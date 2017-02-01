₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fulani Herdsmen Kidnap Three Teachers In Edo State by Ajasco222: 6:02pm
Three secondary school teachers in Ebomisi Secondary school, Ugbogiobo village, Ovia North East local government area of Edo State have been kidnapped by suspected herdsmen.
The three male teachers were reportedly abducted on Monday while returning from school.
Three other female teachers who were said to be in the company of the abducted teachers were allowed to go by the kidnappers.
Students of the school on Tuesday abandoned classes and took to the Benin-Akure express road to protest their teachers’ abduction.
The students set up bonfires on the road and left passengers and motorists stranded on the road for many hours.
According to them, the road will remain shut to traffic until their teachers are released unhurt.
Speaking to ITV Radio in Edo state, One of the students said that the policemen were around the area as at the time the teachers were abducted
Meanwhile, Some of the teachers, who spoke on anonymity, said the kidnappers have demanded N10m as ransom on each of the teachers.
Watch Video of Students protesting below;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G6JWAu4PdoQ
http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/suspected-fulani-herdsmen-kidnap-three.html
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kidnap Three Teachers In Edo State by Nne5(f): 6:04pm
For real?
The Northern emirs and sultans will never condemn this.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kidnap Three Teachers In Edo State by Jabioro: 6:08pm
Kidnappers demanding #10million from kidnapped teachers.. God won't gree for them.. Awon oloribuku dede.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kidnap Three Teachers In Edo State by Gurumaharaji(m): 6:10pm
Never knew about this tribe until their sponsor become our leader...God's willing,their endz is near because bubu is depreciating like our naira
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kidnap Three Teachers In Edo State by SweetBoyFriend(m): 7:47pm
The problem of Nigeria has always been from these people and will continue to be from these people as long as they live in Nigeria
What do they want ??
They have already produced about 5 Nigerian president
Everyone from different tribes in Nigeria have left their Northern states to them so they can have and enjoy their Islamic state
What else do they want ??
They behave like their brothers in Iraq and Afghanistan
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kidnap Three Teachers In Edo State by Kondomatic(m): 7:47pm
Just like that
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kidnap Three Teachers In Edo State by chuose2: 7:48pm
AGAIN?
THIS IS A JIHAD!
THE SOUTH SHOULD LAY BLAME TO ADEBOYE!
ADEBOYE GAVE HIS BLESSING TO THIS JIHADI GOVT
The painful thing is that Adeboye is working with Islam
In this video Adeboye openly calls to unite islam with Christianity.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t8zZWvvaEaY
Adeboye helped this Jihad govt get to power.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_7RflrL2nk
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kidnap Three Teachers In Edo State by Thisis2raw(m): 7:48pm
Kill any herdmens you see that a threat to life's and safety
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kidnap Three Teachers In Edo State by Destinylink(m): 7:48pm
This is serious!
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kidnap Three Teachers In Edo State by BillDesmond2much(m): 7:48pm
God help them, cos fulani go burst them tire, as them no no male and female.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kidnap Three Teachers In Edo State by Memyselfu2009(m): 7:49pm
this guys have started again
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kidnap Three Teachers In Edo State by BabaCommander: 7:51pm
Foolani terrorists again. Buhari's kin should stop kidnapping, raping and killing Nigerians.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kidnap Three Teachers In Edo State by Simeony007(m): 7:51pm
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kidnap Three Teachers In Edo State by shaokhan01(m): 7:51pm
I am not understanding any longer. Wetin Fulani herdsmen wan use teacher do?? the issue is getting more complicated.. they want their cows to learn how to read and write
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kidnap Three Teachers In Edo State by Simeony007(m): 7:53pm
chuose2:you lost your senses?? Think I found it...
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kidnap Three Teachers In Edo State by AlphaStyles(m): 7:57pm
all this Abokki Dem sef
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kidnap Three Teachers In Edo State by Suprnov3r(m): 8:02pm
This is jihad.... undiluted and real. A Redeem pastor preached and warned about this but the church leaders disputed his claims and silenced him
Now we have marauders roaming our villages and pillaging our people
This evil will only be stamped out when state police is implemented. Then we can be sure all states will have access to security aparatus neded to curb this menace
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kidnap Three Teachers In Edo State by ritababe(f): 8:04pm
are you sure it's Fulani herdsmen? because there are many kidnappers in Benin.
#amjustasking
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kidnap Three Teachers In Edo State by Ijaya123: 8:09pm
Really?
Not here to defend anybody but just thinking objectively. Any crime is now credited to the Fulani Herdsmen.
Fulani herdsmen can be identified by their herd of cows grazing around. Are they now telling us the herdsmen came around with their cows, kidnapped the teachers and escaped with their cows?
Somebody needs to explain how that can happen
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kidnap Three Teachers In Edo State by ehissi(m): 8:10pm
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kidnap Three Teachers In Edo State by kaluxy007(m): 8:14pm
E be like say dos fulanis just enter Edo, they go soon know scores. I'll comment next week when 5 fulanis would be killed in revenge.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kidnap Three Teachers In Edo State by BUTCHCASSIDY: 8:17pm
There will be no rapid response or any effort to free them afterall they are not foreigners nor are they related to any big man
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kidnap Three Teachers In Edo State by Esetim(f): 8:17pm
How much do teachers earn for kidnappers to be demanding millions?
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kidnap Three Teachers In Edo State by BUTCHCASSIDY: 8:21pm
Truth is this herdsmen menace is not handled properly because most of their victims are poor farmers is rural areas
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kidnap Three Teachers In Edo State by BUTCHCASSIDY: 8:21pm
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kidnap Three Teachers In Edo State by bezimo(m): 8:31pm
Those moronic and hypocritical folks who criticized and condemned Apostle Suleiman call to deal ruthlessly with herdsmen in an act of self defence would be no where to be found to condemn this evil action by herdsmen in Edo state.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kidnap Three Teachers In Edo State by Yureyes: 8:42pm
ritababe:How many of them do you know?
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kidnap Three Teachers In Edo State by LC14052016: 8:50pm
What a pity. Zero leadership on people safety in North. Now we have replication of the thread south south? That's chaos.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kidnap Three Teachers In Edo State by NaijaEfcc: 8:57pm
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kidnap Three Teachers In Edo State by Kaslyni: 9:00pm
chuose2:Calm down... i know how you feel but hey, theres a devine finger which precides over these affairs and it's got this situation, if only you can look past your emotions... just free my daddy
