The three male teachers were reportedly abducted on Monday while returning from school.



Three other female teachers who were said to be in the company of the abducted teachers were allowed to go by the kidnappers.



Students of the school on Tuesday abandoned classes and took to the Benin-Akure express road to protest their teachers’ abduction.



The students set up bonfires on the road and left passengers and motorists stranded on the road for many hours.



According to them, the road will remain shut to traffic until their teachers are released unhurt.



Speaking to ITV Radio in Edo state, One of the students said that the policemen were around the area as at the time the teachers were abducted



Meanwhile, Some of the teachers, who spoke on anonymity, said the kidnappers have demanded N10m as ransom on each of the teachers.



Watch Video of Students protesting below;



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G6JWAu4PdoQ



The Northern emirs and sultans will never condemn this. 9 Likes

Kidnappers demanding #10million from kidnapped teachers.. God won't gree for them.. Awon oloribuku dede. 1 Like

Never knew about this tribe until their sponsor become our leader...God's willing,their endz is near because bubu is depreciating like our naira 8 Likes



The problem of Nigeria has always been from these people and will continue to be from these people as long as they live in Nigeria



What do they want ??



They have already produced about 5 Nigerian president



Everyone from different tribes in Nigeria have left their Northern states to them so they can have and enjoy their Islamic state



What else do they want ??



They behave like their brothers in Iraq and Afghanistan 7 Likes

AGAIN?



THIS IS A JIHAD!



THE SOUTH SHOULD LAY BLAME TO ADEBOYE!







ADEBOYE GAVE HIS BLESSING TO THIS JIHADI GOVT





The painful thing is that Adeboye is working with Islam



In this video Adeboye openly calls to unite islam with Christianity.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t8zZWvvaEaY



Adeboye helped this Jihad govt get to power.



Kill any herdmens you see that a threat to life's and safety 2 Likes

God help them, cos fulani go burst them tire, as them no no male and female. 1 Like

this guys have started again

Foolani terrorists again. Buhari's kin should stop kidnapping, raping and killing Nigerians.

I am not understanding any longer. Wetin Fulani herdsmen wan use teacher do?? the issue is getting more complicated.. they want their cows to learn how to read and write

This is jihad.... undiluted and real. A Redeem pastor preached and warned about this but the church leaders disputed his claims and silenced him





Now we have marauders roaming our villages and pillaging our people



This evil will only be stamped out when state police is implemented. Then we can be sure all states will have access to security aparatus neded to curb this menace 2 Likes

are you sure it's Fulani herdsmen? because there are many kidnappers in Benin.

Really?



Not here to defend anybody but just thinking objectively. Any crime is now credited to the Fulani Herdsmen.



Fulani herdsmen can be identified by their herd of cows grazing around. Are they now telling us the herdsmen came around with their cows, kidnapped the teachers and escaped with their cows?



Somebody needs to explain how that can happen

E be like say dos fulanis just enter Edo, they go soon know scores. I'll comment next week when 5 fulanis would be killed in revenge. 2 Likes

There will be no rapid response or any effort to free them afterall they are not foreigners nor are they related to any big man

How much do teachers earn for kidnappers to be demanding millions?

Truth is this herdsmen menace is not handled properly because most of their victims are poor farmers is rural areas

Truth is this herdsmen menace is not handled properly because most of their victims are poor farmers in rural areas

Those moronic and hypocritical folks who criticized and condemned Apostle Suleiman call to deal ruthlessly with herdsmen in an act of self defence would be no where to be found to condemn this evil action by herdsmen in Edo state. 1 Like 1 Share

What a pity. Zero leadership on people safety in North. Now we have replication of the thread south south? That's chaos.



