in caps!!



To make matters worse, they don't even know they're wrong about all these lil things!



Yes there are some abbreviations that makes sense like LOL, LMAO, HBD, and co. But bikonu, what is GGMB, good PM, good AM? Even IJN dey vex me sef



Most of our youths and teens can't even write with a laptop that doesn't have auto punctuation or correction. It's really that bad!



I'm the best in English language but I'm certain that I'm not bad either.



Yes English is not our mother tongue, but tell me who'll accept a pidgin-written application letter?



It's never too late to turn a new leaf.



Give yourself this task today: Type ALL your words in full and tell me how easy it was or how difficult. By doing this, you'll know how much in tune you still are with your spellings and punctuations.



I know I made some errors even while writing this cos I'm also prone to errors, but what's most important is the message.









NOTE : Little things count!!





Nairalanders, what you think?



It's no news anymore that almost ALL teens and youths have adapted to shorthand for typing with mobile phones. To make matters worse, despite the invention of corrections on most smartphones, we still prefer to use shorthand.The annoying part of it is that, some of these shorthands have the same number of letters or even longer letters as the original words. Some use funky spellings instead.Another thing I've noticed is that most of our youths and teens don't know when to use some certain words instead of the right ones cos they both sound alike. Example of these are:''HAVE seen the books'' instead of '' I'VE seen the books''''he has GIVING me the books'' instead of ''he has GIVEN me the books''''BEEN a guy doesn't mean i can't have female close friends'' instead of ''BEING a guy doesn't mean i can't have female close friends''''AM the owner of the car'' instead of ''I'M the owner of the car''''ITS not mine'' instead of ''IT'S not mine''''I think it's THERE own'' instead of ''I think it's THEIR own''The list is quite muchSome don't even know that no matter where the letter comes in a sentence, 'I' is ALWAYS in caps!!To make matters worse, they don't even know they're wrong about all these lil things!Yes there are some abbreviations that makes sense like LOL, LMAO, HBD, and co. But bikonu, what is GGMB, good PM, good AM? Even IJN dey vex me sefMost of our youths and teens can't even write with a laptop that doesn't have auto punctuation or correction. It's really that bad!I'm the best in English language but I'm certain that I'm not bad either.Yes English is not our mother tongue, but tell me who'll accept a pidgin-written application letter?It's never too late to turn a new leaf.Give yourself this task today: Type ALL your words in full and tell me how easy it was or how difficult. By doing this, you'll know how much in tune you still are with your spellings and punctuations.I know I made some errors even while writing this cos I'm also prone to errors, but what's most important is the message.: Little things count!!Nairalanders, what you think? 8 Likes

OP, you have done a good job by highlighting some of these problems, but I'm afraid, you are also guilty of what you preach against. 3 Likes

Feranchek:

It's no news anymore that almost ALL teens and youths have adapted to shorthand for typing with mobile phones. To make matters worse, despite the invention of corrections on most smarts phones, we still prefer to use shorthand.



The annoying part of it is that, most of these shorthands have the same number of letters or even longer letters as the original words. Some use funky spellings instead.



Another thing I've noticed is that most of our youths and teens don't know when to use some certain words instead of the right ones cos they both sound alike. Example of these are:



''HAVE seen the books'' instead of '' I'VE seen the books''

''he has GIVING me the books'' instead of ''he has GIVEN me the books''

''BEEN a guy diesn't mean i can't have female close friends'' instead of ''BEING a guy diesn't mean i can't have female close friends''

''AM the owner of the car'' instead of ''I'M the owner of the car''

''ITS not mine'' instead of ''IT'S not mine''



The list is quite much



Some don't even know that no matter where the letter comes in a sentence, 'I' is ALWAYS in caps!!



To make matters worse, they don't even know they're wrong!



Most of our youths and teens can't even write with a laptop that doesn't have auto punctuation or correction. It's really that bad!



I'm the best in English language but I'm certain that I'm not bad either.



Yes English is not our mother tongue, buh tell me who'll accept a pidgin-written application letter?



It's never too late to turn a new leaf.



give yourself this task today: Type ALL your words in full and tell me how easy it was or how difficult. By doing this, you'll know how much in tune you still are with your spellins and punctuations.



I know I made some errors even while writing this cos I'm also prone to errors, but what's most important is the message.









NOTE : Little things count!!!





Oga boss Lalasticlala, watin you think?

