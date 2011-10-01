₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How Our Teens And Youths Are Damaging Their Spelling Skills And Punctuation by Feranchek(m): 2:36pm
It's no news anymore that almost ALL teens and youths have adapted to shorthand for typing with mobile phones. To make matters worse, despite the invention of corrections on most smartphones, we still prefer to use shorthand.
The annoying part of it is that, some of these shorthands have the same number of letters or even longer letters as the original words. Some use funky spellings instead.
Another thing I've noticed is that most of our youths and teens don't know when to use some certain words instead of the right ones cos they both sound alike. Example of these are:
''HAVE seen the books'' instead of '' I'VE seen the books''
''he has GIVING me the books'' instead of ''he has GIVEN me the books''
''BEEN a guy doesn't mean i can't have female close friends'' instead of ''BEING a guy doesn't mean i can't have female close friends''
''AM the owner of the car'' instead of ''I'M the owner of the car''
''ITS not mine'' instead of ''IT'S not mine''
''I think it's THERE own'' instead of ''I think it's THEIR own''
The list is quite much
Some don't even know that no matter where the letter comes in a sentence, 'I' is ALWAYS in caps!!
To make matters worse, they don't even know they're wrong about all these lil things!
Yes there are some abbreviations that makes sense like LOL, LMAO, HBD, and co. But bikonu, what is GGMB, good PM, good AM? Even IJN dey vex me sef
Most of our youths and teens can't even write with a laptop that doesn't have auto punctuation or correction. It's really that bad!
I'm the best in English language but I'm certain that I'm not bad either.
Yes English is not our mother tongue, but tell me who'll accept a pidgin-written application letter?
It's never too late to turn a new leaf.
Give yourself this task today: Type ALL your words in full and tell me how easy it was or how difficult. By doing this, you'll know how much in tune you still are with your spellings and punctuations.
I know I made some errors even while writing this cos I'm also prone to errors, but what's most important is the message.
NOTE : Little things count!!
Nairalanders, what you think?
8 Likes
|Re: How Our Teens And Youths Are Damaging Their Spelling Skills And Punctuation by nextprince: 2:49pm
OP, you have done a good job by highlighting some of these problems, but I'm afraid, you are also guilty of what you preach against.
3 Likes
|Re: How Our Teens And Youths Are Damaging Their Spelling Skills And Punctuation by nextprince: 2:59pm
Feranchek:
Emboldened & crossed for your notice.
1 Like
|Re: How Our Teens And Youths Are Damaging Their Spelling Skills And Punctuation by greenmonk: 3:53pm
Feranchek:
Thank you very much. For those who have ear let them hear. They cannot write simple applications so they are waiting for connection and quota system.
|Re: How Our Teens And Youths Are Damaging Their Spelling Skills And Punctuation by Feranchek(m): 4:00pm
nextprince:
Gratias. corrected. In 2baba's voice '' me sef I be human being oo''
greenmonk:
Lol. Abi na....
OP, I DON'T KNOW WHO YOU ARE BUT YOUR PICTURE ADDITIONS JUST MADE MY DAY!!! GOD BLESS YOU AND MAY YOUR CHILDREN NEVER FALL PREY TO THE WOES OF THIS CURRENT SOCIAL MEDIA GENERATION.
1 Like
|Re: How Our Teens And Youths Are Damaging Their Spelling Skills And Punctuation by nextprince: 4:30pm
Feranchek:
Correct guy. I salute your humility.
6 Likes
|Re: How Our Teens And Youths Are Damaging Their Spelling Skills And Punctuation by lonelydora(m): 4:41pm
It's terrible bro.
|Re: How Our Teens And Youths Are Damaging Their Spelling Skills And Punctuation by Richie0974: 4:41pm
It's so bad these days that even when you chat with peers using the right punctiatiojs and spellings, they start seeing you as a novice and as someone who doesn't know what's trending.
1 Like
|Re: How Our Teens And Youths Are Damaging Their Spelling Skills And Punctuation by unclezuma: 4:42pm
|Re: How Our Teens And Youths Are Damaging Their Spelling Skills And Punctuation by slawomir: 4:43pm
although guys also do this but
Ninety percent of our girls are guilty of this.
abbreviation of words and short hand is one thing I hate
1 Like
|Re: How Our Teens And Youths Are Damaging Their Spelling Skills And Punctuation by Fairgodwin(m): 4:43pm
It irritates me so much when I see people - not just teens, even adults too - using these following words interchangeably.
LOOSE instead of LOSE
BEEN instead of BEING
TOO instead of TO (my cousin does this a lot).
GIVING in place of GIVEN
AM instead of I'M or I AM
I'M I instead of AM I
1 Like
|Re: How Our Teens And Youths Are Damaging Their Spelling Skills And Punctuation by femi4(m): 4:44pm
SMH for them. I pity this generation
|Re: How Our Teens And Youths Are Damaging Their Spelling Skills And Punctuation by coldsummer: 4:44pm
My young cousin writes these silly things when chatting with me. Tried correcting her a couple times but she is hell bent on continuing with these ridiculous pattern of writing.