Emboldened & crossed for your notice. Emboldened & crossed for your notice. 1 Like

Feranchek:

It's no news anymore that almost ALL teens and youths have adapted to shorthand for typing with mobile phones. To make matters worse, despite the invention of corrections on most smartphones, we still prefer to use shorthand.



The annoying part of it is that, some of these shorthands have the same number of letters or even longer letters as the original words. Some use funky spellings instead.



Another thing I've noticed is that most of our youths and teens don't know when to use some certain words instead of the right ones cos they both sound alike. Example of these are:



''HAVE seen the books'' instead of '' I'VE seen the books''

''he has GIVING me the books'' instead of ''he has GIVEN me the books''

''BEEN a guy doesn't mean i can't have female close friends'' instead of ''BEING a guy doesn't mean i can't have female close friends''

''AM the owner of the car'' instead of ''I'M the owner of the car''

''ITS not mine'' instead of ''IT'S not mine''

''I think it's THERE own'' instead of ''I think it's THEIR own''

The list is quite much



Some don't even know that no matter where the letter comes in a sentence, 'I' is ALWAYS in caps!!



To make matters worse, they don't even know they're wrong about all these lil things!



Yes there are



Most of our youths and teens can't even write with a laptop that doesn't have auto punctuation or correction. It's really that bad!



I'm the best in English language but I'm certain that I'm not bad either.



Yes English is not our mother tongue, but tell me who'll accept a pidgin-written application letter?



It's never too late to turn a new leaf.



Give yourself this task today: Type ALL your words in full and tell me how easy it was or how difficult. By doing this, you'll know how much in tune you still are with your spellings and punctuations.



I know I made some errors even while writing this cos I'm also prone to errors, but what's most important is the message.









NOTE : Little things count!!





Oga boss Lalasticlala, watin you think?

Thank you very much. For those who have ear let them hear. They cannot write simple applications so they are waiting for connection and quota system. Thank you very much. For those who have ear let them hear. They cannot write simple applications so they are waiting for connection and quota system.

nextprince:





Emboldened & crossed for your notice.

Gratias. corrected. In 2baba's voice '' me sef I be human being oo''



greenmonk:





Thank you very much. For those who have ear let them hear. They cannot write simple applications so they are waiting for connection and quota system.

Lol. Abi na....







OP, I DON'T KNOW WHO YOU ARE BUT YOUR PICTURE ADDITIONS JUST MADE MY DAY!!! GOD BLESS YOU AND MAY YOUR CHILDREN NEVER FALL PREY TO THE WOES OF THIS CURRENT SOCIAL MEDIA GENERATION. Gratias. corrected. In 2baba's voice '' me sef I be human being oo''Lol. Abi na.... 1 Like

Feranchek:





Gratias. corrected. In 2baba's voice '' me sef I be human being oo''







Lol. Abi na....

Correct guy. I salute your humility. Correct guy. I salute your humility. 6 Likes

It's terrible bro.

It's so bad these days that even when you chat with peers using the right punctiatiojs and spellings, they start seeing you as a novice and as someone who doesn't know what's trending. 1 Like

although guys also do this but

Ninety percent of our girls are guilty of this.

abbreviation of words and short hand is one thing I hate 1 Like

It irritates me so much when I see people - not just teens, even adults too - using these following words interchangeably.



LOOSE instead of LOSE

BEEN instead of BEING

TOO instead of TO (my cousin does this a lot).

GIVING in place of GIVEN

AM instead of I'M or I AM

I'M I instead of AM I 1 Like

SMH for them. I pity this generation

My young cousin writes these silly things when chatting with me. Tried correcting her a couple times but she is hell bent on continuing with these ridiculous pattern of writing.





I STOPPED CHATTING WITH HER 1 Like

ThanKS so much for this , our people are lost especially while using " I'M and AM.



I correct people a lot about that. 1 Like

No be small thing.



For as long as I can remember, I only use abbreviations in text messages (or tweets) where character restrictions apply.



Unrestrained usage of all these yeye 'pls', 'thx', 'n" and the rest have a damaging effect on one's IQ. 2 Likes

Well, the truth is dat to dy type the full spelns dy tire me... Also, des short words add fun nd savs tym... Lol.. Weda u like it or nt... We go still dy type in short form... Lmao...

all is well

social media is responsible

This is one of the things that is making youths to fail their written interviews and exams. It's so deep into them that they write or unconsciously. To do away with this pls kindly learn how to write the complete words no matter how many hours it takes.