I STOPPED CHATTING WITH HER
1 Like
|Re: How Our Teens And Youths Are Damaging Their Spelling Skills And Punctuation by addikt(m): 4:46pm
ThanKS so much for this , our people are lost especially while using " I'M and AM.
I correct people a lot about that.
1 Like
|Re: How Our Teens And Youths Are Damaging Their Spelling Skills And Punctuation by hedonistic: 4:47pm
No be small thing.
For as long as I can remember, I only use abbreviations in text messages (or tweets) where character restrictions apply.
Unrestrained usage of all these yeye 'pls', 'thx', 'n" and the rest have a damaging effect on one's IQ.
2 Likes
|Re: How Our Teens And Youths Are Damaging Their Spelling Skills And Punctuation by Costello559(m): 4:47pm
Well, the truth is dat to dy type the full spelns dy tire me... Also, des short words add fun nd savs tym... Lol.. Weda u like it or nt... We go still dy type in short form... Lmao...
|Re: How Our Teens And Youths Are Damaging Their Spelling Skills And Punctuation by real2fix(m): 4:47pm
all is well
|Re: How Our Teens And Youths Are Damaging Their Spelling Skills And Punctuation by otunbaf121: 4:48pm
social media is responsible
|Re: How Our Teens And Youths Are Damaging Their Spelling Skills And Punctuation by ekems2017(f): 4:49pm
This is one of the things that is making youths to fail their written interviews and exams. It's so deep into them that they write or unconsciously. To do away with this pls kindly learn how to write the complete words no matter how many hours it takes.
|Re: How Our Teens And Youths Are Damaging Their Spelling Skills And Punctuation by luvlife007: 4:49pm
Issorit
1 Share
|Re: How Our Teens And Youths Are Damaging Their Spelling Skills And Punctuation by tenmillion: 4:50pm
Its killing honestly..
|Re: How Our Teens And Youths Are Damaging Their Spelling Skills And Punctuation by Fairgodwin(m): 4:52pm
tenmillion:
This one too is one them, 'it's' not 'its'
They both represent different things please.
|Re: How Our Teens And Youths Are Damaging Their Spelling Skills And Punctuation by Feranchek(m): 4:53pm
ekems2017:
You're ABSOLUTELY SPOT ON!!!!!!!!!!
|Re: How Our Teens And Youths Are Damaging Their Spelling Skills And Punctuation by AbusM(m): 4:53pm
It's really so terrible these days. So much so that even the so called graduates and some parents are making it look like some new versions of an application that everyone must update to. I have complained to alot of my friends and contacts to stop it. Most of them would argue and come up with different untenable reasons why they use it but then I have taken a very firm position over this very matter. Each time I read lines with such abbreviations in it ..I would simply unreservedly see writer as a lazy, fake, irresponsible, unresourceful , careless and classically unintelligent person who I would not have a serious business with. Some things we do give a description of who we are.
2 Likes
|Re: How Our Teens And Youths Are Damaging Their Spelling Skills And Punctuation by EduColombo(m): 4:54pm
The 'am' instead of *I'm or I am* is really getting out of hand..
Some don't even know when to put full stop or comma.
Many also don't proof read their sentences before sending a message.
A friend of mine just can't understand the fact that I type my sentences in full.
I believe laziness and indiscipline cause these..
|Re: How Our Teens And Youths Are Damaging Their Spelling Skills And Punctuation by Ranchhoddas(m): 4:55pm
Feranchek:
|Re: How Our Teens And Youths Are Damaging Their Spelling Skills And Punctuation by Feranchek(m): 4:56pm
AbusM:
You just nailed it!!
EduColombo:
this one plenty no be small!!!
1 Like
|Re: How Our Teens And Youths Are Damaging Their Spelling Skills And Punctuation by Lanretoye(m): 4:59pm
while we were sleeping,someone somewhere woke and told us this is the way to spell these words.
Now that we are awake,we decided to spell words to suit our communication...we are yet to get a name for our new language.
|Re: How Our Teens And Youths Are Damaging Their Spelling Skills And Punctuation by tingnana: 5:00pm
|Re: How Our Teens And Youths Are Damaging Their Spelling Skills And Punctuation by Zita55(f): 5:00pm
Everybody don dy criticize now, as if they are not guilty of it..
Odiegwu!!
|Re: How Our Teens And Youths Are Damaging Their Spelling Skills And Punctuation by Jodha(f): 5:01pm
Hypocrites eer'where...
Nairaland professors..
Smh..
|Re: How Our Teens And Youths Are Damaging Their Spelling Skills And Punctuation by Ijaya123: 5:02pm
Fairgodwin:
Wrong sir. 'It is' is the correct use, not it's.