Issorit 1 Share

Its killing honestly..

tenmillion:

Its killing honestly..

This one too is one them, 'it's' not 'its'

They both represent different things please. This one too is one them, 'it's' not 'its'They both represent different things please.

ekems2017:

This is one of the things that is making youths to fail their written interviews and exams. It's so deep into them that they write or unconsciously. To do away with this pls kindly learn how to write the complete words no matter how many hours it takes.

You're ABSOLUTELY SPOT ON!!!!!!!!!! You're ABSOLUTELY SPOT ON!!!!!!!!!!

It's really so terrible these days. So much so that even the so called graduates and some parents are making it look like some new versions of an application that everyone must update to. I have complained to alot of my friends and contacts to stop it. Most of them would argue and come up with different untenable reasons why they use it but then I have taken a very firm position over this very matter. Each time I read lines with such abbreviations in it ..I would simply unreservedly see writer as a lazy, fake, irresponsible, unresourceful , careless and classically unintelligent person who I would not have a serious business with. Some things we do give a description of who we are. 2 Likes

The 'am' instead of *I'm or I am* is really getting out of hand..

Some don't even know when to put full stop or comma.

Many also don't proof read their sentences before sending a message.

A friend of mine just can't understand the fact that I type my sentences in full.

I believe laziness and indiscipline cause these..

Feranchek:





It's no news anymore that almost ALL teens and youths have adapted to shorthand for typing with mobile phones. To make matters worse, despite the invention of corrections on most smartphones, we still prefer to use shorthand.



The annoying part of it is that, some of these shorthands have the same number of letters or even longer letters as the original words. Some use funky spellings instead.



Another thing I've noticed is that most of our youths and teens don't know when to use some certain words instead of the right ones cos they both sound alike. Example of these are:



''HAVE seen the books'' instead of '' I'VE seen the books''

''he has GIVING me the books'' instead of ''he has GIVEN me the books''

''BEEN a guy doesn't mean i can't have female close friends'' instead of ''BEING a guy doesn't mean i can't have female close friends''

''AM the owner of the car'' instead of ''I'M the owner of the car''

''ITS not mine'' instead of ''IT'S not mine''

''I think it's THERE own'' instead of ''I think it's THEIR own''

The list is quite much



Some don't even know that no matter where the letter comes in a sentence, 'I' is ALWAYS in caps!!



To make matters worse, they don't even know they're wrong about all these lil things!



Yes there are some abbreviations that makes sense like LOL, LMAO, HBD, and co. But bikonu, what is GGMB, good PM, good AM? Even IJN dey vex me sef



Most of our youths and teens can't even write with a laptop that doesn't have auto punctuation or correction. It's really that bad!



I'm the best in English language but I'm certain that I'm not bad either.



Yes English is not our mother tongue, but tell me who'll accept a pidgin-written application letter?



It's never too late to turn a new leaf.



Give yourself this task today: Type ALL your words in full and tell me how easy it was or how difficult. By doing this, you'll know how much in tune you still are with your spellings and punctuations.



I know I made some errors even while writing this cos I'm also prone to errors, but what's most important is the message.









NOTE : Little things count!!





Nairalanders, what you think?





AbusM:

It's really so terrible these days. So much so that even the so called graduates and some parents are making it look like some new versions of an application that everyone must update to. I have complained to alot of my friends and contacts to stop it. Most of them would argue and come up with different untenable reasons why they use it but then I have taken a very firm position over this very matter. Each time I read lines with such abbreviations in it ..I would simply unreservedly see writer as a lazy, fake, irresponsible, unresourceful , careless and classically unintelligent person who I would not have a serious business with. Some things we do give a description of who we are.

You just nailed it!! EduColombo:

The 'am' instead of *I'm or I am* is really getting out of hand..

Some don't even know when to put full stop or comma.

Many also don't proof read their sentences before sending a message.

A friend of mine just can't understand the fact that I type my sentences in full.

I believe laziness and indiscipline cause these..

this one plenty no be small!!! You just nailed it!!this one plenty no be small!!! 1 Like

while we were sleeping,someone somewhere woke and told us this is the way to spell these words.

Now that we are awake,we decided to spell words to suit our communication...we are yet to get a name for our new language.

Everybody don dy criticize now, as if they are not guilty of it..



Odiegwu!!

Hypocrites eer'where...



Nairaland professors..



Smh..